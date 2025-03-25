Rawan Bin Hussain - Songs, Events and Music Stats | Viberate.com (2025)

Rawan Bin Hussain's Top Spotify Songs
View Top Songs
Rawan Bin Hussain's YouTube Videos
Discover More Music Analytics
Chart Rankings
Audience Map
Playlist Overview
Adds to Playlists
Drops from Playlists
Rawan Bin Hussain's Top Spotify Playlists in the past 3 Months
Rawan Bin Hussain's Chart Ranks
Past 12 Months
EventsThere are no events detected
See All Events
Rawan Bin Hussain's Upcoming EventsThere are no rawan bin hussain's upcoming events detected
Rawan Bin Hussain's Past EventsThere are no rawan bin hussain's past events detected
Artists Following Rawan Bin Hussain
Rawan Bin Hussain's Beatport Songs
Other Pages
- Rawan Bin Hussain's ConcertsShow more
- Rawan Bin Hussain's Top SongsShow more
- Rawan Bin Hussain's Popularity AnalyticsShow more
More about Rawan Bin Hussain
Overview of Arabic Pop musician Rawan Bin Hussain
A brilliant pop musician from the United Arab Emirates who specializes in Arabic Pop music is named Rawan Bin Hussain. Her music is a special fusion of classical Arabic music with modern pop components, making it both recognizable and novel to her listeners. Rawan has quickly established herself as a rising star in the music business because to her strong vocals and moving lyrics.
Everyone will want to dance to Rawan's music because of its enticing rhythms and memorable melodies. Middle Eastern instruments like the oud and darbuka are frequently included into her compositions, giving her music a particular feel. Themes of Rawan's lyrics range from love and heartbreak to empowerment and self-discovery, making them another distinctive aspect of her music.
As a performer, Rawan captivates audiences from all backgrounds with his inherent charm and stage presence. Every performance she gives demonstrates her love for music, and she has a special knack for establishing a personal connection with her audience. Rawan Bin Hussain is certain to make waves in the world of Arabic Pop music for years to come thanks to her skill, hard work, and dedication.
What are the most popular songs for Arabic Pop musician Rawan Bin Hussain?
Popular Arab pop musician from the United Arab Emirates, Rawan Bin Hussain. Her distinctive tone and memorable songs have helped her amass a sizable fan base. "Adios," "Kan Ya Ma Kan," "wHd@ stthny'y@," "Ekhtary," "La Teghannili," "Mishtaq," and "Malek Amal" are some of her most well-known songs.
With its energetic pace and memorable chorus, "Adios" stands out among the other songs. You'll want to dance and sing along with Rawan when you hear this song. Another well-known song that highlights Rawan's lovely voice and her aptitude for fusing mainstream music with traditional Arabic music is "Kan Ya Ma Kan".
All of Rawan's songs, including "wHd@ stthny'y@", "Ekhtary", "La Teghannili", "Mishtaq", and "Malek Amal", are as pleasant as his more well-known successes. Each song has a distinctive sound that demonstrates Rawan's musical diversity.
Overall, because to her catchy tunes and lovely voice, Rawan Bin Hussain has established herself as a beloved figure in the Arabic music arena. She is a favorite among music listeners all over the world because her music has an appeal that cuts through both language and culture.
What are the latest songs and music albums for Arabic Pop musician Rawan Bin Hussain?
Popular United Arab Emirates-born Arabic Pop musician Rawan Bin Hussain has been engrossing her fans with recent albums. Her fans have shown her a lot of love and respect for her most recent track, "Malek Amal," which was released in 2023. The song exemplifies Rawan's flexibility as a performer and is the ideal fusion of Arabic and Pop music. All music fans should listen to it because of the enticing sounds and deep lyrics.
Along with "Malek Amal," Rawan also released the singles "khtry" and "wHd@ stthny'y@" in 2022. These two songs are evidence of Rawan's ability to engage her listeners through her music. "wHd@ stthny'y@" is a more lively track that will definitely get you up and dancing, while "khtry" is a lovely Arabic ballad that highlights Rawan's deep vocals.
"Mishtaq," a song that was also released in 2022, is another one that Rawan fans have been raving about. This song is a fantastic illustration of Rawan's talent for fusing several musical genres to produce something original. It's the ideal tune to dance to because to its upbeat beats and humorous lyrics.
Overall, Rawan Bin Hussain's most recent albums have been well received by her fans, and she keeps demonstrating why she is one of the best Arabic Pop musicians working today. What makes her stand out from the competition is her capacity to engage with her audience through her songs and produce something original and memorable.
What do people also ask about Arabic Pop musician Rawan Bin Hussain?
What happened to Rawan bin Hussain?
A British judge fined a Kuwaiti model named Rawan bin Hussain PS6,500 for harassing her ex-husband and tearing up his polo shirt after a fight in June 2020.
How did Rawan bin Hussain became famous?
A magazine discovered Rawan bin Hussain's Instagram account at the time and compared her appearance to American actress Brooke Shields. This led to Rawan bin Hussain becoming well-known. This caused the hashtag #BrookeShieldsofKuwait to become popular on Twitter, and in the ensuing three years, her following increased to three million.
How old is Rawan bin Hussain?
26 years (December 30, 1996)
Where is Rawan bin Hussain originally from?
Kuwait City, Kuwait.
Where did Rawan bin Hussain study?
Rawan bin Hussain studied at Oxford Aviation Academy for her Private Pilot License course (P.P.L).
Want to update your bio? Email us at
info@viberate.com with any changes!