Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, April 1 (game #1163) (2025)

Table of Contents
Quordle today (game #1163) - hint #1 - Vowels How many different vowels are in Quordle today? Quordle today (game #1163) - hint #2 - repeated letters Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? Quordle today (game #1163) - hint #3 - uncommon letters Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? Quordle today (game #1163) - hint #4 - starting letters (1) Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? Quordle today (game #1163) - hint #5 - starting letters (2) What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? Quordle today (game #1163) - the answers Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Daily Sequence today (game #1163) - the answers Quordle answers: The past 20 You must confirm your public display name before commenting References
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, April 1 (game #1163) (1)

Jump to:

  • Hint #1: Vowels
  • Hint #2: Repeated letters
  • Hint #3: Uncommon letters
  • Hint #4: Starting letters (1)
  • Hint #5: Starting letters (2)
  • Today's answers
  • Daily Sequence answers
  • Past answers

Looking for a different day?

A new Quordle puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 31 (game #1162).

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,100 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles, while Marc's Wordle today column covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1163) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today?

The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1163) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?

The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 3.

Quordle today (game #1163) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?

• No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

See Also
Max: HBO Max replacement, price, Australia launch, movies, TV shows, devices, features, and moreGlobal server market propped up by handful of hyperscalers and CSP that spent more than $36 billion a single quarterAMD's powerful Ryzen AI Max processors are on their way to desktop PCs - and a side effect could kill off discrete GPUs for gamingIs AI like ChatGPT, Grok, and Gemini ruining social media? Because it sure feels like it

Quordle today (game #1163) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?

The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1163) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?

• H

• B

• W

• E

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1163) - the answers

Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, April 1 (game #1163) (2)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1163, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox

Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.

  • HUMUS
  • BALMY
  • WORRY
  • ERECT

I’m still surprised when I breeze through Quordle without any errors, especially when my guesses begin with some big gaps.

Today, I got three words correct with three letters in each to guide me, but I was the most thrilled after getting HUMUS as it’s a word that’s most commonly spelled with a double M in the UK.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Daily Sequence today (game #1163) - the answers

Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, April 1 (game #1163) (3)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1163, are…

See Also
Surfshark unveils new end-to-end encryption patent to reduce metadata collection

  • NOMAD
  • UNTIL
  • ADULT
  • SASSY

Quordle answers: The past 20

  • Quordle #1162, Monday 31 March: RECUT, MOODY, WHERE, BRACE
  • Quordle #1161, Sunday 30 March: CRIME, DRINK, CLOVE, TRUER
  • Quordle #1160, Saturday 29 March: LATER, ODDLY, CUMIN, AGREE
  • Quordle #1159, Friday 28 March: TERSE, MUSHY, PROVE, FROND
  • Quordle #1158, Thursday 27 March: CRONE, APNEA, LIGHT, AWOKE
  • Quordle #1157, Wednesday 26 March: LEFTY, NOOSE, NOISE, TRIAD
  • Quordle #1156, Tuesday 25 March: SNEER, WATCH, FLORA, STAIN
  • Quordle #1155, Monday 24 March: FLOUT, SMASH, RAZOR, SMALL
  • Quordle #1154, Sunday 23 March: ALLEY, GAMUT, GEESE, RADII
  • Quordle #1153, Saturday 22 March: PICKY, BRACE, BOOZE, SURLY
  • Quordle #1152, Friday 21 March: DITTY, VALOR, TOWER, AMISS
  • Quordle #1151, Thursday 20 March: RIPER, STILL, WAFER, NOTCH
  • Quordle #1150, Wednesday 19 March: FLAME, CARAT, SPAWN, TUNIC
  • Quordle #1149, Tuesday 18 March: NAVEL, TREAT, COPSE, SLINK
  • Quordle #1148, Monday 17 March: INFER, FLINT, CHUMP, SHEER
  • Quordle #1147, Sunday 16 March: INPUT, RUMBA, ELUDE, BLANK
  • Quordle #1146, Saturday 15 March: SPEED, CLASH, RISKY, GRATE
  • Quordle #1145, Friday 14 March: BELIE, SPEAR, GROWL, ADOBE
  • Quordle #1144, Thursday 13 March: AMISS, METAL, TEARY, SHORT
  • Quordle #1143, Wednesday 12 March: AWASH, PUSHY, RALPH, PROOF
See more Computing News

TOPICS

Johnny Dee

Contributor

Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.

With contributions from

  • Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about websites apps

NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, April 1 (game #394)Want to be smarter in 5 minutes? Take a look at this app

Latest

Max's #1 most-watched movie is Queer – here are 3 more romantic dramas with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to stream next

See more latest

Most Popular

NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, April 1 (game #660)
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, April 1 (game #394)
'They were taken out of context': A Minecraft Movie director responds to fan backlash over the film adaptation's visuals
This tiny, cheap box upgrades any speakers with Wi-Fi multi-room streaming, including Hi-Res Audio support
Nvidia's new Game Ready Drivers appear to be so bad that game developers are warning gamers to stay away
iOS 18.4 gets official release notes: Apple Intelligence, new Photos tools, Ambient Music, and more
Major dating app data breach may have exposed 1.5 million private user images online
YouTube is testing a fix for the most annoying thing about subscriber notifications – and I'm fully on board
The Oura Ring’s AI-powered wellness advisor just got a major upgrade, and I can’t wait to use it more
Forget Samsung's new modular OLED panels – if this tech works on TVs we could get giant OLED TVs at half the price
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, April 1 (game #1163) (2025)

References

Top Articles
This $30 Tool Is The Solution To Gross, Germy Toothbrushes
UV Toothbrush Sanitizer vs. Electric Toothbrush Sanitizer: A Playful Comparison
Michael Myers: The Scooby Doo Scary Man
Latest Posts
Best Electric Toothbrushes with UV Sanitizers: For a Sparkling Clean Smile - TopTenReviewed
Sonicare ExpertClean 7700 with UV Sanitizer Review — Deals & Reviews
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Virgilio Hermann JD

Last Updated:

Views: 5942

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Virgilio Hermann JD

Birthday: 1997-12-21

Address: 6946 Schoen Cove, Sipesshire, MO 55944

Phone: +3763365785260

Job: Accounting Engineer

Hobby: Web surfing, Rafting, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Ghost hunting, Swimming, Amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Virgilio Hermann JD, I am a fine, gifted, beautiful, encouraging, kind, talented, zealous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.