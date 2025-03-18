Propane in gas cylinders - flexible energy (2025)

Red, black or blue: WestfalenGas in returnable bottles.

The red propane gas cylinders, the black Grillmeister cylinders and the blue Conneo® partial gas cylinders are deposit cylinders. You get them for a one-off deposit. This already includes all costs, for example for maintenance or technical inspection. Although the deposit cylinders remain the property of Westfalen, they are available to you for an unlimited period of time. You can simply exchange the empty cylinder for a full one at any Westfalengas dealer in Germany. You only pay for the gas filling. If you return the empty deposit cylinder without taking a full one with you, you will also be refunded the deposit amount. Deposit cylinders are particularly useful if you have regular needs in the same place.

These are our Westfalengas deposit cylinders: