Predictions for 2027 | Future timeline | Quantumrun (2025)

Table of Contents
Fast forecasts for 2027 Country forecasts for 2027 Technology forecasts for 2027 Business news for 2027 Culture forecasts for 2027 Science forecasts for 2027 Health forecasts for 2027 Discover the trends from another future year using the timeline buttons below References

Read 38 predictions for 2027, a year that will see the world transform in big and small ways; this includes disruptions throughout our culture, technology, science, health and business sectors. It’s your future, discover what you’re in for.

Quantumrun Foresight prepared this list; A trend intelligence consulting firm that uses strategic foresight to help companies thrive from future trends in foresight. This is just one of many possible futures society may experience.

Fast forecasts for 2027

  • Subscription-based, all-inclusive housing communities become commonplace among young city-dwellers and families. This trend will help to ease the housing crisis as cities struggle to keep up with the housing demand for all the new people flooding into cities. These communities will allow people to move from place-to-place at will, free from contractual obligations. (Likelihood 90%)1

  • The human brain is now decoded and mapped. This will lead to future innovations in computer chip design, AI development, brain health, and hyper-personalized learning solutions. (Likelihood 90%)1

  • Mixed-reality sports start to be invented where athletes compete in empty physical spaces with virtual or augmented reality elements. (Likelihood 90%)1

  • 10 percent of global gross domestic product will be stored using blockchain technology. 1

  • RoboBees are utilized to pollinate crops in large scales. 1

  • 4D printing allows 3D printed objects to transform and change their shape over time. 1

  • Robot servents become commonplace in most upper middle class households. 1

  • The BRICs overtake the G7 nations. 1

  • 10% of global gross domestic product will be stored using blockchain technology. 1

  • Tiny robots remove carbon dioxide from oceans to reduce the impact of climate change 1

  • 4D printing allows 3D printed objects to transform and change their shape over time 1

  • Robot servents become commonplace in most upper middle class households 1

  • The BRICs overtake the G7 nations 1

  • Dubai World Central "Al Maktoum International Airport" is fully built1

  • DARPA's Membrane Optical Imager for Real-Time Exploitation (MOIRE) goes into operation1

Fast Forecast

  • 10% of global gross domestic product will be stored using blockchain technology.1
  • Tiny robots remove carbon dioxide from oceans to reduce the impact of climate change1
  • RoboBees are utilized to pollinate crops in large scales1
  • 4D printing allows 3D printed objects to transform and change their shape over time1
  • Robot servents become commonplace in most upper middle class households1
  • The BRICs overtake the G7 nations1
  • Cost of solar panels, per watt, equals 0.7 US dollars1
  • Dubai World Central "Al Maktoum International Airport" is fully built1
  • DARPA's Membrane Optical Imager for Real-Time Exploitation (MOIRE) goes into operation1
  • World population forecasted to reach 8,288,054,0001
  • World sales of electric vehicles reaches 11,186,6671
  • Predicted global mobile web traffic equals 150 exabytes1
  • Global Internet traffic grows to 510 exabytes1

Country forecasts for 2027

Read forecasts about 2027 specific to a range of countries, including:

United States in 2027

United Kingdom in 2027

Canada in 2027

India in 2027

Australia in 2027

Philippines in 2027

South Africa in 2027

Germany in 2027

View all

Technology forecasts for 2027

Technology related predictions due to make an impact in 2027 include:

  • The big business future behind self-driving cars: Future of Transportation P2
  • Rise of the big data-powered virtual assistants: Future of the Internet P3
  • Your future inside the Internet of Things: Future of the Internet P4
  • Your addictive, magical, augmented life: Future of the Internet P6
  • Housing prices crash as 3D printing and maglevs revolutionize construction: Future of Cities P3

View all

Related technology articles for 2027:

Medically assistive nanobots: Meet the micro-medics.

AI improves patient outcomes: Is AI our best healthcare worker yet?.

AI speeds scientific discovery: The scientist that never sleeps.

Assisted creativity: Can AI enhance human creativity?.

Personal digital twins: The age of online avatars.

See Also
NDA Mid-year performance report 2024 to 2027Governor Lamont's Fiscal Year 2026-2027 Biennial Budget AddressKalender 2027 met Feestdagen - NederlandFreeland announces she'd meet NATO spending benchmark by 2027 | CBC News

View all

Business news for 2027

Business related predictions due to make an impact in 2027 include:

  • Automation is the new outsourcing

Related business articles for 2027:

Medically assistive nanobots: Meet the micro-medics.

AI improves patient outcomes: Is AI our best healthcare worker yet?.

AI speeds scientific discovery: The scientist that never sleeps.

Assisted creativity: Can AI enhance human creativity?.

Personal digital twins: The age of online avatars.

View all

Culture forecasts for 2027

Culture related predictions due to make an impact in 2027 include:

  • The last job creating industries: Future of Work P4
  • Jobs that will survive automation: Future of Work P3
  • Death of the full-time job: Future of Work P2
  • AI police crush the cyber underworld: Future of policing P3
  • Reengineering sentencing, incarceration, and rehabilitation: Future of law P4

View all

Related culture articles for 2027:

Assisted creativity: Can AI enhance human creativity?.

Personal digital twins: The age of online avatars.

Deepfakes for fun: When deepfakes become entertainment.

Impact tourism: When tourists contribute to community development.

Offensive government hacking: A new kind of digital warfare.

View all

Science forecasts for 2027

Science related predictions due to make an impact in 2027 include:

  • The rise of the transportation internet: Future of Transportation P4
  • GMOs vs superfoods | Future of Food P3
  • Peak cheap oil triggers renewable era: Future of Energy P2
  • Renewables vs. the thorium and fusion energy wildcards: Future of Energy P5
  • China, rise of a new global hegemon: Geopolitics of Climate Change

Related science articles for 2027:

Medically assistive nanobots: Meet the micro-medics.

AI improves patient outcomes: Is AI our best healthcare worker yet?.

AI speeds scientific discovery: The scientist that never sleeps.

Generative adversarial networks (GANs): The age of synthetic media.

Recurrent neural networks (RNNs): Predictive algorithms that can anticipate human behavior.

View all

Health forecasts for 2027

Health related predictions due to make an impact in 2027 include:

  • Future of beauty: Future of Human Evolution P1
  • Tomorrow’s pandemics and the super drugs engineered to fight them: Future of Health P2

Related health articles for 2027:

Medically assistive nanobots: Meet the micro-medics.

AI improves patient outcomes: Is AI our best healthcare worker yet?.

Recurrent neural networks (RNNs): Predictive algorithms that can anticipate human behavior.

Convolutional neural network (CNN): Teaching computers how to see.

Molecular robotics: These microscopic robots can do just about anything.

View all

Discover the trends from another future year using the timeline buttons below

SPECIAL SERIES

  • Future of artificial intelligence
  • Future of cities
  • Future of the economy
  • Future of energy
  • Future of food

View all

EXPLORE QUANTUMRUN FORESIGHT'S SERVICES

FUTURES PLATFORM CONSULTING

Predictions for 2027 | Future timeline | Quantumrun (1)

Predictions for 2027 | Future timeline | Quantumrun (2025)

References

Top Articles
Fluid Painting - Your Complete Guide for All Fluid Art Techniques
Fluid Painting Anleitung - Pouring Technik Schritt für Schritt erklärt
Liquitex® Professional Acrylic Ink flüssige Acrylfarbe, einzeln | online Kaufen - Künstlershop gerstaecker.de
Latest Posts
How to Uninstall Bloatware from Oppo, Vivo and Samsung Phones
Multi coat - kantoorartikelen kopen? | Lage prijs
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Cheryll Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6330

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (54 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Cheryll Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-12-23

Address: 4653 O'Kon Hill, Lake Juanstad, AR 65469

Phone: +494124489301

Job: Marketing Representative

Hobby: Reading, Ice skating, Foraging, BASE jumping, Hiking, Skateboarding, Kayaking

Introduction: My name is Cheryll Lueilwitz, I am a sparkling, clean, super, lucky, joyous, outstanding, lucky person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.