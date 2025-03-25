Rawan Bin Hussain (Singer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Girlfriends, Family, Facts and More (2025)

Who is Rawan Bin Hussain?

Rawan Bin Hussain is a famous Singer, Actress, and Entrepreneurfrom Kuwait. He has sung several singles including Adios, Kan Ya Ma Kan, Exhtary, Malek Amal, Mishtaq, and La Teghannili. She is deemed one of the popular influencers. The beautiful feed on her Instagram page is a reflection of the diversified content that she creates about fashion, lifestyle, and beauty. She broke into prominence for her amazing looks, cute smile, style, and fantastic personality,growing her popularity for her captivating images and videos. She is among one the most trending girls in TikTok. Her sense of style has a unique appeal which makes her a popular Lifestyle Influencer too. She is known for delivering exceptional work with dedication towards her work, creativity, and quality. She had a great bonding with her viewers and audience on social media. Her social media presence is growing at an astounding pace. She is also popular for her eye-catching Instagram pictures and Videos. She has a huge fan following. We walk you through all about her. Check out herWiki, Age, Family, Facts, and More.

Biography/Wiki

She hails from Kuwait. She is 26 years old as of 2022 and she is Kuwaiti by Nationality. Her date of birth is December 30, 1996. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Education and Background:- She completed her early schooling at a local schoolin Kuwait. After that, she enrolled herself at Kings Law Collegein London where she completed her Bachelors In Law.

She has also worked in the Television series, Drifted By Water (2022) and The Deep State (2023)

Her passion to deliver something new and something better has driven her over the years and is the key to her success & perseverance.

She is a woman with a proactive approach and has painted the canvas of her dream with the colors of her consistent and persistent efforts.

She often appears on various Red Carpets and Award Shows.

She keeps posting her modeling pictures on Instagram.

She also runs a popular Youtube Channelwhere she uploads Song videos.

She loves to make TikTok videos. Check out her performance.

https://www.tiktok.com/@rbinhussain/video/7203656488353615105?lang=en

She shares her songs on several music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Youtube Music, and many more.

Her Instagram is full of fashion and luxurious lifestyle pictures and videos.

Physical Appearance

She is BeautifulandCute. She is gettinghighly popular among the youthas her music grows. She is approximately 5′7″ Inches tall and weighs around 54 Kg. She has a slim build. She has hazel eyes andbrown hair.

Family and Relations

She is married to Youssef Migariaf and they had a child name, Luna. Not much is known about her family.

Facts

Her Instagram account has 7.1M+ followers.

account has followers. Her TikTok account has 1.5M+ fans.

account has fans. Her TikTok username is rbinhussain .

username is . Her Youtube channel has 629K+ subscribers.

channel has subscribers. She has a very business-oriented mindset and continues to make money using her knowledge and skillset.

She has a promising career with a strong social media presence and is a force to reckon with in the music Industry.

She is passionate about making dreams come true and hopes to inspire a lot of passionate minds

All in all, She is more than an artist, she is a brand, entrepreneur, & force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

She uploads her fashionable and stylish photographs on Instagram.

She is quite popular for her stylish looks.

She is an avid traveler.

Her bewitching features, fascinating smile, and dazzling looks capture a huge fan Following.

——– Thank you ——–

Influencer Opportunity