Read This Before You Buy Those Eyebrow Growth Serums All Over Instagram (2025)

If you over-plucked your brows back in the '90s, you may find yourself still stuck with sparse brows today — and intrigued by the hundreds of products on the market that promise to help you achieve fuller-looking arches, including eyebrow makeup products, brow lamination kits and magical-sounding eyebrow growth potions. However, the truth behind whether or not the latter really work isn't quite so straightforward.
Here's the deal: If a product is "able to claim hair growth, it would have to be regulated as a drug by the Food and Drug Administration," says Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab Executive Director Birnur Aral, Ph.D. Currently, the only ingredients proven to be effective at stimulating the growth of new hair that are approved by the FDA are bimatoprost and minoxidil. Bimatoprost is the active ingredient in prescription-only eyelash growth serum Latisse, while minoxidil is the active ingredient in over-the-counter topical treatment Rogaine. While there is evidence that both bimatoprost and minoxidil are effective in growing eyebrow hair, neither ingredient is currently FDA-approved for eyebrows (Latisse is only FDA-approved for eyelashes; minoxidil is the only OTC ingredient approved by the FDA for head hair growth). So, if you're interested in using either of these ingredients on your eyebrows, you'll want to consult your doctor before doing so.
If non-prescription eyebrow growth serums don't contain bimatoprost or minoxidil, you may be wondering what exactly all those serums on the market do contain. Many are made with conditioning ingredients meant to soften, nourish and strengthen existing brow hairs. Some might be formulated with ingredients in the bimatoprost family, a.k.a. prostaglandin or its derivatives — but since these are known to have drug-like activity and are not approved by FDA for use on eyebrows, our Beauty Lab experts recommend avoiding them. "When prostaglandins or prostaglandin analogues are used in brow or lash serums, there is the potential risk of causing hyperpigmentation or discoloration of the skin as well as darkening of the iris or eye color," says Marisa Garshick, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. "While this is considered a possible side effect with Latisse, because it requires a prescription, it is often discussed prior to use, whereas some of the bimatoprost derivates are available without a prescription and people may not be aware of these side effects."
Based on dermatologist recommendations and rave reviews, we've rounded up the best eyebrow serums from top-performing brands that are worth trying if you want to enhance and nourish your brows. Our Beauty Lab experts evaluated each product's formula, clinical testing and ratings to select the best ones, carefully reviewing the ingredient lists of all picks to confirm there are no risky prostaglandins or prostaglandin derivatives.
Our top picks:
Best Overall Eyebrow Serum
Province Apothecary Full Brow Serum
Best Value Eyebrow Serum
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Serum Solution
Best Volumizing Eyebrow Serum
Rose Inc Brow Renew Enriched Clear Shaping Gel
For more information on brow growth serums, including how to apply them for best results and more detail on how we selected the below products, scroll to the bottom of this article.
1
Best Overall Eyebrow Serum
Province Apothecary Full Brow Serum
Pros
- Budget-friendly
- Great smell
Cons
- Dropper can make it tricky to apply
This serum from Province Apothecary uses both argan and coffee to hydrate and condition existing brow hairs. The 30 ml bottle is about 10 times larger than some of the other serums on this list, meaning it will last a lot longer. Plus, "it smells great, like when you get an aromatherapy massage," shares one reviewer. Apply one to two drops onto cleansed brows, then wait five minutes to continue your skincare routine to ensure absorption. Just be mindful with the dropper, as some reviewers noted it can make it a little hard to apply.
2
Best Value Eyebrow Serum
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Serum Solution
Pros
- Easy pen applicator
- Gentle formula
Cons
Thanks to nourishing ingredients including glycerin, pro-vitamin B5, hyaluronic acid and arginine, this serum pen from L'Oréal Paris is designed to condition and hydrate hairs. Meant for lashes, it works well on eyebrows, too. Plus, we appreciate that it's gentle enough for those with sensitive skin and contact lens wearers. "It was super simple to use and didn't irritate my eyes at all," says one Walmart reviewer.
3
Best Volumizing Eyebrow Serum
Rose Inc Brow Renew Enriched Clear Shaping Gel
Pros
- Keeps brows in place
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Some reviewers felt the brush is a little flimsy
A pomade serum hybrid, this unique formula from Rose Inc. sets brows in place while conditioning and strengthening hairs. We love that it has the hold of a wax, so it really grooms eyebrows and lifts each hair when you apply. "It gives my brows a fuller and more combed through look, holds them in place without leaving any residue behind and they don't feel uncomfortable," says one reviewer on the brand's website. "The brush, however, does feel a little flimsy," she adds.
4
Best Drugstore Eyebrow Serum
CoverGirl Lash Blast Lash & Brow Serum
Pros
- Good for beginners
- Mascara wand applicator
Cons
If you're a newbie to brow serums, try this option from CoverGirl, which is delivered in similar packaging to the brand's popular Lash Blast mascara. CoverGirl claims it's clinically proven to help your lashes appear longer in just a month. Ingredients include bamboo extract, biotin, peptides and castor oil, all of which can easily be combed through your brow hairs, which we know is super important. "I've been using it for about one month now and within days I saw results," shares one reviewer. "My eyebrows began to grow in places I've tried for years."
5
Best Conditioning Eyebrow Serum
MILK MAKEUP KUSH Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Super hydrating formula
- Good texure
Cons
- Can sting eyes if it gets in eyes
Milk Makeup's nourishing serum helps condition brows and lashes with hemp-derived cannabis seed extract. Plus, a plant peptide blend makes lashes and brows appear thicker while aloe, vitamin B5 and quinoa hydrate them. "It absolutely made a difference in fullness," shares one Sephora reviewer while another thinks "it has a great consistency." Just be careful when applying: some reviewers noted that it can sting or burn if it gets into eyes.
6
Best Eyebrow Serum for Denser Brow Hair
Shiseido Full Lash and Eyebrow Serum
Pros
- Helps restore the condition of hair
- Applicator can get to hard-to-reach areas
Cons
Japanese beauty brand Shiseido is known for its luxury makeup and skincare products, and this serum is a fan favorite. Dr. Garshick likes that it "provides benefits for both lashes and brows," and that the "doe-foot applicator is small enough to use on the lash line and between the lashes." Arginine is the key ingredient in this serum, which is known to help strengthen hair.
7
Best Eyebrow Serum with Biotin
Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Dries quickly
- Can be worn under makeup
Cons
This lightweight and quick-drying formula utilizes the brand's proprietary TCF8 technology — which is used throughout all of their products to help deliver key nutrients and ingredients to skin cells — plus roselle and safflower extracts that help increase circulation to encourage regrowth and decrease hair loss. There's also biotin to help strengthen strands. According to a 12-week clinical study conducted by the brand with 60 participants, "lash length increased by 34% and lash and brow prominence increased by 130%." We love that it does double duty on brows and lashes and that it can be used under makeup as a primer.
8
Best Eyebrow Serum for Sensitive Skin
LASHFOOD BrowFood PhytoMedic Eyebrow Enhancer
Pros
- Brand claims that the product is non-irritating
- Brush tip applicator
Cons
This serum is made from rice protein, adenosine and peony root complex, a mix that the brand claims works to moisturize and strengthen the hair follicles and existing hairs. Additionally, in a consumer skin sensitization patch study funded by LashFOOD, which included 16 participants over 16 weeks, no testers reported any type of irritation as a result of using this product. Based on that data, our experts agree that makes it a great pick for those with sensitive skin.
9
Best Multi-Tasking Eyebrow Serum
Organys Lash & Brow Booster Serum
Pros
- Easy to use
- Non-irritating
Cons
Designed for thin brows and short or sparse lashes, this potent serum from Organys utilizes keratin peptides to enhance their appearance and botanical extracts (green tea, nettle root and saw palmetto) to strengthen weak hairs. The brand suggests using it twice daily for the maximum effect and "flipping the brush upside down for a second for the serum to soak into the brush and not to stay on its tip" before applying to get the most out of every last drop. "I love this product," says one Amazon reviewer. "I have been using it for a few months now and see growth in the spots that were basically bare!"
How we choose the best eyebrow growth serums
While we didn't test eyebrow serums in the Lab specifically, the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab experts and chemists regularly test skincare of all kinds, from sunscreens and razors to nail polish and more. The eyebrow serums in this list are either dermatologist favorites or popular options with rave consumer reviews and ratings. When choosing products, we consider the included ingredients, formula, clinical testing and ratings to select the best ones on the market in this category. Plus, Aral reviewed all of our picks and confirmed that they don't contain any risky ingredients, including prostaglandins or prostaglandin derivatives.
What to look for when shopping for the best eyebrow growth serum
Although they won't "grow" hair, formulas containing ingredients like peptides, panthenol, amino acids, plant extracts, oils and vitamins like biotin can promote healthy hair follicles and strengthen, nourish and condition existing hairs. The result is brows that appear thicker and fuller. "By improving the health of the brow hair, they may also help make it less susceptible to breakage," adds Dr. Garshick.
Do eyebrow serums actually work to increase growth?
In short, yes — there are non-prescription, prostaglandin-free eyebrow serums you can buy that can potentially enhance your natural brows. "While they cannot specifically grow eyebrow hairs, other cosmetic ingredients found in serums may help to improve the texture and quality of the brows, which can improve the overall appearance," says Dr. Garshick.
How to apply eyebrow growth serums
"Most eyebrow growth serums are meant to be applied one to two times daily and should be used consistently for several months to see improvement," says Dr. Garshick. "While some benefits may be seen as early as 4-6 weeks as a result of the strengthening and conditioning benefits, eyebrow growth may take at least 2-4 months to be seen, in keeping with the typical eyebrow growth cycle."
Brow serums are generally designed for all skin types, but Dr. Garshick suggests that those will sensitive skin proceed with caution, as "the skin around the eyes and eyebrows may be more delicate and as such, more likely to trigger a skin reaction."
You may see some products warn that eyebrow serums are safe to use on skin, but shouldn't be used near your eyes. While that may seem confusing, Dr. Garshick explains that it's meant to minimize the risk of potential irritation should the product come into contact with your actual eyeballs. So stick to a light coating and keep it on your brow hairs only.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
Dori Price has over 15 years of experience working as a beauty editor, including six years as the beauty & fashion director at Family Circle magazine. She works with the GH beauty team, GH Beauty Lab experts and industry pros on beauty product testing and reporting and lends her product knowledge and expertise across many beauty and health categories including skincare, makeup, nails, haircare and more.
In researching eyebrow serums for this article, Dori worked closely with Birnur Aral, Ph.D., director of the Health, Beauty and Environmental Sciences Lab at the GH Institute, who researched and reviewed all of the products selected. In addition to her 15 years of leading clinical and consumer testing in the Beauty Lab, Birnur has extensive R&D experience through her seven-year stint at Unilever U.S. She has contributed to content in countless beauty categories ranging from anti-aging products to sunscreen safety. She also has written explainers that tease out the science behind beauty products and debunk misconceptions.
