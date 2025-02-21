Plantar Fasciitis Supports | Health and Care (2025)

Home>>Foot>Plantar Fasciitis Supports
Whether you're a passionate sportsperson or just spend a lot of time on your feet, plantar fasciitis is common and can be extremely painful. Our range of Plantar Fasciitis Supports help maintain healthy foot positioning and distribute your weight more evenly as you move. This helps brace your feet and relieve pain as you move.
ProWedge Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint
- Provides night time immobilisation and stretching
- Ideal for plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendonitis
- Provides passive dorsiflexion while you sleep
- Soft and padded design for added comfort
Pro11 Heel Pain Relief Pads for Plantar Fasciitis
- Shock-absorbing heel pads
- Prevent heel pain and injury
- Alleviate plantar fasciitis
- Reduce stress in the lower limbs
OrthoSleeve FS6 Plantar Fasciitis Foot Sleeves (Pair)
- Foot sleeves designed to relieve plantar fasciitis
- Can be worn day or night for improved support
- Reduces swelling and pain with compression
- Strengthens and supports your feet
ProWedge Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint (Double Pack)
- Provides night time immobilisation and stretching
- Ideal for plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendonitis
- Provides passive dorsiflexion while you sleep
- Double pack either for each leg or a spare
Pro11 Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint Sock
- Lightweight plantar fasciitis night splint
- Prevents shortening of the plantar fascia
- Relieves pain and promotes healing
- Designed to fit UK sizes 6 - 12
Aetrex L1220 Cleats Insoles for Football Boots with Posted Heel
- Thin insoles with posted heel for studded footwear such as football boots
- Absorbs shock, reduces fatigue, relieves plantar fasciitis, heel pain, arch pain
- Particularly supports medium and high arches
- Posted heel aligns feet and controls overpronation
Aetrex L700 Speed Men's Insoles for Running
- Running insoles for pain-relief and injury prevention
- Prevents/treats foot pain such as Plantar fasciitis, arch pain and heel pain
- Aetrex's signature Arch Support biomechanically aligns the body
- High energy return performance base absorbs shock, and cupped heel stabilises feet
Arch Angel Fallen Arch Insoles for Flat Feet
- Provides arch support for fallen arches/flat fleet
- Relieves arch pains, strains, metatarsalgia, plantar fasciitis, Morton’s neuroma
- Contoured design cradles the domed profile under the foot
- Fits all kinds of footwear, replacing existing insoles
Neo G Black Open-Toe Plantar Fasciitis Socks
- Open-toe socks for managing plantar fasciitis symptoms
- Suitable for daily use, and can be worn without shoes
- Multi-zone compression eases swelling and discomfort
- Silicone insert supplied enhances impact-absorption
NeoThotics Pro-Expert Full-Length Orthotic Insoles
- Pair of unisex, full-length orthotic insoles
- Suitable for managing painful foot conditions
- Flexible edges and easily-trimmed design make for a comfy fit
- Tru-Arch feature offers support for flat feet
Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint
Allows prolonged stretch of the Plantar Fascia;
Ideal for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendonitis;
Padded calf and ankle straps for comfort;
Lightweight and sturdy.
PowerStep Pink Women's Arch Pain Insoles
- Pink insoles proven clinically effective for relieving and preventing pain
- Treats and prevents arch and heel pain in those with neutral arches who pronate
- Premium dual-layer support cushioning for enhanced comfort from heel to toe
- Neutral arch support with a deep heel cradle increases comfort, stability, and motion control
Aetrex L1200 Cleats Insoles for Football Boots
- Thin insoles for studded footwear such as football boots
- Absorbs shock, reduces fatigue and relieves plantar fasciitis pain
- Particularly supports medium and high arches
- Cupped heel cushions and stabilises the back of the foot
Aetrex L1205 Cleats Insoles for Football Boots with Metatarsal Support
- Thin insoles with metatarsal supportfor studded footwear such as football boots
- Absorbs shock, reduces fatigue, relieves metatarsalgia and plantar fasciitis
- Particularly supports low arches to flat feet
- Posted heel aligns feet and controls overpronation
Aetrex L700 Speed Women's Insoles for Running
- Running insoles for pain-relief and injury prevention
- Prevents/treats foot pain such as Plantar fasciitis, arch pain and heel pain
- Aetrex's signature Arch Support biomechanically aligns the body
- High energy return performance base absorbs shock, and cupped heel stabilises feet
Aetrex L720 Speed Men's Insoles for Running with Posted Heel
- Running insoles with posted heel for pain-relief and injury prevention
- Prevents/treats foot pain such as plantar fasciitis in low arches/flat feet
- High energy return performance base absorbs shock
- Posted heel controls overpronation for stability
Aetrex L720 Speed Women's Insoles for Running with Posted Heel
- Running insoles with posted heel for pain-relief and injury prevention
- Prevents/treats foot pain such as plantar fasciitis in low arches/flat feet
- High energy return performance base absorbs shock
- Posted heel controls overpronation for stability
BeneCare Plantar Fasciitis Support
- Continuous elastic tension for better relief
- Reduces painful inflammation of plantar fasciitis
- Anatomical design available in two sizes
- Easy to use with 15 second application
Bodymedics Dorsal Night Splint
- Low-profile design to enhance patient compliance
- Lightweight with minimum bulk for maximum user comfort
- Anterior approach for increased comfort
- Removable and washable padding
Deluxe Plantar Fasciitis Night Splint
- Universal, low-profile plastic calf and ankle section
- Removable padded foam laminate liner for comfort
- Built-in 5° dorsiflexion with easy adjustment via straps and foam wedge
- Strong webbing fastening straps with sliding pads and quick-release buckles
Dorsal Night Splint
- Soft breathable fabric;
- Sleep easy design;
- Comfortable & lightweight;
- For Plantar fasciitis/achilles tendonitis.
Neo G Plantar Fasciitis Everyday Support Socks
- Pair of support socks for relieving the effects of plantar fasciitis
- Relieves heel and arch pain while protecting the foot
- Ideal for daily use, as well as during sports
- Can be worn with or without footwear for ongoing cushioning
NeoThotics Pro-Expert 3/4-Length Orthotic Insoles
- Pair of 3/4 orthotic shoe insoles
- Suitable for managing symptoms of plantar fasciitis and Achilles tendonitis
- Designed with deep cushioning features for maximum comfort
- Anatomical design is suitable for use with a range of footwear
OrthoSleeve FS6 Plantar Fasciitis Foot Sleeves (Two Pairs)
- Foot sleeves designed to relieve plantar fasciitis
- Can be worn day or night for improved support
- Reduces swelling and pain with compression
- Two pairs to allow for spares
Ossur Form Fit Night Splint for Plantar Fasciitis
- Suitable for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendonitis
- Strong plastic shell encases foot and ankle
- Total immobilisation whilst ensuring comfort
- Three padded straps and a quick release buckle
Ottobock Malleo Immobil Night Splint
Prevents plantar flexion
Easy adaption
Can be worn left or right
Stores foot in light dorsal extension
PowerStep Memory Foam Insoles for Pronation
- Full-length memory foam insoles cushion, support and stabilise feet
- Designed for sore and sensitive feet with mild-to-moderate pronation
- Dual-layer cushioning andbuilt-in neutral arch balance comfort and support
- Odour control top fabric helps control heat, friction, and perspiration
Thermoskin Walk-On Plantar FXT Compression Calf Socks
- Pair of knee-high compression stockings
- Graduated compression zones from the ankle to the calf
- Silver microbial fibres for anti-bacterial and anti-odour benefits
- Can treatplantar fasciitis, shin splints, varicose veins, and more
Thermoskin Walk-On Plantar FXT Compression Crew Socks for Plantar Fasciitis
- Pair of mid-length compression socks
- Firm compression to support the Achilles tendon
- Silver microbial fibres for anti-bacterial and anti-odour benefits
- Ideal for treating plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, and arch pain
Ultimate Performance Foam Padded Neoprene Arch Support
- Neoprene arch support with foam padding
- Ideal for people who suffer from plantar fasciitis
- Firm even support relieves pain on the plantar fascia
- Adjustable straps for personalised compression
