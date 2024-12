Politijagt Usa Movie Watch

There are about one million police officers in the United States and among them three Danish officers, who have all sworn allegiance to the American flag and every day put their lives on the line to maintain law and order on the streets of God's own country. In 'Police Hunt - USA', Channel 5 follows the three officers in a physically and mentally demanding everyday life, and we come in behind the uniforms and hear about why they have chosen to leave family and friends in Denmark to try their luck as a police officer on it other side of the Atlantic.