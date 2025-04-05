Poker room on Las Vegas Strip is on hiatus (2025)

- Home
This poker room on the Las Vegas Strip is on hiatus
The Poker Room at Caesars Palace casino-hotel is curtained off from the public Monday, August 5, 2024 in Las Vegas. (David Danzis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ByDavid Danzis/Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2024 - 11:28 am
Updated August 7, 2024 - 8:46 am
The poker room at Caesars Palace is temporarily closed to make space for slot machines while the high-limit slot area is being renovated, the company announced over the weekend.
Caesars Entertainment, the hotel-casino’s parent company, did not say how long the poker room will be closed. Poker operations at the casino will “reopen and resume” at a later date, a spokesperson said.
The planned temporary closure of the poker room is not related to Caesars Entertainment’s recently announced sale of the World Series of Poker brand, according to a source familiar with both decisions. The company sold the WSOP naming rights for $500 million but will continue hosting live events at its Las Vegas casinos for the next 20 years.
The company did not offer details about the high-limit slot room renovations.
Reno-based Caesars Entertainment operates eight hotel-casinos and a non-gaming hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Presently, Horseshoe Las Vegas is the only Caesars-operated Strip property with a poker room.
With the temporary closure at Caesars Palace, there are nine active poker rooms on the Strip.
The Venetian opened a 14,000-square-foot poker room last week. According to the hotel-casino, it is the largest poker room on the Strip.
David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com. Follow David on X at AC_Danzis.
