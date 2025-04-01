Pre-Glued Half Lashes Multipack Set (2025)

Pre-Glued Half Lashes Multipack Set

Can’t choose just one? Our Pre-Glued Half Lash Multipack gives you three effortlessly wearable styles—Demi Flare, Baby Hybrid, and Feathered Flare—so you can switch up your look with ease. Whether you want a subtle lift, a wispy enhancement, or soft volume, this curated set has you covered for every occasion.

What's inside?

✨ Demi Flare – A soft yet bold half lash that adds just the right amount of volume and length for a lifted, fluttery effect—perfect for day-to-night transitions. Lengths 4-12mm (inner-outer)

✨ Baby Hybrid – Inspired by hybrid lash extensions, this style combines wispy and voluminous fibers with a higher curl, creating a soft, eye-opening boost. Lengths 6-11mm (inner-outer)

✨ Feathered Flare – Wispy and lightweight, this lash adds delicate length to the outer corners for a soft, open-eyed effect with a barely-there feel. Lengths 7-12mm (inner-outer)

✨ Anti-stick Lash Applicator – Featuring a unique anti-stick coating, this tool prevents lashes from sticking to the applicator, ensuring a smooth, mess-free experience.

What Makes Our Pre-Glued Half Lashes Special

Featuring our revolutionary Ela-stick™ technology, these half lashes are designed for instant, effortless application with an unbeatable 3-day hold. Waterproof, showerproof, and windproof, they stay in place no matter what your day brings—without glue, mess, or hassle.

Conscious Design

As always, our lashes are hand-crafted with premium materials and completely vegan & cruelty-free, making them a beauty choice you can feel good about.

Money-Back Guarantee

We’re confident you’ll love your lashes. But if you’re not 100% satisfied, we offer a full money-back guarantee—no questions asked.