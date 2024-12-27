Plantar Callus: Bottom of Feet, Removal, Treatment, Vs. Plantar Wart (2024)

A plantar callus can form on the bottom your foot because of frequent friction and pressure. Soaking your foot in warm water and applying moisturizer or inserting shoe pads can help, but you may want to see a doctor in certain instances. Plantar calluses are tough, thickened skin that form on the surface of the bottom part of your foot (the plantar side). Plantar calluses occur commonly on the plantar fascia. This is the thick band of tissue that connects your heel bone to your toes and the ball of the foot. They can be uncomfortable, but they are very treatable. Plantar calluses are extremely common. They’re not a cause for concern unless certain problematic symptoms arise alongside them.

Calluses form when there is frequent pressure or friction applied to a specific area. This is why calluses are so common on our feet, which support our body weight. Calluses form as a protection for the skin against this pressure. Wearing ill-fitting shoes with thin socks or no socks, for example, can be responsible for applying excess pressure to the feet. High heels, which are most often designed for fashion and not comfort or practicality, are often the worst offenders. High levels of activity, especially those that put pressure on the feet, can also contribute to plantar calluses. Runners and athletes, for example, or those who walk instead of drive are more prone to plantar calluses. There's evidence that smoking can increase the likelihood of developing calluses on the feet. This is thought to be due to the constriction of vessels in the extremities that is caused by smoking. This can lead to the decline or atrophy of the subcutaneous tissue. Eventually, this may cause increased contact between bone and skin, creating more calluses. Bone deformities can also be responsible. Sometimes, a bone deformity will result in excess pressure being applied to certain areas of the foot, especially if a person's gait is altered as a result of the deformity.

When to see a doctor Plantar calluses, though uncomfortable, do not automatically warrant a visit to a doctor. In some cases, however, you should make an appointment with your general practitioner or podiatrist. These instances include: If you have diabetes, heart disease, or circulatory problems. If you have one of these conditions, you have a higher risk of developing an infection. If you have nerve damage from diabetes, this can be dangerous. Make an appointment with your doctor immediately if you have one of these conditions and you experience any changes to your feet.

Your callus has a clear fluid or pus discharge. This is a sign that the callus is infected or ulcerated and needs immediate treatment.

If your plantar calluses are recurring. Your podiatrist or orthopedic surgeon may help you determine why your calluses keep returning.

If you notice that your callus is red, particularly painful, or warm to the touch. These symptoms could signal an infection.

How is plantar callus treated? Most plantar calluses can be treated at home. Soaking your feet in warm water for at least ten minutes, and using thick moisturizers and lotions once the skin is dry can help soften the callus. You can also use pumice stones or metal files to trim down the callus. This treatment is most effective after soaking your feet in warm water. Shoe pad inserts and shoes with more support and padding can also be used to relieve pressure on problem areas. If home treatments are not effective, a doctor can help you treat your plantar callus. Your physician has two primary methods of treating plantar calluses. The first is to remove the thick skin of the callus with a scalpel. The second is to apply patches or creams containing 40 percent salicylic acid to the callus. The latter is most effective when reapplied daily, and when it’s used after using a pumice stone or metal file to remove the callus. To prevent plantar calluses long term, your doctor may advise you to wear a different type of shoe that is better suited to your foot shape and foot arch. They may also be able to look at your gait and determine if that is why you develop calluses. If a bone deformity is causing the calluses and other symptoms, your doctor can recommend surgery to correct it.