Razor Crazy Cart XL Review - Drift Kart for Adults (2025)

Kids driving Drift karts look fun, don’t they? But why should they have all the fun, right? Being able to drift and spin these little karts is indeed very fun and even adults can experience it!

When it comes to Drift karts, Razor Crazy Carts are the most popular and honestly the only option available in the market, and their Crazy Cart XL is the only one designed for Adults (it can also be used by kids). It is one of the best Drift karts for both adults and kids.

In this review, we will go through all the features, pros, and cons of this electric drift kart. Then we will also look through some modifications that can be made to them, for more speed and durability!

Features & Specs:

Electric Powered

500W Motor & 36V Battery (3 x 12V)

14 mph Top Speed

40 minutes Battery Time

Foot Pedal Acceleration for Speed control

Max Weight of Driver : 240 pounds

Weight of Cart: 112.2 pounds

Dimensions: 42.9″ x 30.1″ x 26.2″

Pros & Cons

Pros Its Fun!

Easy to drive

Very small and portable

Lots of Replacement / Upgrade Parts available Online

Good community online that will help you through your problems and upgrades. Cons Wheels don’t last long

You’ll very likely run into problems after a few drives

Takes a long time to recharge.

Battery and Power

The Crazy Cart XL is powered by a 500W electric motor and uses 36 V battery. The Cart comes with a foot pedal to accelerate the Cart and the acceleration is pretty high, you will definitely enjoy the take-off!

There are 3 12V batteries in the cart that require 12 hours for the initial charge and 7-8 hours of charging afterward, the batteries will last for 40 minutes of continuous usage.

The batteries and engines can be upgraded for better performance.

How to Drive/Drift Crazy Cart XL?

Learning to drive a drift kart can take some time. You will become better with more driving.

There are mainly 3 things to control while driving a drift cart, the steering wheel, the drift bar, and the accelerator pedal. The accelerator is really self-explanatory, so let’s look at the other 2 parts.

Steering Wheel

The steering wheel directly controls your front wheel. It’s really basic, just like any other steering, wherever you rotate it, the front wheel moves with it. The cool part about drift karts is that you can rotate them more than 180 degrees!

Drift Bar

This is the part that makes the Crazy carts cool. It is a handle placed right next to your seat, if it’s down, your cart will move like a normal go-kart with the back wheels following the front wheel.

If you pull the handle up, then your back wheel becomes free to rotate along with the front wheels. You can do all sorts of stuff on this mode, drift, spin, drive in reverse but most importantly, you’ll also need this to brake cause there is no braking system in this cart.

All you need to do is, turn your steering 90 degrees, pull the drift bar and take your foot off the accelerator to start spinning and eventually coming to stop.

It is really basic to drive a drift cart, you’ll understand it when you practice. There are some very good tutorials on youtube if you’d want a video demonstration.

Durability

There is no doubt that this cart is fun. But, is it durable? Now, this is one of the major complaints about crazy carts in general, their wheels come off very quickly, especially if you’re driving them in rough areas.

There are people who are also experiencing the batteries and motor dying out after only a few uses and fixing these issues can really become costly.

Does that mean you shouldn’t buy it? It really depends on you, are you willing to spend some time and money to fix the issues? If yes then the parts are easily available and there are nice communities on the internet of people who are really into drift karts and will help you out.

If you have an issue, you’ll be able to find a solution on the internet. It really is fun to drive these carts and dealing with a few issues isn’t a bad trade-off.

Upgrades

The biggest complaint from buyers is about their rear wheels, it doesn’t last long. But, you can replace them with longboard wheels which will last a long time.

Apart from that, you can also upgrade your front wheels, the motor, batteries, upper motor gears and so much more. Taxi-Garage is an online store that sells all these upgrade parts, they even sell completely modified versions of the crazy carts as stage 1, stage 2, and so on till stage 5 crazy carts. These carts can be super quick.

They also have a youtube channel where they demonstrate these modified karts, I recommend checking them out.

Community

You are very likely to run into problems for the crazy cart, so you’ll need help from others who have gone through your problems. There are a few Facebook groups such as Crazy Cart Modders with an active community and forums such as electricscooterparts with fixes to common problems, your questions are most likely been already asked before and answered in these groups, so you can easily find the solutions in faq sections and search bars.