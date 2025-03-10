Prof. Atta ur Rehman Khan (2025)

-
Aqsa Rashid, Asif Masood, Atta ur Rehman Khan, " ACS-IoT: Smart Contract and Blockchain Assisted Framework for Access Control Systems in IoT Enterprise Environment," in Wireless Personal Communications, 2024.
-
Muhammad Zakarya, Ayaz Ali Khan, Mohammad Reza Chalak Qazani, Hashim Ali, Ali-Bahri Mahmood, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Ahmad Ali, Rahim Khan" Sustainable computing across datacenters: A review of enabling models and techniques," in Computer Science Review, vol. 52, no. 1, pp. 237-254,
-
Syed Shakir Hameed Shah, Norziana Jamil, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Nazik Alturki, Zuhaira Muhammad Zain, " Malred: An Innovative Approach for Detecting Malware Using the Red Channel Analysis of Color Images," in Egyptian Informatics Journal, 2024.
-
Abid Mehmood, Abdul Nasir Khan, Muhammad Nasir Mumtaz Bhutta, Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan, " An efficient and compromise-resilient image encryption scheme for resource-constrained environments," in PLoS one, 2024.
-
Han Liao, Mohd Zamri Murah, Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Azana Hafizah Mohd Aman, Jin Fang, Xuting Hu, Atta ur Rehman Khan, " A Survey of Deep Learning Technologies for Intrusion Detection in Internet of Things," in IEEE Access, vol. 12, pp. 4745 – 4761, 2024.
-
Aqsa Rashid, Asif Masood, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Zone of trust: blockchain assisted IoT authentication to support cross-communication between bubbles of trusted IoTs," in Cluster Computing, vol. 26, no. 1, pp. 237-254, 2023.
-
Khaldoun Senjab, Sohail Abbas, Naveed Ahmed, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "A survey of Kubernetes scheduling algorithms," in Journal of Cloud Computing,
-
Fatima Zahra, Maha Mohammad Safdar, Raja Wasim Ahmad, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Blockchain-based Transparent and Secure System for Construction Equipment and Machinery Rental," in 24th IEEE International Arab Conference on Information Technology, December 6-8, 2023, Ajman, UAE.
-
Mousab Mohammad Shtayat, Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Rossilawati Sulaiman, Shayla Islam, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "An Explainable Ensemble Deep Learning Approach for Intrusion Detection in Industrial Internet of Things," in IEEE Access, vol. 11, pp. 115047-115061,
-
Ehzaz Mustafa, Junaid Shuja, Kashif Bilal, Saad Mustafa, Tahir Maqsood, Faisal Rehman, Atta ur Rehman Khan, " Reinforcement Learning for Intelligent Online Computation Offloading in Wireless Powered Edge Networks," in Cluster Computing, vol. 26, no. 2, pp. 1053-1062,
-
Umer Zukaib, Nuhman Maray, Mohammed, Mustafa, Saad, Haq, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Faisal Rehman, " Impact of COVID-19 lockdown on air quality analyzed through machine learning techniques," in PeerJ Computer Science, 2023.
-
Imtiaz Ali Shah, Abid Mehmood, Abdul Nasir Khan, Mourad Elhadef, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "HeuCrip: A Malware Detection Approach for Internet of Battlefield Things," in Cluster Computing, vol. 26, no. 2, pp. 977-992, 2023.
-
Syed Qasim Afser Rizvi, Guojun Wang, Asif Khan, Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, Taher M. Ghazal, Atta Ur Rehman Khan, "Classifying Parkinson’s Disease Using Resting State Electroencephalogram Signals and UEN-PDNet," in IEEE Access, 2023.
-
Salman Rain Ullah Mir, Yaman Ahmed Atef Kalaji, Raja Wasim Ahmad, Atta ur Rehman Khan, " Blockchain-based System for End-to-End Donations Monitoring," in 24th IEEE International Arab Conference on Information Technology, December 6-8, 2023, Ajman, UAE.
-
Aqsa Rashid, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Blockchain-based Autonomous Authentication and Integrity for Internet of Battlefield Things in C3I System," in IEEE Access, vol. 10, 2022.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Raja Wasim Ahmad, "Blockchain-based Academic Degrees Issuance and Attestation," in International Conference on IT and Industrial Technologies (ICIT), October 3-4, 2022, Faisalabad, Pakistan.
-
Syed Shakir Hameed Shah, Abd Rahim Ahmad, Norziana Jamil, Atta ur Rehman Khan, " Memory Forensics-Based Malware Detection Using Computer Vision and Machine Learning," in Electronics, vol. 11, no. 16, 2579, 2022.
-
Aqsa Rashid, Asif Masood, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Zone of trust: blockchain assisted IoT authentication to support cross-communication between bubbles of trusted IoTs," in Cluster Computing, 2022.
-
Syed Shakir Hameed Shah, Norziana Jamil, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Performance comparison of visualization-based malware detection and classification techniques," inInternational Conference on Emerging Technologies (ICET), November 29-30, 2022, Swabi, Pakistan.
-
Syed Shakir Hameed Shah, Norziana Jamil, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Memory Visualization-Based Malware Detection Technique," in Sensors, 2022.
-
Syed Shakir Hameed Shah, Abd Rahim Ahmad, Norziana Jamil, Atta ur Rehman Khan, " Memory Forensics-Based Malware Detection Using Computer Vision and Machine Learning," in Electronics, 2022.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Raja Wasim Ahmad, "A Blockchain-based IoT-enabled E-Waste Tracking and Tracing System for Smart Cities," in IEEE Access, vol. 10, pp. 86256-86269, 2022.
-
Imtiaz Ali Shah, Abid Mehmood, Abdul Nasir Khan, Mourad Elhadef, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "HeuCrip: A Malware Detection Approach for Internet of Battlefield Things," in Cluster Computing, 2022.
-
Muhammad Faisal Aziz, Abdul Nasir Khan, Junaid Shuja, Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Fiaz Gul Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "A lightweight and compromise‐resilient authentication scheme for IoTs," in Transactions on Emerging Telecommunications Technologies, vol. 33, no. 3, pp. e3813, 2022.
-
Ehzaz Mustafa, Junaid Shuja, Kashif Bilal, Saad Mustafa, Tahir Maqsood, Faisal Rehman, Atta ur Rehman Khan, " Reinforcement Learning for Intelligent Online Computation Offloading in Wireless Powered Edge Networks," in Cluster Computing, 2022.
-
Arslan Shafique, Abid Mehmood, Moatsum Alawida, Abdul Nasir Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "A Novel Machine Learning Technique for Selecting Suitable Image Encryption Algorithms for IoT Applications," in Wireless Communications and Mobile Computing, 2022.
-
Kottilingam Kottursamy, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Banupriya Sadayappillai, Gunasekaran Raja, "Optimized D‑RAN Aware Data Retrieval for 5G Information Centric Networks," in Wireless Personal Communications, vol. 124, no. 2, pp. 1011-1032, 2021.
-
Aqsa Rashid, Asif Masood, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "RC-AAM: blockchain-enabled decentralized role-centric authentication and access management for distributed organizations," in Cluster Computing, vol. 24, no. 4, pp. 3551-3571, 2021.
-
Sohail Abbas, Qassim Nasir, Douae Nouichi, Mohamed Abdelsalam, Manar Abu Talib, Omnia AbuWaraga, Atta ur Rehman Khan, " Improving Security of the Internet of Things via RF Fingerprinting based Device Identification System," in Neural Computing and Applications, vol. 33, no. 21, pp. 14753-14769, 2021.
-
Syed Mohsin Bokhari, Sarmad Sohaib, Ahsan Raza Khan, Muhammad Shafi, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "DGRU based human activity recognition using channel state information," in Measurement, vol. 167, 2021.
-
Faruk Baturalp Günay, Ercüment Öztürk, Tuğrul Çavdar, Y. Sinan Hanay, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Vehicular Ad Hoc Network (VANET) Localization Techniques: A Survey, " in Archives of Computational Methods in Engineering, vol. 28, no. 4, pp. 3001-3033, 2021.
-
Hamid R. Alsanad, Osman N. Ucan, Muhammad Ilyas, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Oguz Bayat, "Real-Time Fuel Truck Detection Algorithm Based on Deep Convolutional Neural Network," in IEEE Access, vol. 8, pp. 118808-118817, 2020.
-
Ayaz Ali Khan, Muhammad Zakaryaa, Rahim Khan, Izaz Ur Rahman, Mukhtaj Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "An energy, performance efficient resource consolidation scheme for heterogeneous cloud datacenters," in Journal of Network and Computer Applications, vol. 150, pp. 102497, 2020.
-
Sohail Abbas, Muhammad Haqdad, Muhammad Zahid Khan, Haseeb Ur Rehman, Ajab Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Survivability Analysis of MANET Routing Protocols under DOS Attacks," in Transactions on Internet and Information Systems, vol. 14, no. 9, PP. 3639-3662, 2020.
-
Sardar Khaliq Uzaman, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Junaid Shuja, Tahir Maqsood, Faisal Rehman, Saad Mustafa, "A Systems Overview of Commercial Data Centers: Initial Energy and Cost Analysis," in International Journal of Information Technology and Web Engineering, vol. 14, no. 1, pp. 41-65, 2019.
-
Beenish Gul, Imran Ali Khan, Saad Mustafa, Osman Khalid, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "CPU–RAM-based energy-efficient resource allocation in clouds," in The Journal of Superomputing, vol. 75, no. 11, pp. 7606–7624, 2019.
-
Tauqeer Khalid, Abdul Nasir Khan, Mazhar Ali, Adil Adeel, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Junaid Shuja, "A fog-based security framework for intelligent traffic light control system," in Multimedia Tools and Applications, vol. 78, no. 17, pp. 24595–24615, 2019.
-
Faiza Qazi, Osman Khalid, Rao N. B. Rais, Imran Ali Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Optimal Content Caching in Content-Centric Networks," in Wireless Communications and Mobile Computing, 2019.
-
Malik Najmus Saqib, Junaid Kiani, Basit Shahzad, Adeel Anjum, Saif ur Rehman Malik, Naveed Ahmad, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Anonymous and formally verified dual signature based online e-voting protocol," in Cluster Computing, vol. 22, no. 1, pp. 1703–1716, 2019.
-
Hafeez Ur Rehman, Usman Habib, Umer Ijaz, Naveed Islam, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Raheel Nawaz, "Identification of Yeast's Interactome using Neural Networks," in IEEE Access, 2019.
-
Anum Khurshid, Abdul Nasir Khan, Fiaz Gul Khan, Mazhar Ali, Junaid Shuja, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Secure-CamFlow: A Device Oriented Security Model to Assist Information Flow Control Systems in Cloud Environments for IoTs," in Concurrency and Computation: Practice and Experience, vol. 31, no. 8, pp. 1-22, 2019.
-
Rizwana Irfan, Osman Khalid, Muhammad U. S. Khan, Faisal Rehman, Atta Ur Rehman Khan, Raheel Nawaz, "SocialRec: A Context-aware Recommendation Framework with Explicit Sentiment Analysis," in IEEE Access, vol 7, no. 1, pp. 116295-116308, 2019.
-
Sardar Khaliq uz Zaman, Tahir Maqsood, Mazhar Ali, Kashif Bilal, Sajjad A. Madani, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "A load balanced task scheduling heuristic for Large-scale Computing Systems," in International Journal of Computer Systems Science and Engineering, vol. 34, no. 2, pp. 1-12, 2019.
-
Qusay F. Hassan, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Sajjad A. Madani, "Internet of Things: Challenges, Advances, and Applications," by Chapman and Hall/CRC, ISBN:9781498778510, 2018. (Book)
-
Sohail Abbas, Mohammad Faisal, Haseeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Zahid Khan, Madjid Merabti, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Masquerading Attacks Detection in Mobile Ad Hoc Networks," in IEEE Access, vol. 6, no. 1, pp. 55013-55025, 2018.
-
Raja Wasim Ahmad, Siti Hafizah Ab Hamid, Abdullah Gani, Mohammad S. Obaidat, Junaid Shuja, Faisal Rehman, Atta Ur Rehman Khan, "Performance Assessment of Dynamic Analysis Based Energy Estimation Tools," in International Symposium on Performance Evaluation of Computer and Telecommunication Systems, pp. 1-12, July 2018, France. (Best Paper Award)
-
Hajra Qadir, Osman Khalid, Mohammad Usman Shahid Khan, Atta ur Rehman Khan and Raheel Nawaz, "An Optimal Ride Sharing Recommendation Framework for Carpooling Services," in IEEE Access, vol 6, no. 1, pp. 62296-62313, 2018.
-
Raja Wasim Ahmad, Rafi Us Shan, Atta ur Rehman Khan, et al., “An Investigation of Video Communication over Bandwidth Limited Public Safety Network,” in Malaysian Journal of Computer Science, vol. 31, no. 2, pp. 85-107, 2018.
-
Tassawar Iqbal, Muhammad Tariq Yousafzai, Sabeen Ali, Kinza Sattar, Muhammad Qaiser Saleem, Usman Habib, and Atta ur Rehman Khan, "There's No Such Thing as Free Lunch but Envy among Young Facebookers, " in KSII Transactions on Internet and Information Systems, vol. 12, no. 10, 2018.
-
Manzoor Ali and Muhammad Shafi and Umar Farooq, Atta ur Rehman Khan, " Salat Activity Recognition using Smartphone Triaxial Accelerometer," in 5th International Multi-Topic ICT Conference (IMTIC), April 2018.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Mazliza Othman, Abdul Nasir Khan, Junaid Shuja, Saad Mustafa," Computation Offloading Cost Estimation in Mobile Cloud Application Models," in Wireless Personal Communications, Springer, vol. 97, no. 3, pp. 4897–4920, 2017.
-
Sardar Mohammad Bilal, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Shahzad Ali, "Review and Performance Analysis of Position Based Routing in VANET," in Wireless Personal Communications, vol. 94, no. 3, pp. 559-578, 2017.
-
Muhammad Habib ur Rehman, Chee Sun Liew, Aisha Batool, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Execution Models for Mobile Data Analytics," in IEEE IT Professional, vol. 19, no. 3, pp. 24-30, 2017.
-
Sardar Khaliq uz Zaman, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Saif ur Rehman Malik, Abdul Nasir Khan, Tahir Maqsood, Sajjad A. Madani, "Formal Verification and Performance Evaluation of Task Scheduling Heuristics for Makespan Optimization and Workflow Distribution in Large-scale Computing Systems," in International Journal of Computer Systems Science and Engineering, vol. 32, no. 3, pp. 227-241, 2017.
-
M. Habib ur Rehman, Chee Sun Liew, Saif ur Rehman Malik, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Teh Ying Wah, " RedEdge: A Novel Architecture for Big Data Processing in Mobile Edge Computing Environments, " in Journal of Sensor and Actuator Networks, vol. 6, no. 3, 2017.
-
Abdul Nasir Khan, Mazhar Ali, Atta ur Rehman Khan, et al., "A Comparative Study and Workload Distribution Model for Re-encryption Schemes in a Mobile Cloud Computing Environment, " in International Journal of Communication Systems, vol. 30, no. 16, 2017.
-
Faisal Rehman, Osman Khalid, Nuhman ul Haq, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Kashif Bilal, Sajjad A. Madani, "Diet-Right: A Smart Food Recommendation System" in KSII Transactions on Internet and Information Systems, vol. 11, no. 6, pp. 2910-2925, 2017.
-
Muhammad Habib ur Rehman, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Aisha Batool, "Big Data Analytics in Mobile and Cloud Computing Environments," in Decision Management: Concepts, Methodologies, Tools, and Applications, IGI Global, 2017.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Abdul Nasir Khan, "High Performance Computing on Mobile Devices," in Innovative Research and Applications in Next-Generation High Performance Computing, IGI Global, 2016.
-
Junaid Shuja, Abdullah Gani, Kashif Bilal, Samee U Khan, Sajjad A Madani, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Albert Zomaya, "A Survey of Mobile Virtualization: Taxonomy and State of the Art, " in ACM Computing Surveys, vol. 49, no. 1, 2016. (Top 10 most popular articles of the journal - 2016)
-
Muhammad Habib ur Rehman, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Aisha Batool, "Big Data Analytics in Mobile and Cloud Computing Environments," in Innovative Research and Applications in Next-Generation High Performance Computing, IGI Global, pp. 349-367, 2016.
-
Ayesha Abdul Majeed, Atta Ur Rehman Khan, Jan Muhammad, Riaz UlAmin, Sara Ayub, "Code Offloading Using Support Vector Machine", in Proceedings of the Sixth IEEE International Conference on Innovative Computing Technology (INTECH), August 2016, pp. 98-103.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Mazliza Othman, Feng Xia, Abdul Nasir Khan, "Context-Aware Mobile Cloud Computing & Its Challenges," in IEEE Cloud Computing, vol. 2, no 3, pp. 42-49, may/june 2015. (IEEE Cloud Computing most popular article - August 2015, IEEE top 100 articles - August, 2015)
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Mazliza Othman, Abdul Nasir Khan, Shahbaz Akhtar, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, "MobiByte: An Application Development Model for Mobile Cloud Computing," in Journal of Grid Computing, vol. 13, no. 4, pp. 605-628, 2015.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Abdul Nasir Khan, Saad Mustafa, S. Khaliq uz Zaman, "Impact of Mobility on Energy and Performance of Clustering-Based Power-Controlled Routing Protocols," in Proceedings of the IEEE Frontiers of Information Technology, Islamabad, Pakistan, December 2015.
-
Shahbaz Akhtar Abid, Nadir Shah, Mazliza Othman, Osama Sabir, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Mazhar Ali, Jawad Shafi, and Saleem Ullah, "Merging of DHT-based Logical Networks in MANETs," in Transactions on Emerging Telecommunications Technologies, vol. 26, no. 12, pp. 1347-1367, 2015.
-
Saad Mustafa, Babar Nazir, Amir Hayat, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Sajjad A. Madani, "Resource Management in Cloud Computing: Taxonomy, Prospects and Challenges," in Computers & Electrical Engineering, vol. 47, pp. 186-203, 2015. (Most popular article of the journal – 2015/2016)
-
Abdul Nasir, Miss Liaha, Mazhar Ali, Shahab Shamshirband, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "A Cloud-Manager-based Re-encryption Scheme for Mobile Users in Cloud Environment: A Hybrid Approach," in Journal of Grid Computing, vol. 13, no. 4, 2015.
-
Shahbaz Akhtar Abid, Mazliza Othman, Nadir Shah, Mazhar Ali, and Atta ur Rehman Khan, "3D-RP: A DHT-based Routing Protocol for MANETs," The Computer Journal, vol. 58, no. 2, 258-279, 2015.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Mazliza Othman, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Samee Ullah Khan, "A Survey of Mobile Cloud Computing Application Models" in IEEE Communications Surveys & Tutorials, vol. 16, no. 1, pp. 393-413, 2014. (IEEE ComSoc Top 10 most popular articles - February, 2014) (Top 1% highly cited papers of the academic field of computer science as per Web of Science)
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Mazliza Othman, Mazhar Ali, Abdul Nasir Khan, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, "Pirax: Framework for Application Piracy Control in Mobile Cloud Environment," in Journal of Super Computing, vol. 68, no. 2, pp. 753-776, 2014.
-
Sardar Mohammad Bilal, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Samee Ullah Khan, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Babar Nazir, Mazliza Othman, "Road Oriented Traffic Information System for Vehicular Ad hoc Networks," in Wireless Personal Communications, vol. 77, no. 4, pp. 2497-2515 , 2014.
-
Abdul Nasir Khan, Miss Laiha Mat Kiah, Mazhar Ali, Sajjad A. Madani, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Shahaboddin Shamshirband, "BSS: Block Based Sharing Scheme for Secure Data Storage Services in Mobile-Cloud Environment", in Journal of Super Computing, vol. 70, no. 2, pp. 946-976, 2014.
-
Shahzad Ali, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Imran Ali Khan, "Routing Protocols for Mobile Sensor Networks: A Comparative Study," in International Journal of Computer Systems Science and Engineering, vol. 29, no. 1, pp. 91-100, 2014.
-
Abdul Nasir Khan, Miss Laiha Mat Kiah, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Mazhar Ali, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Shahab Shamshirband, "Incremental Proxy Re-encryption Scheme for Mobile Cloud Computing Environment," in Journal of Super Computing, vol. 68, no. 2, 624-651, 2014.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Mazliza Othman, Abdul Nasir Khan, "A Novel Application Licensing Framework for Mobile Cloud Environment," in Proceedings of the International Conference on Future Trends in Computing and Communication Technologies, Beijing, China, December 2013, pp. 127-131.
-
Abdul Nasir Khan, Miss Laiha Mat Kiah, Samee Ullah Khan, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "A Study of Incremental Cryptography for Security Schemes in Mobile Cloud Computing Environments," in Proceedings of the IEEE Symposium on Wireless Technology and Applications, Kuching, Malaysia, September 2013, pp.62-67.
-
Abdul Nasir Khan, Miss Laiha Mat Kiah, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Atta ur Rehman Khan, Mazhar Ali, "Enhanced Dynamic Credential Generation Scheme for Protection of User Identity in Mobile Cloud Computing," in Journal of Super Computing, vol. 66, no. 3, pp. 1687-1706, 2013.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Sajjad Ahmad Madani, Khizar Hayat, Samee Ullah Khan, "Clustering-based Power-Controlled Routing for Mobile Wireless Sensor Networks," in International Journal of Communication Systems, vol. 25, no. 4, pp. 529-542, 2012.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Shahzad Ali, Saad Mustafa, Mazliza Othman, "Impact of Mobility Models on Clustering based Routing Protocols in Mobile WSNs," in Proceedings of the IEEE Frontiers of Information Technology, Islamabad, Pakistan, December 2012, pp. 366-370.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Mazliza Othman, Abdul Nasir Khan, Imran Ali Khan, "Framework for Ubiquitous Social Networks," in Proceedings of the International Conference on Future Trends in Computing and Communication Technologies, Malacca, Malaysia, December 2012, pp. 100-103.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, Sardar Mohammad Bilal, Mazliza Othman, "A Performance Comparison of Open Source Network Simulators for Wireless Networks," in Proceedings of the IEEE International Conference on Control System, Computing and Engineering, Penang, Malaysia, November 2012, pp. 34-38.
-
Sardar Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Naveed Dilber, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Routing Proposals for Multipath Interdomain Routing," in Proceedings of the IEEE International Multi Topic Conference, Lahore, Pakistan, December 2012, pp. 331-337.
-
Mohammad Naveed Dilber, Sardar Mohammad Bilal, Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Source Routing Proposals for Multipath Inter-domain Routing," in Proceedings of the International Conference on Future Trends in Computing and Communication Technologies, Malacca, Malaysia, December 2012, pp.124-132.
-
Atta ur Rehman Khan, "Clustering-based Power-Controlled Routing Protocol," Vision ICT, Abbottabad, Pakistan, May, 2010. (Best Research Poster Award)
Prof. Atta ur Rehman Khan (2025)
References
- https://uaepedia.net/humaid-bin-rashid-al-nuaimi-iii/
- https://attaurrehman.com/publications.html?highlight=WzIwMTZd
Top Articles
The Best Base & Top Coats of 2021 - Lasesana by Expert Reviews
10 best top coats to use for nail and gel polish that you need in 2023
The Lash Serums That Experts Recommend (and Actually Use)
Latest Posts
Recommended Articles
- Aprenda de la mafia - Louis Ferrante - PDFCOFFEE.COM
- biology experiment facility: Topics by Science.gov
- 3. Generate Your Own Doctor Doom Look Today!
- 11 Best LED Light Mirrors for Your Bathroom in 2025
- Different Types of Tattoo Machines
- Ye Peng - ChinaWiki.net
- Sufi Rashid Tak Tunjuk Wajah Anak, Hormati Kawan-Kawan Yang Masih Tunggu Rezeki Zuriat - Media Hiburan
- ZEISS IOLs – Optik, der Sie vertrauen können.
- CPAP vs BiPAP : Guide complet sur le traitement de l'apnée du sommeil
- Matte Makeup for Beginners
- How to Sell Custom Vinyl Decals and Stickers Online
- The Best Makeup Brush Set Gifts for the Beauty Lover in Your Life
- Are monkeys more intelligent than dolphins? - The Environmental Literacy Council
- Best Toothbrush for Children: How to Choose the Right One for Your Child’s Teeth
- The 7 Best Ear, Brow & Nose Hair Trimmers: Reviewed [2022]
- 13 Best Cuticle Nippers, According To A Dermatologist – 2025
- Mortadelo y Filemón. El sulfato atómico (Esenciales Ibáñez 1) | Penguin Libros
- Rhinitis: Causes, Symptoms, and Effective Treatment Options - The Kingsley Clinic
- Fantasy Baseball: Should you draft or pass on MLB's most polarizing starting pitchers?
- Gris-gris - Mythical Encyclopedia
- Heren aftershaves kopen? | ✔️ Vergelijk & bespaar!
- 7 Essential Medical Devices for Home Health Monitoring: Empowering Individuals to Take Charge of Their Health
- Unlock the Wonders of Paraffin Wax Bath and Treat Yourself to a Spa Day at Home!
- Stoelting's Anesthesia and Co-Existing Disease E-Book
- Inside Vula’s plans to simplify fundraising in Africa | TechCabal
- numaqula Omega-3 - Physician Recommended Nutriceuticals
- I Use Magnet Technology to Lengthen My Lashes By Half an Inch
- Alumni Voices: From OWL to North America - Campus OWL Germany
- 5 Best Dermatologist-Tested Organic and All-Natural Deodorants & Antiperspirants - Dr. Michelle Jeffries
- Haarwerken | 100% Gratis en Vrijblijvend intakegesprek | Hair2
- Demons streaming: where to watch movie online?
- ✨ TAO Clean Germ Shield UV Toothbrush Sanitizer – Universal Cleaning Station that Accommodates all Manual and Electric Toothbrushes, Travel Friendly, Kills 99.9% of Germs — 🛍️ The Retail Market
- Frozen drones and robotic mules: What the US Army learned from a key exercise in Germany
- Review | There Will be Blood (Blu-ray) | Blu-ray Authority
- Here's Why Everyone Is Using NuFace Again
- Storing water for CPAP humidifier
- 200pcs Self Adhesive Lash Strips For Fake Eyelashes No Glue Apply False Lashes^ • EUR 8,85
- Ultra Express Self Tanning Foam
- Worried about someone at work? - Beat
- Side Effects of Tea: 9 Reasons Not to Drink Too Much
- Aurora Health - Mark Y. Nunag, MD - Nephrology - Milwaukee, WI 53215
- The 7 Best Types of Sounds to Sleep By
- These are the Most Natural-Looking Hair Extensions for Every Hair Type
- Should you shave before or after a shower?
- What is Malic Acid | Organic Facts
- Gen Z men and women most divided on gender equality, global study shows
- Buy Wholesale foot bath powder For Moisturising Treatment
- Rechargeable 5x Magnifying Dimmable Lamp, Magnifying Glass with Light and Stand,Magnifiers with 28 LED Lights for Senior, Low Vision, Hobbies, Crafts
- De 3 beste dermarollers van 2023 getest en beoordeeld - TechGeek
- The 6 Best Hair Clippers, Tested And Backed By Expert Insights
- How to Use Color Theory to Find Your Best Colors (Stop Guessing!)
- Why Doom 3 is still an important and misunderstood game
- The best winter gloves for women, tested for warmth
- Create a YouTube live stream with an encoder
- World Oral Health Day 2024: Empower everyone, everywhere to value and care for oral health
- All Nier Games In Order Of Release Date
- 5 Easy Steps: How to Use a Toilet Seat Cover ~ future.housing.org.uk
- Tattoo Machine Power Supply Wiring Diagram - Wiring Diagram
- 10 Best Portable Oxygen Concentrators Of 2025
- StyleCraft ECHO Fixed DLC Clipper Blade & Deep Tooth DLC Cutter Set (SC545BL)
- Pros, Cons And All You Need To Know – Infoquu
- 'So much more that we can do': THE FINALS dev talks dynamism, season 5, and beyond
- 48 Pairs Eyelid Tape Double Autocollants À Paupière - Paupières Invisible • EUR 4,95
- Top Fun Science Toys for Aspiring Medics – Plants And Lights
- 'My honest opinion of the bubble skincare range'
- I Have Dry Skin, and This Three-in-One Body Product I Use in the Shower Has *Officially* Saved It
- The Best Lubes for Every Occasion
- All of Me streaming: where to watch movie online?
- What Is Low Blood Pressure?
- The 10 Best Moisturizing Gloves for Women of 2025 (Reviews) - FindThisBest
- An Ophthalmologist and a Makeup Artist Just ID'd the 10 Best Mascaras for Aging Lashes
- The Best Electric Callus Removers of 2025
- The 16 Very Best Vitamin-C Serums
- How to redeem a Steam code
- BRIT Awards fans in tears as show pauses for heartbreaking tribute to Liam Payne
- News and Updates | Persona 3 Reload (P3R)｜Game8
- What Is the Meaning of Gifting Jewelry? - Mumit Blog
- GNC - SuperFoods Isoflavona de Soja Concentrada - 90 Cápsulas para Saúde Óssea e Cardíaca
- Gouden oorbellen van Blush Jewels | 14K goud
- How to make dot painting feel easy as a beginner
- Evridwear Men Moisturizing Cotton Gloves with Touchscreen Fingertips for Eczema Beauty Cosmetic Dry Hands Sensitive Irritated Skin Therapy Overnight Bedtime, 6 Pairs, Lightweight-Black, L/XL Retail $24.99
- The Best Night Creams We Reviewed in 2025
- Ramadan Mubarak 2025: Top 100 Ramzan Wishes, Messages, Quotes and Greetings to share with your loved ones - The Times of India
- ✹Neu Highlighter Glow Concealer Stick Contour Bronzer Gesichts-Make-Up > • EUR 4,18
- Lecithin Granulat 750g bestellen | Bärbel Drexel
- Magomedrasul Gasanov's Dagestani Cage Riding
- "Home" Is Where the Heart Is
- Top Family Movies to Watch in 2024
- Immunological and Antigenic Signatures Associated with Chronic Illnesses after COVID-19 Vaccination
- Jean-Claude Pascal — Wikimanche
- You’ve been Gilmored: Coffee, coffee, coffee
- K4 3SW Freestyle-Wave Fin, 69,00 €
- 26 Movies for People Who Love Romance, Happy or Otherwise
- RECENZE: Nosferatu (2024)
- How Keytruda Works for Endometrial Cancer
- Ever Wonder How Army Decides What Medical Equipment to Field?
- Cordless Red Light Nasal Therapy Devices Rhinitis Relief Tool Rhinitis Machine • £10.10
- ✨ Forte Series Hair Styling Cream, 3 oz, Medium Hold, Light Cream, Volumizing & Thickening Cream for Men, Water Soluble Hair Texturizer for Easy Washout — 🛍️ The Retail Market
- Understanding the Role of Surfactants in Cosmetic and Cleaning Products
Article information
Author: Margart Wisoky
Last Updated:
Views: 5806
Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)
Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Margart Wisoky
Birthday: 1993-05-13
Address: 2113 Abernathy Knoll, New Tamerafurt, CT 66893-2169
Phone: +25815234346805
Job: Central Developer
Hobby: Machining, Pottery, Rafting, Cosplaying, Jogging, Taekwondo, Scouting
Introduction: My name is Margart Wisoky, I am a gorgeous, shiny, successful, beautiful, adventurous, excited, pleasant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.