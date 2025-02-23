Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (2025)

Looking to jumpstart your health journey?Download the new Start TODAY appfor fitness challenges, meal plans and daily inspiration!

If you experience stabbing pain in your heel when you take your first steps in the morning, it might be more than just temporary discomfort. If you’re experiencing persistent foot pain, even after periods of rest, you could be dealing with plantar fasciitis — one of the most common causes of heel pain. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), plantar fasciitis accounts for more than 1 million clinic visits in the United States per year.

The goods news is that doing the right stretches at home can relieve pain — and help prevent the condition in the first place.

What is plantar fasciitis?

The suffix "itis" refers to any disease or condition that involves inflammation or infection. Plantar fasciitis is the inflammation of the plantar fascia, the thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of your foot and connects your heel bone to your toes. It supports the arch of your foot during movement. When too much stress or tension is placed on the area, small tears can occur in the fascia, leading to inflammation and pain.

The good news? Treatment for plantar fasciitis usually doesn't require surgery. Stretching and specific exercises are first-line options for both treatment and prevention of the injury.

Plantar fasciitis symptoms

While heel pain is often the main symptom of plantar fasciitis, there are several other ways this pain commonly manifests:

Sharp, stabbing pain in the bottom of your foot near the heel.

Stiffness and tenderness along the bottom of your foot.

Pain that’s usually worst with the first few steps after waking up.

Pain that increases post-workout or after long periods of standing.

Pain that returns after periods of inactivity or prolonged/vigorous activity.

Pain can appear worse when barefoot or in shoes with minimal support.

Plantar fasciitis causes

Plantar fasciitis can be debilitating, so the best plan is to prevent it from happening altogether. Luckily, many of the causes are completely preventable. There are several factors that can lead to plantar fasciitis, and they tend to fall into two categories:

Weight and activity

Sudden weight gain or obesity

Overuse: prolonged or vigorous activity

Rapid increase in exercise intensity or duration

High-impact activities like running or dancing

Long periods of standing, especially on hard surfaces

Structure and age

Foot structure: flat feet or high arches

Tight calf muscles

Natural aging of the plantar fascia

Weakening of the feet muscles

Wearing shoes with poor arch support

Walking barefoot on hard surfaces

To prevent plantar fasciitis, maintain a healthy weight, increase your activity gradually, wear supportive shoes for your anatomy, and consistently stretch your feet and calves.

10 plantar fasciitis exercises to relieve pain

Incorporate these exercises into your routine a few times each week, especially before getting out of bed in the morning or after long periods of sitting. Each exercise should be performed gently without forcing through pain. Set a timer for 10 minutes and see how many you can get through.

Remember: Listen to your body and start these exercises gently and progress gradually. If you experience increased pain, stop the exercise and consult your healthcare provider. For best results, combine these exercises with proper footwear, adequate rest and ice therapy when needed.

Tennis ball roll

Sit in a chair with feet flat on the ground. Place a tennis ball under your foot. Roll the ball from heel to toe, applying gentle pressure. Continue for 1-2 minutes per foot.

Toe stretch and curl

Sit with your foot resting on your opposite thigh. Use your hand to gently pull your toes back toward your shin. Hold for 15-30 seconds, then curl your toes downward. Repeat 10 times per foot.

Calf wall stretch

Stand facing a wall with hands on the wall. Step the affected foot back, keeping the leg straight. Lean forward, bending the front knee while keeping the back heel down. Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat 3 times per side.

Towel stretch

Sit on the floor with your legs extended. Loop a towel around the ball of one foot. Gently pull the towel toward you and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat 3 times per foot.

Ankle circles

Sit with your foot elevated. Rotate your foot clockwise 10 times. Rotate counterclockwise 10 times. Repeat 3 sets per foot.

Calf raises

Stand on a sturdy elevated surface with your heels hanging off the edge. Hold onto something for balance. Rise up on the balls of your feet keeping your legs straight and ankles together. Slowly lower your heels below the step level. Perform 2 sets of 20 reps.

Toe taps

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Keep your heel planted and lift your toes. (Optional big toe isolations.) Tap toes down and lift again. Perform 20 taps per foot.

Marble or scrunchie pickup

Place 10 marbles (or another small object) on the floor. Using your toes, pick up one marble at a time. Transfer each marble to a bowl (or the object to the opposite side of your body). Repeat on other foot.

Toe scoots

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Keep your knees straight and heels planted. Curl your toes and try to scoot your heels forward. Perform 20 scoots. If your foot cramps, massage and stretch it, then resume.

Bottom of foot stretch

Kneel on the floor with your toes tucked under in dorsiflexion. Sit back on your heels where the intensity is a 6-8 out of 10. Feel free to add a blanket, pillow or yoga block under your bottom if you feel too much of a quad stretch. Sit and hold the stretch for 1-2 minutes.