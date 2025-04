Advertisement

Post-herniorrhaphy pain incidence is increased in young age, obesity, those who had preoperative pain, insufficiently treated post-operative pain, recurrent surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and patients with psychological disorders [1]. Common risk factors include the following:

Type of patients: The female gender appeared to have a greater chance of developing PHPS than the male patients. Older patients tend to commence chronic pain less frequently. Severe types of pain are more often experienced in younger patients below 50years. Smoking and poor glycemic control are considered independent predictors of inguinodynia [3, 9].

Type of anesthesia: Local infiltration is advantageous over spinal and general anesthesia in having a lower incidence of post-herniorrhaphy pain. Ilioinguinal/iliohypogastric blockade is also advantageous to both general and spinal anesthesia for the prevention of inguinodynia [3, 9].

Existence of preoperative pain: Studies found that patients with a higher incidence of post-operative chronic pain are more likely to have preoperative pain, hence the importance of adequate perioperative pain management [3].

Acute post-operative pain and pre-emptive analgesia: Uncontrolled acute post-operative pain may predict the predisposition to chronic pain development. Post-operative complications such as hernia recurrence, infection, and hematoma may also play a role. Aggressive early pain management can reduce chronic pain prevalence [3, 9, 10, 11].

Surgical techniques: Ilioinguinal nerve injury during surgery is an important factor influencing chronic pain. Debate continues to occur in the literature concerning the utility of elective transection of the nerve. Some authors believe that nerve preservation would minimize chronic pain incidence. At the same time, others suggested that elective intraoperative ligation of the ilioinguinal nerve will be associated with a little risk. It is recommended that all three inguinal nerves should be identified intraoperatively and preserved to prevent chronic pain. Failure to do so could lead to accidental nerve injury, entrapment, or suturing initiating severe pain post-operatively. The site at which the nerve divided could influence the generation of pain. Distal resection of the nerve leaves most of the nerve exposed with the possibility of neuroma formation. Division of the nerve if to be performed should be proximal to the site where it exits from the retroperitoneum. However, some advocate identifying the five nerves involved in groin innervation and preserving them during herniorrhaphy operation. These five nerves include the ilioinguinal nerve, the iliohypogastric nerve, the genitofemoral nerve, the lateral cutaneous nerve of the thigh, and the femoral nerve. The common nerve trapped in the scar tissue formed between the mesh and underlying muscles is the iliohypogastric nerve. During the minimally invasive techniques, the lateral cutaneous nerve of the thigh, the femoral branch of the genitofemoral nerve, and the femoral nerve are at greater risk of accidental injury. “Triangle of pain” is a theoretical region identified during laparoscopy and bounded by the gonadal vessels, iliopubic tract, and the peritoneum. Identifying this triangle during laparoscopic inguinal hernia repair is essential to avoid injuries to nerves that pass through that triangle. Suters and staples carry a greater risk of developing post-operative pain than other mesh-fixing materials. Fibrin glue is used for atraumatic mesh fixation. The incidence of chronic groin pain, foreign body sensation, and groin numbness is reduced when fibrin glue is used instead of sutures [3, 8, 10, 11, 12].

Laparoscopic surgery versus open surgery: Laparoscopic hernia repair is generally associated with less post-operative pain than open repairs. This advantage may be related to less dissection and tissue trauma to the ilioinguinal and iliohypogastric nerves. Inconsistent reports show a higher incidence of inguinodynia following open hernia repair, particularly with an anterior approach, compared with laparoscopic or robotic hernia repair through the posterior approach. There are two main approaches for laparoscopic herniorrhaphy: the total extraperitoneal (TEP) and preperitoneal transabdominal (TAPP) approaches. TEP and TAPP are techniques used also in bilateral inguinal hernias repair. Applying mesh without fixation in these cases appeared to lower the incidence of chronic post-operative pain. Laparoscopic herniorrhaphy with the use of a tacker can cause nerve entrapment due to misplaced tacks. Minimally invasive techniques using robotic-assisted surgery carry the same incidence of chronic pain [3, 8, 10, 13].

Mesh type, size, and weight: Polypropylene meshes are commonly used for tension-free repair. Polypropylene as a synthetic material induces granulomatous reactions that encapsulate the mesh. Experimental research demonstrated that when a polypropylene mesh contacts peripheral nerve tissue; myelin degeneration, edema, fibrosis, and neuroma formation can precipitate neuralgia. However, these findings lack strong evidence. Light macroporous (pores>75 micrometers) polypropylene meshes are preferred over heavy microporous (pores <10 micrometers) materials as the former creates a sufficient inflammatory response, tissue incorporation, and lesser incidence of foreign body sensation. Although the light biocompatible meshes were designed to reduce the foreign body reaction, they carried the same potential forpost-operative chronic groin pain as traditional meshes. The method by which the mesh is fixed has been found to impact the incidence of CPSP. The use of cyanoacrylate glue (Histoacryl) or a self-gripping mesh (Progrip) did not appear to reduce the risk of post-operative pain and chronic pain [3, 8, 10].

Recurrent cases: Surgery for recurrent hernias may carry a greater surgical difficulty. Thus, the potential for persistence or even deterioration of pain is increased with the second surgery [10].

Psychologic predisposition: Patients with a preoperative psychologic vulnerability are at increased risk of post-operative inguinodynia. The resultant lower pain threshold in these emotionally unstable patients could explain this [8].