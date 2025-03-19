Pro Longwear Paint Pot – Cream Eye Shadow | MAC Cosmetics (2025)

A long-wearing, blendable eye primer and/or cream shadow that can be worn alone or with other products and lasts for 24 hours.

A long-wearing, blendable eye primer and/or cream shadow that can be worn alone or with other products and lasts for 24 hours.

A highly pigmented, long-wearing, blendable eye primer and/or cream shadow – M·A·C Pro Longwear Paint Pot goes on creamy and dries to an intense, vibrant finish that lasts for 24 hours. The innovative second skin-like creamy shadow formula blends smoothly over lids and creates seamless, buildable coverage without looking heavy or cakey. Its superior colour purity stays true and will not streak or crease. Pro Longwear Paint Pot can be mixed with other products, like M·A·C shadows and liners.

  • ALL BENEFITS

    • Long-wearing, 24 hours
    • Non-caking
    • Non-flaking
    • Non-creasing
    • Water-resistant
    • Stay-true colour
    • Non-acnegenic
    • Provides flexible coverage
    • Ophthalmologist tested
    • Dermatologist tested

  • INGREDIENTS

    Ingredients: Isododecane, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Dimethicone, Polyethylene, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Quaternium-90 Bentonite, Dimethicone Silylate, Silica, Octyldodecanol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lecithin, Trihydroxystearin, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax\Cera Carnauba\Cire De Carnauba, Propylene Carbonate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Tin Oxide, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, [+/- Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Aluminum Powder (Ci 77000), Bismuth Oxychloride (Ci 77163), Blue 1 Lake (Ci 42090), Bronze Powder (Ci 77400), Carmine (Ci 75470), Chromium Hydroxide Green (Ci 77289), Chromium Oxide Greens (Ci 77288), Ferric Ammonium Ferrocyanide (Ci 77510), Ferric Ferrocyanide (Ci 77510), Manganese Violet (Ci 77742), Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140)] ILN39722

    PLEASE BE AWARE THAT INGREDIENT LISTS MAY CHANGE OR VARY FROM TIME TO TIME. PLEASE REFER TO THE INGREDIENT LIST ON THE PRODUCT PACKAGE YOU RECEIVE FOR THE MOST UP TO DATE LIST OF INGREDIENTS.

  • FREE OF

    • Mineral Oil
    • Paraben
    • Retinyl Palmitate
    • Formaldehyde
    • Hydroquinone
    • Triclosan
    • Coal Tar
    • Toluene
    • Laureth Sulfate
    • Oxybenzone

  • RECOMMENDED USAGE

    Smooth over eye area with finger or brush.

