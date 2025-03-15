PureSpa Revive Heated Foot Spa Heat Soak Home Bath Electric Massager Roller Pink | BIG W (2025)

Indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience with the PureSpa Revive Heated Foot Spa.

Designed to rejuvenate tired feet this luxurious foot spa bath boasts a range of acupressure foot rollers that target key pressure points promoting relaxation melting away tension and promoting blood circulation.

With a generous 4.5 Litre capacity the foot spa accommodates your feet comfortable ensuring a truly immersive experience. The cleverly designed integrated hidden handle makes it easy to transport and store the spa effortlessly. Pamper your feet further with the included pumice stone perfect for exfoliation and smoothing rough areas.

The multi-node acupressure base adds an extra dimension to your foot spa offering varied pressure points for a thorough and invigorating massage. Treat yourself to the Pure Spa Revive Heated Foot Spa and bring the spa experience into the comfort of your own home. Elevate your self-care routine with the exquisite foot spa that combines functionality and indulgence for the ultimate relaxation.

Features:

Brand: PureSpa

Type: Foot Spa

One touch heating via infrared nodes directly within the water tank

Dual acupressure rollers are integrated into the base of the tank allowing for easy rolling at your desired pressure level

Maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius

Multi Node Acupressure base plate is covered in a vast number of nodes providing a large therapy area

Designed to help rejuvenate the skin on the base of your feet and provide pressure relieving acupressure massage these small nodes will have your feet feeling fresh in no time

4.5 Litre capacity is perfect for fast filling and easy emptying while providing a deep and luxurious bath for your feet

The integrated rear hidden handle is suitable for moving and emptying the foot spa and tucks out of the way when in use

The 1.8M power cable gives you ample reach to your nearest power outlet

Included pumice stone and holder are suitable for removing dead skin easily and painlessly

Power: 240V / 50Hz

Capacity: 4.5 Litres

Colour: White Pink

Dimensions: 43cm (l) x 37cm (h) x 25cm (w)

Weight: 1.8kg

Package Contents:

1 x Foot Spa

1 x Pumice Stone

1 x User Manual

Includes 12 Month Warranty

10004908