Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (2025)

As an employee, you’re eligible if your annual salary is at least €73,800.

As a freelancer, self-employed person, or person living off your investments, you’re eligible if you earn more than €30,000 (for those below 51 years old) or more than €45,000 (for those 51 or above). If you’re retired, your income must be over €60,000 per year.

Private insurance is a particularly good option if you're an expat freelancer who just moved to Germany from a non-EU country because public insurers usually won’t cover you.

These employment types are all considered “voluntarily insured” (German: freiwillig versichert) and allow you to choose between public and private.

Note that your health will also play a role in your eligibility.