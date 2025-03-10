Prof. Atta ur Rehman Khan (2025)

Mohammad Naveed Dilber, Sardar Mohammad Bilal, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "Source Routing Proposals for Multipath Inter-domain Routing," in Proceedings of the International Conference on Future Trends in Computing and Communication Technologies, Malacca, Malaysia, December 2012, pp.124-132.

Sardar Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Naveed Dilber, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "Routing Proposals for Multipath Interdomain Routing," in Proceedings of the IEEE International Multi Topic Conference, Lahore, Pakistan, December 2012, pp. 331-337.

Atta ur Rehman Khan , Sardar Mohammad Bilal, Mazliza Othman, "A Performance Comparison of Open Source Network Simulators for Wireless Networks," in Proceedings of the IEEE International Conference on Control System, Computing and Engineering, Penang, Malaysia, November 2012, pp. 34-38.

Atta ur Rehman Khan , Mazliza Othman, Abdul Nasir Khan, Imran Ali Khan, "Framework for Ubiquitous Social Networks," in Proceedings of the International Conference on Future Trends in Computing and Communication Technologies, Malacca, Malaysia, December 2012, pp. 100-103.

Atta ur Rehman Khan , Shahzad Ali, Saad Mustafa, Mazliza Othman, "Impact of Mobility Models on Clustering based Routing Protocols in Mobile WSNs," in Proceedings of the IEEE Frontiers of Information Technology, Islamabad, Pakistan, December 2012, pp. 366-370.

Atta ur Rehman Khan , Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Khizar Hayat, Samee Ullah Khan, "Clustering-based Power-Controlled Routing for Mobile Wireless Sensor Networks," in International Journal of Communication Systems, vol. 25, no. 4, pp. 529-542, 2012.

Abdul Nasir Khan, Miss Laiha Mat Kiah, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Mazhar Ali, "Enhanced Dynamic Credential Generation Scheme for Protection of User Identity in Mobile Cloud Computing," in Journal of Super Computing, vol. 66, no. 3, pp. 1687-1706, 2013.

Abdul Nasir Khan, Miss Laiha Mat Kiah, Samee Ullah Khan, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "A Study of Incremental Cryptography for Security Schemes in Mobile Cloud Computing Environments," in Proceedings of the IEEE Symposium on Wireless Technology and Applications, Kuching, Malaysia, September 2013, pp.62-67.

Atta ur Rehman Khan , Mazliza Othman, Abdul Nasir Khan, "A Novel Application Licensing Framework for Mobile Cloud Environment," in Proceedings of the International Conference on Future Trends in Computing and Communication Technologies, Beijing, China, December 2013, pp. 127-131.

Abdul Nasir Khan, Miss Laiha Mat Kiah, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Mazhar Ali, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Shahab Shamshirband, "Incremental Proxy Re-encryption Scheme for Mobile Cloud Computing Environment," in Journal of Super Computing, vol. 68, no. 2, 624-651, 2014.

Shahzad Ali, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Imran Ali Khan, "Routing Protocols for Mobile Sensor Networks: A Comparative Study," in International Journal of Computer Systems Science and Engineering, vol. 29, no. 1, pp. 91-100, 2014.

Abdul Nasir Khan, Miss Laiha Mat Kiah, Mazhar Ali, Sajjad A. Madani, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Shahaboddin Shamshirband, "BSS: Block Based Sharing Scheme for Secure Data Storage Services in Mobile-Cloud Environment", in Journal of Super Computing, vol. 70, no. 2, pp. 946-976, 2014.

Atta ur Rehman Khan , Mazliza Othman, Mazhar Ali, Abdul Nasir Khan, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, "Pirax: Framework for Application Piracy Control in Mobile Cloud Environment," in Journal of Super Computing, vol. 68, no. 2, pp. 753-776, 2014.

Atta ur Rehman Khan , Mazliza Othman, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Samee Ullah Khan, "A Survey of Mobile Cloud Computing Application Models" in IEEE Communications Surveys & Tutorials, vol. 16, no. 1, pp. 393-413, 2014. (IEEE ComSoc Top 10 most popular articles - February, 2014) (Top 1% highly cited papers of the academic field of computer science as per Web of Science)

Shahbaz Akhtar Abid, Mazliza Othman, Nadir Shah, Mazhar Ali, and Atta ur Rehman Khan , "3D-RP: A DHT-based Routing Protocol for MANETs," The Computer Journal, vol. 58, no. 2, 258-279, 2015.

Abdul Nasir, Miss Liaha, Mazhar Ali, Shahab Shamshirband , Atta ur Rehman Khan , "A Cloud-Manager-based Re-encryption Scheme for Mobile Users in Cloud Environment: A Hybrid Approach," in Journal of Grid Computing, vol. 13, no. 4, 2015.

Saad Mustafa, Babar Nazir, Amir Hayat, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Sajjad A. Madani, "Resource Management in Cloud Computing: Taxonomy, Prospects and Challenges," in Computers & Electrical Engineering, vol. 47, pp. 186-203, 2015. (Most popular article of the journal – 2015/2016)

Shahbaz Akhtar Abid, Nadir Shah, Mazliza Othman, Osama Sabir, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Mazhar Ali, Jawad Shafi, and Saleem Ullah, "Merging of DHT-based Logical Networks in MANETs," in Transactions on Emerging Telecommunications Technologies, vol. 26, no. 12, pp. 1347-1367, 2015.

Atta ur Rehman Khan , Abdul Nasir Khan, Saad Mustafa, S. Khaliq uz Zaman, "Impact of Mobility on Energy and Performance of Clustering-Based Power-Controlled Routing Protocols," in Proceedings of the IEEE Frontiers of Information Technology, Islamabad, Pakistan, December 2015.

Atta ur Rehman Khan , Mazliza Othman, Abdul Nasir Khan, Shahbaz Akhtar, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, "MobiByte: An Application Development Model for Mobile Cloud Computing," in Journal of Grid Computing, vol. 13, no. 4, pp. 605-628, 2015.

Atta ur Rehman Khan , Mazliza Othman, Feng Xia, Abdul Nasir Khan, "Context-Aware Mobile Cloud Computing & Its Challenges," in IEEE Cloud Computing , vol. 2, no 3, pp. 42-49, may/june 2015. (IEEE Cloud Computing most popular article - August 2015, IEEE top 100 articles - August, 2015)

Ayesha Abdul Majeed, Atta Ur Rehman Khan , Jan Muhammad, Riaz UlAmin, Sara Ayub, "Code Offloading Using Support Vector Machine", in Proceedings of the Sixth IEEE International Conference on Innovative Computing Technology (INTECH), August 2016, pp. 98-103.

Muhammad Habib ur Rehman, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Aisha Batool, "Big Data Analytics in Mobile and Cloud Computing Environments," in Innovative Research and Applications in Next-Generation High Performance Computing, IGI Global, pp. 349-367, 2016.

Junaid Shuja, Abdullah Gani, Kashif Bilal, Samee U Khan, Sajjad A Madani, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Albert Zomaya, "A Survey of Mobile Virtualization: Taxonomy and State of the Art, " in ACM Computing Surveys, vol. 49, no. 1, 2016. (Top 10 most popular articles of the journal - 2016)

Atta ur Rehman Khan , Abdul Nasir Khan, "High Performance Computing on Mobile Devices," in Innovative Research and Applications in Next-Generation High Performance Computing, IGI Global, 2016.

Muhammad Habib ur Rehman, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Aisha Batool, "Big Data Analytics in Mobile and Cloud Computing Environments," in Decision Management: Concepts, Methodologies, Tools, and Applications, IGI Global, 2017.

Faisal Rehman, Osman Khalid, Nuhman ul Haq, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Kashif Bilal, Sajjad A. Madani, "Diet-Right: A Smart Food Recommendation System" in KSII Transactions on Internet and Information Systems, vol. 11, no. 6, pp. 2910-2925, 2017.

Abdul Nasir Khan, Mazhar Ali, Atta ur Rehman Khan , et al., "A Comparative Study and Workload Distribution Model for Re-encryption Schemes in a Mobile Cloud Computing Environment, " in International Journal of Communication Systems, vol. 30, no. 16, 2017.

M. Habib ur Rehman, Chee Sun Liew, Saif ur Rehman Malik, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Teh Ying Wah, " RedEdge: A Novel Architecture for Big Data Processing in Mobile Edge Computing Environments, " in Journal of Sensor and Actuator Networks, vol. 6, no. 3, 2017.

Sardar Khaliq uz Zaman, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Saif ur Rehman Malik, Abdul Nasir Khan, Tahir Maqsood, Sajjad A. Madani, "Formal Verification and Performance Evaluation of Task Scheduling Heuristics for Makespan Optimization and Workflow Distribution in Large-scale Computing Systems," in International Journal of Computer Systems Science and Engineering, vol. 32, no. 3, pp. 227-241, 2017.

Muhammad Habib ur Rehman, Chee Sun Liew, Aisha Batool, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "Execution Models for Mobile Data Analytics," in IEEE IT Professional, vol. 19, no. 3, pp. 24-30, 2017.

Sardar Mohammad Bilal, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Shahzad Ali, "Review and Performance Analysis of Position Based Routing in VANET," in Wireless Personal Communications, vol. 94, no. 3, pp. 559-578, 2017.

Manzoor Ali and Muhammad Shafi and Umar Farooq, Atta ur Rehman Khan , " Salat Activity Recognition using Smartphone Triaxial Accelerometer," in 5th International Multi-Topic ICT Conference (IMTIC), April 2018.

Tassawar Iqbal, Muhammad Tariq Yousafzai, Sabeen Ali, Kinza Sattar, Muhammad Qaiser Saleem, Usman Habib, and Atta ur Rehman Khan , "There's No Such Thing as Free Lunch but Envy among Young Facebookers, " in KSII Transactions on Internet and Information Systems, vol. 12, no. 10, 2018.

Raja Wasim Ahmad, Rafi Us Shan, Atta ur Rehman Khan , et al., “An Investigation of Video Communication over Bandwidth Limited Public Safety Network,” in Malaysian Journal of Computer Science, vol. 31, no. 2, pp. 85-107, 2018.

Hajra Qadir, Osman Khalid, Mohammad Usman Shahid Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan and Raheel Nawaz, "An Optimal Ride Sharing Recommendation Framework for Carpooling Services," in IEEE Access, vol 6, no. 1, pp. 62296-62313, 2018.

Raja Wasim Ahmad, Siti Hafizah Ab Hamid, Abdullah Gani, Mohammad S. Obaidat, Junaid Shuja, Faisal Rehman, Atta Ur Rehman Khan , "Performance Assessment of Dynamic Analysis Based Energy Estimation Tools," in International Symposium on Performance Evaluation of Computer and Telecommunication Systems, pp. 1-12, July 2018, France. (Best Paper Award)

Qusay F. Hassan, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Sajjad A. Madani, "Internet of Things: Challenges, Advances, and Applications," by Chapman and Hall/CRC, ISBN:9781498778510, 2018. (Book)

Sardar Khaliq uz Zaman, Tahir Maqsood, Mazhar Ali, Kashif Bilal, Sajjad A. Madani, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "A load balanced task scheduling heuristic for Large-scale Computing Systems," in International Journal of Computer Systems Science and Engineering, vol. 34, no. 2, pp. 1-12, 2019.

Anum Khurshid, Abdul Nasir Khan, Fiaz Gul Khan, Mazhar Ali, Junaid Shuja, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "Secure-CamFlow: A Device Oriented Security Model to Assist Information Flow Control Systems in Cloud Environments for IoTs," in Concurrency and Computation: Practice and Experience, vol. 31, no. 8, pp. 1-22, 2019.

Tauqeer Khalid, Abdul Nasir Khan, Mazhar Ali, Adil Adeel, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Junaid Shuja, "A fog-based security framework for intelligent traffic light control system," in Multimedia Tools and Applications, vol. 78, no. 17, pp. 24595–24615, 2019.

Beenish Gul, Imran Ali Khan, Saad Mustafa, Osman Khalid, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "CPU–RAM-based energy-efficient resource allocation in clouds," in The Journal of Superomputing, vol. 75, no. 11, pp. 7606–7624, 2019.

Sardar Khaliq Uzaman, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Junaid Shuja, Tahir Maqsood, Faisal Rehman, Saad Mustafa, "A Systems Overview of Commercial Data Centers: Initial Energy and Cost Analysis," in International Journal of Information Technology and Web Engineering, vol. 14, no. 1, pp. 41-65, 2019.

Sohail Abbas, Muhammad Haqdad, Muhammad Zahid Khan, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Ajab Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "Survivability Analysis of MANET Routing Protocols under DOS Attacks," in Transactions on Internet and Information Systems, vol. 14, no. 9, PP. 3639-3662, 2020.

Ayaz Ali Khan, Muhammad Zakaryaa, Rahim Khan, Izaz Ur Rahman, Mukhtaj Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "An energy, performance efficient resource consolidation scheme for heterogeneous cloud datacenters," in Journal of Network and Computer Applications, vol. 150, pp. 102497, 2020.

Faruk Baturalp Günay, Ercüment Öztürk, Tuğrul Çavdar, Y. Sinan Hanay, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Vehicular Ad Hoc Network (VANET) Localization Techniques: A Survey, " in Archives of Computational Methods in Engineering, vol. 28, no. 4, pp. 3001-3033, 2021.

Sohail Abbas, Qassim Nasir, Douae Nouichi, Mohamed Abdelsalam, Manar Abu Talib, Omnia AbuWaraga, Atta ur Rehman Khan , " Improving Security of the Internet of Things via RF Fingerprinting based Device Identification System," in Neural Computing and Applications, vol. 33, no. 21, pp. 14753-14769, 2021.

Aqsa Rashid, Asif Masood, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "RC-AAM: blockchain-enabled decentralized role-centric authentication and access management for distributed organizations," in Cluster Computing, vol. 24, no. 4, pp. 3551-3571, 2021.

Arslan Shafique, Abid Mehmood, Moatsum Alawida, Abdul Nasir Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "A Novel Machine Learning Technique for Selecting Suitable Image Encryption Algorithms for IoT Applications," in Wireless Communications and Mobile Computing, 2022.

Muhammad Faisal Aziz, Abdul Nasir Khan, Junaid Shuja, Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Fiaz Gul Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "A lightweight and compromise‐resilient authentication scheme for IoTs," in Transactions on Emerging Telecommunications Technologies, vol. 33, no. 3, pp. e3813, 2022.

Aqsa Rashid, Asif Masood, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "Zone of trust: blockchain assisted IoT authentication to support cross-communication between bubbles of trusted IoTs," in Cluster Computing, 2022.

Syed Shakir Hameed Shah, Abd Rahim Ahmad, Norziana Jamil, Atta ur Rehman Khan , " Memory Forensics-Based Malware Detection Using Computer Vision and Machine Learning," in Electronics, vol. 11, no. 16, 2579, 2022.

Atta ur Rehman Khan , Raja Wasim Ahmad, "Blockchain-based Academic Degrees Issuance and Attestation," in International Conference on IT and Industrial Technologies (ICIT), October 3-4, 2022, Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Aqsa Rashid, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "Blockchain-based Autonomous Authentication and Integrity for Internet of Battlefield Things in C3I System," in IEEE Access, vol. 10, 2022.

Imtiaz Ali Shah, Abid Mehmood, Abdul Nasir Khan, Mourad Elhadef, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "HeuCrip: A Malware Detection Approach for Internet of Battlefield Things," in Cluster Computing, vol. 26, no. 2, pp. 977-992, 2023.

Umer Zukaib, Nuhman Maray, Mohammed, Mustafa, Saad, Haq, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Faisal Rehman, " Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on air quality analyzed through machine learning techniques," in PeerJ Computer Science, 2023.

Ehzaz Mustafa, Junaid Shuja, Kashif Bilal, Saad Mustafa, Tahir Maqsood, Faisal Rehman, Atta ur Rehman Khan, " Reinforcement Learning for Intelligent Online Computation Offloading in Wireless Powered Edge Networks," in Cluster Computing, vol. 26, no. 2, pp. 1053-1062,

Mousab Mohammad Shtayat, Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Rossilawati Sulaiman, Shayla Islam, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "An Explainable Ensemble Deep Learning Approach for Intrusion Detection in Industrial Internet of Things," in IEEE Access, vol. 11, pp. 115047-115061,

Fatima Zahra, Maha Mohammad Safdar, Raja Wasim Ahmad, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Blockchain-based Transparent and Secure System for Construction Equipment and Machinery Rental," in 24th IEEE International Arab Conference on Information Technology, December 6-8, 2023, Ajman, UAE.

Aqsa Rashid, Asif Masood, Atta ur Rehman Khan , "Zone of trust: blockchain assisted IoT authentication to support cross-communication between bubbles of trusted IoTs," in Cluster Computing, vol. 26, no. 1, pp. 237-254, 2023.

Han Liao, Mohd Zamri Murah, Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Azana Hafizah Mohd Aman, Jin Fang, Xuting Hu, Atta ur Rehman Khan , " A Survey of Deep Learning Technologies for Intrusion Detection in Internet of Things," in IEEE Access, vol. 12, pp. 4745 – 4761, 2024.

Abid Mehmood, Abdul Nasir Khan, Muhammad Nasir Mumtaz Bhutta, Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan , " An efficient and compromise-resilient image encryption scheme for resource-constrained environments," in PLoS one, 2024.

Syed Shakir Hameed Shah, Norziana Jamil, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Nazik Alturki, Zuhaira Muhammad Zain, " Malred: An Innovative Approach for Detecting Malware Using the Red Channel Analysis of Color Images," in Egyptian Informatics Journal, 2024.

Muhammad Zakarya, Ayaz Ali Khan, Mohammad Reza Chalak Qazani, Hashim Ali, Ali-Bahri Mahmood, Atta ur Rehman Khan , Ahmad Ali, Rahim Khan" Sustainable computing across datacenters: A review of enabling models and techniques," in Computer Science Review, vol. 52, no. 1, pp. 237-254,

Aqsa Rashid, Asif Masood, Atta ur Rehman Khan , " ACS-IoT: Smart Contract and Blockchain Assisted Framework for Access Control Systems in IoT Enterprise Environment," in Wireless Personal Communications, 2024.

