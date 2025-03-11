R S Nails & Spa | Salon in St Marys, GA 31558 (2025)

CLASSIC RELAXING FACIAL $75 Maintain a healthy complexion with our relaxing facial. A deep cleanse, exfoliation, and treatment masque are followed by a nourishing moisturizer. Your skin will be left refreshed, renewed, and revitalized.

R.S SIGNATURE FACIAL $93 BALANCE + NOURISH-moisture-depleted skin with a gentle cleansing and micro-exfoliation to remove surface debris. Followed by pressure point massage with vitamin- fortified cream to minimize facial stress and maximize relaxation. Completed with hydrogel melting mask and LED Light Therapy. Skin is vibrantly clear, firm, strengthened and protected.

MICRODERMABRASION FACIAL $150 REFINE + GLOW ---A powerful exfoliation treatment with a patented diamond tip to remove micro-thin layers of dead skin cells, instantly smooths and softens the skin. Incorporated with Radio Frequency therapy to lift and contour facial dermis and naturally generate new collagen fibers, renewing every layer of skin. For increased glowing complexion, LED Light Therapy helps to heal and refine. The results are smooth, firm, youthful- looking skin with a radiant glow.

GLOWING HYDRA-FACIAL $175 HYDRATE + REJUVENATE-with moisture-rich cleansing and medical-grade HydroDerm device to remove dead skin and loosen up pores while continuously adding moisture to the skin and extracting impurities. Radio Frequency is followed to boost collagen production. Finish with a powerful hydrogel mask and LED Light Therapy, unveiling smooth and glowing skin.

24K LUXURY GOLD BRIGHTENING FACIAL $145 ANTI-AGING + PRESERVING---Skin is deeply cleansed with purifying cream. Combined with 24Karat gold leaf massaged into the skin using Radio Frequency to regenerate, hydra, and nourish, revealing an opulent glow. The treatment concludes with a luxurious 24K gold mask and LED Light Therapy, infusing oxygen to the skin while healing and moisturizing. Leaving firm, fresh, and flawless results.

MICRO-NANO NEEDLING FACIAL $138 Skincare technology combined with powerful ingredients helps to diminish the look of fine lines, lax skin, pigmentation, sun damage, and scarring. A triple-action resurfacing process of exfoliation, nano-needling, and LED Light Therapy is performed to nourish and increase the look of hydration and healthy Skin.

RESTORE + REPAIR -with your preferred treatment:

**BB GLOW: vitamin & antioxidant powerhouse. Leaving your skin, a youthful, dewy glow, and a brightening look.

**GINSENG: promotes elasticity and collagen production to reduce wrinkles and signs of aging.

**SPIRULINA: activates skin enzymes and increases growth factors to heal, protect, and boost skin radiance.

DETOX NATURAL BUBBLE FACIAL $108

CHEMICAL PEELS $178 Acne, aging, pigment, brightening, depending on your skincare concerns we have a peel for you.