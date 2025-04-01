Pre-Glued Half Lashes Multipack Set (2025)

Get it by with next day delivery
Pre-Glued Half Lashes Multipack Set
Can’t choose just one? Our Pre-Glued Half Lash Multipack gives you three effortlessly wearable styles—Demi Flare, Baby Hybrid, and Feathered Flare—so you can switch up your look with ease. Whether you want a subtle lift, a wispy enhancement, or soft volume, this curated set has you covered for every occasion.
What's inside?
✨ Demi Flare – A soft yet bold half lash that adds just the right amount of volume and length for a lifted, fluttery effect—perfect for day-to-night transitions. Lengths 4-12mm (inner-outer)
✨ Baby Hybrid – Inspired by hybrid lash extensions, this style combines wispy and voluminous fibers with a higher curl, creating a soft, eye-opening boost. Lengths 6-11mm (inner-outer)
✨ Feathered Flare – Wispy and lightweight, this lash adds delicate length to the outer corners for a soft, open-eyed effect with a barely-there feel. Lengths 7-12mm (inner-outer)
✨ Anti-stick Lash Applicator – Featuring a unique anti-stick coating, this tool prevents lashes from sticking to the applicator, ensuring a smooth, mess-free experience.
What Makes Our Pre-Glued Half Lashes Special
Featuring our revolutionary Ela-stick™ technology, these half lashes are designed for instant, effortless application with an unbeatable 3-day hold. Waterproof, showerproof, and windproof, they stay in place no matter what your day brings—without glue, mess, or hassle.
Conscious Design
As always, our lashes are hand-crafted with premium materials and completely vegan & cruelty-free, making them a beauty choice you can feel good about.
Money-Back Guarantee
We’re confident you’ll love your lashes. But if you’re not 100% satisfied, we offer a full money-back guarantee—no questions asked.
About Ela-Stick™ Technology
Introducing Ela-Stick™ Technology – exclusively from Lola's Lashes, the UK's #1 Pre-glued Lash Brand. Our groundbreaking Ela-Stick™ formula redefines lash longevity, offering an unparalleled wear time of 3 to 5 days for our Pre-Glued Half Lashes. Crafted with advanced adhesive technologies and ingredients, Ela-Stick™ ensures your lashes stay perfectly placed, blending seamlessly with your natural lash line for a flawless finish. Experience the ultimate convenience without compromising on hold or style.
Shipping
Standard Delivery - 2-5 Working Days *FREE on orders over £30
Royal Mail24 Tracked-EstimatedNext Working Day- £3.75
Royal Mail Special Delivery by 1PM- Next Working Day- £8
If placed before 15:00, all orders will be dispatched same day. If placed after 15:00, dispatch will rollover to the next working day.Please note: We do not dispatch orders on Saturday or Sunday. Any orders placed after 15:00 on Friday, will be dispatched Monday.
Money-Back Guarantee
We offer a no questions asked 14-day Money Back Guarantee on used and unused products. Try our lashes risk free with easy returns.
We offer exchanges up to30 daysafter receiving your order.If you aren't 100% happy with your purchase, we'll happily exchange it for another product on our website.
Pre-Glued Half Lashes Ingredients
Ingredients:
- Polyisobutene
- Polyacrylic Acid
- Hydrogenated Styrene/Butadiene Copolymer
- Paraffinum Liquidum
- Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate
Please conduct a patch test before use by cutting off a tiny strip of one of the cluster bands and applying this to the inner forearm or behind the ear. Leave it for a few hours and see if there has been any visible reaction.
If you have suffered from a reaction, please discontinue use immediately and seek advice from a medical professional.
Pre-Glued Half Lashes Multipack Set
Choose options
Pre-Glued Half Lashes Multipack Set
Pre-Glued Half Lashes Multipack Set
View details
1-Minute Application
3-Days Hold
Under-lash Seamless Finish
Damage Free Removal
Featuring Ela-Stick™ Technology
14-Day Refund Guarantee
500,000 Happy Customers
100% Vegan & Cruelty Free
14,000+ 5 Star Reviews
Need help?
Frequently Asked Questions
How do I apply Pre-Glued Half Lashes?
Applying Pre-Glued Half Lashes is quick and easy, even for beginners. Designed to be placed underneath your natural lashes, they create a seamless, natural blend without the need for glue. Follow these steps for flawless, long-lasting wear:
1 – Remove Lashes from Tray
Use your lash applicator to gently grip the Pre-Glued Half Lash near the middle or upper section, avoiding the pre-glued strip to prevent residue transfer. Carefully lift the lash from the tray.
2 – Apply Lashes
Position the lash underneath your natural lashes on the outer corner of your eye, keeping it as close to your lash line as possible without touching the waterline. This placement ensures a lifted, eye-opening effect.
💡 Pro Tip: Wipe your lash applicator between applications to prevent stickiness and ensure precise placement.
3 – Clamp & Set
Use your lash applicator to gently clamp your natural lashes and the Pre-Glued Half Lash together. This secures the hold, ensuring a comfortable and long-lasting wear.
💡 Pro Tip: Instead of one big clamp, use multiple light clamping movements for a more secure bond.
How long do Pre-Glued Half Lashes last?
Our pre-glued lashes use our unique pre-bond formula, which allows for 3-5 days wear.
Tips to get more wear time out of your lashes:
- Whilst our lashes are waterproof, try to avoid getting them wet for long periods of time, especially in the first 24-48 hours after application
- Try to avoid sleeping on your face
- Ensure that you apply 1mm away from the waterline
- Clamp your pre-glued lashes and your natural lashes together after application using a lash applicator
- Avoid rubbing your eyes, or tugging at your lashes
What's the difference between Pre-Glued Half Lashes & Pre-Glued Cluster Lashes
Both our Pre-Glued Half Lashes and Pre-Glued Clusters offer effortless, long-lasting wear without the need for glue, thanks to our innovative Ela-stick™ technology. However, they are designed for different application styles and effects:
✔ Pre-Glued Half Lashes – These are longer lash segments that enhance the outer corners of your eyes for a subtle lift, winged effect, or soft cat-eye look. They provide an instant eye-opening effect with minimal effort.
✔ Pre-Glued Clusters – These are small lash segments that can be placed anywhere along your lash line, allowing for customisable volume and length. You can use them to create a natural, wispy effect or build them up for more drama.
If you love a quick, effortless outer lash lift, Pre-Glued Half Lashes are perfect. If you prefer more control over placement and styling, Pre-Glued Clusters are the way to go!
Can I shower with my Pre-Glued Half Lashes
While wearing press-on lashes, you can certainly keep your face/eye area clean and shower with them on. When cleansing around the eyes, gently navigate with a cotton swab to reach any tricky spots. If there's makeup on the lashes, carefully dab it off with a water-dampened cotton swab. It's important to steer clear of oil-based products near the eyes, as oils can weaken the adhesive.
Can you feel them on your eye?
Absolutely not. If you find that you're aware of the lashes while wearing them, it's a sign that they haven't been placed accurately. In such instances, it's best to take them off and reapply for a more comfortable, seamless fit.
Are Pre-Glued Half Lashes reuseable?
Whilst you can get 3-5 days wear out of our pre-glued lashes with correct aftercare, we do not recommend reusing them. If you are insistent that you want to reuse them, you can use a bond adhesive to re-apply.