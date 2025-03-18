Propane in gas cylinders - flexible energy (2025)

Mobile power in cylinders.
That is WestfalenGas.
Compact, handy, powerful - propane in gas cylinders (liquid gas) is energy to go: Bottled gas is the practical energy source for all mobile applications. Bottled gas is a transportable source of heat in leisure time and a reliable power pack at work. Bottled gas is available in various cylinder sizes, small and large, to suit every need. Bottled gas of the Westfalengas brand is even CO2-neutral propane in gas cylinders, achieved through climate certificates. Discover your options with Westfalengas in cylinders. Or find your nearest dealer right away.
Possible uses of propane in gas cylinders: A powerful companion in all situations.
Flexible to use in the trades, powerful in the building trade, uniquely mobile in the carny business and at the weekly market, all-purpose companion on holiday and on the terrace. For soldering, welding and drying. For heating, cooking and barbecuing. Or as motive power: Westfalengas in cylinders is a powerful "companion for life". For example, as camping gas, as fuel gas for industrial use or as propellant gas for forklifts.
Bottled gas: Strong character in steel and aluminium.
Westfalengas in cylinders is compressed power in a small space: in one litre of liquid gas, the energy from around 260 litres of the gaseous state of aggregation is compressed. This makes propane gas cylinders handy and practical everyday helpers: Wherever portable power is needed, our power packs are there to help. Westfalengas is packed under light pressure in robust steel or aluminium cylinders. So you can move an impressive 13.98 kWh/kg of calorific value from A to B with your left hand.
Independence by the bottle: An overview of the range.
Fire up the barbecue quickly? Or stock up the motorhome for the upcoming holiday? Or get supplies for the asphalt cooker? At Westfalengas you can get all kinds of gas cylinder sizes for all kinds of applications.
Red, black or blue: WestfalenGas in returnable bottles.
The red propane gas cylinders, the black Grillmeister cylinders and the blue Conneo® partial gas cylinders are deposit cylinders. You get them for a one-off deposit. This already includes all costs, for example for maintenance or technical inspection. Although the deposit cylinders remain the property of Westfalen, they are available to you for an unlimited period of time. You can simply exchange the empty cylinder for a full one at any Westfalengas dealer in Germany. You only pay for the gas filling. If you return the empty deposit cylinder without taking a full one with you, you will also be refunded the deposit amount. Deposit cylinders are particularly useful if you have regular needs in the same place.
These are our Westfalengas deposit cylinders:
- 5 kg gas cylinder(red) CO2-neutral
- 8-kg Grillmeister cylinder (black) CO2-neutral, incl. ergonomic carrying handle and protection for floor coverings
- 11-kg gas cylinder (red) CO2-neutral
- 11-kg propellant gas cylinder (red) CO2-neutral
- 11-kg propellant gas cylinder Conneo® with click-on system (blue), CO2-neutral
- 19-kg gas cylinder (red) CO2-neutral, with practical carrying handle and large cylinder valve, perfect for roofers and road construction
- 33-kg gas cylinder (red) CO2-neutral
Grey: WestfalenGas in use cylinders.
You acquire the right of use for the grey usage cylinders (including the light aluminium version) with a flat-rate fee. The flat-rate usage fee does not include any costs for inspection and maintenance; a pro-rata amount will be charged separately for each refilling or cylinderexchange. The flat-rate usage fee will not be refunded to you upon return. You can exchange the empty usage cylinderfor a full cylinderanywhere against payment of the gas filling.
Westfalengas usage cylinders are available in the following sizes:
- 5 kg gas cylinder (grey) CO2-neutral
- 11-kg gas cylinder (grey) CO2-neutral
- 11-kg gas cylinder (grey) CO2-neutral, made of aluminium with only 5.5 kg empty weight
Power in cylinders: CO2-neutral!
Westfalengas in deposit cylinders and usage cylinders is CO2-neutral - for the contents of all Westfalengas containers we compensate the carbon dioxide emissions. That's many thousands of tonnes per year. To achieve this, we invest in climate protection projects in accordance with the Kyoto Protocol. This is an important step. Go with us.
Safely supplied. Safely warm. With WestfalenGas.
Their supply is secured.
Your supply of Westfalengas brand liquefied petroleum gas is guaranteed. The storage facilities at our warehouses and terminals are among the largest in Germany. We obtain our product exclusively from Western European partners. It is therefore not necessary to buy cylinders in stock. Because many stock purchases and the failure to return empties cause cylinder cycles to falter: If empty propane cylinders are not returned to our plants, they are missing for refilling and for supplying the markets. Therefore, please do not stock up on cylinders - after each cylinder consumption, we look forward to your exchange and return of empties.
Your safety is important to us.
Are you considering heating enclosed spaces with propane cylinders and radiant heaters? Caution: Gas radiant heaters are to be used outdoors without exception! When used indoors, which is prohibited, these devices consume vital oxygen. The air we breathe then becomes increasingly enriched with life-threatening fumes. There is a danger of suffocation. For safe heat, please follow all safety instructions provided by the manufacturers of your heaters. Important notes on propane cylinders.
More facts about Westfalengas
Turn it up for sure.
Not only portable, but safe: Westfalengas cylinders are tested by the approved monitoring bodies (ZÜS) and always comply with the latest safety regulations. So if you do everything as prescribed, you are always on the safe side with liquid gas cylinders.
Ordering propane cylinders for dealers and bulk consumers: very easy in the online shop.
Are you already a customer and need a refill? You can reorder quickly and conveniently in our online shop. If you do not yet have access, you can simply register with your customer and invoice or delivery note number. If you are not yet a customer and are interested or have questions, please contact us.
More gases in cylinders? The full range in the online shop.
You are a commercial user and need more than just propane in cylinders? Browse through the Westfalen world of gases. Here you will find the full range from acetylene to welding shield gases and xenon.
FAQ: Frequently asked questions about propane in gas cylinders.
Where may propane cylinders be stored?
Always store gas cylinders, whether full or empty, upright in well-ventilated places: Outdoors with a safe distance of at least five metres from buildings, in ventilated garden or tool sheds, in ventilated garages. Ensure a firm, level surface and remove flammable objects and materials. Never store or use propane cylinders in basements, hallways, stairwells, shafts, bedrooms or passageways. Make sure that the storage location is not below ground level. Always make sure that the withdrawal valve is closed.
Can propane cylinders also be stored outside in winter?
Yes, propane cylinders can also be stored outside in winter. However, protect the cylinder and especially the valves from ice and snow as well as direct sunlight.
How many gas cylinders may be stored in a private household?
A maximum of two small cylinders (5 or 11 kg) may be stored in flats - but in separate rooms and not in bedrooms. Only one of these cylinders may be operated. We generally recommend not storing and operating gas cylinders in living areas.
At Westfalengas you can get all possible gas cylinder sizes for all possible applications. Find your nearest dealer!
