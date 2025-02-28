Protein 101: The Best Protein Sources for Vegans and Vegetarians - Jackfruitful Kitchen (2025)

Hi Anke,

I’m so glad you found this protein 101 guide informative and helpful. I think you will really enjoy adding soy back into your diet – it is such a great low calorie, low fat, low carb, complete protein source and has a lot of other nutritional value as well. In regards to oil, there are many people out there who follow a whole food plant based diet and avoid 100% of oils, and live very healthy lives with reduced inflammation, easier weight management, and have even reversed chronic diseases such as heart disease by following this diet. There are also a lot of individuals who follow diets like the Mediterranean diet and include oils like cold pressed organic olive oil in their diet regularly, and also live very healthy lives. All that to be said, oil is one of the most calorically dense but nutritionally weak foods money can buy, so I think it’s incredibly beneficial to learn how to cook and enjoy food without oil, and save cold-pressed organic oils for when it really counts. It is so easy to make salad dressings, sauces, soups and more without oil, and it’s also very easy to sauté and bake without oil and still achieve the same amount of crispiness! Oil, in the way that most americans use it, is basically a shortcut for adding flavor and a more satiating, rich, fat sensation with food. When you cook without it, you let the flavor of the whole food plant based ingredients shine, and can always add a small finishing drizzle of organic cold pressed olive oil for a boost of flavor if that is a taste you enjoy. With dressings, I have found it easy to eliminate entirely, but another option is to reduce your amount of oil in the recipe. For instance, instead of using 1/4 cup of oil, try using 3 tbsp tahini, vegan yogurt or aquafaba, and only 1 tbsp oil. If you like to start with oil for sautéing veggies. Begin with 1 tsp, but then any time you need to deglaze, add a splash of water, vegetable broth, or even white wine! I hope this is helpful.