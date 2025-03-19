Pro Longwear Paint Pot – Cream Eye Shadow | MAC Cosmetics (2025)

Eye Primer/Cream Shadow, 24-Hour Wear, Highly Pigmented

A highly pigmented, long-wearing, blendable eye primer and/or cream shadow – M·A·C Pro Longwear Paint Pot goes on creamy and dries to an intense, vibrant finish that lasts for 24 hours. The innovative second skin-like creamy shadow formula blends smoothly over lids and creates seamless, buildable coverage without looking heavy or cakey. Its superior colour purity stays true and will not streak or crease. Pro Longwear Paint Pot can be mixed with other products, like M·A·C shadows and liners.

