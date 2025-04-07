Publicist Inc. reveals Ramadan ad trends, audience insights, cultural conversations - Campaign Middle East (2025)

Communications and publicity agency Publicist Inc. has released the second edition of its Ramadan Insights Report 2025: Decoding MENA’s Entertainment Landscape, which offers an analysis of Ramadan entertainment and advertising, uncovering audience preferences, trending themes as well as cultural conversations that have captivated millions across the region.

This report leverages data collected from February 20 to March 24, capturing the crucial pre-Ramadan anticipation and the initial engagement surge. Partnering with Mention Analytics, the report meticulously monitored conversations across traditional media, social platforms and streaming services to provide a comprehensive analysis of audience sentiment and engagement throughout the Ramadan period.

“The Publicist Inc. Ramadan Insights Report 2025 isn’t just a trend analysis; it’s a strategic intelligence tool,” said Mai Abaza, CEO, Publicist Inc. “We’ve meticulously mapped the evolving Ramadan entertainment ecosystem, revealing shifts in audience behavior and content consumption. Our data-driven insights offer a clear competitive advantage to empower entertainment leaders to not only navigate the Ramadan season but to proactively shape its future, leveraging our real-time analysis to maximize impact and build lasting connections.”

In terms of Ramadan advertising, the report revealed that brands embraced family-centric ads, amplifying themes of togetherness and nostalgia in an attempt to forge deep, emotional connections with audiences.

During Ramadan, brands also leaned into several promotion strategies, including early bird offers pre-finale media moments, behind-the-scenes productions highlights, societal contributions, influencer integrations, partnerships and interviews, audience engagements and more.

Key findings from the Publicist Inc. Ramadan report

The report highlights the shifting power dynamics within the regional production landscape.

Egypt maintains its lead, contributing 21 per cent of Ramadan content, but Saudi Arabia’s rapid ascent, with nine major series filmed in Riyadh, signals a significant market evolution.

Notably, Iraq’s expansion, accounting for 14 per cent of productions, further underscores the diversification of content origins.

The rise of the 15-episode format continues, with 57 per cent of series adopting this structure, up from 43 per cent last year, signaling a growing preference for concise, high-impact storytelling.

Meanwhile, Gulf productions are experimenting with blends of social drama, thrillers, and comedy, catering to shifting audience preferences.

Streaming services taking centre stage during Ramadan

The report also highlights that streaming services are taking centre stage, with exclusive releases such as Al Sharnaqa on WATCHiT, Wohosh on Al Shasha, and Al Halangy on Viu driving digital engagement.

Online discussions about the Egyptian series alone generated 72,000 mentions, reaching 18.6 billion impressions and 2.9 million interactions, reflecting the deep cultural impact of Ramadan content.

Productions from the GCC garnered 32,000 mentions, showing significant online discussion reaching 5 billion impressions, and 660,900 interactions indicating wide digital conversation, visibility and active audience interaction.

Entertainment crossovers have become a defining feature of Ramadan 2025, with musicians, stand-up comedians, and digital influencers making notable appearances in major productions.

Social media stealing the spotlight

In Saudi Arabia, Share’ Al Asha saw strong TikTok integration with digital creators, while in Egypt, rapper Flex starred in Welad El Shams, and stand-up comedian Abdelrahman Mohamed took on a major role in El Nos.

The season also witnessed major social media debates, with productions like Lam Shamsiya igniting discussions around child harassment Muawiyah facing religious objections, and Wohosh drawing legal action.

“This year, we’ve seen an evolution in Ramadan entertainment storytelling,” Abaza added. “We’ve witnessed firsthand how compelling narratives, amplified by savvy digital strategies and impactful music, are the cornerstones of success in this fiercely competitive landscape.”

“Early, strategic publicity, the undeniable influence of social media, and the surge in short-form, digital-first content are no longer just trends; they’re the new rules of engagement, and that’s precisely what will shape the future of MENA’s entertainment storytelling,” Abaza concluded.