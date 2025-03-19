Pro Longwear Paint Pot – Cream Eye Shadow | MAC Cosmetics (2025)

$28.00
.17 oz / 5 g
No Rating
Pre-order Select Shades for M·A·C LOVER
$28.00
.17 oz / 5 g
Pre-order Select Shades for M·A·C LOVER
A long-wearing, blendable eye primer and/or cream shadow that can be worn alone or with other products and lasts for 24 hours.
No Rating
Painterly
Nude beige
View All Colours
Filter By
Painterly
Nude beige
-
Painterly
-
Bare Study
-
Groundwork
-
Vintage Selection
-
Layin' Low
-
Soft Ochre
-
Contemplative State
-
Black Mirror
-
Bougie
-
It’s Fabstract
-
Tailor Grey
-
Babe In Charms
-
Art Thera-Peachy
-
Princess Cut
Painterly
Painterly
Bare Study
Groundwork
Vintage Selection
Layin' Low
Soft Ochre
Contemplative State
Black Mirror
Bougie
It’s Fabstract
Tailor Grey
Babe In Charms
Art Thera-Peachy
Princess Cut
Nude beige
ADD ON
Omega
Blanc Type
Malt
Omega
Royal Rendezvous
Sandstone
Brulé
Shroom
Honey Lust
All That Glitters
Motif!
L.E.S. Artiste
Naked Lunch
Ricepaper
Grain
Vex
Rose Before Bros
Tete-A-Tint
Yogurt
Libra
In Living Pink
Tutu Good
Orb
Expensive Pink
Girlie
Brown Script
Charcoal Brown
Embark
Espresso
Finjan
Saddle
Soft Brown
Swiss Chocolate
Wedge
Mulch
Texture
Jingle Ball Bronze
Natural Wilderness
Haux
Antiqued
Amber Lights
Cork
Satin Taupe
Brun
Cozy Grey
Greystone
Scene
Coquette
Carbon
Tilt
Stormwatch
Cobalt
Triennial Wave
In The Shadows
Mint Condition
Mo' Money Mo' Problems
What's The WIFI?
That's Showbiz Baby
Marsh
New Crop
Steamy
Coral
Rule
Samoa Silk
Shell Peach
Sable
Power To The Purple
Sketch
Starry Night
Nude Model
#Humblebrag
Darkroom
Cranberry
Stars 'N' Rockets
Haute Sauce
Woodwinked
Shady Santa
Memories of Space
If It Ain't Baroque
Nylon
Soft muted beige-taupe
$25.00
Add to Bag
Notify Me!
In Stock Soon. Expected to Ship in 1-2 weeks
In stock soon. Expected to ship in 1-2 weeks.
Coming soon
Sorry, this item is inactive.
Sold Out
Available ::release_date::
Glide Or Die
Perpetual Shock!
Serial Monogamist
Sick Tat Bro
Incorruptible
Nudge Nudge, Ink Ink
Graphic Content
Commitment Issues
Skip The Waitlist
Glide Or Die
Pool Shark
Isn't It Iron-ic?
Hell-Bent
Full Sleeve
The Last Word
Stay The Night
Carbon black
$25.00
Add to Bag
Notify Me!
In Stock Soon. Expected to Ship in 1-2 weeks
In stock soon. Expected to ship in 1-2 weeks.
Coming soon
Sorry, this item is inactive.
Sold Out
Available ::release_date::
M·A·CStack Mascara
M·A·CStack Mascara
Chestnut Stack
M·A·CStack Micro Mascara
Superstack Mega Brush
$29.00
Add to Bag
Notify Me!
In Stock Soon. Expected to Ship in 1-2 weeks
In stock soon. Expected to ship in 1-2 weeks.
Coming soon
Sorry, this item is inactive.
Sold Out
Available ::release_date::
View Fewer Products View More Products
In Stock Soon. Expected to Ship in 1-2 weeks
In stock soon. Expected to ship in 1-2 weeks.
Coming soon
Sorry, this item is inactive.
Sold Out
Available ::release_date::
Pro Longwear Paint Pot
Painterly
$28.00
.17 oz / 5 g
Add to Bag
In Stock Soon. Expected to Ship in 1-2 weeks
In stock soon. Expected to ship in 1-2 weeks.
Coming soon
Sorry, this item is inactive.
Sold Out
Available ::release_date::
Try it on
Add to Bag
Notify Me!
choose delivery option in checkout
Eye Primer/Cream Shadow, 24-Hour Wear, Highly Pigmented
A highly pigmented, long-wearing, blendable eye primer and/or cream shadow – M·A·C Pro Longwear Paint Pot goes on creamy and dries to an intense, vibrant finish that lasts for 24 hours. The innovative second skin-like creamy shadow formula blends smoothly over lids and creates seamless, buildable coverage without looking heavy or cakey. Its superior colour purity stays true and will not streak or crease. Pro Longwear Paint Pot can be mixed with other products, like M·A·C shadows and liners.
Read More Read Less
-
ALL BENEFITS
- Long-wearing, 24 hours
- Non-caking
- Non-flaking
- Non-creasing
- Water-resistant
- Stay-true colour
- Non-acnegenic
- Provides flexible coverage
- Ophthalmologist tested
- Dermatologist tested
-
INGREDIENTS
Ingredients: Isododecane, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Dimethicone, Polyethylene, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Quaternium-90 Bentonite, Dimethicone Silylate, Silica, Octyldodecanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lecithin, Trihydroxystearin, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax\Cera Carnauba\Cire De Carnauba, Propylene Carbonate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Tin Oxide, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, [+/- Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Aluminum Powder (Ci 77000), Bismuth Oxychloride (Ci 77163), Blue 1 Lake (Ci 42090), Bronze Powder (Ci 77400), Carmine (Ci 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (Ci 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (Ci 77288), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (Ci 77510), Ferric Ferrocyanide (Ci 77510), Manganese Violet (Ci 77742), Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140)]
PLEASE BE AWARE THAT INGREDIENT LISTS MAY CHANGE OR VARY FROM TIME TO TIME. PLEASE REFER TO THE INGREDIENT LIST ON THE PRODUCT PACKAGE YOU RECEIVE FOR THE MOST UP TO DATE LIST OF INGREDIENTS.
-
FREE OF
- Mineral Oil
- Paraben
- Retinyl Palmitate
- Formaldehyde
- Hydroquinone
- Triclosan
- Coal Tar
- Toluene
- Laureth Sulfate
- Oxybenzone
-
RECOMMENDED USAGE
Smooth over eye area with finger or brush.
Product Ratings
Reviews
Are In
- Product Reviews
- Ask & Answer
Related pages
Pro Longwear Fluidline Eye Liner And Brow Gel Paintstick Pro Palette Paintstick x 12
{{# PRODUCT_BUZZWORDS }}
{{{ PRODUCT_BUZZWORDS }}}
{{{ globals.t.product.loyalty_mpp_eligible }}}
{{/ PRODUCT_BUZZWORDS }} {{/ globals.variables.display_sub_line }} {{# globals.variables.display_sub_line }} {{# SUB_LINE }} {{{ SUB_LINE }}} {{/ SUB_LINE }} {{# PROD_RGN_NAME }}
{{{ PROD_RGN_NAME }}}
{{{ globals.t.product.loyalty_mpp_eligible }}}
{{/ PROD_RGN_NAME }} {{/ globals.variables.display_sub_line }}
{{# PRODUCT_BUZZWORDS }} {{{ PRODUCT_BUZZWORDS }}}
{{{ globals.t.product.loyalty_mpp_eligible }}}
{{/ PRODUCT_BUZZWORDS }}
{{/ globals.variables.display_sub_line }} {{# globals.variables.display_sub_line }} {{ SUB_LINE }}
{{# defaultSku.priceRange }} {{{ defaultSku.priceRange }}} {{/ defaultSku.priceRange }} {{^ defaultSku.priceRange }} {{^ defaultSku.PRICE2 }} {{{ defaultSku.formattedPrice }}} {{/ defaultSku.PRICE2 }} {{# defaultSku.PRICE2 }} {{{ defaultSku.formattedPrice2 }}} {{{ defaultSku.formattedPrice }}} {{/ defaultSku.PRICE2 }} {{/ defaultSku.priceRange }}
{{# PROD_RGN_NAME }} {{{ PROD_RGN_NAME }}}
{{{ globals.t.product.loyalty_mpp_eligible }}}
{{/ PROD_RGN_NAME }}
{{/ globals.variables.display_sub_line }}