refillable camping propane tank cylinder (2025)

MB Sturgis Sturgi-Stay T-Fitting w/ Hoses - POL Valve - 1/4" FIF and Disposable Cylinder Port
Our Price: $66.35
(103)
In Stock
Hook up an auxiliary tank to your RV to provide propane in case your primary runs dry during long campouts and get extra versatility in your propane system. Gives you a #600 (1"-20) outlet for ...
Features: T-fitting kit lets you connect a backup auxiliary cylinder to your RV's propane system No need to break up camp to go refill your onboard ASME tank POL fittings install in-line between
- Hoses
- Tees
- Adapter Hoses
- 5 Feet Long
- 12 Feet Long
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- 1/4 Inch - FIF
- 1/4 Inch - MIF
- POL - Male
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Sturgi-Stay T-Fitting w/ Hose - Type 1 Valve - 1/4" FIF and Disposable Cylinder
Our Price: $48.88
(38)
In Stock
T-fitting makes camping easier by letting you use an auxiliary propane cylinder to power appliances so that you won't deplete your camper's tank. Disposable bottle adapter hooks up a small ...
Features: T-fitting kit lets you connect a backup auxiliary cylinder to your fifth-wheel or travel trailer propane system No need to break up camp to go refill your onboard tank Type 1 fittings
- Hoses
- Tees
- Adapter Hoses
- 5 Feet Long
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- 1/4 Inch - FIF
- POL - Male
- 1/4 Inch - FIF
- Type 1 - Male
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Sturgi-Stay T-Fitting w/ Hose for POL Valve - 1/4" FIF and Disposable Cylinder Port
Our Price: $44.01
(103)
In Stock
Hook up an auxiliary tank to your RV to provide propane in case your primary runs dry during long campouts and get extra versatility in your propane system. Provides you with a #600 (1"-20 ...
Features: T-fitting kit lets you connect a backup auxiliary cylinder to your RV's propane system No need to break up camp to go refill your onboard ASME tank POL fittings install in-line between
- Hoses
- Tees
- Adapter Hoses
- 5 Feet Long
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- 1/4 Inch - FIF
- 1/4 Inch - MIF
- POL - Male
- MB Sturgis
Ignik Gas Growler Deluxe Refillable Propane Tank - Black Travel Case - 5 lb
Retail: $150.87
Our Price: $129.95
(14)
In Stock
This refillable propane tank lets you fuel your camping adventure while eliminating waste by ditching those green propane bottles. Perfect for camp stoves, portable fire pits, and heaters. Includes a ...
the campsite. The Ignik Gas Growler propane tank lets you fuel camping essentials in an eco-friendly way, while helping save you money. The refillable Gas Growler holds 5 lbs of propane, which is the
- Refillable Propane Tank
- Single 5 lb Tank
- Ignik
- Black
Ignik Gas Growler Deluxe Refillable Propane Tank - White Travel Case - 5 lb
Retail: $149.99
Our Price: $129.95
(14)
In Stock
This refillable propane tank lets you fuel your camping adventure while eliminating waste by ditching those green propane bottles. Perfect for camp stoves, portable fire pits, and heaters. Includes a ...
the campsite. The Ignik Gas Growler propane tank lets you fuel camping essentials in an eco-friendly way, while helping save you money. The refillable Gas Growler holds 5 lbs of propane, which is the
- Refillable Propane Tank
- Single 5 lb Tank
- Ignik
- White
Ignik Gas Growler X - Refillable Propane Tank - White Travel Case - 10 lb
Retail: $199.99
Our Price: $169.95
(7)
In Stock
This large, refillable propane tank lets you fuel your camping adventure while eliminating waste by ditching those green propane bottles. Perfect for camp stoves, portable fire pits, and heaters ...
campsite. The Ignik Gas Growler propane tank lets you fuel camping essentials in an eco-friendly way, while helping save you money. The refillable Gas Growler holds 10 lbs of propane, which is the equivalent
- Refillable Propane Tank
- Single 10 lb Tank
- Ignik
- White
Ignik Gas Growler X Deluxe Refillable Propane Tank - Black Travel Case - 10 lb
Our Price: $169.95
(2)
This refillable propane tank lets you fuel your camping adventure while eliminating waste by ditching those green propane bottles. Perfect for camp stoves, portable fire pits, and heaters. Includes a ...
campsite. The Ignik Gas Growler propane tank lets you fuel camping essentials in an eco-friendly way, while helping save you money. The refillable Gas Growler holds 10 lbs of propane, which is the equivalent
- Refillable Propane Tank
- Single 10 lb Tank
- Ignik
- Black
MB Sturgis Sturgi-Stay T-Fitting - POL Valve - 1/4" FIF and Disposable Cylinder Port
Retail: $62.81
Our Price: $33.98
(57)
In Stock
Hook up an auxiliary tank to your RV to provide propane in case your primary runs dry during long campouts and get extra versatility in your propane system. Provides you with a #600 (1"-20 ...
Features: T-fitting lets you connect a backup auxiliary cylinder to your RV's propane system No need to break up camp to go refill your onboard ASME tank POL fittings install in-line between your
- Tees
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- 1/4 Inch - FIF
- POL - Male
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Sturgi-Stay T-Fitting w/ Hoses - POL Valve - 2 Model 250 Quick-Disconnect Ports - 103539-MBS
Our Price: $111.15
(103)
In Stock
Hook up an auxiliary tank to your RV to provide propane in case your primary runs dry during long campouts and get extra versatility in your propane system. Gives you a quick-disconnect outlet for ...
Features: T-fitting kit lets you connect a backup auxiliary cylinder to your RV's propane system No need to break up camp to go refill your onboard ASME tank POL fittings install in-line between
- Adapter Fittings
- POL - Female
- 1/4 Inch - Male QD
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Sturgi-Stay T-Fitting - Type 1 Valve - 1/4" FIF and Disposable Cylinder Ports
Retail: $103.99
Our Price: $41.02
(27)
In Stock
Hook up an auxiliary tank to your RV to provide propane in case your primary runs dry during long campouts and get extra versatility in your propane system. Provides you with a #600 (1"-20 ...
Features: T-fitting lets you connect a backup auxiliary cylinder to your fifth-wheel or travel trailer propane system No need to break up camp to go refill your onboard tank Type 1 fittings install
- Tees
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- Type 1 - Male
- 1/4 Inch - FIF
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Sturgi-Stay T-Fitting w/ Hose - POL Valve - 2 Model 250 Quick-Disconnect Ports - 103538-MBS
Our Price: $84.72
(103)
In Stock
Hook up an auxiliary tank to your RV to provide propane in case your primary runs dry during long campouts and get extra versatility in your propane system. Provides you with a quick-disconnect ...
Features: T-fitting kit lets you connect a backup auxiliary cylinder to your RV's propane system No need to break up camp to go refill your onboard ASME tank POL fittings install in-line between
- Adapter Fittings
- POL - Female
- 1/4 Inch - Male QD
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Sturgi-Stay T-Fitting w Hose - Type 1 Valve - Quick Disconnect, Disposable Cylinder Ports
Retail: $119.98
Our Price: $86.01
(38)
In Stock
T-fitting lets you use an auxiliary propane cylinder to power appliances so you won't deplete your camper's tank. Quick-disconnect port allows for easy hook up of the supply hose. Disposable ...
Features: T-fitting kit lets you connect a backup auxiliary cylinder to your fifth-wheel or travel trailer propane system No need to break up camp to go refill your onboard ASME tank Type 1 fittings
- Hoses
- Tees
- Adapter Hoses
- 6 Feet Long
- Type 1 - Male
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- Type 1 - Male
- Type 1 - Female
- POL - Male
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Sturgi-Stay T-Fitting - POL Valve - 2 Model 250 Quick-Disconnect Ports - 103537-MBS
Our Price: $73.49
(57)
In Stock
Hook up an auxiliary tank to your RV to provide propane in case your primary runs dry during long campouts and get extra versatility in your propane system. Provides you with a quick-disconnect ...
Features: T-fitting lets you connect a backup auxiliary cylinder to your RV's propane system No need to break up camp to go refill your onboard ASME tank POL fittings install in-line between your
- Tees
- 1/4 Inch - Female QD
- POL - Male
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Sturgi-Stay T-Fitting - Type 1 Valve - Quick Disconnect and Disposable Cylinder Ports
Our Price: $60.19
(27)
In Stock
Hook up an auxiliary tank to your RV to provide propane in case your primary runs dry during long campouts and get extra versatility in your propane system. Provides you with a #600 (1"-20 ...
Features: T-fitting lets you connect a backup auxiliary cylinder to your fifth-wheel or travel trailer propane system No need to break up camp to go refill your onboard ASME tank Model 250
- Tees
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- Type 1 - Male
- Type 1 - Female
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Propane Adapter Hose - Type 1 x Disposable Cylinder Port - 6'
Our Price: $25.84
(938)
In Stock
... refillable tank you use with your home grill.Features: Adapter hose lets you connect a small, portable appliance to a 20-lb or 30-lb propane cylinder Replaces the need to use small, disposable propane tanks Get more use out of your grill
- Hoses
- Adapter Hoses
- 6 Feet Long
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- Type 1 - Female
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Propane Adapter Hose - Type 1 x Disposable Cylinder Port - 12'
Retail: $48.50
Our Price: $30.54
(938)
In Stock
... refillable tank you use with your home grill.Features: Adapter hose lets you connect a small, portable appliance to a 20-lb or 30-lb propane cylinder Replaces the need to use small, disposable propane tanks Get more use out of your grill
- Hoses
- Adapter Hoses
- 12 Feet Long
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- Type 1 - Female
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Propane Adapter Hose - Type 1 x Disposable Cylinder Port - Stainless Overbraid - 12'
Retail: $56.00
Our Price: $40.55
(938)
In Stock
... refillable tank you use with your home grill.Features: Adapter hose lets you connect a small, portable appliance to a 20-lb or 30-lb propane cylinder Replaces the need to use small, disposable propane tanks Get more use out of your grill
- Hoses
- Adapter Hoses
- 12 Feet Long
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- Type 1 - Female
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Propane Adapter Hose - Handwheel POL x Disposable Cylinder Port - 5'
Retail: $38.79
Our Price: $17.09
(938)
In Stock
... refillable tank you use with your home grill.Features: Adapter hose lets you connect a small, portable appliance to a 20-lb or 30-lb propane cylinder Replaces the need to use small, disposable propane tanks Get more use out of your grill
- Hoses
- Adapter Hoses
- 5 Feet Long
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- POL - Male
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Propane Adapter Hose - Handwheel POL x Disposable Cylinder Port - 12'
Retail: $45.64
Our Price: $26.13
(938)
... refillable tank you use with your home grill.Features: Adapter hose lets you connect a small, portable appliance to a 20-lb or 30-lb propane cylinder Replaces the need to use small, disposable propane tanks Get more use out of your grill
- Hoses
- Adapter Hoses
- 12 Feet Long
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- POL - Male
- MB Sturgis
MB Sturgis Propane Adapter Hose - Type 1 x Disposable Cylinder Port - Stainless Overbraid - 6'
Our Price: $36.95
(938)
... refillable tank you use with your home grill.Features: Adapter hose lets you connect a small, portable appliance to a 20-lb or 30-lb propane cylinder Replaces the need to use small, disposable propane tanks Get more use out of your grill
- Hoses
- Adapter Hoses
- 6 Feet Long
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- Type 1 - Female
- MB Sturgis
GasStop Emergency Propane Shut-Off Gauges w 18" Hoses and Automatic Changeover Regulator - ACME
Our Price: $291.72
(18)
In Stock
2 Shut-off valves immediately shut off your gas supply if a major leak is detected. Changeover regulator automatically redirects the gas flow from an empty tank to a full tank. Stainless steel hoses ...
heater won't go out in the middle of the night while camping in the frigid mountains over a small, less dangerous leak. Automatic Changeover Regular for Dual-Tank Systems For you dual-tank propane
- Hoses
- Regulators
- Hose w Shut-Off Valve
- Pigtail Hoses
- 1-1/2 Feet Long
- 1/4 Inch - MIF
- Type 1 - Male
- GasStop
Ignik Propane Adapter Hose - Type 1 x Disposable Cylinder Port - 12'
Our Price: $40.80
In Stock
... of refillable tank you use with your home grill.Features: 12' Adapter hose lets you connect a small, portable appliance to a 3.8-lb to 20-lb propane cylinder Replaces the need to use small, disposable propane tanks Get more use out of your
- Hoses
- Adapter Hoses
- 5 Feet Long
- POL - Male
- Type 1 - Female
- Ignik
Ignik Gas Growler X Refillable Propane Tank - 10 lb
Our Price: $129.95
(7)
In Stock
This refillable propane tank lets you fuel your camping adventure while eliminating waste by ditching those green propane bottles. Perfect for camp stoves, portable fire pits, and heaters. 2.5-Gallon ...
propane to the campsite. The Ignik Gas Growler propane tank lets you fuel camping essentials in an eco-friendly way, while helping save you money. The refillable Gas Growler holds 10 lbs of propane, which
- Refillable Propane Tank
- Single 10 lb Tank
- Ignik
- White
Camco Propane Cylinder Adapter - Soft Nose P.O.L. x 1"-20 Male Throwaway Cylinder Thread
Retail: $32.83
Our Price: $21.79
(11)
In Stock
Adapt your 20-lb to 30-lb refillable propane tank for use with a small LP appliance designed to use a 1-lb disposable tank. Soft-nose P.O.L. connector provides excess flow protection in case of a ...
Features: Adapter lets you use your small LP appliance designed to use a 1-lb throwaway propane cylinder with a 20-lb to 30-lb refillable propane tank Prevents you from needing to keep different
- Adapter Fittings
- 1 Inch-20 - Male
- POL - Male
- Camco
