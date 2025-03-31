Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik (2025)

hey girl everytime I look into your eyes

I realize, that I need you I want you I like you

and I can't live one second day without you

cuz you're my heart my soul

ana ro7ek / I'm your soul

hey, hey, hey girl everytime I look into your eyes

ana albek / I'm your heart

I need you I need you, I want you I like you, I want you I like you

ana sootek / I'm your voice

and I can't live one second day without you

ana leeky / I'm yours

cuz you're my heart my soul

ana ro7ek ya aghla ro7 / I'm your soul, my soulmate

ana albek ya atyab alb / I'm your heart, you most precious heart

ana sootek ya a7la soot / I'm your voice, you prettiest voice

ana leeky / I'm yours

law ro7y tedou2 el weil /

If my soul suffered

If my eyes would stay up all night

if my heart leaned to you (Loved you)

ana ablek ma kanly e7bab /

before you i had no lovers

after meeting you, my torture was gone

I'm from you and my heart loves you

ana ro7ek /

I'm your soul

I'm your voice

I'm your heart

I'm yours

.....

hawaky fe baly, beydaweb 7anany /

your love is on my mind, playing with my emotions

an your love called me with a longing second to none

in your absence, I spend nights counting the seconds

I never forget your eyes or forget you, my life

and nothing occupies my heart but your love, my life

ana dayeb 7anan, ana daeyb 7anan /

i'm full of kindness, I'm full of kindness

I'm full of kindness, till the end of time

.....