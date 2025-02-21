PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (2025)

Table of Contents
SPECIFICATIONS What’s Include FAQ Customer Reviews You may also like Newsletter References

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (1)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (2)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (3)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (4)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (5)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (6)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (7)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (8)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (9)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (10)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (11)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (12)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (13)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (14)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (15)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (16)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (17)
Sale price$159.90 Regular price$279.00

Save 43%

Handpiece Color: rose gold

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (19)

Sale price$159.90 Regular price$279.00
  • Description
  • Speciification
  • Reviews
  • FAQs

Sale price$159.90 Regular price$279.00

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (22)

BIOMASER P90 Permanent Makeup Machine

See Also
Biomaser-Get Your Best Tattoo& Permanent makeup Machine

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit

BIOMASER CTGE004

Correct usage of RCA plug

SPECIFICATIONS

a.The newest permanent makeup machine in the market.
b. Professional for eyebrow, lip andeyeliner permanent makeup procedure.
c. Touch screen and simple operation interfaceare easy to operate.
d. Elegant aluminum CNC body
e.MCU chip makes itpowerful and stable
f. Portable and various colors are optional

The handpiece with 2 grips, which can use both screw cartridge needles and universal cartridge needles.

Product name

P90 permanent makeup machine

Usage

For eyebrow, lip, eyeliner,hairline,and areola permanent makeup operation

Power supply size

dia 95* H 13*mm

Power supply thickness

about 13mm

Power supply color

Rose gold
PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (25)

Product decomposition

BIOMASER P90 Permanent Makeup Machine

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (26)

Free shipping

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (27)

1 Year Warranty

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (28)

Safe payment

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (29)

Return or exchange

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (30)

Customer service

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (31)

The Newest Permanent Makeup Machine In The Market

BIOMASER P90 Permanent Makeup Machine

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (32)

Professional design team, Best Customization Service

OEM & ODM

We can provide you with design solutions, or you can design it by yourself.

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (33)

Structural Distribution

The interface is simple and easy to operate your best choice

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (34)

Elegant Mirror Panel

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (35)

High-grade Aliminum Alloy Material

Non-Slip Silicone Pad More Stable for Operating

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (36)

Wiring Instructions

A combination of security, strength and stability

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (37)

Tattoo & permanent makeup switch freely

Double-ended configuration

Recommended by Professional Cosmetologists

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (38)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (40)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (42)

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (44)

FAQ

Free shipping for all products.

Customer Reviews

Based on 24 reviews

96%

(23)

4%

(1)

0%

(0)

0%

(0)

0%

(0)

V

Viviana Castano

The perfect machine

I just received my machine and it tested the speed and I loved it! I used it with the 1R 0.3 cartridge and the strokes are simply smooth, the pixels are beautiful

Thank you so much for the 5-star review! We're thrilled you're enjoying your BIOMASER product. Your satisfaction is our top priority.

If you need anything, just let us know. We're here to help.

V

V.C.

Light and easy to use.

I just received my machine and it tested the speed and I loved it! I used it with the 1R 0.3 cartridge and the strokes are simply smooth, the pixels are beautiful

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (54) PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (55)

Thank you so much for the 5-star review! We're thrilled you're enjoying your BIOMASER product. Your satisfaction is our top priority.

If you need anything, just let us know. We're here to help.

S

Solange Bernal

Biomaser P90

I love my Biomaser P90

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (56)

Thank you so much for the 5-star review! We're thrilled you're enjoying your BIOMASER product. Your satisfaction is our top priority.

If you need anything, just let us know. We're here to help.

M

Madalina Loata

biomaser p90

the first machine was defective. I then spoke to the staff and it has been replaced. i just received it and it works perfectly! Thank you ! the machine and the customer service deserves 5* definitely !

Thank you for your five-star rating! We're glad the replacement machine is working perfectly and that our customer service team could help. Appreciate your support!

A

Anita Simon

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90

Thank you so much for the 5-star review! We're thrilled you're enjoying your BIOMASER product. Your satisfaction is our top priority.

If you need anything, just let us know. We're here to help.

You may also like

Newsletter

Write something about what your customers will receive by subscribing to your newsletter.

PMU Tattoo Machine Kit with CTGE004 Double Head for Universal Tattoo Cartridge Needle & BMX Screw Needle Thunderlord P90 (2025)

References

Top Articles
The Best Hairsprays That Offer Hold Without the Crunch
The 16 Best Hairsprays For Bella Hadid-Inspired Ponytails
We asked 100 people to try the leading hairsprays – this is their winner
Latest Posts
These Perfume-Like Hairsprays Are the Secret to Smelling Really, Really Good
This Is the Only Hairspray That Gets My Fine Hair to Hold a Curl
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Margart Wisoky

Last Updated:

Views: 6138

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Margart Wisoky

Birthday: 1993-05-13

Address: 2113 Abernathy Knoll, New Tamerafurt, CT 66893-2169

Phone: +25815234346805

Job: Central Developer

Hobby: Machining, Pottery, Rafting, Cosplaying, Jogging, Taekwondo, Scouting

Introduction: My name is Margart Wisoky, I am a gorgeous, shiny, successful, beautiful, adventurous, excited, pleasant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.