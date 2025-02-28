Protein 101: The Best Protein Sources for Vegans and Vegetarians - Jackfruitful Kitchen (2025)

Home » Learn With Jackie » Protein 101: The Best Protein Sources for Vegans and Vegetarians
This is Plant Protein 101 and we're diving in to all things plant based protein. This is an essential guide to plant-based proteins for vegans and vegetarians. This comprehensive blog will answer your most pressing questions about protein, amino acids, and I will share the best sources of plant-based proteins to support your health and wellness goals. Whether you're navigating the transition to plant-based eating or looking to enrich your existing diet with more protein, this blog equips you with the knowledge to embrace a nutritious, protein-rich, plant-based diet confidently!
I get questions about protein all the time and I felt it was due time to give you the 411! This guide is meant to be informative and educational to help you on your journey to eating more protein, becoming your healthiest self and learning how to best feed your body! WhileI am not a nutritionist or health practitioner and cannot providemedical advice, I am sharing information based on years of research, personal experience, and consultations with health professionals, to help you maximize your protein intake for your plant-based lifestyle.Protein can be a controversial conversation when it comes to being vegan, plant based or even vegetarian. Chances are you’ve been asked “how do you get your protein if you don’t eat meat?”, right? Well, this guide is about to equip you with information to confidently answer that question, understand the fundamentals of protein and learn the wide variety of plant-based protein sources and how to use them.
So let’s dive into all things protein; I am going to answer the most frequent questions that I personally receive, questions that I used to ask when I first started eating a vegan dietand likely answer the questions you didn’t even think to ask!
What is Protein?
Proteins are large, complex molecules made up of amino acids. They play crucial roles in the body’s structure, function, and regulation of tissues and organs. Proteins are essential for various bodily functions, including building and repairing tissues, producing enzymes and hormones, supporting immune function, and providing energy when carbohydrates and fats are unavailable. Dietary sources of protein can include meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, legumes, nuts, seeds, and certain grains.
What are amino acids?
Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. They are essential for various biological processes in the body, including protein synthesis, hormone production, and immune function. Amino acids contain carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen atoms, along with side chains that give each amino acid its unique properties. 20 standard amino acids are commonly found in proteins. These can be classified into two main categories:
- Essential Amino Acids: These are amino acids that the body cannot produce on its own and must be obtained from the diet. There are nine essential amino acids: histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine.
- Non-essential Amino Acids: These are amino acids that the body can produce on its own, so they do not need to be obtained from the diet. There are eleven non-essential amino acids: alanine, arginine, asparagine, aspartic acid, cysteine, glutamine, glutamic acid, glycine, proline, serine, and tyrosine.
Are plant proteins complete proteins?
A complete protein is a dietary source of protein that contains all nine essential amino acids in adequate amounts for the body’s needs. These essential amino acids cannot be produced by the body and must be obtained from the diet. Complete proteins are often found in animal products, but many plant based protein sources are complete proteins including:
- Quinoa: A pseudocereal that contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source.
- Soy: Soybeans and soy products like tofu, tempeh, and edamame are complete proteins.
- Buckwheat: Despite its name, buckwheat is not a true cereal grain and is a complete protein source.
- Amaranth: Another pseudocereal similar to quinoa, amaranth contains all essential amino acids.
- Hemp seeds: These seeds are rich in protein and contain all essential amino acids.
While most plant-based proteins are incomplete on their own, combining different plant foods can also create complete protein sources. For example, combining legumes (such as beans, lentils, or peas) with grains (such as rice, wheat, or corn) forms a complete protein when eaten together, as the amino acid profiles of each complement one another. Consuming a varied diet that includes a mix of plant-based protein sources can ensure that you obtain all the essential amino acids necessary for optimal health, even without relying on animal products.
The Best Vegan Protein Sources
If you’re curious about what the best vegan protein sources are look no further than Mother Nature itself! Protein is hidden in so many whole foods, I bet you’re eating more protein than you realize! Below I’ve categorized all the different types of plant based protein sources that you can experiment with.
high protein fruits and vegetables
- Legumes: chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, and split peas, beans, lentils, and peas are rich in protein and fiber.
- Nuts and Seeds: Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and cashews, along with seeds like chia, flax, hemp, pumpkin, and sunflower seeds, are rich in protein, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.
- Fruits and Vegetables: Fruits and vegetables are often overlooked as sources of protein, but many of them contain significant amounts, especially in relation to their calorie content.
high protein grains
- Whole Grains: Certain grains like oats, brown rice, and farro contain a notable amount of protein along with other essential nutrients. These grains can be incorporated into meals as a base or side dish.
- Pseudocereals: Pseudocereals like quinoa, buckwheat, and amaranth are not true grains but offer similar nutritional benefits, including protein, making them valuable additions to a plant-based diet.
- Seitan: Also known as wheat gluten, seitan is a high-protein meat substitute made from wheat gluten. It has a chewy texture and can be seasoned and cooked in various ways. (Seitan is not gluten free).
SOY PRODUCTS AND VEGAN MEAT ALTERNATIVES
- Soy Products: Soybeans are a versatile protein source, with products like tofu, tempeh, and edamame being popular choices. They offer a complete source of protein, containing all essential amino acids.
- Plant-based Meat Alternatives: Increasingly popular, plant-based meat alternatives are made from ingredients like mushroom root, soy, peas, or other legumes, and are designed to mimic the taste and texture of meat.
Each of these plant based foods have protein! Believe it or not per 100 grams you will find a wide range of protein per item. Check out the list below and be amazed at where protein is often hiding.
- Tofu: 8-16 grams, depending on variety
- Tempeh: 19 grams
- Edamame (immature soybeans): 11 grams
- Lentils: 9 grams
- Lupini Beans: 16grams
- Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans): 9 grams
- Black beans: 8.9 grams
- Kidney beans: 8.7 grams
- Quinoa: 4.4 grams
- Seitan (wheat gluten): 75 grams
- Peas (green or yellow): 5 grams
- Hemp seeds: 31 grams
- Chia seeds: 16.5 grams
- Pumpkin seeds (Pepitas): 30 grams
- Sunflower seeds: 21 grams
- Spirulina: 57 grams
- Nutritional yeast: 50 grams
- Almonds: 21 grams
- Peanut butter: 25 grams
- Cashews: 18 grams
- Chickpea pasta: 20 grams
- Leafy Greens: 2.9 grams
- Brussels Sprouts: 3.4 grams
- Avocado: 2 grams
- Peas: 5 grams
- Broccoli: 2.8 grams
- Asparagus: 2.2 grams
- Artichokes: 3.3 grams
The recommended daily intake of protein varies depending on factors such as age, sex, weight, activity level, and overall health. However the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein for the average sedentary adult is about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or 0.36 grams per pound.For example, for a sedentary adult weighing 68 kilograms (150 pounds), the calculation would be: 0.8 grams of protein/kg × 68 kg = 54.4 grams of protein per day
It’s important to keep in mind that this is a baseline recommendation and may need to be adjusted based on individual factors. Athletes, pregnant or breastfeeding individuals, older adults, and people recovering from illness or injury may require more protein.
For active adults, protein needs range from about 1.2 to 2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. To calculate multiply your weight in kilograms by 1.2 for the low end or 2.0 for the high end of the range. For example: a 68-kilogram (150-pound) active adult would aim for roughly 82 to 136 grams of protein daily. Adjust intake based on activity level and individual goals.
can you eat too much protein?
Surprisingly, yes you can! Consuming too much protein can have negative effects on your health. High protein intake over an extended period can strain your kidneys, lead to dehydration, increase the risk of osteoporosis, and cause digestive issues. It’s important to maintain a balanced diet and not excessively rely on protein supplements or protein-rich foods. Make sure that you use the formula above or consult with a nutritionist or your doctor to learn how much protein you should be having daily.
Here is what 100 grams of protein looks like in one day! This could be an ideal day of protein for someone weighing 68 kg (or 150 pounds) who is staying active!
- Breakfast: 1 cup soy milk, 1 serving protein powder, 1 cup fruit, 2 cups spinach, 1 tbsp hemp seeds: 35g protein
- Lunch: 2 cups kale, ½ avocado, 6 oz high protein super firm tofu, lemon tahini sauce: 36g protein
- Snack: 3 oz Frozen edamame pods, steamed and salted: 8g protein
- Dinner: 1 cup cooked red beans, ½ cup basmati rice, 1 cup steamed broccoli: 28g protein
Benefits of Plant-Based Protein
There are so many benefits to eating protein; aside from the fact that it is necessary to survive! Protein helps the body function at its best in many ways. Curious how increasing your protein intake can improve your overall health? Here are some health benefits of incorporating more protein into your diet:
- Muscle Growth and Repair: Protein provides the building blocks (amino acids) necessary for muscle growth, repair, and maintenance, making it essential for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone engaging in physical activity.
- Satiety and Weight Management: Protein has a high satiety value, meaning it helps you feel fuller for longer, which can aid in reducing overall calorie intake and supporting weight management goals.
- Metabolism Support: Protein has a higher thermic effect compared to fats and carbohydrates, meaning it requires more energy to digest and metabolize, which can slightly boost metabolism and calorie expenditure.
- Bone Health: Protein is important for maintaining bone density and strength, especially when consumed alongside adequate calcium and vitamin D.
- Hormone Regulation: Proteins are involved in the synthesis of hormones and enzymes essential for various physiological processes, including metabolism, immune function, and mood regulation.
- Tissue Repair and Wound Healing: Protein is crucial for tissue repair and wound healing, supporting the body’s ability to recover from injuries and surgeries.
- Immune Function: Some proteins, such as antibodies, play a key role in immune function, helping to defend the body against infections and diseases.
- Hair, Skin, and Nail Health: Proteins are essential for the growth, repair, and maintenance of hair, skin, and nails, contributing to their strength, elasticity, and overall appearance.
Did you know that there are different types of tofu? I often get questions about the tofu in my recipes; people asking if they can swap out one kind for another. Here is a little breakdown of all the types of tofu!
What is Tofu?
Tofu, also known as bean curd, is a versatile and nutritious food made from soybeans. It is low in calories, high in protein, and filled with vitamins and minerals. It is also a complete protein containing all essential amino acids. Tofu is made by curdling fresh soy milk, pressing it into a solid block, and then cooling it. The process is similar to the way cheese is made from dairy milk, except that it uses soybeans instead. Tofu comes in various textures, ranging from soft and silky (silken tofu) to firm and extra firm. Each texture has its own unique characteristics and culinary uses. Silken tofu is often used in smoothies, desserts, and sauces, while firmer varieties are suitable for grilling, stir-frying, or baking. Nutritionally, tofu is an excellent source of protein, providing all nine essential amino acids necessary for human health. It is also rich in minerals such as calcium, iron, and magnesium, as well as vitamins like B vitamins and vitamin E.
Silken Tofu
Silken tofu has a smooth and creamy texture, making it ideal for blending into soups, sauces, smoothies, or desserts. Silken tofu typically contains around 8 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving.
Firm and Extra Firm Tofu
Extra firm tofu has the firmest texture of all tofu varieties, making it ideal for recipes that require a sturdy texture, such as stir-fries, grilling, or baking. Extra firm tofu typically contains around 10-12 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving, similar to firm tofu.
High-Protein Super Firm Tofu
I use this tofu most often because it’s incredibly versatile, doesn’t need to be pressed, and it’s highest in protein! It has the meatiest texture so it’s great for things like wings, sandwiches, steaks and more. This tofu comes pressed to remove moisture, resulting in an even firmer texture and higher protein content. It can contain upwards of 16 grams of protein or more per 100-gram serving, depending on the brand.
Soy-Free Tofu Options
For individuals with soy allergies or sensitivities, there are soy-free tofu alternatives made from ingredients like fava beans, pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, almonds, or other legumes. Soy-free tofu options vary widely in protein content depending on the ingredients used, but they typically provide a comparable amount of protein to traditional tofu varieties.
My favorite soy-free tofu options are:
- Foodies Pumfu:Made from pumpkin seeds, this tofu has 17g of protein per serving!
- Smiling Hara Tempeh:This is a tempeh with varieties made from black beans, black eyed peas, and hemp seeds.
What is Tempeh?
Tempeh is made by fermenting cooked soybeans with a mold called Rhizopus oligosporus, which binds the beans into a dense cake-like form. Tempeh has a unique texture and flavor, with a firm, chewy texture and a slightly nutty taste. It is often described as having a more pronounced flavor compared to tofu, thanks to the fermentation process.
Nutritionally, tempeh is similar to tofu in that it is a rich source of plant-based protein, providing all nine essential amino acids necessary for human health. However, tempeh is often considered to be slightly higher in protein compared to tofu on a per-serving basis.
On average, a 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving of tempeh typically contains around 19 grams of protein, while the same serving size of tofu contains around 8-12 grams of protein, depending on the variety and firmness. Additionally, tempeh is a good source of other nutrients, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals. It is also higher in certain nutrients like riboflavin (vitamin B2) and iron compared to tofu.
But Isn't soy bad for you?
Soy is an incredible superfood with numerous health benefits, but it has faced some unwarranted criticism over the years. Want to know the truth? You’ve come to the right place! Here’s the real deal about soy:
- Nutrient-Rich Power House: Soy is a nutritional powerhouse, packed with high-quality complete protein, fiber, vitamins (such as folate, vitamin K, and vitamin C), minerals (including potassium, magnesium, and iron), and phytonutrients (such as isoflavones and antioxidants). These are great for heart health, bone health, and hormone balance.
- Heart Happy: Soy protein has been shown to help lower LDL cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease when consumed as part of a balanced diet. Soy isoflavones may also have beneficial effects on blood vessel function and inflammation, further supporting heart health.
- Hormone Balancer: Contrary to popular myths, soy consumption does not feminize men or disrupt hormone balance. Soy contains phytoestrogens, which are plant compounds that can very weakly mimic estrogen in the body, but they are much less potent than the estrogens naturally produced by the body and generally have a minimal to moderate impact on estrogen receptors. Research is ongoing, but current evidence shows that soy consumption is not only safe but can even offer health benefits, such as reducing the risk of certain hormone-related cancers (e.g., breast and prostate cancer) and easing menopausal symptoms.
- Longevity Booster: It’s no secret that soy, specifically tofu, are daily staples in the communities of the world where people tend to live the longest, referred to as the Blue Zones, and is typically part of a healthy, plant-forward, balanced diet.
- Common Misconceptions: Soy has been the subject of controversy and misinformation since the 1970s when it began to gain popularity in the US as a healthy alternative to animal products. Controversy intensified in the early 2000s and led to widespread confusion and fear mongering about the safety of soy consumption, especially for women. However, the majority of scientific evidence does not support these claims. Soy is generally safe for most people, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, children, and adults.
- Allergies and Sensitivities: While research has shown that soy is safe for most individuals, some people may have soy allergies or intolerances, which can cause adverse reactions such as hives, digestive discomfort, or respiratory symptoms. Additionally, individuals with certain medical conditions, such as thyroid disorders or estrogen-sensitive cancers, should consult with their healthcare provider before consuming soy products.
My favorite plant-based protein sources are tempeh, high-protein super firm tofu and pea protein powder for several reasons. Firstly, all of these options are complete proteins, meaning they provide all nine essential amino acids necessary for optimal health. This completeness ensures that my body gets the essential nutrients it needs without having to rely on animal products.
Secondly, they are low in calories while being rich in protein. Super firm tofu is an excellent choice for those looking to maintain or lose weight, as it provides a substantial amount of protein without adding excessive calories to my diet. Similarly, pea protein powder offers a concentrated protein source with minimal calories, making it a convenient option for adding protein to smoothies, baked goods, or other recipes without significantly increasing overall calorie intake.
Lastly, tempeh, tofu and pea protein powder are incredibly versatile. Tofu can be used in a variety of savory and sweet dishes, from stir-fries to desserts, while pea protein powder can be easily incorporated into shakes, pancakes, or energy bars. Their versatility allows me to experiment with different recipes and flavors, ensuring that I never get bored with my protein choices.
My Top Choices for Plant Based Protein Powders
For optimal results, your protein powder should be at least 70% protein by weight. For example, a 30g serving of protein powder that contains 27g of protein would be 90% protein by weight. My three favorite protein powders below contain between 20g – 27g of protein per 30g serving, or 67% – 90% by weight. Pea protein, which is very common for plant-based protein powders and is used in all three of myfavorite brands, has been proven tosupport muscle development just as well as whey protein. All three of the options below are delicious, balanced, and great additions to a healthy, high protein diet!
Best Overall: Ora So Lean & So Clean
This is my go-to protein powder! With 21g of protein, clean organic ingredients, digestive enzymes and superfoods, it is the total package!
- Amazing texture and taste
- Contains digestive enzymes to improve digestion and prevent bloating
- 21g Complete protein
- 120 Calories
- 0g Sugar
- 2.9g Net Carbohydrates
- Clean ingredients
- Organic
- Gluten Free
- Protein sources: brown rice, yellow peas, quinoa
- Contains all 9 essential amino acids
- Third party tested for purity and safety
- Contains 19 superfoods such as sacha inchi, acai, turmeric, kale, pomegranate, and more
Best Taste & Best for Age Specific: Ritual Protein Powder
This product tastes delicious and is made with fantastic ingredients! It comes in at 2nd place, only because it is slightly lower in protein with 20g per serving. I love that they have one option for 18+ and one for people over age 50, ensuring you get all the protein and nutrients you need.
- Amazing Taste and Texture!
- 20g Complete Protein
- 115 Calories
- 0g Sugar
- 0g Net Carbohydrates
- Organic
- Gluten Free
- Contains only 9 premium, non-gmo ingredients
- Peas sourced from regenerative farms
- Free from stevia and artificial sweeteners
- Clean Label Certified – Free from 250+ Banned Substances
Best For Single Ingredient & Highest in Protein: Naked Pea
This single ingredient protein powder, made only from yellow peas, has 27g of protein per serving, the highest protein content out of these 3 options! I absolutely love this product added to smoothies, but due to its lack of flavor, I would not recommend mixing it just with water.
- Great texture and neutral taste
- 27g of Protein
- All 9 Essential Amino Acids
- 120 Calories
- 2g Carbohydrates
- 2g Sugars (No added sugar)
- Easy to Digest – No Bloating
- Neutral flavor means it can also be added to sauces, baked goods and more
- Third party tested for heavy metals and banned ingredients
- No Additives, Non-GMO
- Protein Source: Raw Yellow Peas from Environmentally Friendly US Farms
- Chemical-Free
- Add sauteed shredded high protein super firm tofu to your cooked rice, salads, or quinoa bowls.
- Add vegan protein powders to your matcha latte or coffee.
- Blend silken tofu into smoothies and sauces.
Examples of high protein snacks
- Chia Pudding: One serving of chia pudding contains over 13g of protein all on its own, but add in a plant based protein powder and oats like I did HERE and you’re in for over 25g of protein!
- High Protein Super Firm Tofu: Raw, marinated or steamed, don’t sleep on this protein packed snack! Think of it as a plant-based alternative to string cheese for a low-carb, low-calorie snack with 16g protein per serving!
- Protein Smoothies: A smoothie made with soy milk, nut butter and protein powder can pack up to 40g of protein per serving!
- Steamed Edamame: This quick and savory snack packs over 8g of protein per serving and is fun and easy to eat! I like to keep a frozen bag at work and simply steam it in a bowl in the microwave and sprinkle with flaky sea salt.
- Nuts & Seeds: A great way to snack on the go, many nuts contain over 10g of protein per serving.
- Hummus & Veggies: Most hummus contains 5-8g of protein per serving. Enjoy it with a seedy cracker for an extra boost of protein!
- Whole Grain Toast + Nut Butter: This anytime of day snack has 5-6g of protein per serving and is a great way to curb hunger.
Creamy High Protein Gochujang Noodles
