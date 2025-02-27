PMU Machine Guide | Best Brow & SMP Machines | Microbeau (2025)

“What permanent makeup machine should I buy?” Choosing seems daunting, but in this buyer’s guide we aim to offer you 1. some resources that can help you with your purchase, 2. give you quick tips from pro cosmetic tattooing artists 3. offer a checklist of things to consider as well as 4. help talk you through some of your options.

Resources to Decide on Which Permanent Makeup Machine is for You

To start with, we have a handy-dandy, new machine comparison chart. On a mobile version, you can compare only the machines you’re really interested in by selecting or de-selecting them with the “radio button.”

The machine specs are at the top and if you scroll down, you’ll see the technique specialization.Click on the image to be taken to the machine comparison chart and check it out for yourself!

Advice from Pro Permanent Makeup Artists

While some artists use one machine, primarily 80% of the time, they still occasionally will need another machine for very specific actions, such as tougher skin, or very minute, detailed work.

Victoria Wynn, in New Zealand, can’t fathom owning just one machine.

"Personally, I don’t think anyone should have just one machine. If your machine breaks, what are you going to do? I mean, I’m in New Zealand at minimum if there is one for you to buy in the country at the time, four days. Four days to get a new machine. Whatare you doingwith your clients if your one machine breaks? You have to cancel them.Have multiple machines,"advises Victoria.



Although she’s been using the wireless Flux S as her go-to machine, she swears by having multiple machines just in case and also for the flexibility that machines like the Xion offers.

"Your client is coming to you and laying down and giving you $600. Shouldn't you be giving them the best machine for their skin?"

Lulu Siciliano, co-creator of Microbeau International, states that "buying a machine is like buying a dress," whenever possible, you should try it out first.



During lockdown this may not be so easy, although you can always try machines at academies that are still holding in-person classes or watch some very thorough videos!

Checklist of What You Should Consider Before Buying a Permanent Makeup Machine

Maybe we’re a little biased, but it only makes sense that a company that is created and headed by a permanent makeup professional will have the true passion and drive to create products that help artists excel.

pArtists and clients first: Are the designers from the company you are buying from specifically from the field of tattooing or are they just an electronics manufacturer?



p"Made In"Is the country of origin known for attention to detail and producing quality products?

pCustomer service: Do you have a recourse if you need to reach out to anyone?

pCommunity: Do you have a group of professionals that know the machine and you can turn to for advice?

pOther artists’ reviews: What is your colleagues’ experience with the machines and the company?

pCompatabilitywith standard needle cartridges:Some machines only accept proprietary needles that are sold by the same company that sells you the machine. This is limiting and could cause a financial burden.

pMedical-grade components: Let’s not take lightly the fact that permanent makeup machines puncture people’s skin with needles. For your clients’ safety, you should insist on medical-grade components that are made in a highly sanitized manufacturing plant. Your clients’ health is a top priority, however, if the machine’s components are top quality, that translates into a long-lasting, reliable machine as a benefit to you.

pServices you offer: What services do you offer the most? Find a machine whose technical specificationsenhance your services.

p Your force of hand and speed at which you work: This is 100% personal and we suggestlistening in to other artistsOpens a new window. While artists' opinions who work differently from youare also very valuable, of course, it's great to find someonewho exerts the same pressure on the machine, runsit at a similarvoltage, specializes inyour same procedures and works at your same speed.

"Talking you through"to Arrive at Your Possibly IdealMicropigmentationMachine

