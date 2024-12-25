Professional Nail Drill Bits Set for Manicures & Pedicures (2024)

Types of Our Nail Drill Bits Set

Check out our wide selection of nail drill bit sets, with each set specifically designed for various applications. Our 3.1mm Conical Ball Head is best suited for gel removal and step trimming while running equally well at 10,000rpm~20,000rpm. The Needle Flat Head also operates at 10,000rpm~20,000rpm, excelling in cleaning nail beds and perfecting C-curves. For gel removal processes to be without flaws, the 4.0 Conical Ball Head meets the surface of the nail just right at recommended speeds of 15,000rpm~25,000rpm. It is recommended to use the Chamfered Flat Head during safe and quick nail style removal processes at speeds of 15,000rpm~20,000rpm. A good option for beginners is the Smooth Flat Head since it does not damage any part of your nails; protection is offered at speeds of 15,000rpm~20,000rpm while cleaning grooves easily and removing calluses efficiently. Offering protection to both edges and sides for nails as they clean residues from cuticles or dehydrators used before product applications begin. Our 2.3 Long Blade Straight R-angle bit provides optimum visibility and precision by step cutting and base gel removal at 15,000rpm~25,000rpm. Last on the list is the Diamond Tooth Electroplated Diamond bit with a Tungsten Steel base that delivers sharp action yet gentle performance with superior heat dispersal propensities plus longevity: works best at 10,000rpm~20,000rpm.