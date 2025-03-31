Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik (2025)

RoCk-StAr said: 02-07-200711:54 AM
lol no problem, I'm glad the lost 3 pages are back now.
Ala Rassi is an expression that means "I'd do it with pleasure"
Haram means many things, religiously it means "forbidden" i.e "Haza haram = This is forbidden", but in the spoken language we use it as "Have mercy" i.e "Haram 3aleik = Have mercy for god's sake".
Sin = Khatee2ahخَطيئَة
ill be damned if i know whats happenin with this forum...now the posts durin the crisis are missing ***....oh well better this way anyway , rock star, im havin trouble findin lyrics for hossam habib and tamer hosny...so looks like its gonna be on you..ima let you do the others requests while i look some more, but probably will be back to you in a day or so
lol, go ahead...
♪ Tamer Hosny - Za3lan Mnnek ♪
Za3lan Mennek
I'm Mad At You
aywa, za3lan mennek, aywa / yes, I'm mad at you ...
la2a, tenzel domoo3ek la2a / ... no, don't cry
(2x)
Mosh 3arfa domoo3ek lamma bashoufha ba7ess be eih? / don't you know what I feel when I see your tears?
ba7ess be naar betekwee fe alby betebkee leih? / I feel a fire in my heart, why are you crying?
(2x)
Seebek menny, mosh za3laan /don't mind me, I'm not mad anymore
arraby menny, fe 7odny kaman / Come closer to me, in my arms
(2x)
fe 7odny kaman / in my arms
mosh za3lan / I'm not mad anymore
ba7ebek ... / I love you ...
P.S. This is not an official song, nor a single, it was something he was trying out and didn't officially release it, yet it found its way to the internet.
♪ Tamer Hosny - Allah Yebarekly Feek ♪
Allah Yebarekly Feek
God Bless You
ya 7abiby men 7oby feek / my love, becuase of my love to you
la hatkallem wala aghaneelak / I won't talk or sing
mel-youm dah ha7ebak 7ob gdeed / from this day on, I'll love you a new love
ykhaleeny 7abiby ad3eelak / that makes me pray for you my sweetheart
(2x)
allah yebarekly feek /god bless you
ya aghla men 3einaya / you're more precious than my eyes
allah yekhaleeny leek / I wish god would make me live longer for you
w ageeblak ed-dony deya / then I'll bring you this whole world
allah, allah, allah, allah / god, god, god, god
allah ye7meek 7abiby ya 3omry ya ghaly / god protects you my love, my life, my precious
w yekhaleek leya / and makes you live longer for me
(2x)
ya 7abiby men 7oby feek /my love, becuase of my love to you
la hatkallem wala aghaneelak / I won't talk or sing
mel-youm dah ha7ebak 7ob gdeed / from this day on, I'll love you a new love
ykhaleeny 7abiby ad3eelak / that makes me pray for you my sweetheart
(2x)
allah yebarekly feek /god bless you
ya aghla men 3einaya / you're more precious than my eyes
allah yekhaleeny leek / I wish god would make me live longer for you
w ageeblak ed-dony deya / then I'll bring you this whole world
allah, allah, allah, allah / god, god, god, god
allah ye7meek 7abiby ya 3omry ya ghaly / god protects you my love, my life, my precious
w yekhaleek leya / and makes you live longer for me
(2x)
honey whats 'alf'? and no i dont mean the alien series (do love those though)
^ Alf means "a thousand"...
lol, 3afwan, you could help me if you have Pentagram's album "Pentagram".
Hehe, I want a link, translations later if I couldn't find them.
here s a link for their albums:
RapidShare: 1-Click Webhosting
i think 6 albums if u want any single song,i ll search again
edit* why i cant paste link?
Maybe I'm going crazy :-p but I need those translations
Bolt - Tah am
Bolt - Ana rohek
Ich heiße Sergey
J'habite Mariupol'
ٲﻣﻮﺮﻔﻲ ﻣﺤﺑﻮﺩﮥ
Αυτά έχει η ζωή
♪ Imad El-Helw - Ana Ro7ek ♪
Ana Ro7ek
I'm Your Soul
hey girl everytime I look into your eyes
I realize, that I need you I want you I like you
and I can't live one second day without you
cuz you're my heart my soul
ana ro7ek / I'm your soul
hey, hey, hey girl everytime I look into your eyes
ana albek / I'm your heart
I need you I need you, I want you I like you, I want you I like you
ana sootek / I'm your voice
and I can't live one second day without you
ana leeky / I'm yours
cuz you're my heart my soul
ana ro7ek ya aghla ro7 / I'm your soul, my soulmate
ana albek ya atyab alb / I'm your heart, you most precious heart
ana sootek ya a7la soot / I'm your voice, you prettiest voice
ana leeky / I'm yours
law ro7y tedou2 el weil /If my soul suffered
law 3einy beteshar leil / If my eyes would stay up all night
law alby 3aleeky yemeel / if my heart leaned to you (Loved you)
ana ablek ma kanly e7bab /before you i had no lovers
ana ba3dek 3azaby ghab / after meeting you, my torture was gone
ana mennek w alby daab / I'm from you and my heart loves you
ana ro7ek /I'm your soul
ana sootek / I'm your voice
ana albek / I'm your heart
ana leeky / I'm yours
(2x)
.....
hawaky fe baly, beydaweb 7anany /your love is on my mind, playing with my emotions
w gharamek, nadaly, be shou2 malo tany / an your love called me with a longing second to none
be gheyabek, layaly, ba3ed es-sawany / in your absence, I spend nights counting the seconds
wala bensa 3younek wala bensaky 7ayaty / I never forget your eyes or forget you, my life
wala yeshghel alby ella hawaky 7ayaty / and nothing occupies my heart but your love, my life
ana dayeb 7anan, ana daeyb 7anan /i'm full of kindness, I'm full of kindness
ana dayeb 7anan, le akher ez-zaman / I'm full of kindness, till the end of time
.....
aaa...i give up..no one translates hossam habib and tamer hosny apparently...or at least i cant find it ...so rock star here it is may i please have habib's embare7, hosny's elwa7eda, enty ely 3amalte and etl3 men dol..and..ok ill leave it to that for now
Merci RoCkStAr pour la chanson "Ana Ro7ek" How about another one?
Ich heiße Sergey
J'habite Mariupol'
ٲﻣﻮﺮﻔﻲ ﻣﺤﺑﻮﺩﮥ
Αυτά έχει η ζωή
De rien.
Oops, I'm so sorry I forgot about it, I'll do it right away.
♪ Riko - Tah2an Zah2an ♪
Tah2an Zah2an
I'm Fed Up, I'm Bored
tah2an zah2an metdaye2 / I'm fed up, I'm bored, I'm annoyed
magro7 madbo7 mosh faye2 / I'm wounded, I'm exhausted, I'm passed out
(2x)
ana eih elly ramany er-ramya de / what made me do this (expression)
wana maly w mal ed-donyady / what made me enter this world (expressin)
khana2etny w sadet nefsy /she suphocated me and stole my appetite
wana kont medala3 nafsy / when I used to treat myself good
(2x)
w lewa7dee w 3ayesh raye2 / I used to live alone happily
tah2an zah2an metdaye2 / I'm fed up, I'm bored, I'm annoyed
magro7 madbo7 mosh faye2 / I'm wounded, I'm exhausted, I'm passed out
7aneet le 7ayat el 3ozobeya /I miss the single life
mana kont fe ganna le wa7deya / I was in heaven when I was alone
(2x)
wala 7ad yeshayelnee homomo / No one would make me worry about his problems
wala 7ad beyet7akem feya / an no one controlled me
tah2an zah2an metdaye2 /I'm fed up, I'm bored, I'm annoyed
magro7 madbo7 mosh faye2 / I'm wounded, I'm exhausted, I'm passed out
(2x)
mana kont banam wass7a bera7ty /I used to sleep an wake up whenever I wanted
leih bas ya a7lamy sara7ty / why did my dreams go so far
(2x)
e7tar el alb w tar nomo / my heart became confused an insomniac
w 7abiby mosh 3agbo sara7ty / an my sweetheart doesn't like my honesty
tah2an zah2an metdaye2 /I'm fed up, I'm bored, I'm annoyed
magro7 madbo7 mosh faye2 / I'm wounded, I'm exhausted, I'm passed out
(2x)
ana eih elly ramany er-ramya de / what made me do this (expression)
wana maly w mal ed-donyady / what made me enter this world (expressin)
khana2etny w sadet nefsy /she suffocated me and stole my appetite
wana kont medala3 nafsy / when I used to treat myself good
(2x)
w lewa7dee w 3ayesh raye2 / I used to live alone happily
tah2an zah2an metdaye2 / I'm fed up, I'm bored, I'm annoyed
magro7 madbo7 mosh faye2 / I'm wounded, I'm exhausted, I'm passed out
P.S. This song is about a guy who just got married...
thx *******
Ramy Sabry - ba7ebek & alf mashalah 3aleik (2025)
