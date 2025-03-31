Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik (2025)

  RoCk-StAr said: 02-07-200711:54 AM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    lol no problem, I'm glad the lost 3 pages are back now.

    Ala Rassi is an expression that means "I'd do it with pleasure"

    Haram means many things, religiously it means "forbidden" i.e "Haza haram = This is forbidden", but in the spoken language we use it as "Have mercy" i.e "Haram 3aleik = Have mercy for god's sake".

    Sin = Khatee2ah

    خَطيئَة

  Angelus said: 02-07-200701:19 PM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    ill be damned if i know whats happenin with this forum...now the posts durin the crisis are missing ***....oh well better this way anyway, rock star, im havin trouble findin lyrics for hossam habib and tamer hosny...so looks like its gonna be on you..ima let you do the others requests while i look some more, but probably will be back to you in a day or so

  RoCk-StAr said: 02-07-200701:28 PM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    lol, go ahead...

  RoCk-StAr said: 02-07-200702:38 PM

    ♪ Tamer Hosny - Za3lan Mnnek ♪

    Za3lan Mennek
    I'm Mad At You

    aywa, za3lan mennek, aywa / yes, I'm mad at you ...
    la2a, tenzel domoo3ek la2a / ... no, don't cry
    (2x)
    Mosh 3arfa domoo3ek lamma bashoufha ba7ess be eih? / don't you know what I feel when I see your tears?
    ba7ess be naar betekwee fe alby betebkee leih? / I feel a fire in my heart, why are you crying?
    (2x)

    Seebek menny, mosh za3laan /

    don't mind me, I'm not mad anymore
    arraby menny, fe 7odny kaman / Come closer to me, in my arms
    (2x)
    fe 7odny kaman / in my arms
    mosh za3lan / I'm not mad anymore
    ba7ebek ... / I love you ...

    P.S. This is not an official song, nor a single, it was something he was trying out and didn't officially release it, yet it found its way to the internet.

  RoCk-StAr said: 02-07-200702:51 PM

    ♪ Tamer Hosny - Allah Yebarekly Feek ♪

    Allah Yebarekly Feek
    God Bless You

    ya 7abiby men 7oby feek / my love, becuase of my love to you
    la hatkallem wala aghaneelak / I won't talk or sing
    mel-youm dah ha7ebak 7ob gdeed / from this day on, I'll love you a new love
    ykhaleeny 7abiby ad3eelak / that makes me pray for you my sweetheart
    (2x)

    allah yebarekly feek /

    god bless you
    ya aghla men 3einaya / you're more precious than my eyes
    allah yekhaleeny leek / I wish god would make me live longer for you
    w ageeblak ed-dony deya / then I'll bring you this whole world
    allah, allah, allah, allah / god, god, god, god
    allah ye7meek 7abiby ya 3omry ya ghaly / god protects you my love, my life, my precious
    w yekhaleek leya / and makes you live longer for me
    (2x)

    ya 7abiby men 7oby feek /

    my love, becuase of my love to you
    la hatkallem wala aghaneelak / I won't talk or sing
    mel-youm dah ha7ebak 7ob gdeed / from this day on, I'll love you a new love
    ykhaleeny 7abiby ad3eelak / that makes me pray for you my sweetheart
    (2x)

    allah yebarekly feek /

    god bless you
    ya aghla men 3einaya / you're more precious than my eyes
    allah yekhaleeny leek / I wish god would make me live longer for you
    w ageeblak ed-dony deya / then I'll bring you this whole world
    allah, allah, allah, allah / god, god, god, god
    allah ye7meek 7abiby ya 3omry ya ghaly / god protects you my love, my life, my precious
    w yekhaleek leya / and makes you live longer for me
    (2x)

  Angelus said: 02-08-200704:16 AM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    honey whats 'alf'? and no i dont mean the alien series (do love those though)

  LenOosh said: 02-08-200705:20 AM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    ^ Alf means "a thousand"...

  LenOosh said: 02-08-200705:21 AM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    Originally Posted by RoCk-StAr

    Allah Yebarekly Feek
    God Bless You

    ya 7abiby men 7oby feek / my love, becuase of my love to you
    la hatkallem wala aghaneelak / I won't talk or sing
    mel-youm dah ha7ebak 7ob gdeed / from this day on, I'll love you a new love
    ykhaleeny 7abiby ad3eelak / that makes me pray for you my sweetheart
    (2x)

    allah yebarekly feek /

    god bless you
    ya aghla men 3einaya / you're more precious than my eyes
    allah yekhaleeny leek / I wish god would make me live longer for you
    w ageeblak ed-dony deya / then I'll bring you this whole world
    allah, allah, allah, allah / god, god, god, god
    allah ye7meek 7abiby ya 3omry ya ghaly / god protects you my love, my life, my precious
    w yekhaleek leya / and makes you live longer for me
    (2x)

    ya 7abiby men 7oby feek /

    my love, becuase of my love to you
    la hatkallem wala aghaneelak / I won't talk or sing
    mel-youm dah ha7ebak 7ob gdeed / from this day on, I'll love you a new love
    ykhaleeny 7abiby ad3eelak / that makes me pray for you my sweetheart
    (2x)

    allah yebarekly feek /

    god bless you
    ya aghla men 3einaya / you're more precious than my eyes
    allah yekhaleeny leek / I wish god would make me live longer for you
    w ageeblak ed-dony deya / then I'll bring you this whole world
    allah, allah, allah, allah / god, god, god, god
    allah ye7meek 7abiby ya 3omry ya ghaly / god protects you my love, my life, my precious
    w yekhaleek leya / and makes you live longer for me
    (2x)
    Shoukran moot 3ala al translation How can i help u too?

  RoCk-StAr said: 02-08-200708:21 AM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    lol, 3afwan, you could help me if you have Pentagram's album "Pentagram".

  LenOosh said: 02-08-200708:58 AM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    Originally Posted by RoCk-StAr

    lol, 3afwan, you could help me if you have Pentagram's album "Pentagram".

    do u want a link to download the album or u need translation?

  RoCk-StAr said: 02-08-200709:20 AM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    Hehe, I want a link, translations later if I couldn't find them.

  LenOosh said: 02-08-200709:37 AM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    here s a link for their albums:
    RapidShare: 1-Click Webhosting
    i think 6 albums if u want any single song,i ll search again
edit* why i cant paste link?
    edit* why i cant paste link?

  Sergios said: 02-08-200710:07 AM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    Maybe I'm going crazy :-p but I need those translations
    Bolt - Tah am
    Bolt - Ana rohek

    Ich heiße Sergey
    J'habite Mariupol'
    ٲﻣﻮﺮﻔﻲ ﻣﺤﺑﻮﺩﮥ
    Αυτά έχει η ζωή

  Angelus said: 02-08-200712:58 PM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    Originally Posted by LenOosh

    ^ Alf means "a thousand"...

    thanks

  RoCk-StAr said: 02-08-200703:33 PM

    ♪ Imad El-Helw - Ana Ro7ek ♪

    Ana Ro7ek
    I'm Your Soul

    hey girl everytime I look into your eyes
    I realize, that I need you I want you I like you
    and I can't live one second day without you
    cuz you're my heart my soul
    ana ro7ek / I'm your soul
    hey, hey, hey girl everytime I look into your eyes
    ana albek / I'm your heart
    I need you I need you, I want you I like you, I want you I like you
    ana sootek / I'm your voice
    and I can't live one second day without you
    ana leeky / I'm yours
    cuz you're my heart my soul
    ana ro7ek ya aghla ro7 / I'm your soul, my soulmate
    ana albek ya atyab alb / I'm your heart, you most precious heart
    ana sootek ya a7la soot / I'm your voice, you prettiest voice
    ana leeky / I'm yours

    law ro7y tedou2 el weil /

    If my soul suffered
    law 3einy beteshar leil / If my eyes would stay up all night
    law alby 3aleeky yemeel / if my heart leaned to you (Loved you)

    ana ablek ma kanly e7bab /

    before you i had no lovers
    ana ba3dek 3azaby ghab / after meeting you, my torture was gone
    ana mennek w alby daab / I'm from you and my heart loves you

    ana ro7ek /

    I'm your soul
    ana sootek / I'm your voice
    ana albek / I'm your heart
    ana leeky / I'm yours
    (2x)

    .....

    hawaky fe baly, beydaweb 7anany /

    your love is on my mind, playing with my emotions
    w gharamek, nadaly, be shou2 malo tany / an your love called me with a longing second to none
    be gheyabek, layaly, ba3ed es-sawany / in your absence, I spend nights counting the seconds
    wala bensa 3younek wala bensaky 7ayaty / I never forget your eyes or forget you, my life
    wala yeshghel alby ella hawaky 7ayaty / and nothing occupies my heart but your love, my life

    ana dayeb 7anan, ana daeyb 7anan /

    i'm full of kindness, I'm full of kindness
    ana dayeb 7anan, le akher ez-zaman / I'm full of kindness, till the end of time

    .....

  Angelus said: 02-09-200701:50 AM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    aaa...i give up..no one translates hossam habib and tamer hosny apparently...or at least i cant find it ...so rock star here it is may i please have habib's embare7, hosny's elwa7eda, enty ely 3amalte and etl3 men dol..and..ok ill leave it to that for now

  Sergios said: 02-09-200703:22 PM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    Merci RoCkStAr pour la chanson "Ana Ro7ek" How about another one?

    Ich heiße Sergey
    J'habite Mariupol'
    ٲﻣﻮﺮﻔﻲ ﻣﺤﺑﻮﺩﮥ
    Αυτά έχει η ζωή

  RoCk-StAr said: 02-09-200705:48 PM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    De rien.
Oops, I'm so sorry I forgot about it, I'll do it right away.
    Oops, I'm so sorry I forgot about it, I'll do it right away. Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik (60)

  RoCk-StAr said: 02-09-200706:05 PM

    ♪ Riko - Tah2an Zah2an ♪

    Tah2an Zah2an
    I'm Fed Up, I'm Bored

    tah2an zah2an metdaye2 / I'm fed up, I'm bored, I'm annoyed
    magro7 madbo7 mosh faye2 / I'm wounded, I'm exhausted, I'm passed out
    (2x)
    ana eih elly ramany er-ramya de / what made me do this (expression)
    wana maly w mal ed-donyady / what made me enter this world (expressin)

    khana2etny w sadet nefsy /

    she suphocated me and stole my appetite
    wana kont medala3 nafsy / when I used to treat myself good
    (2x)
    w lewa7dee w 3ayesh raye2 / I used to live alone happily
    tah2an zah2an metdaye2 / I'm fed up, I'm bored, I'm annoyed
    magro7 madbo7 mosh faye2 / I'm wounded, I'm exhausted, I'm passed out

    7aneet le 7ayat el 3ozobeya /

    I miss the single life
    mana kont fe ganna le wa7deya / I was in heaven when I was alone
    (2x)
    wala 7ad yeshayelnee homomo / No one would make me worry about his problems
    wala 7ad beyet7akem feya / an no one controlled me

    tah2an zah2an metdaye2 /

    I'm fed up, I'm bored, I'm annoyed
    magro7 madbo7 mosh faye2 / I'm wounded, I'm exhausted, I'm passed out
    (2x)

    mana kont banam wass7a bera7ty /

    I used to sleep an wake up whenever I wanted
    leih bas ya a7lamy sara7ty / why did my dreams go so far
    (2x)
    e7tar el alb w tar nomo / my heart became confused an insomniac
    w 7abiby mosh 3agbo sara7ty / an my sweetheart doesn't like my honesty

    tah2an zah2an metdaye2 /

    I'm fed up, I'm bored, I'm annoyed
    magro7 madbo7 mosh faye2 / I'm wounded, I'm exhausted, I'm passed out
    (2x)
    ana eih elly ramany er-ramya de / what made me do this (expression)
    wana maly w mal ed-donyady / what made me enter this world (expressin)

    khana2etny w sadet nefsy /

    she suffocated me and stole my appetite
    wana kont medala3 nafsy / when I used to treat myself good
    (2x)
    w lewa7dee w 3ayesh raye2 / I used to live alone happily
    tah2an zah2an metdaye2 / I'm fed up, I'm bored, I'm annoyed
    magro7 madbo7 mosh faye2 / I'm wounded, I'm exhausted, I'm passed out

    P.S. This song is about a guy who just got married...

  jadedarknight said: 02-09-200708:11 PM

    Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

    thx *******
Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik

