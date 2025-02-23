Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (2025)

Table of Contents
What is plantar fasciitis? Plantar fasciitis symptoms Plantar fasciitis causes Weight and activity Structure and age 10 plantar fasciitis exercises to relieve pain Tennis ball roll Toe stretch and curl Calf wall stretch Towel stretch Ankle circles Calf raises Toe taps Marble or scrunchie pickup Toe scoots Bottom of foot stretch References

Looking to jumpstart your health journey?Download the new Start TODAY appfor fitness challenges, meal plans and daily inspiration!

If you experience stabbing pain in your heel when you take your first steps in the morning, it might be more than just temporary discomfort. If you’re experiencing persistent foot pain, even after periods of rest, you could be dealing with plantar fasciitis — one of the most common causes of heel pain. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), plantar fasciitis accounts for more than 1 million clinic visits in the United States per year.

The goods news is that doing the right stretches at home can relieve pain and help prevent the condition in the first place.

What is plantar fasciitis?

The suffix "itis" refers to any disease or condition that involves inflammation or infection. Plantar fasciitis is the inflammation of the plantar fascia, the thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of your foot and connects your heel bone to your toes. It supports the arch of your foot during movement. When too much stress or tension is placed on the area, small tears can occur in the fascia, leading to inflammation and pain.

The good news? Treatment for plantar fasciitis usually doesn't require surgery. Stretching and specific exercises are first-line options for both treatment and prevention of the injury.

Plantar fasciitis symptoms

While heel pain is often the main symptom of plantar fasciitis, there are several other ways this pain commonly manifests:

  • Sharp, stabbing pain in the bottom of your foot near the heel.
  • Stiffness and tenderness along the bottom of your foot.
  • Pain that’s usually worst with the first few steps after waking up.
  • Pain that increases post-workout or after long periods of standing.
  • Pain that returns after periods of inactivity or prolonged/vigorous activity.
  • Pain can appear worse when barefoot or in shoes with minimal support.

Plantar fasciitis causes

Plantar fasciitis can be debilitating, so the best plan is to prevent it from happening altogether. Luckily, many of the causes are completely preventable. There are several factors that can lead to plantar fasciitis, and they tend to fall into two categories:

See Also
What Are the Best Insoles for Plantar Fasciitis?9 Best Insoles for Plantar Fasciitis (Dr. Recommended Shoe Inserts)Best Plantar Fasciitis Night Splints by Dr. Kristina DeMatasPlantar Fasciitis Supports | Health and Care

Weight and activity

  • Sudden weight gain or obesity
  • Overuse: prolonged or vigorous activity
  • Rapid increase in exercise intensity or duration
  • High-impact activities like running or dancing
  • Long periods of standing, especially on hard surfaces

Structure and age

  • Foot structure: flat feet or high arches
  • Tight calf muscles
  • Natural aging of the plantar fascia
  • Weakening of the feet muscles
  • Wearing shoes with poor arch support
  • Walking barefoot on hard surfaces

To prevent plantar fasciitis, maintain a healthy weight, increase your activity gradually, wear supportive shoes for your anatomy, and consistently stretch your feet and calves.

10 plantar fasciitis exercises to relieve pain

Incorporate these exercises into your routine a few times each week, especially before getting out of bed in the morning or after long periods of sitting. Each exercise should be performed gently without forcing through pain. Set a timer for 10 minutes and see how many you can get through.

Remember: Listen to your body and start these exercises gently and progress gradually. If you experience increased pain, stop the exercise and consult your healthcare provider. For best results, combine these exercises with proper footwear, adequate rest and ice therapy when needed.

Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (1)

Tennis ball roll

Sit in a chair with feet flat on the ground. Place a tennis ball under your foot. Roll the ball from heel to toe, applying gentle pressure. Continue for 1-2 minutes per foot.

Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (2)

Toe stretch and curl

Sit with your foot resting on your opposite thigh. Use your hand to gently pull your toes back toward your shin. Hold for 15-30 seconds, then curl your toes downward. Repeat 10 times per foot.

Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (3)

Calf wall stretch

Stand facing a wall with hands on the wall. Step the affected foot back, keeping the leg straight. Lean forward, bending the front knee while keeping the back heel down. Hold for 30 seconds. Repeat 3 times per side.

Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (4)

Towel stretch

Sit on the floor with your legs extended. Loop a towel around the ball of one foot. Gently pull the towel toward you and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat 3 times per foot.

Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (5)

Ankle circles

Sit with your foot elevated. Rotate your foot clockwise 10 times. Rotate counterclockwise 10 times. Repeat 3 sets per foot.

Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (6)

Calf raises

Stand on a sturdy elevated surface with your heels hanging off the edge. Hold onto something for balance. Rise up on the balls of your feet keeping your legs straight and ankles together. Slowly lower your heels below the step level. Perform 2 sets of 20 reps.

Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (7)

Toe taps

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Keep your heel planted and lift your toes. (Optional big toe isolations.) Tap toes down and lift again. Perform 20 taps per foot.

Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (8)

Marble or scrunchie pickup

Place 10 marbles (or another small object) on the floor. Using your toes, pick up one marble at a time. Transfer each marble to a bowl (or the object to the opposite side of your body). Repeat on other foot.

Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (9)

Toe scoots

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Keep your knees straight and heels planted. Curl your toes and try to scoot your heels forward. Perform 20 scoots. If your foot cramps, massage and stretch it, then resume.

Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (10)

Bottom of foot stretch

Kneel on the floor with your toes tucked under in dorsiflexion. Sit back on your heels where the intensity is a 6-8 out of 10. Feel free to add a blanket, pillow or yoga block under your bottom if you feel too much of a quad stretch. Sit and hold the stretch for 1-2 minutes.

Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (11)
Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (12)

Danielle Gray

Danielle Gray is a Start TODAY fitness expert, kettlebell-certified celebrity trainer, stretching and flexibility coach and founder of Train Like A Gymnast.

Plantar fasciitis is a common injury for runners and walkers — 10 stretches to reduce your risk (2025)

References

Top Articles
Four Major Benefits of Saw Palmetto Extract for Women of All Ages.
How much protein can the body use in a single meal for muscle-building? Implications for daily protein distribution
Saw Palmetto for Women
Latest Posts
Whey Isolate Vs Whey Protein: We Ask the Experts
COSRX Salicylic Acid Daily Gentle Cleanser
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Manual Maggio

Last Updated:

Views: 6200

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Manual Maggio

Birthday: 1998-01-20

Address: 359 Kelvin Stream, Lake Eldonview, MT 33517-1242

Phone: +577037762465

Job: Product Hospitality Supervisor

Hobby: Gardening, Web surfing, Video gaming, Amateur radio, Flag Football, Reading, Table tennis

Introduction: My name is Manual Maggio, I am a thankful, tender, adventurous, delightful, fantastic, proud, graceful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.