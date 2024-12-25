Professional Nail Drill Bits for Technicians (2024)

Different Types of Nail Drill Bits

Explore our extensive range of nail drill bits, designed for precision and efficiency. From the versatile 3.1mm Tapered Ball Head for polish removal and half-tip shaping (recommended speed: 10,000-20,000rpm) to the 4.0 Tapered Ball Head for seamless polish removal and tip shaping (recommended speed: 15,000-25,000rpm). We offer Needle Flat Heads for C-curve refinement and base cleaning (recommended speed: 10,000-20,000rpm), and Tapered Flat Heads with electroplated diamond for cuticle lifting and polishing (recommended speed: 10,000-20,000rpm). For detailed work, try our Arc-Shaped Pointed Heads with electroplated diamond, ideal for edge and corner polishing (recommended speed: 15,000-20,000rpm). Our Straight Flat Heads ensure safe and quick polish removal (recommended speed: 15,000-20,000rpm), while Straight Smooth Heads provide extra safety for beginners (recommended speed: 15,000-20,000rpm). Discover our patented 5-in-1 Pro Nail Remover Bit (Patent No: 2021200065853) for comprehensive polish removal without frequent bit changes (recommended speed: 15,000-20,000rpm). Additionally, our 5-in-1 Nail Remover Bit with straight grooves for faster removal (recommended speed: 15,000-20,000rpm) and the 5-in-1 Long Blade Remover Bit for large-scale removal of extended styles (recommended speed: >20,000rpm) are perfect for professional use.