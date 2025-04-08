PlutoChain Crashes Over 70% In 48 Hours As Investors Rush To Enter New Altcoin Remittix For Potential Mega Gains (2025)

The drastic market dip eliminated massive market value while dealing severe damage to daily trading activity. Social media rumors about the absence of development progress reportedly frightened traders.

Several market watchers link PlutoChain Crypto to the demise of previous comedic meme tokens because the platform lacks a concrete and practical application model. The rapid market sentiment shift exemplified PlutoChain's quick descent away from its prices despite whether it can truly be defined as a meme coin. Current prices near $0.0643 at the time of writing make project recovery uncertain so to established alternatives.