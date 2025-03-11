R S Nails & Spa | Salon in St Marys, GA 31558 (2025)

Acrylic Nails Tips $40 +
Acrylic Nails French $50 +
Solar Color $50 +
Solar Nails Pink & White $55 +
Solar Ombre $55 +
Solar Marble $65 +
Hybrid Gel Tap $50 +
SNS Dipping $45 +
SNS Tips Add-On $50 +
SNS Ombre $55 +
SNS French $50 +
Gel Add On Acrylic $10
Acrylic Nails Tips $35 +
Acrylic Nails French $35 +
Solar Color $40 +
Solar Nails Pink & White $45 +
Solar Ombre $45 +
Solar Marble $55 +
Hybrid Gel Tap $45 +
Acrylic Take Off with Gel Manicure $40
Acrylic Take Off with Basic Manicure $30
Acrylic or Powder Take Off $10
Polish Change French $20
Paraffin $10
Chrome/Cateyes $10 +
French Or American $5 +
Gel Off with Gel On Manicure $40
Gel Off with Basic Manicure $30
Nail Design/Shape Change $5 +
Polish Change $15
Collagen Sock Or Glove $10
Upgrade Gel Polish to any Pedicure Service $10
EXPRESS PEDICURE $30
Mineral Salt Bath, Nail Shaping, Cuticle Care, Pumice & Callus
Smoothing, Lotion light Massage, And Choice of Color Polish
SIGNATURE PEDICURE $43
Amenities of Express Pedicure + Sugar Scrub, Foot Mask & Wrap With Warm Towels
WARM PARAFFIN Wax to soften dry skin
CLASSIC MANICURE $20
Warm Soak, Nail Cut & Shaped Cuticle Care, Light Massage Topped off with your Favorite Polish
LUXURY GEL MANICURE $50
CLASSIC GEL MANICURE $30
LUXURY MANICURE $40
Amenities of Classic Manicure + Masque with Warm Towels Collagen Gloves, Relaxing And Moisturizing Deep Massage
Strip Fashion Lashes $20
Individual Cluster $40 +
2D/3D Natural $55 +
Individual & 2/3D Mix $65 +
Volume $95 +
Touch Up $40 +
Remove $15 +
Eyebrow Tint $15
Eyelash Tint $15
Eyelash Top/Bottom $30
Lash lift $50 +
Lash lift with Tint $75 +
CLASSIC RELAXING FACIAL $75
Maintain a healthy complexion with our relaxing facial. A deep cleanse, exfoliation, and treatment masque are followed by a nourishing moisturizer. Your skin will be left refreshed, renewed, and revitalized.
R.S SIGNATURE FACIAL $93
BALANCE + NOURISH-moisture-depleted skin with a gentle cleansing and micro-exfoliation to remove surface debris. Followed by pressure point massage with vitamin- fortified cream to minimize facial stress and maximize relaxation. Completed with hydrogel melting mask and LED Light Therapy. Skin is vibrantly clear, firm, strengthened and protected.
MICRODERMABRASION FACIAL $150
REFINE + GLOW ---A powerful exfoliation treatment with a patented diamond tip to remove micro-thin layers of dead skin cells, instantly smooths and softens the skin. Incorporated with Radio Frequency therapy to lift and contour facial dermis and naturally generate new collagen fibers, renewing every layer of skin. For increased glowing complexion, LED Light Therapy helps to heal and refine. The results are smooth, firm, youthful- looking skin with a radiant glow.
GLOWING HYDRA-FACIAL $175
HYDRATE + REJUVENATE-with moisture-rich cleansing and medical-grade HydroDerm device to remove dead skin and loosen up pores while continuously adding moisture to the skin and extracting impurities. Radio Frequency is followed to boost collagen production. Finish with a powerful hydrogel mask and LED Light Therapy, unveiling smooth and glowing skin.
24K LUXURY GOLD BRIGHTENING FACIAL $145
ANTI-AGING + PRESERVING---Skin is deeply cleansed with purifying cream. Combined with 24Karat gold leaf massaged into the skin using Radio Frequency to regenerate, hydra, and nourish, revealing an opulent glow. The treatment concludes with a luxurious 24K gold mask and LED Light Therapy, infusing oxygen to the skin while healing and moisturizing. Leaving firm, fresh, and flawless results.
MICRO-NANO NEEDLING FACIAL $138
Skincare technology combined with powerful ingredients helps to diminish the look of fine lines, lax skin, pigmentation, sun damage, and scarring. A triple-action resurfacing process of exfoliation, nano-needling, and LED Light Therapy is performed to nourish and increase the look of hydration and healthy Skin.
RESTORE + REPAIR -with your preferred treatment:
**BB GLOW: vitamin & antioxidant powerhouse. Leaving your skin, a youthful, dewy glow, and a brightening look.
**GINSENG: promotes elasticity and collagen production to reduce wrinkles and signs of aging.
**SPIRULINA: activates skin enzymes and increases growth factors to heal, protect, and boost skin radiance.
DETOX NATURAL BUBBLE FACIAL $108
CHEMICAL PEELS $178
Acne, aging, pigment, brightening, depending on your skincare concerns we have a peel for you.
ACNE TREATMENT FACIAL $95 +
Bi-weekly Treatments $ 75+
For patients that have clogged pores and are needing extraction, focus on clearing the skin from re-occurring breakouts on the face using products designed to clear pores and leave your skin deeply cleansed. Perfect for all ages.
REJUVENATING MASSAGE 30 MINS $40
REJUVENATING MASSAGE 65 MINS $80
Relieve muscle tension and promote relaxation with our signature full-body massage; our therapist adapts their techniques, so you get the massage that's right for you.
HOT STONE MASSAGE 30 MINS $45
HOT STONE MASSAGE 60 MINS $85
The weight and radiant warmth of the stones, combined with calming essential oils, penetrates muscle tissue, inducing deep relaxation without overheating.
Manicure $10
Pedicure $20
Spa Combo $30
GEL Manicure $20
GEL Pedicure $27
GEL Polish Nails or Toes $15
Polish Nails or Toes $7
Eyebrow $12
Upper Lip $8
Chin $15 +
Sideurn $15 +
Full Face $50 +
Under Arm $20 +
Half Arm $45 +
Full Arm $75 +
Lower Leg $50 +
Full Leg $85 +
Bikini Line $40 +
Brazilian $55 +
Back Or Chest $85 +