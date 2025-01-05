Protect Yourself on the Motorcycle: What is the Purpose of a Kidney Belt? (2025)

What are the benefits of a kidney belt?

Support and compression of the lower back

Improved seating position

Extra stability

Heat retention

Effective tool for people with ‘floating/wandering kidneys’

What is the origin of a kidney belt?

Kidney belts have been used by motorcyclists for more than 100 years to prevent discomfort and injury to the lower back and kidneys. In the past, a motorcycle had a shorter and harder suspension travel, which resulted in intense vibrations coming from the engine block. The many shocks and vibrations, in combination with bumpy roads, caused some discomfort. For those who made long rides or went off-road, extra support to the lower back and kidneys was necessary.

All these inconveniences were prevented by wearing a kidney belt made of leather, which you could fasten with belt straps.

Why do we wear a kidney belt on the motorcycle these days?

Nowadays, a kidney belt is primarily associated with cross motorcycles and is often incorporated into a separate back protector or protector harness. Riders who take long trips with an older motorbike, will wear a comfortable kidney belt to absorb shocks and maintain a good posture.

Kidney Belts to Protect Your Kidneys

Those who suffer from floating or wandering kidneys also benefit from wearing a kidney belt. The extra compression prevents pain from hard shocks or blows and protects your kidneys.

Kidney Belts to Provide Extra Lumbar Support

People with back problems can benefit from adopting a good posture while riding. Some riders wear a kidney belt with the main goal of providing extra support and preventing them from slumping on the bike.

Attention: A belt can be a good solution to provide extra support for your back, but in case of back pain, we see the kidney belt as a temporary solution. It is better to train and strengthen your back muscles, rather than letting them get used to this support while they gradually weaken.

Kidney Belts as an Extension of Your Back Protector

If you have a motorcycle jacket with a back protector that mainly protects your upper back, you can use a kidney belt to better protect your lower back. However, in this case it is advisable to find a separate back protector that protects your entire back.

What is the difference between an old and a new kidney belt?

Where an old kidney belt was made of leather, a new kidney belt is made of various combinations of synthetic materials such as polyester, mesh, neoprene, and spandex that are fastened with a velcro closure. These new materials guarantee more freedom of movement. Because kidney belts are offered in different sizes, you always get a good fit and added comfort.

In our range you will find lightweight kidney belts made of thin mesh fabric with reinforcements on the back, and thicker kidney belts with thermal lining to keep you warm during the winter. Both kidney belts are best worn under your motorcycle clothing for optimal results.

If you take a passenger on the motorcycle and there is a lack of grip, you can opt for a kidney belt with handles that you wear over the motorcycle jacket like the Held Contigo.

What is the best kidney belt?

At RAD, there is a clear favorite and bestseller, the IXS Dry Lex 2. This kidney belt sets itself apart from other kidney belts thanks to its double closure. First, you secure the kidney belt with the Velcro closure, then you can pull the elastic bands tight to regulate the compression as desired and stick the Velcro onto the kidney belt.

It’s these elastic bands that make the Dry Lex 2 a real bestseller. On the back of the kidney belt, there’s an additional reinforcement. The kidney belt is light, practical and provides the most support and compression.

IXS Kidney Belt Dry Lex 2 The best-selling kidney belt at RAD IXS Dry Lex 2

At the time of writing, we have a new kidney belt in the Alpinestars range, a formidable competitor for the IXS Dry Lex 2. The ALPINESTARS Touring Kidney Belt operates with the same double closure system and even comes with a thermal lining. This makes this kidney belt usable all year round.

ALPINESTARS Touring Kidney Belt Ergonomic kidney belt with removable thermal lining Alpinestars Touring Kidney Belt

Wearing a kidney belt on the motorcycle has several advantages. Whether you opt for a traditional leather kidney belt or a modern variant with advanced materials and fastening systems, adding this simple accessory to your gear can significantly contribute to a comfortable and pleasant riding experience.

