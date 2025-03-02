Predictions for 2027 | Future timeline | Quantumrun (2025)

Read 38 predictions for 2027, a year that will see the world transform in big and small ways; this includes disruptions throughout our culture, technology, science, health and business sectors. It’s your future, discover what you’re in for.
Quantumrun Foresight prepared this list; A trend intelligence consulting firm that uses strategic foresight to help companies thrive from future trends in foresight. This is just one of many possible futures society may experience.
Fast forecasts for 2027
Subscription-based, all-inclusive housing communities become commonplace among young city-dwellers and families. This trend will help to ease the housing crisis as cities struggle to keep up with the housing demand for all the new people flooding into cities. These communities will allow people to move from place-to-place at will, free from contractual obligations. (Likelihood 90%)1
The human brain is now decoded and mapped. This will lead to future innovations in computer chip design, AI development, brain health, and hyper-personalized learning solutions. (Likelihood 90%)1
Mixed-reality sports start to be invented where athletes compete in empty physical spaces with virtual or augmented reality elements. (Likelihood 90%)1
Fast Forecast
Country forecasts for 2027
Read forecasts about 2027 specific to a range of countries, including:
United States in 2027
United Kingdom in 2027
Canada in 2027
India in 2027
Australia in 2027
Philippines in 2027
South Africa in 2027
Germany in 2027
Technology forecasts for 2027
Technology related predictions due to make an impact in 2027 include:
- The big business future behind self-driving cars: Future of Transportation P2
- Rise of the big data-powered virtual assistants: Future of the Internet P3
- Your future inside the Internet of Things: Future of the Internet P4
- Your addictive, magical, augmented life: Future of the Internet P6
- Housing prices crash as 3D printing and maglevs revolutionize construction: Future of Cities P3
Business news for 2027
Business related predictions due to make an impact in 2027 include:
- Automation is the new outsourcing
Culture forecasts for 2027
Culture related predictions due to make an impact in 2027 include:
- The last job creating industries: Future of Work P4
- Jobs that will survive automation: Future of Work P3
- Death of the full-time job: Future of Work P2
- AI police crush the cyber underworld: Future of policing P3
- Reengineering sentencing, incarceration, and rehabilitation: Future of law P4
Science forecasts for 2027
Science related predictions due to make an impact in 2027 include:
- The rise of the transportation internet: Future of Transportation P4
- GMOs vs superfoods | Future of Food P3
- Peak cheap oil triggers renewable era: Future of Energy P2
- Renewables vs. the thorium and fusion energy wildcards: Future of Energy P5
- China, rise of a new global hegemon: Geopolitics of Climate Change
Health forecasts for 2027
Health related predictions due to make an impact in 2027 include:
- Future of beauty: Future of Human Evolution P1
- Tomorrow’s pandemics and the super drugs engineered to fight them: Future of Health P2
