Pretty and Portable: The 11 Best Travel-Size Beauty Products (2025)

This article includes affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you make a purchase, with no extra cost to you.

Whether you’re sleeping over at your boo’s place or going on a two-week-long trip around the world, it’s always painful to leave behind your daily beauty products. They’re like your best friends who take care of your skin and help you look gorgeous. Rather than squirting — and wasting — our beloved products into cheap travel bottles, we prefer a travel-size product.

So, we rounded up the 11 best travel-size versions of popular products, from Better Than Sex Mascara to the Moroccanoil Treatment. Don’t go on another vacation until you get these adorable travel-size products and ready-to-go travel kits!

The Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara is an iconic product, delivering flirty, full lashes that can last through tears, a midnight skinny dip, and far too many beers. Even if you’re packing light — like super light — you’ll still have room for this tiny version of your favorite mascara.

We know mascara isn’t the bulkiest product to begin with, but when it comes to packing for a carry-on, every centimeter of space matters. Plus, we keep this baby mascara in our emergency makeup bag we carry everywhere.

Tatcha is a high-end skincare brand that makes luxe products, like the uber-popular Dewy Skin Cream. The company makes it easy to take your favorite skincare products wherever you go with their cute Weekender Sets. The most popular one is the The Weekender Set for Dry Skin, but there’s also one for oily skin that us greaseballs adore!

Each kit comes with a cleansing oil, cleanser, brightening serum, anti-aging serum, skin cream, sunscreen, and a TSA-friendly stylish travel bag. What more could you need for a terrific vacay? If you don’t vibe with the dry or oily skin sets, you can always create a custom set!

Drunk Elephant is such a playful skincare brand, so of course they named their travel line “he Littles.” How precious is that? The convenient kit comes with six travel-ready skin essentials for morning and night. You get a firming serum, hydrating serum, polypeptide cream, mineral skin tint, jelly cleanser, and purifying night serum.

This kit will make you stick to your skincare routine, even when you’re out of town for a while. All items are less than 3.4 ounces, so the TSA won’t give you that infamous TSA attitude. But this kit is also wonderful for sleepovers with your boo or bestie.

Of course, Riri has a travel kit, too. Rihanna is always jet-setting around, so she understands that we nomads need our fave products in tiny bottles. The Fenty Street Fam 5-Piece Mini comes with a lip luminizer, mineral sunscreen, whipped oil body cream, damage repair hair treatment, and a spicy floral fragrance.

We’re obsessed with this kit because it doesn’t just check off the skincare or makeup boxes. It has all the goodies you need for your hair, body, and lips, plus something sweet to make you smell magnificent. It’s the full package and will get you ready to hit the streets like they’re a runway.

Let’s not pretend that those hotel shampoos and conditioners do anything that benefits our hair. They simply don’t give your hair the TLC it needs, but this travel hair care set from Briogeo will. This set of minis is a complete scalp routine that will soothe irritation, nourish your scalp, and hydrate your skin.

This set has an ingenious micro-exfoliating shampoo that purifies your scalp and hair — perfect for oily hair. The hydration scalp mask comes to the rescue when you’re feeling dry. And the tea tree scalp treatment serum is the final step to enrich your hair starting at the root. As a bonus, there’s a dry shampoo to keep your locks looking lovely throughout the day.

The OG Moroccanoil Treatment is a widely loved hair product, but the full-sized bottle is not ideal for carry-on bags. Even the medium size is a bit bulky. So, that’s why they made a teeny-tiny 0.85-ounce bottle for travel.

Now, you don’t have to buy an awkward travel bottle and fill it with your precious Moroccanoil — just keep this travel-size version on hand. The argan oil-infused product will smooth frizz, create shine, and condition your strands no matter which capital city you’re breezing through.

See Also How often should you replace your mascara and other beauty essentials?

Laneige knows how to take care of your lips like nobody else. The brand’s Lip Sleeping Mask has a cult following. And while we love to take that mask with us when we travel, the Mini Lip Glowy Balm Set is our new go-to.

This tiny set comes with four upscale lip balms that hydrate and tint for a dreamy appearance. These balms are velvety soft, leaving your lips feeling nourished and hydrated in minutes. You get a Berry, Gummy Bear, Vanilla, and Sweet Candy balm. Take them all to your next destination or pick one for each trip.

Our gal Charlotte has our backs while on vacation. She created a small travel kit with her very best products, including the best-selling Magic Cream Moisturizer, Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, Airbrush Flawless Finish, and Hollywood Flawless Filter.

These elegant products come together to give you a glass-like complexion without the heavy, caked-on feeling. As the product names suggest, you’ll look flawless and airbrushed, which is exactly what we want when snapping Instagram pics in Paris.

We’re picky when it comes to cleansers. The Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser is one of the few that satisfies our desire for an extra gentle, extra effective, extra nourishing face wash. And it goes a step further by balancing our skin’s pH. So leaving it behind when we travel makes us… grumpy. Thankfully, Glossier now makes travel-size.

This magical cleanser feels like butter on your face but removes makeup and grime like a harsh exfoliator, in minuscule version. Actually, you have two travel-size options! The tiny 15-milliliter (0.5-ounce) bottle is ideal for quick overnight trips or for a quick cleanse after an intense gym session. The 60-milliliter (2-ounce) — the size of a lime — is perfect for week-long vacations.

Beach vacations are relaxing for you, but can be rough on your skin. The sand, the salt, the sun — at the end of the day your poor skin needs a reprieve. So make sure you bring this Cocoa Butter Body Lotion with you in the 2.5-ounce travel-size.

The all-over body moisturizer nourishes like nobody’s business. It leaves skin feeling luscious and glowing. Nothing feels as luxurious as slathering yourself in this body butter after a long day on the beach or tooling about the Campo de’ Fiori in the blazing sun. Enjoy your vacation without making your skin suffer with this soothing lotion in a little bottle.

The Ordinary is a trusted brand when it comes to facial serums. Going without those oh-so special serums while away can be tough on your skin and your soul. The Mini Discovery Set solves this problem, giving you all your favorite serums, plus some beautiful bonus skincare treats.

You get a generous six products from The Ordinary. Of course, you’ll have a hyaluronic serum, a caffeine solution, and a niacinamide. These help enrich, firm, and balance your skin. Additionally, you can refresh with the cleanser, exfoliating toner, and lightweight daily moisturizer. Your skin will thank you!