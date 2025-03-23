Rawan Bin Hussain - Bio, Age, Net Worth, Height, Nationality, Facts (2025)

Table of Biography 0.1 Rawan Bin Hussain is a Kuwaiti model. Rawan Bin Hussain has been photographed by reputed photographers like Ted Baker and collaborated with brands like Garami. Besides that, she is also an Instagram star.

Early Life and Education

Rawan Bin Hussain’s age is 27 years old as of 2023. She was born on December 30, 1996, in Kuwait. Though she was originally born in Kuwait, later she lived in London.

She grew up with her three sisters, two of whom are twins, and a brother. Besides that, she has not disclosed her parents’ names.

Likewise, she belongs to Kuwaiti nationality and her ethnicity is Arabian. She follows the Islamic religion.

Regarding her educational background, she attended King’s Law School in London, England, and has a Bachelor’s degree in Law.

Moreover, she is also a pilot but the institution she attended has not been disclosed.

Caption: Rawan Bin posed after her convocation ceremony(Source: Instagram)

Rawan Bin Hussain – Net Worth 2023

Young and beautiful Rawan Bin Hussain has earned a decent sum of money through her modeling career as well as her social media career. However, she has not disclosed her annual salary as well as net worth.

However, some online resources claimed that she has an estimated net worth of around $19 million.

Despite, being a famous personality, she hasn’t been endorsed by any brands till now. Hope she might be involved in some of the brand endorsements in the coming future.

Body Measurements

Beautiful and talented Rawan Bin Hussain has a very charming personality. Likewise, she has hazel eyes and dark brown hair.

Likewise, she stands 5’7″ tall and weighs around 65 kg. Her chest-waist-hip measurements are 37-26-38 inches.

However, as she is pregnant at the moment, her body measurements may fluctuate for some time. Other details like her dress size, shoe size, etc are not available.

Relationship Status

Reflecting on Rawan Bin Hussain’s relationship status, her partner’s name is not public yet. However, it is a well-known fact that she was engaged to her lover. However, her present relationship status is not clear.

Regardless, she is pregnant as of December 2019. According to her Instagram post, there is no sign of her marriage. She has only mentioned her pregnancy.

However, she is very happy and excited to be a new mom. In March 2020, she welcomed her baby girl.

Caption: Rawan in one of her pregnancy photoshoots. (Source: Instagram)

In early 2019, she was involved in controversy when she exposed her then-fiancee for cheating on her.

She didn’t only expose her fiancee, but she also exposed and compared herself to another girl with whom her fiancee reportedly cheated.

Likewise, She also exposed her fiancee’s friend as being a drug addict and his family for not doing anything about the fact.

She was heavily criticized for exposing other people instead of properly exposing the wrongdoings of her fiancee.

Career and Professional Life

Talking about Rawan Bin Hussain’s professional life, she started posting on Instagram in June 2015.

Likewise, she is a Kuwaiti model who has been photographed by reputed photographers like Ted Baker and collaborated with brands like Garami.

She is highly popular on Instagram, where she has earned more than 3.6 million followers on her “raw” account. Moreover, she has often been referred to in the media as “the Brooke Shields of Kuwait.”

Similarly, she has been a beauty editor at Velvet magazine. She has also won the title “The Most Influential Social Media Figure” in Dubai.

She has also posted Instagram photos with singer Diana Haddad. Further, she has also endorsed her brand, Houseofrawan. Likewise, she has her own YouTube channel named Rawan Bin Hussain.

There she has posted a few videos regarding Q&A, Pregnancy news, Vlogs, and so on.

Caption: Rawan Bin in Ramadan glam look with Voguish Boutique dress (Source: Instagram)

Rawan Bin Hussain – Social Media

Rawan Bin is socially active on media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc. She has many fan followers.

Likewise, she has around 67.5k followers on Twitter, more than 55.5k followers on Facebook, and over 4.1 million followers on her Instagram account.

Further, she has over 82.7k subscribers on her YouTube channel. However, she is not active on other social media sites like TikTok, Snapchat, and so on.

