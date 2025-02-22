Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control (2025)

Table of Contents
Please see other Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) out for consultation/comment in Related Projects section. Please see other Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) out for consultation/comment in Related Projects section. Documents Live Projects Privacy and Moderation Lifecycle Open Under Review Final report References

Share Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control on FacebookShare Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control on TwitterShare Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control on LinkedinEmail Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control link

Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control (1)

Background

The Dog Control PSPO was implemented due to the behaviours listed being carried out in public places within the Council’s area and that they were having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality. The Council acknowledges and appreciates that most dog owners are responsible, properly control their dogs and clear up any dog fouling. However, it is important to identify and address the problems caused by irresponsible dog owners, and a PSPO is a potential way to address this. Renewal will enable continued necessary control of relevant matters relating to dogs and the ability for officers to issue Fixed Penalty Notices where breaches of the Order are witnessed and those responsible are identified.

Proposal

Southend-on-Sea City Council is looking to renew all current PSPO's to ensure the extension of the orders for a further three years, and to place all the orders on the same timeline for renewals.

For a full copy of the Order see the document section to the right of the webpage.

Please see other Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) out for consultation/comment in Related Projects section.

  • PSPO - High Street and Seafront Area
  • PSPO - Anti-social Car Cruises
  • PSPO - Old Leigh and Chalkwell
  • PSPO - PWC and BBQs

Consultations close at 5pm on 12 March 2025

Background

The Dog Control PSPO was implemented due to the behaviours listed being carried out in public places within the Council’s area and that they were having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality. The Council acknowledges and appreciates that most dog owners are responsible, properly control their dogs and clear up any dog fouling. However, it is important to identify and address the problems caused by irresponsible dog owners, and a PSPO is a potential way to address this. Renewal will enable continued necessary control of relevant matters relating to dogs and the ability for officers to issue Fixed Penalty Notices where breaches of the Order are witnessed and those responsible are identified.

Proposal

Southend-on-Sea City Council is looking to renew all current PSPO's to ensure the extension of the orders for a further three years, and to place all the orders on the same timeline for renewals.

For a full copy of the Order see the document section to the right of the webpage.

Please see other Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) out for consultation/comment in Related Projects section.

  • PSPO - High Street and Seafront Area
  • PSPO - Anti-social Car Cruises
  • PSPO - Old Leigh and Chalkwell
  • PSPO - PWC and BBQs

Consultations close at 5pm on 12 March 2025

  • Survey

    Page last updated: 11 Feb 2025, 10:31 AM

    Documents

    • Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control (2)PSPO Dog Control - Sealed order (2.35 MB) (pdf)

    Live Projects

    • Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Anti-social Car Cruises
    • Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Old Leigh and Chalkwell
    • Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - High Street and Seafront Area
    • Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - PWC and BBQ

    Privacy and Moderation

    Taking part isvoluntary and all the information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

    No information will be released that could identify an individual, household or organisation.

    If you would like to know more about how we use and store the information you give us, please read our Privacy notice: Southend-on-Sea City Council Privacy Notice(External link).

    You can complete the survey onlineusing mobile devices,from home or by using computers available in our local libraries, the Civic Centre and the South Essex Community Hub.

    You canrequest a paperversion of the survey.

    Email:consultations@southend.gov.uk(External link)

    Call:01702 215408

    Write to: Southend-on-Sea City Council, Engagement and Partnerships Team, PO Box 6, Civic Centre, Victoria Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, SS2 6ER.

    Alternative formats are also available on request.

    Lifecycle

    • Open

      Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control is currently at this stage

      This consultation is Open for contributions.

    • Under Review

      this is an upcoming stage for Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control

      Contributions to this consultation are closed for evaluation and review. The Project team will report back on key outcomes.

    • Final report

      this is an upcoming stage for Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control

      The final outcomes of the consultation are documented here. This may include a summary of all contributions collected as well as recommendations for future action.

    • Debee Skinner

      Consultation and Engagement Officer

      Southend City Council

      Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control (3)

      Emaildebeeskinner@southend.gov.uk

    • Daniel De Bond

      Community Safety Manager

      Southend-on-Sea City Council

      DD

      Emailconsultations@southend.gov.uk

    • Toby Breckels

      Legal and Democratic Services

      Southend-on-Sea City Council

      TB

    Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    Excerpt from “Animal Farm”, G. Orwell
    George Orwell - Animal Farm
    ‘The Spirit of Animalism’ – EXTRACT FROM GEORGE’S ORWELL’S ANIMAL FARM | Birlinn Ltd - Independent Scottish Publisher - buy books online
    Latest Posts
    The Legend Of Rat Kings, The Tangled Balls Of Rodents From Your Nightmares
    An (Almost) Comprehensive History of Rat Kings
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Neely Ledner

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6389

    Rating: 4.1 / 5 (62 voted)

    Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Neely Ledner

    Birthday: 1998-06-09

    Address: 443 Barrows Terrace, New Jodyberg, CO 57462-5329

    Phone: +2433516856029

    Job: Central Legal Facilitator

    Hobby: Backpacking, Jogging, Magic, Driving, Macrame, Embroidery, Foraging

    Introduction: My name is Neely Ledner, I am a bright, determined, beautiful, adventurous, adventurous, spotless, calm person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.