PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (2025)

a.The newest permanent makeup machine in the market.

b. Professional for eyebrow, lip andeyeliner permanent makeup procedure.

c. Touch screen and simple operation interfaceare easy to operate.

d. Elegant aluminum CNC body

e.MCU chip makes itpowerful and stable

f. Portable and various colors are optional

The handpiece with 2 grips, which can use both screw cartridge needles and universal cartridge needles.