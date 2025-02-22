Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control (2025)

Background

The Dog Control PSPO was implemented due to the behaviours listed being carried out in public places within the Council’s area and that they were having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality. The Council acknowledges and appreciates that most dog owners are responsible, properly control their dogs and clear up any dog fouling. However, it is important to identify and address the problems caused by irresponsible dog owners, and a PSPO is a potential way to address this. Renewal will enable continued necessary control of relevant matters relating to dogs and the ability for officers to issue Fixed Penalty Notices where breaches of the Order are witnessed and those responsible are identified.

Proposal

Southend-on-Sea City Council is looking to renew all current PSPO's to ensure the extension of the orders for a further three years, and to place all the orders on the same timeline for renewals.

For a full copy of the Order see the document section to the right of the webpage.

Please see other Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) out for consultation/comment in Related Projects section.

PSPO - High Street and Seafront Area

PSPO - Anti-social Car Cruises

PSPO - Old Leigh and Chalkwell

PSPO - PWC and BBQs

Consultations close at 5pm on 12 March 2025

