Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control (2025)

Share Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control on FacebookShare Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control on TwitterShare Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control on LinkedinEmail Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control link
Background
The Dog Control PSPO was implemented due to the behaviours listed being carried out in public places within the Council’s area and that they were having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality. The Council acknowledges and appreciates that most dog owners are responsible, properly control their dogs and clear up any dog fouling. However, it is important to identify and address the problems caused by irresponsible dog owners, and a PSPO is a potential way to address this. Renewal will enable continued necessary control of relevant matters relating to dogs and the ability for officers to issue Fixed Penalty Notices where breaches of the Order are witnessed and those responsible are identified.
Proposal
Southend-on-Sea City Council is looking to renew all current PSPO's to ensure the extension of the orders for a further three years, and to place all the orders on the same timeline for renewals.
For a full copy of the Order see the document section to the right of the webpage.
Please see other Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) out for consultation/comment in Related Projects section.
- PSPO - High Street and Seafront Area
- PSPO - Anti-social Car Cruises
- PSPO - Old Leigh and Chalkwell
- PSPO - PWC and BBQs
Consultations close at 5pm on 12 March 2025
Background
The Dog Control PSPO was implemented due to the behaviours listed being carried out in public places within the Council’s area and that they were having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of those in the locality. The Council acknowledges and appreciates that most dog owners are responsible, properly control their dogs and clear up any dog fouling. However, it is important to identify and address the problems caused by irresponsible dog owners, and a PSPO is a potential way to address this. Renewal will enable continued necessary control of relevant matters relating to dogs and the ability for officers to issue Fixed Penalty Notices where breaches of the Order are witnessed and those responsible are identified.
Proposal
Southend-on-Sea City Council is looking to renew all current PSPO's to ensure the extension of the orders for a further three years, and to place all the orders on the same timeline for renewals.
For a full copy of the Order see the document section to the right of the webpage.
Please see other Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO) out for consultation/comment in Related Projects section.
- PSPO - High Street and Seafront Area
- PSPO - Anti-social Car Cruises
- PSPO - Old Leigh and Chalkwell
- PSPO - PWC and BBQs
Consultations close at 5pm on 12 March 2025
- Survey
Page last updated: 11 Feb 2025, 10:31 AM
Documents
- PSPO Dog Control - Sealed order (2.35 MB) (pdf)
Live Projects
- Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Anti-social Car Cruises
- Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Old Leigh and Chalkwell
- Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - High Street and Seafront Area
- Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - PWC and BBQ
Privacy and Moderation
Taking part isvoluntary and all the information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.
No information will be released that could identify an individual, household or organisation.
If you would like to know more about how we use and store the information you give us, please read our Privacy notice: Southend-on-Sea City Council Privacy Notice(External link).
You can complete the survey onlineusing mobile devices,from home or by using computers available in our local libraries, the Civic Centre and the South Essex Community Hub.
You canrequest a paperversion of the survey.
Email:consultations@southend.gov.uk(External link)
Call:01702 215408
Write to: Southend-on-Sea City Council, Engagement and Partnerships Team, PO Box 6, Civic Centre, Victoria Avenue, Southend-on-Sea, SS2 6ER.
Alternative formats are also available on request.
Lifecycle
Open
Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control is currently at this stage
This consultation is Open for contributions.
Under Review
this is an upcoming stage for Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control
Contributions to this consultation are closed for evaluation and review. The Project team will report back on key outcomes.
Final report
this is an upcoming stage for Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) 2025 - Dog Control
The final outcomes of the consultation are documented here. This may include a summary of all contributions collected as well as recommendations for future action.
Debee Skinner
Consultation and Engagement Officer
Southend City Council
debeeskinner@southend.gov.uk
Daniel De Bond
Community Safety Manager
Southend-on-Sea City Council
DD
consultations@southend.gov.uk
Toby Breckels
Legal and Democratic Services
Southend-on-Sea City Council
TB