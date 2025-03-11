Private health insurance in Netherlands (2025)

Cover for individuals and families

Providing International Private Health Insurance for over 50 years

Plans available to residents of:

What Private Medical Insurance with International cover can offer you:

Private health insurance in Netherlands (1)

Health cover that travels with you

Treatment within your plan limits will be covered both at home and abroad.

Private health insurance in Netherlands (2)

Global evacuation

Global evacuation if the treatment you need isn’t available where you are.

Private health insurance in Netherlands (3)

Access your account online

Access MembersWorld whenever you need to, to manage claims, submit pre-authorisation requests and more.

Private health insurance in Netherlands (4)

Global Virtual Care*

Day and night access to virtual appointments with a global network of doctors via MembersWorld.

Private health insurance in Netherlands (5)

Private hospital accommodation

Global cover if you are rushed to hospital for treatment, including mental health.

Private health insurance in Netherlands (6)

Leading global health treatment

Access to premium international medical facilities in your country of choice.

Private Health Insurance with International Cover

Major Medical Health Plan

Our most affordable international health cover, offering you peace of mind globally.

Area of cover

Worldwide or Worldwide without U.S.

Annual Limit

€2,500,000

Major Medical could be right for you if:

Private health insurance in Netherlands (7)

You already have access to day-to-day care through your personal or company private medical insurance, and are looking for an international top up

Private health insurance in Netherlands (8)

You are looking for access to in-hospital treatment globally

Private health insurance in Netherlands (9)

You want access to virtual doctor consultations day and night

Key plan benefits include:

Hospitalisation

In-hospital treatment and surgery covered up to the annual limit of your plan

Mental Health

Mental health is covered in the same way as physical health, up to the annual limit of your plan

Cancer Care

Cancer treatment is covered, including rehabilitation

Our range of health insurance plans

Get an estimated quote in minutes, or chat to our experienced advisers to find a plan that best suits your needs. Whatever plan you decide, Bupa Global gives you the freedom to choose when and where you are treated, within your area of cover.

Major Medical

Our most cost-effective option, with worldwide access to private treatment for serious illnesses and conditions such as cancer.

Area of cover

Worldwide or Worldwide without U.S.

Annual Limit

€2,500,000

Select

This plan covers all your regular healthcare needs and annual health assessments, plus hospital stays for more serious conditions.

Area of cover

Worldwide or Worldwide without U.S. or Europe

Annual Limit

€1,250,000

Premier

Access to everything from regular check-ups to dental treatment and more serious health conditions. Also covers a wider range of out-patient treatments.

Area of cover

Worldwide or Worldwide without U.S. or Europe

Annual Limit

€1,875,000

Elite

Our plan designed to care for you and your family that includes assisted fertility treatment and maternity cover after 18 months.

Area of cover

Worldwide or Worldwide without U.S. or Europe

Annual Limit

€3,750,000

This is a summary of cover included in these health plans. All of our health plans carry some waiting periods, limitations and exclusions. Download the plan brochure for full details.

Global Virtual Care*

Access to virtual appointments any time of the day or night with a global network of doctors via MembersWorld

Second Medical Opinion*

From a team of world-leading international specialists

Designed to be used

Claiming on your plan will not increase your individual premiums

A truly global experience

Customer service available in more than 200 languages

Private health insurance in Netherlands (16)

This is premium healthcare from Bupa, built around you.

A complete service for mind, body and being, with access to specialist care from world-leading medical experts any time of the day or night. Premium cover both at home and abroad, including direct access to any recognised provider without the need for a family doctor referral.

This is more than healthcare, this is lifecare.

Private health insurance in Netherlands (17)

*Global Virtual Care and the Second Medical Opinion services are provided by Advance Medical, a Teladoc Health Company. Global Virtual Care and the Second Medical Opinion are not regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

These services are provided to you directly by these third parties, as service providers for Bupa Global, for and on behalf of your insurer. Bupa Global assumes no liability and accepts no responsibility for information provided by this third party; or the performance of the services. Support and information provided through these services do not confirm that any related treatment or additional support is covered under your health plan. These services are not intended to be used for emergency or urgent medical treatment.

Bupa Global is the sole insurer of this plan.

The details on this page are representative of products available but benefits do vary according to country of residence. To see products and benefits available in your country of residence please get a quote.

Products in this country are a collaboration between two of the most respected names in global healthcare, Bupa Global and Blue Cross Blue Shield Global.

Products including U.S. cover provide access to the largest networks of healthcare providers worldwide, utilising both the Blue Cross Blue Shield networks in the U.S. and Bupa’s networks outside the U.S.

Bupa Global is a trade name of Bupa, the international health and care company. Bupa is an independent licensee of Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Bupa Global is not licensed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association to sell Bupa Global/Blue Cross Blue Shield Global co-branded products in Argentina, Canada, Panama, Uruguay and US Virgin Islands. In Hong Kong, Bupa Global is only licensed to use the Blue Shield marks. Please consult your policy terms and conditions for coverage availability. Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association is an association of independent, community-based and locally operated Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies. Blue Cross Blue Shield Global is a brand owned by Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information about Bupa Global, visit bupaglobalaccess.com, and for more information about Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, visit BCBS.com.

Bupa Global Designated Activity Company (Bupa Global DAC), trading as Bupa Global, is a designated activity company limited by shares registered in Ireland under company number 623889 and having its registered office at Second Floor, 10 Pembroke Place, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, DO4 V1W6.

Bupa Global DAC, trading as Bupa Global, is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

