Professional Tattoo Ink Sets & Kits - Painful Pleasures (2025)

Tattoo Ink

Tattoo ink is the lifeblood of our industry and our craft—the key ingredient that allows us to transform a work of imagination into a life-long work of art. At PainfulPleasures, we’re committed to stocking the best brands and the widest range of colors, so you can find everything you need to turn your and your clients’ visions into a reality.

Professional Tattoo Ink & Ink Sets

High-quality tattoo ink gives you the control, precision, and predictability you need to ensure that your tattoos are safe, vibrant, and hold their color for as long as possible. That’s why you should never settle for less than the best when it comes to tattoo inks and why we’re committed to providing you the widest selection of ink and ink sets from industry-leading brands at the best prices you’ll find online.

How to Pick the Best Tattoo Inks

Step 1: Understand What Is In Tattoo Ink

Your ink should always be safe. All tattoo inks are made of the same basic ingredients, but you should always check that each bottle is clearly labeled with the brand name and contact information, date and location of manufacture, as well as lot and batch numbers. While complications or contaminants are rare amongst reputable ink brands, this information will allow you to trace a bad batch back to the source if necessary. Of course, if you’re buying your inks from a certified distributor like PainfulPleasures, you can rest easy knowing that you’re only getting the most reputable, high-quality tattoo inks on the market.

Step 2: Research Tattoo Ink Brands

Many new tattoo artists wonder what tattoo ink is the best, and they’re likely to get a different answer from everyone they ask. That’s because there is no single best tattoo ink. Ink preferences are highly dependent upon an individual artist’s tattooing style, taste, and experience. That’s why we recommend that newer artists experiment with many different brands and types of ink in order to discover what best suits their art and their needs.

Step 3: Know What Tattoo Ink Colors You\'re Looking For

Whether you’re stocking your ink collection with a range of basic colors or looking for a specific shade that’s just right for a special project, PainfulPleasures makes it easy to find the exact tattoo ink colors you want. And with some of the best prices for professional ink online, we make it affordable to stock a wide collection of hues.

How to Choose Tattoo Ink Colors

While every artist has their favorite brands and shades, nearly all artists keep a basic palette of commonly-used colors on hand at all times. Stocking your ink collection is far easier when you know the colors and shades you need to fill any gaps in your color palette and gets easier with time as you notice which colors you use most often. In addition to your usual range of tattoo ink colors, you’ll need to order specialized colors occasionally for particular tattoos. PainfulPleasures lets you shop by ink color, color family, and brand, making it easy to find an ink with the exact body and shade you need.

Black Tattoo Ink

Black ink is the most commonly used color of tattoo ink. While there are hundreds of black ink options on the market, they aren’t all created equal. A cheap black ink is much more likely to fade to green, blue, or gray over time, or to be too light to begin with. A quality black tattoo ink such as Dynamic Black, Eternal Ink MAXX Black, World Famous Blackout Ink, or any of Panthera’s black ink offerings will ensure that your black work has the depth and longevity you want.

Color Tattoo Ink

The tattoo ink color palette has exploded in recent years, giving today’s tattoo artists an incredible range of colors and hues to choose from. Again, as long as your ink is coming from a trusted source, you should feel free to experiment until you find the brand, the colors, and the palette that suit your style and art. Brands like Intenze, StarBrite by Tommy’s, World Famous, and Eternal all offer tremendous varieties of colors from the traditional to the experimental.

What Are the Benefits of Buying a Tattoo Ink Set?

Tattoo Ink sets are an affordable way to start or expand your stock of inks as smaller bottles mean you can get a wide range of colors at a low price. Ink sets also help you get to know a brand, giving you a true sense of its body, flow, and pigments across multiple colors. Colors that come in an ink set usually complement one another, making it easier to choose inks that will work well together in a multicolor tattoo. Finally, many top ink brands partner with famous tattoo artists to create custom ink sets, letting you bring the trademark palettes of your favorite artists into your own shop.

Where to Buy Professional Tattoo Ink?

To protect yourself and your clients from low-quality and potentially dangerous cheap tattoo ink, it’s important to only buy professional tattoo ink from reputable brands and certified distributors. With PainfulPleasures, you have the assurance that you’re only getting the best of the best from some of the industry’s most known and trusted brands. And with an exceptional variety of brands, colors, ink sets, and accessories including tattoo ink cupsand holders and tattoo practice skin, we’re your one-stop-shop for every tattoo ink and accessories you may need.