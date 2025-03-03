Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (2025)

Fully digital application with policy management and support in English.
Get coveredBook a call
See our prices and coverage
You
Spouse
Child
€
€— /mo
You’re seeing our private short-term plan
Since you’ve been in Germany for less than 4 years, we’re offering you a slightly different .
Eligibility depends on your health
Living in Germany temporarily?
Public health would cost €0 /mo
Family total
€0 /mo
Long-term
Short-term
Our plans
Use our calculator to see what’s available for you.
Our plans
Standard
Premium
Public
Your contribution
€—
Get an estimate
€—
Get an estimate
€—
Get an estimate
General doctors' visits
Private hospitals
Worldwide cover
What is private health insurance?
Private health insurance is an alternative to public health insurance for high-income individuals, and self-employed individuals. It is a comprehensive insurance valid for all visas and residency permits. It offers numerous perks that public health insurance can’t match.
Less expensive than public
Since private health insurance takes on customers based on their health, it is generally more affordable than public, especially if you sign up while young and healthy. Once signed up, your premium will not increase because you become older.
Faster appointments and better coverage
Most doctors reserve appointments for patients with private health insurance. This makes access to healthcare in your area easier, especially in big cities. In addition to that, you generally get better coverage than with public health insurance, for example, in terms of dental and vision care.
On certain plans only
Yearly cashback
If you make no claims during a calendar year, you will receive a payout the following year. The payout increases every consecutive year without a claim.
Good to know
Getting older won’t affect your price
The price is based on your age when you sign up. It then only increases when overall healthcare costs or inflation go up – historically, about 2.8% per year for private and 3.4% per year for public.
Eligibility depends on your income and health
The minimum income threshold for private depends on your occupation and age. On the health side, we look at your medical history for any pre-existing conditions.
Your dependents could be eligible at an extra cost
Thinking of adding your dependents? Check their eligibility now to make sure your whole family can be on private health insurance.
How does health affect my eligibility?
If you have pre-existing medical conditions and still apply for private insurance through Feather, please keep in mind that some might lead to coverage restrictions or a surcharge. Check out which conditions always lead to denial in our comprehensive article.
Read more on pre-existing conditions.
How to use private health insurance?
Use your insurance card
At the doctor's office, use the digital insurance card you can find in your account.
Collect the bill
Your doctor will issue an invoice to you. In contrast, you can ask hospitals to bill your insurance directly.
Get reimbursed
Submit the bill through your account, and you'll be reimbursed within 3 weeks.
Why Feather?
Best-rated support in Germany
If you’re unable to solve a problem, we can assist you online via video call or by email.
Digital account management
Manage your health insurance policy online, including updating information or claims.
Customized coverage
Choose between different plans to adjust your coverage to your needs
Everything in one account
Health, liability, household, and other insurance policies can all be managed in one account.
How do I apply?
Apply online
A call is optional. We’ll reach out if information is missing and refund if medical exams are required.
Confirmation
After your coverage is confirmed, the confirmation for your employer, visa, and tax purposes will be in your account.
Payment
You’ll be charged on the start date you’ve selected or within a few days of the confirmation if the start date is in the past.
Don’t take our word for it
Feather is absolutely brilliant
“I booked an online appointment with Rob, and he solved everything within 15 minutes.”
Chloe
Excellent Service, Customer-Focused
“Feather assisted when I made the switch to private insurance.”
Wout
They know what they’re doing
“They helped advise me on my specific situation and made the procedure smooth.”
Lucía
Ready for comprehensive coverage?
You can get a quote in minutes and start customizing your coverage.
Get coveredTalk to us
Frequently asked questions
Am I eligible for private health insurance in Germany?
As an employee, you’re eligible if your annual salary is at least €73,800.
As a freelancer, self-employed person, or person living off your investments, you’re eligible if you earn more than €30,000 (for those below 51 years old) or more than €45,000 (for those 51 or above). If you’re retired, your income must be over €60,000 per year.
Private insurance is a particularly good option if you're an expat freelancer who just moved to Germany from a non-EU country because public insurers usually won’t cover you.
These employment types are all considered “voluntarily insured” (German: freiwillig versichert) and allow you to choose between public and private.
Note that your health will also play a role in your eligibility.
Can people who are self-employed or freelancers get private health insurance in Germany?
Yes, both freelancers and self-employed people can get private insurance. The minimum annual income requirement to sign-up for private insurance with Feather is €30,000 per year.
Private insurance is a particularly good option if you're an expat freelancer who just moved to Germany from a non-EU country because public insurers are not required to cover you.
How do contributions differ between public and private insurance?
Public health insurance is always combined with care insurance. Together, they cost about 19% of your income. It starts at 180€and is capped at 980€. If you’re employed in Germany, your employer pays half of that.
Private health insurance is also combined with care insurance, but the monthly cost is solely based on your age and health at the time you sign up. You can get a detailed quote here.
How do I pay for medical care if I have private health insurance?
The doctor or pharmacy will give you an invoice that needs to be paid upfront within 14-30 days. After you’ve paid, you can simply submit the invoice and any related documents via your Feather account. We’ll reimburse you within 1-3 weeks.
Hospital stays are usually billed directly; you don’t have to pay upfront. If you still receive a hospital bill, for example for additional services like a private room, simply submit it and we’ll take care of it.
For more expensive medical aids like a wheelchair, hearing aids, or similar medical devices, we’ll help you find the best product, and you don’t need to pay upfront.
What happens if I leave Germany?
You can cancel your insurance through your account. Simply submit your de-registration (Abmeldung), along with confirmation that you’re leaving permanently. This could be in the form of a new employment contract or proof of residency in your new location.
Taking your insurance to another country may be possible, but this is evaluated on a case-by-case basis and could mean a price increase.
How do I switch from public to private insurance?
You can use our short guide!
There is typically a cancellation period of 2 months plus the ongoing month, except in the situations mentioned below.
If you got a salary raise that pushed you over €73,800, your private insurance can only start on January 1st of next year.
If you became self-employed less than 2 months ago, you can cancel your public insurance immediately. Your private health insurance would start on the first day of your new self-employment, and the public health insurance would have to pay back your contributions for this time.
Can I switch back to public health insurance?
Switching back is possible if you’re under 55 and you become an employee with an income below €73,800. Sometimes, being unemployed allows you to switch as well. Otherwise, joining private health insurance is a permanent decision.
How do I add my dependents?
Your private insurance plan does not automatically cover your dependents. Your spouse, children or parents can be covered for a monthly cost that is based on their age and health. When you apply for private insurance with Feather, mention that you’d like to cover your family and we will check if they are eligible.
Does private insurance get more expensive over time?
It does not. Your contribution will not change due to aging. The only time public or private insurance costs change is due to an overall increase in healthcare costs. Historically, the costs have increased 2% per year.
What if I become unemployed?
Usually, you have to switch back to public insurance. If you have been with private insurance for 5 years prior to your unemployment, we can check individually whether you are eligible to stay on your private plan.
Do I need to do a medical check-up to sign up?
They are usually not required if you had comprehensive health insurance 12 months prior to signing up.
If you had no comprehensive coverage, or you have certain ongoing health conditions, a medical and dental check-up is needed. We’ll set them up for you and even reimburse up to €195 for the exams!
See our FAQ page for more answers.