Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (2025)

Table of Contents
What is private health insurance? Less expensive than public Faster appointments and better coverage Yearly cashback Good to know Getting older won't affect your price Eligibility depends on your income and health Your dependents could be eligible at an extra cost How does health affect my eligibility? How to use private health insurance? Use your insurance card Collect the bill Get reimbursed Why Feather? Best-rated support in Germany Digital account management Customized coverage Everything in one account How do I apply? Apply online Confirmation Payment Frequently asked questions Am I eligible for private health insurance in Germany? Can people who are self-employed or freelancers get private health insurance in Germany? How do contributions differ between public and private insurance? How do I pay for medical care if I have private health insurance? What happens if I leave Germany? How do I switch from public to private insurance? Can I switch back to public health insurance? How do I add my dependents? Does private insurance get more expensive over time? What if I become unemployed? Do I need to do a medical check-up to sign up?

Our plans

Use our calculator to see what’s available for you.

What is private health insurance?

Private health insurance is an alternative to public health insurance for high-income individuals, and self-employed individuals. It is a comprehensive insurance valid for all visas and residency permits. It offers numerous perks that public health insurance can’t match.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (16)

Less expensive than public

Since private health insurance takes on customers based on their health, it is generally more affordable than public, especially if you sign up while young and healthy. Once signed up, your premium will not increase because you become older.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (17)

Faster appointments and better coverage

Most doctors reserve appointments for patients with private health insurance. This makes access to healthcare in your area easier, especially in big cities. In addition to that, you generally get better coverage than with public health insurance, for example, in terms of dental and vision care.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (18)

On certain plans only

Yearly cashback

If you make no claims during a calendar year, you will receive a payout the following year. The payout increases every consecutive year without a claim.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (19)

Good to know

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (20)

Getting older won’t affect your price

The price is based on your age when you sign up. It then only increases when overall healthcare costs or inflation go up – historically, about 2.8% per year for private and 3.4% per year for public.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (21)

Eligibility depends on your income and health

The minimum income threshold for private depends on your occupation and age. On the health side, we look at your medical history for any pre-existing conditions.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (22)

Your dependents could be eligible at an extra cost

Thinking of adding your dependents? Check their eligibility now to make sure your whole family can be on private health insurance.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (23)

How does health affect my eligibility?

If you have pre-existing medical conditions and still apply for private insurance through Feather, please keep in mind that some might lead to coverage restrictions or a surcharge. Check out which conditions always lead to denial in our comprehensive article.

Read more on pre-existing conditions.

How to use private health insurance?

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (24)

Use your insurance card

At the doctor's office, use the digital insurance card you can find in your account.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (25)

Collect the bill

Your doctor will issue an invoice to you. In contrast, you can ask hospitals to bill your insurance directly.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (26)

Get reimbursed

Submit the bill through your account, and you'll be reimbursed within 3 weeks.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (27)

Best-rated support in Germany

If you’re unable to solve a problem, we can assist you online via video call or by email.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (28)

Digital account management

Manage your health insurance policy online, including updating information or claims.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (29)

Customized coverage

Choose between different plans to adjust your coverage to your needs

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (30)

Everything in one account

Health, liability, household, and other insurance policies can all be managed in one account.

How do I apply?

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (31)

Apply online

A call is optional. We’ll reach out if information is missing and refund if medical exams are required.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (32)

Confirmation

After your coverage is confirmed, the confirmation for your employer, visa, and tax purposes will be in your account.

Private health insurance in Germany | Feather (33)

Payment

You’ll be charged on the start date you’ve selected or within a few days of the confirmation if the start date is in the past.

Frequently asked questions

As an employee, you’re eligible if your annual salary is at least €73,800.

As a freelancer, self-employed person, or person living off your investments, you’re eligible if you earn more than €30,000 (for those below 51 years old) or more than €45,000 (for those 51 or above). If you’re retired, your income must be over €60,000 per year.

Private insurance is a particularly good option if you're an expat freelancer who just moved to Germany from a non-EU country because public insurers usually won’t cover you.

These employment types are all considered “voluntarily insured” (German: freiwillig versichert) and allow you to choose between public and private.

Note that your health will also play a role in your eligibility.

Yes, both freelancers and self-employed people can get private insurance. The minimum annual income requirement to sign-up for private insurance with Feather is €30,000 per year.

Private insurance is a particularly good option if you're an expat freelancer who just moved to Germany from a non-EU country because public insurers are not required to cover you.

Public health insurance is always combined with care insurance. Together, they cost about 19% of your income. It starts at 180€and is capped at 980€. If you’re employed in Germany, your employer pays half of that.

Private health insurance is also combined with care insurance, but the monthly cost is solely based on your age and health at the time you sign up. You can get a detailed quote here.

The doctor or pharmacy will give you an invoice that needs to be paid upfront within 14-30 days. After you’ve paid, you can simply submit the invoice and any related documents via your Feather account. We’ll reimburse you within 1-3 weeks.

Hospital stays are usually billed directly; you don’t have to pay upfront. If you still receive a hospital bill, for example for additional services like a private room, simply submit it and we’ll take care of it.

For more expensive medical aids like a wheelchair, hearing aids, or similar medical devices, we’ll help you find the best product, and you don’t need to pay upfront.

You can cancel your insurance through your account. Simply submit your de-registration (Abmeldung), along with confirmation that you’re leaving permanently. This could be in the form of a new employment contract or proof of residency in your new location.

Taking your insurance to another country may be possible, but this is evaluated on a case-by-case basis and could mean a price increase.

You can use our short guide!

There is typically a cancellation period of 2 months plus the ongoing month, except in the situations mentioned below.

If you got a salary raise that pushed you over €73,800, your private insurance can only start on January 1st of next year.

If you became self-employed less than 2 months ago, you can cancel your public insurance immediately. Your private health insurance would start on the first day of your new self-employment, and the public health insurance would have to pay back your contributions for this time.

Switching back is possible if you’re under 55 and you become an employee with an income below €73,800. Sometimes, being unemployed allows you to switch as well. Otherwise, joining private health insurance is a permanent decision.

Your private insurance plan does not automatically cover your dependents. Your spouse, children or parents can be covered for a monthly cost that is based on their age and health. When you apply for private insurance with Feather, mention that you’d like to cover your family and we will check if they are eligible.

It does not. Your contribution will not change due to aging. The only time public or private insurance costs change is due to an overall increase in healthcare costs. Historically, the costs have increased 2% per year.

Usually, you have to switch back to public insurance. If you have been with private insurance for 5 years prior to your unemployment, we can check individually whether you are eligible to stay on your private plan.

They are usually not required if you had comprehensive health insurance 12 months prior to signing up.

If you had no comprehensive coverage, or you have certain ongoing health conditions, a medical and dental check-up is needed. We’ll set them up for you and even reimburse up to €195 for the exams!

See our FAQ page for more answers.

