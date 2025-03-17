✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

Table of Contents
Product Description Customers who viewed this frequently purchased Reach Waxed Dental Floss for Plaque and Food Removal, Refreshing Mint Flavor, 200 Yards Reach Dentotape Waxed Dental Floss with Extra Wide Cleaning Surface for Large Spaces between Teeth, Unflavored, 100 Yards (Pack of 3) Colgate Max Fresh Whitening Toothpaste Gel, Liquid Gel Toothpaste for Less Mess Dispensing, Toothpaste with Breath Strips, Cool Mint, 4.6 Ounce, 12 Pack Cushion Grip Thermoplastic Denture Adhesive – 1 oz Pepsodent Complete Care Toothpaste Original Flavor 5.5 oz Dental Retainer Box Tray Denture Mouth Night Guard Case Peri-Gum Mouthwash Concentrate Nature’s Gum Solution, 1 Fluid Ounce Plax Advanced Formula Plaque Lossening Rinse, Soft Mint, 16 Fl. Oz Dental Model | Human Body Anatomy Replica of Teeth w/Common Pathologies for Dentist Office Educational Tool | GPI Anatomicals Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Oral Care Mouthwash to Kill 99% of Germs That Cause Bad Breath, Plaque and Gingivitis, ADA-Accepted, 8.5 Fl Oz More from RAYAN DENIK, Softcover Layflat Journal, 8.5″ x 11″ Writing Notebook with 100 Lined Pages, Multi-Use for Travel, Planning, and Gratitude Journaling, … Artists – Drawing Mountains (French Edition) RAYAN Sport Junky Eau de Parfum – 100 mL, Citrus, Oriental, Amber Scent, Unisex, Travel Size Customers who viewed this frequently purchased Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Oral Care Mouthwash to Kill 99% of Germs That Cause Bad Breath, Plaque and Gingivitis, ADA-Accepted, 8.5 Fl Oz Attachable head toothbrush for cats easy to use made in Japan Nyanko care by Mind Up with a spare brush Colgate Toothpaste 100ml, Pump Bumble and Bumble Quenching Shampoo 250ml / 8.5 fl.oz Floss Aid TDPS Bridge Aid Dental Floss Threader (Pack of 1000) Listerine Total Care Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash, 6 Benefits in 1 Oral Rinse Helps Kill 99% of Bad Breath Germs, Prevents Cavities, Strengthens Teeth, ADA-Accepted, Fresh Mint, 1 L Plackers Twin-Line Dental Flossers, Cool Mint Flavor, Dual Action Flossing System, Easy Storage, Super Tuffloss, 2X The Clean, 75 Count Colgate Max Fresh Whitening Toothpaste Gel, Liquid Gel Toothpaste for Less Mess Dispensing, Toothpaste with Breath Strips, Cool Mint, 4.6 Ounce, 12 Pack Terradent 31 Toothbrush Refill, Soft Plax Advanced Formula Plaque Lossening Rinse, Soft Mint, 16 Fl. Oz Tom’s of Maine Natural Children’s Fluoride Toothpaste, Outrageous Orange Mango, 4.2 Ounce Deals from across the Beauty department Hair Trimming Vintage T9 Hair Trimmer Machine Cordless Hair Cutter Finishing Machine Beard Clipper Hair for Men Rechargeable Electric Shaver Mini is Easy to use (Color : ABS Dragon) RITUALS The Ritual of Ayurveda Dry Oil VATA, 100 ml Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint, Liquid Lip (0.14 fl oz, 001 HOTSPOT RED) Marley Twist Braiding Hair 16 Inch Springy Afro Twist Hair 3 Packs Kinky Twist Hair for Braiding 1B Black Spring Twist Hair Curly Braiding Hair Extension for Black Women Salvatore Ferragamo Incanto Heaven By Salvatore Ferragamo For Women. Eau De Toilette Spray reed , 3.4-Ounces Neoprosone, Skin Brightening Soap | 2.02 oz / 80 g | Exfoliating Soap, Fade Spots on Body, Knees, Face, Armpits | with Glycerin Schwarzkopf IGORA Royal HIGHLIFTS Permanent Hair Color Creme (with Sleek Tint Applicator Brush) Haircolor Cream (12-19 Special Blonde Cendre Violet) evans Brazilian Keratin Hair Smoothing Treatment Blowout Straightening System (16 fl oz) Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25 – WN 04 Bone – 1 oz Picks from therayan and Beautycollections MOBETTER FRAGRANCE OILS In The Sun Light Women perfume fragrance Body Oil JCL Curly Headband Wig Human Hair 180% Density 12 Inch Headband Wigs for Black Women Deep Wave None Lace Front Wigs Human Hair Wear and Go Glueless Wig Natural Color Tom’s of Maine Natural Charcoal Antiperspirant Deodorant for Men, 2.8 oz. (Packaging May Vary) Hers Triple Plump Hyaluronic Serum – Deeply Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum with 3 Different Molecular Weights – Provides 3 Levels of Hydration – Hyaluronic Face Serum – 30 mL Bioré Brightening Exfoliating Scrub, 3.5 Fluid Ounces, to Exfoliate and Even Skin Tone, for All Skin Types Finishing Touch Flawless Mini Beauty Fridge for Makeup and Skincare, White, 4 Liter Version 2,0 Magnet Charging Cable to NågraCoola Facial Cleansing Brush OUAI Regular Size Body Cleanser, 10 Fl Oz Product Inquiry References

✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (1)

✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2)

✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (3)

✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (4)

✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (5)

✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (6)

✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (7)

✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (8)

✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (9)

✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (10)✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (11)✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (12)✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (13)✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (14)✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (15)✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (16)✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (17)✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (18)

SKU: RP1275314854In Stock

$83.49 $108.99

🏡 » Catalog » Beauty » RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men – Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid

Product Description

Brand: RAYAN

Features:

  • Luxury Arabian Perfume for Men: Crafted in the vibrant hub of Dubai, Rayan perfumes deliver a premium oud perfume experience. Designed as an ideal fragrance for men, this scent is a true testament to artisanal craftsmanship and modern elegance
  • Define Your Elegance: A sophisticated blend of cypress, bergamot, cardamom, jasmine, lavender, amber, sandalwood, dark wood and the deep notes of oud, softened by a touch of musk. Ideal for formal events, casual outings, and everything in between
  • Gentle and Unique Perfumery: Our high-end men perfume seamlessly blends artistry with a profound respect for the skin, delivering a gentle sensation crafted with the finest, skin-friendly ingredients – ideal even for the most delicate skin
  • Long-Lasting Men’s Perfume: Designed for the modern gentleman, this long lasting perfume ensures you leave a lasting impression from morning to night. The ideal men perfume for busy lifestyles and special occasions
  • An Exquisite Arabian Gift: This eau de parfum men is more than a fragrance; it’s a statement. Surprise your loved ones with the timeless elegance of Rayan, the ultimate gift for him on birthdays, anniversaries, thanksgiving, and Ramadan

Package Dimensions: 44x132x431

Department: Beauty

Tags: Beauty rayan

Customers who viewed this frequently purchased

Listerine

$1849$28.99

Reach Waxed Dental Floss for Plaque and Food Removal, Refreshing Mint Flavor, 200 Yards

Reach

$1849$28.99

Reach Dentotape Waxed Dental Floss with Extra Wide Cleaning Surface for Large Spaces between Teeth, Unflavored, 100 Yards (Pack of 3)

Reach

$2249$33.99

Colgate Max Fresh Whitening Toothpaste Gel, Liquid Gel Toothpaste for Less Mess Dispensing, Toothpaste with Breath Strips, Cool Mint, 4.6 Ounce, 12 Pack

Colgate

$11049$143.99

Cushion Grip Thermoplastic Denture Adhesive – 1 oz

Cushion Grip

$2849$40.99

Pepsodent Complete Care Toothpaste Original Flavor 5.5 oz

Pepsodent

$1349$21.99

Dental Retainer Box Tray Denture Mouth Night Guard Case

The Retail Market

$1749$26.99

Peri-Gum Mouthwash Concentrate Nature’s Gum Solution, 1 Fluid Ounce

Peri-Gum

$3449$48.99

DenTek

$1349$21.99

Plax Advanced Formula Plaque Lossening Rinse, Soft Mint, 16 Fl. Oz

Plax

$2249$32.99

See Also
Pengajian Saat Ramadan, Tawaqquf atau Lanjut?

Dental Model | Human Body Anatomy Replica of Teeth w/Common Pathologies for Dentist Office Educational Tool | GPI Anatomicals

GPI Anatomicals

$16549$211.99

Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Oral Care Mouthwash to Kill 99% of Germs That Cause Bad Breath, Plaque and Gingivitis, ADA-Accepted, 8.5 Fl Oz

Listerine

$1149$19.99

More from RAYAN

DENIK, Softcover Layflat Journal, 8.5″ x 11″ Writing Notebook with 100 Lined Pages, Multi-Use for Travel, Planning, and Gratitude Journaling, … Artists – Drawing Mountains (French Edition)

The Retail Market

Currently Unavailable

RAYAN Sport Junky Eau de Parfum – 100 mL, Citrus, Oriental, Amber Scent, Unisex, Travel Size

RAYAN

Currently Unavailable

Customers who viewed this frequently purchased

Listerine Cool Mint Antiseptic Oral Care Mouthwash to Kill 99% of Germs That Cause Bad Breath, Plaque and Gingivitis, ADA-Accepted, 8.5 Fl Oz

Listerine

$1149$19.99

Attachable head toothbrush for cats easy to use made in Japan Nyanko care by Mind Up with a spare brush

MIND UP

$1749$27.99

Colgate Toothpaste 100ml, Pump

Colgate

$2249$33.99

Bumble and Bumble Quenching Shampoo 250ml / 8.5 fl.oz

Bumble and Bumble

$5349$71.99

Floss Aid TDPS Bridge Aid Dental Floss Threader (Pack of 1000)

BridgeAid

$7049$93.99

DenTek

$1449$22.99

Listerine Total Care Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash, 6 Benefits in 1 Oral Rinse Helps Kill 99% of Bad Breath Germs, Prevents Cavities, Strengthens Teeth, ADA-Accepted, Fresh Mint, 1 L

Listerine

$2049$30.99

Plackers Twin-Line Dental Flossers, Cool Mint Flavor, Dual Action Flossing System, Easy Storage, Super Tuffloss, 2X The Clean, 75 Count

Plackers

$1249$20.99

Colgate Max Fresh Whitening Toothpaste Gel, Liquid Gel Toothpaste for Less Mess Dispensing, Toothpaste with Breath Strips, Cool Mint, 4.6 Ounce, 12 Pack

Colgate

$11049$143.99

Terradent 31 Toothbrush Refill, Soft

ECO-DENT

$2449$35.99

Plax Advanced Formula Plaque Lossening Rinse, Soft Mint, 16 Fl. Oz

Plax

$2249$32.99

Tom’s of Maine Natural Children’s Fluoride Toothpaste, Outrageous Orange Mango, 4.2 Ounce

Tom's of Maine

$2549$36.99

Deals from across the Beauty department

Hair Trimming Vintage T9 Hair Trimmer Machine Cordless Hair Cutter Finishing Machine Beard Clipper Hair for Men Rechargeable Electric Shaver Mini is Easy to use (Color : ABS Dragon)

The Retail Market

$9149$118.99

RITUALS The Ritual of Ayurveda Dry Oil VATA, 100 ml

RITUALS

$7549$99.99

Peripera Ink Airy Velvet Lip Tint, Liquid Lip (0.14 fl oz, 001 HOTSPOT RED)

Peripera

Currently Unavailable

$1949$29.99

Crate 61 Organics

$2549$36.99

Marley Twist Braiding Hair 16 Inch Springy Afro Twist Hair 3 Packs Kinky Twist Hair for Braiding 1B Black Spring Twist Hair Curly Braiding Hair Extension for Black Women

Chicmoi

$2049$30.99

Salvatore Ferragamo Incanto Heaven By Salvatore Ferragamo For Women. Eau De Toilette Spray reed , 3.4-Ounces

Salvatore Ferragamo

$5049$67.99

Neoprosone, Skin Brightening Soap | 2.02 oz / 80 g | Exfoliating Soap, Fade Spots on Body, Knees, Face, Armpits | with Glycerin

Neoprosone

$1749$26.99

Schwarzkopf IGORA Royal HIGHLIFTS Permanent Hair Color Creme (with Sleek Tint Applicator Brush) Haircolor Cream (12-19 Special Blonde Cendre Violet)

Schwarzkopf

$1749$27.99

evans Brazilian Keratin Hair Smoothing Treatment Blowout Straightening System (16 fl oz)

Alda Beauty Care

$5349$71.99

Panasonic

$7449$97.99

Clinique Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25 – WN 04 Bone – 1 oz

Clinique

$3549$49.99

Picks from therayan and Beautycollections

MOBETTER FRAGRANCE OILS In The Sun Light Women perfume fragrance Body Oil

MOBETTER FRAGRANCE OILS

$1849$28.99

JCL Curly Headband Wig Human Hair 180% Density 12 Inch Headband Wigs for Black Women Deep Wave None Lace Front Wigs Human Hair Wear and Go Glueless Wig Natural Color

JCL

$6249$83.99

Kaleidoscope

$2449$35.99

Harry's

$5249$70.99

Tom’s of Maine Natural Charcoal Antiperspirant Deodorant for Men, 2.8 oz. (Packaging May Vary)

Tom's of Maine

Currently Unavailable

Hers Triple Plump Hyaluronic Serum – Deeply Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum with 3 Different Molecular Weights – Provides 3 Levels of Hydration – Hyaluronic Face Serum – 30 mL

$3349$46.99

REAL BASIC

$2149$31.99

Bioré Brightening Exfoliating Scrub, 3.5 Fluid Ounces, to Exfoliate and Even Skin Tone, for All Skin Types

Bioré

$4149$56.99

Finishing Touch Flawless Mini Beauty Fridge for Makeup and Skincare, White, 4 Liter

Finishing Touch

Currently Unavailable

SEPHORA

$3149$44.99

Version 2,0 Magnet Charging Cable to NågraCoola Facial Cleansing Brush

NågraCoola

$2049$30.99

OUAI Regular Size Body Cleanser, 10 Fl Oz

OUAI

$4549$62.99

Product Inquiry

Have a question about this product? Fill out the form below and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

✨ RAYAN Kown Modern Oud Perfume for Men - Long Lasting Arabian Eau De Parfum, 100mL (3.34 Fl oz), Contains Bergamot, Lavender, Cypress, Cardamom, Oud & Cedarwood, Ideal Gift for Him for Ramadan & Eid — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

References

Top Articles
The Perfect Helper for Nail Care
Tattoos vs. Body Painting: Which Art Form Suits You Best? - tattooideasinsider.com
Oxygen Facial at Home: Best Products and Devices
Latest Posts
Best Acrylic Powder & Liquid For Nails In 2025
Tattoo and Body Art: Key Differences and Similarities
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Clemencia Bogisich Ret

Last Updated:

Views: 6450

Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Clemencia Bogisich Ret

Birthday: 2001-07-17

Address: Suite 794 53887 Geri Spring, West Cristentown, KY 54855

Phone: +5934435460663

Job: Central Hospitality Director

Hobby: Yoga, Electronics, Rafting, Lockpicking, Inline skating, Puzzles, scrapbook

Introduction: My name is Clemencia Bogisich Ret, I am a super, outstanding, graceful, friendly, vast, comfortable, agreeable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.