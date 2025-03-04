Reishi Benefits: New Studies & Scientific Evidence (Weekly Research Update) (2025)

Every Friday, I break down the latest scientific findings on mushrooms and fungi in our weekly newsletter.

Here, I’ve compiled all of the latest research on reishi (Ganoderma lucidum, Ganoderma lingzhi) and other Ganoderma varieties that are making waves in research labs worldwide. From cancer studies to traditional medicine discoveries, here’s what science has uncovered about chaga, starting with our most recent findings.

Weight management⚖️Reishi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum) supplementation reduced body weight by around 40% and abdominal fat significantly in rats on a high-fat diet. (Newsletter published: 2/7/25)

Epilepsy breakthrough💜A 10-year-old girl withsevere, drug-resistant epilepsy experienced a 99% reduction in seizuresafter starting daily supplementation with NaturealmSacred 7 Mushroom Extract Powder, containing chaga (Inonotus obliquus), cordyceps (Cordyceps militaris), lion’s mane (Hericium erinaceus), maitake (Grifola frondosa), reishi (Ganoderma lingzhi), shiitake (Lentinula edodes), and turkey tail (Trametes versicolor). Once having up to 50 seizures a day, she now experiences a drastic reduction, no adverse effects, and remarkable cognitive progress. (Newsletter published: 1/31/25)

Parkinson’s defense🚧Ergothioneine, a compound found in mushrooms like reishi and oyster,offers protection against Parkinson’s disease by blocking harmful protein clumps and reducing stress on brain cellsby slowing down the buildup of these damaging proteins. (Newsletter published: 1/31/25)

The gut-brain connection🧠Reishi and lion’s maneinfluence mood and brain function by interacting with gut bacteria with their bioactive compounds that enhance key brain proteins like BDNF, which supports neuron growth and repairand is linked to improved mental well-being. (Newsletter published: 1/31/25)

Tumor growth 🧫 A fucogalactan from Ganoderma tsugae, known as GTP-a2, demonstrated anti-colorectal cancer properties in mice by inhibiting tumor growth and modifying immune responses. (Newsletter published: 1/31/25)

Bioactives vs. cancer🧬Compounds inreishi (Ganoderma lucidum) and turkey tail (Trametes versicolor) induce apoptosis in cancer cells and halt tumor growth, with reishi reducing colorectal cancer cell growth by over 40% and turkey tail enhancing immune cell activity to fight tumors effectively. (Newsletter published: 1/24/25)

Insulin resistance🍨Reishi and shiitake (Lentinula edodes) offer polysaccharides and terpenoids thatenhance insulin sensitivity, lowering blood sugar, improving metabolic health, and reducing insulin resistance markers by up to 30%. (Newsletter published: 1/24/25)

Yogurt benefits🥣Polysaccharides from champignon and reishi mushrooms significantly enhance yogurt’s nutritional profile.Champignon contributes about 6% carbohydrates and 6.2% proteins, while reishi offers a robust 30% carbohydrates and 12.6% proteins. (Newsletter published: 1/24/25)

Target tumor cells🎯Methanolic extracts from threeGanodermaspecies—G. resinaceum, G. australe, andG. mbrekobenum—have shown potent effects against liver and breast cancer cell lines.G. resinaceumextract was particularly effective against liver cancer cells, significantly reducing cell viability and inducing apoptosiswithout harming normal cells. (Newsletter published: 1/24/25)

Skin infection shield🛡️Reishi mushrooms (Ganoderma lucidum), rich in triterpenoids like ganoderic acid, were used to create zinc oxide (ZnO) nanoparticles.These nanoparticles, combined with the mushroom’s compounds, showed strong effects against fungi that cause skin infections like ringworm and athlete’s foot.Higher concentrations of this treatment were more effective at stopping fungal growth. (Newsletter published: 1/17/25)

Boosting mushroom nutrition🍄Reishi mushrooms grown on sugarcane bagasse showed higher levels of amino acids, phenols, flavonoids, and vitamin D3 compared to other media like sycamore tree waste. (Newsletter published: 1/17/25)

Flame retardant cleanup🧯White-rot fungi like turkey tail (Trametes versicolor) and reishieffectively degraded up to 100% of organophosphate flame retardants (OPFRs) such as TBEP and 76.7% of TCPP. (Newsletter published: 1/10/25)

Spatial learning promise🧠Compounds from reishi mushrooms (Ganoderma lucidum) show promise in improving memory and motor skills in Alzheimer’s disease.Using an Alzheimer’s mouse model, a 0.5 g/kg dose of reishi triterpenoids reduced errors and improved movement speed, balance, and memory. These compounds also lowered harmful glutamate levels in the brain, helping restore cognitive function. (Newsletter published: 1/3/25)

Liver health🍷Reishi extract (Ganoderma lucidum) was found tocut alcohol-related liver damage in half, with mice showing 50% lower damage markers and 2.5 times more protective antioxidantswhen given the extract before alcohol exposure. The extract contained 44% beneficial compounds called triterpenoids and reduced liver inflammation, prevented fat buildup, and maintained gut health. (Newsletter published: 12/13/24)

Apples for inflammation🍎Young apples fermented withSchizophyllum communeDS1, reishi (Ganoderma lucidum), and lion’s mane (Hericium erinaceus)produced high-quality mycoprotein with 33.56% yield and revealed three anti-inflammatory peptides that, when tested in lab conditions,reduced inflammation markers like NO, IL-6, and IL-1β. (Newsletter published: 12/6/24)

Battling colorectal cancer❤️‍🩹Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum), lion’s mane(Hericium erinaceus), and oystermushrooms (Pleurotus ostreatus)increased colorectal cancer cell death by up to 60% in lab tests and reduced tumor size in mice. When combined with standard chemotherapy drug 5-FU, reishi enhanced the treatment’s effectiveness while protecting healthy cells. Oyster mushrooms improved survival time and reduced cancer-related weight loss when added to the diet. (Newsletter published: 11/22/24)

Power up your gut🦠For the first time, a major review definitively shows polysaccharides from medicinal mushrooms improve metabolism by transforming gut bacteria. Thecompounds cut blood fats and reduce weight gain by boosting beneficial bacteria while dropping harmful ones by 50%. Extracts from reishi and lion’s mane increased gut-produced metabolism regulators by 60%. (Newsletter published: 11/22/24)

Reishi vs. Salmonella🍄Reishi(Ganoderma lucidum)grown in liquid fermentation – a more eco-friendly method than traditional cultivation – effectively fights dangerous bacteria. Testing mushrooms from both Malaysia and Serbia, researchers found that reishi’s ganoderic acid inhibited harmful bacteria at the same strength: stoppingEnterococcus faecalisat 2% concentration andSalmonella entericaat 8% concentration. (Newsletter published: 11/8/24)

Promising colon cancer results🐁A mixture of shiitake, reishi, maitake, turkey tail, brazilian, giant polypore, oyster, tinder, meshima, and matsutake mushrooms, known as Agarikon Plus, offers new hope for colorectcal cancer patients when combined with conventional chemotherapy. This10-mushroom extract was combined with the chemotherapy drug 5-fluoroauracil and achieved a remarkable 87.5% survival rate in lab mice, particularly promising given that untreated control groups had a 0% survival rate.Source note: Two of the study authors work forMyko San. (Newsletter published: 11/8/24)

A clean bill of health✅Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum)and cordyceps (Cordyceps militaris)extract powders,even at extremely high daily doses for 3 months, showed no harmful effectsin lab tests on rats. The mushrooms, grown under controlled conditions on organic oats, packed impressive levels of beneficial compounds – reishi contained 29% of the immune-boosting beta-glucans, while cordyceps had 37%, plus the energizing compound cordycepin. (Newsletter published: 11/1/24)

The compound power⚡️A new review shows ganoderic acids from reishi (Ganoderma lucidum)protect against cancer, inflammation and aging through multiple pathways. The research finds GA-A is particularly potent. (Newsletter published: 11/1/24)

🧑‍🦰Epilepsy is more common than red hair or green eyes

With 1 in 26 people affected, epilepsy touches millions—3.4 million in the U.S. alone—and impacts far more of us than I had realized. In fact, 1 in 10 people will experience a seizure in their lifetime, and just two seizures can lead to a diagnosis of epilepsy. Of these, one-third live with uncontrollable seizures with no available treatment. This debilitating condition is not hopeless, however, thanks to a mother’s determination and thorough research.

I’m deeply moved to share the powerful story ofLily of Lily’s Lighthouse. After years of enduring up to 50 seizures a day and trying more than 12 pharmaceuticals without lasting relief, Lily’s mother, Sarah-Kate Boylan, was fatefully recommended by a friend to tryNaturealm’s Sacred 7 Mushroom Extract Powderfor her own mental health. He hadno clueshe was researching medicinal mushrooms as an alternative treatment for Lily.

After vigorously testing the product on herself and her friends, she gave it to Lily for the first time. “Miraculously and immediately after taking these mushrooms, her seizures seemed to stop, and within days, three different therapists reported new goals or milestones Lily had achieved,”Boylan notes.

Now, just half a teaspoon, taken three times a day, has brought dramatic results: Lily has now experienced seizure-free months and successfully tapered down to a single medication, which is below the therapeutic dose.

Her story is a powerful example of how functional mushrooms can support wellness where conventional methods fall short. And hers isn’t the only one. After sharing her experience and collecting stories, Boylan launched Lily’s Lighthouse, a nonprofit, to spread the word and gain funding for this research.

This year, the nonprofitpartnered with Unlimited Sciences and Realm of Caringto launch Phase 1 of a Retrospective Study with results she recently shared atMontréal Mushroom Festival.

Most participants (90%) reported a positive impact on how Reishi and/or Lion’s mane functional mushrooms affected their seizures.

If you’re able, please consider donating to advance the research on functional mushrooms and their benefits. Your support helps bring hope and new possibilities to those living with epilepsy who feel there is no option and have no idea that medicinal mushrooms can help. (Newsletter published: 11/1/24)

Australian reishi🇦🇺Research analyzing22 Australian reishi (Ganoderma)specimens found significant medicinal compounds. One specimen (G8) contained ganoderic acid A and had the strongest anticancer properties. The mushrooms contained high levels of beta-glucans (β-glucans) (19.5-43.5%), which boost immunity, and showed potent antioxidant effects in lab tests. (Newsletter published: 10/25/24)

Hormonal heroines📈Anew study found a serotonin-estrogen link that may contribute to women’s 2-3 times higher risk of autoimmune diseases. Interestingly, certain mushrooms like reishi and lion’s mane have been shown to modulate serotonin systems and possess estrogen-like effects, potentially offering natural alternatives for managing hormonal health issues. For instance, reishi mushrooms have demonstrated a 9.3% reduction in breast cancer cell viability, while lion’s mane has shown promise in reducing menopausal symptoms by up to 50% in some studies. (Newsletter published: 10/18/24)

Mushroom makeup💄Reishi (Ganoderma lucidim), cordyceps (Cordyceps militaris), and lion’s mane (Heracium erinaceus)are beingincorporated into cosmetics for their anti-aging and skin-brightening properties, like reducing inflammation and promoting collagen production. A South Korean study of 28 mushroom species found ergothioneine levels ranging from 0.06 to 5.54 mg/g dry weight, with some species containing up to 10.65 mg/g. Research suggests mushroom extracts can potentially reduce hyperpigmentation, while also providing hydration and supporting overall skin health. (Newsletter published: 10/18/24)

Cancer symptom relief😌A survey of 1,374 cancer patients using reishi (Ganoderma lucidim)products found thatover 80% reported improvement in at least one symptom, with the most common benefits being reduced nausea (55%), less fatigue (52%), better appetite (51%), and improved mood (50%). While generally well-tolerated, about 9% experienced mild side effects like dry mouth (5%) or constipation (4%). (Newsletter published: 10/11/24)

Queen Reishi👑A review of 13 studies on reishi suggests it mayhelp healthy people lower cholesterol and improve liver function. While it didn’t significantly affect blood sugar or cholesterol in those with existing conditions, healthy folks saw drops in total cholesterol and a liver enzyme. Most studies used reishi capsules. (Newsletter published: 10/11/24)

Ladies, listen up📣A 30-day supplementation with 1g of reishi (Ganoderma lucidim)significantlyimproved psychological and physiological parameters in sedentary female college students. The GL1000mg group showed significant improvements in anxiety, depression, positive well-being, vitality, heart rate, maximal oxygen consumption, physical work capacity, and right-hand grip strength compared to placebo. (Newsletter published: 10/4/24)

Wound care🤕Scientists in Turkey have found a way to usereishi (Ganoderma lucidim)to create tiny zinc particlesthat might help make better bandages and wound dressings. Zinc is known to help wounds heal and fight off bacteria, so these bandages would promote active healing. (Newsletter published: 10/4/24)

Eczema relief🧴Eczema affects over 30 million Americans, causing persistent itchiness and inflammation. Functional mushrooms likereishi, chaga, and tremella are a natural way to manage symptomsthrough effects like enhancing skin hydration. (Newsletter published: 9/6/24)

Digging into DNA🧬Scientists havesuccessfully mapped 98.15% of the genetic blueprint of the medicinal mushroomGanodermaZizhi S2, identifying 8,521 core genes and 880 unique genes specific to this variety. Notably, they discovered a new immune-boosting protein, reinforcing that Zizhi S2 is the same species as the renownedGanoderma sinenseused in traditional medicine. (Newsletter published: 8/30/24)

Functional Mushrooms and Epilepsy Explored in Research

A light in the dark🕯️ In the United States, epilepsy affects approximately 3.4 million individuals, including 470,000 children, with about 30 to 40% of these patients not responding to conventional medications, according to theCDC.Lily’s LighthouseandRealm of Caringhave worked together since January to put together a pre-clinical study, hoping to provide new avenues for those unaided by traditional therapies.

Lily’s story 💜Founded by Sarah-Kate Boylan, Lily’s Lighthouse is a nonprofit to seek innovative non-traditional treatments for intractable epilepsy. Lily was just 5 weeks old when she was diagnosed and for over 7 years, Lily and her family were in and out of hospitals trying to manage her condition. In 2021, Lily’s mom Sarah discovered studies on the benefits of functional mushrooms and dove headfirst into the research. With continuous use of functional mushrooms alongside anti-seizure medication, Lily went from having an average of 50 seizures a day to roughly one every few months.

🧠Early observations suggest reishi mushrooms possess anticonvulsant properties, while lion’s mane mushrooms can foster neural regeneration, offering promising avenues for epilepsy treatment. Observational study goals📋️ Unlimited Sciences and Realm of Caring, led by Dr. Matthew X. Lowe, are spearheading the study who focuses on the anticonvulsant properties of reishi and the neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties of lion’s mane. The team needs help fundraising to reach the step in the research campaign 👉️Read more. (Newsletter published: 8/30/24)

Diabetes under microscope🔬Thepower of reishi in managing diabetes in ratswas recently researched, using doses of 100, 200, and 300 mg/kg. Their findings are promising: not only did the extract significantly lower blood sugar levels, but it also improved lipid profiles, and kidney and liver health. (Newsletter published: 8/16/24)

Arthritis relief👏Reishi extract was administered to rats* with rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory disease, and it reduced key inflammation markerslike TNF-α by 21% and IL-6 by 27%, while boosting beneficial nitric oxide levels by 28%. (Newsletter published: 7/26/24)

Immortal gums👄Similarly, reishi extract was administered to rats* with periodontisis, a common gum disease, and itreduced inflammation by 28%and oxidative stress by 26%.Ganoderma lucidummay have a place in oral care routine as gum disease affects 40% of adults over 30 in the U.S. alone. (Newsletter published: 7/26/24)

The therapeutic potential🌟A study from the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Romania and the University of Glasgow found thatmushrooms like shiitake and reishi improve gut health. The mushroom compounds boost the immune system and reduce inflammation, which has direct effects on managing diabetes, brain disorders, and cancer. (Newsletter published: 6/28/24)

A summer soother☕️I’ve been sipping thisVegan Reishi Golden Milkfor the last six months and I shared my recipe with Naturealm. (Newsletter published: 6/21/24)

Gum health👄Reishi mushroom extract improved oral health in lab rats and even reduced thenegative impacts of gum disease. The secret? Anti-inflammatory compounds and antioxidants. (Newsletter published: 6/14/24)

Step aside tremella

Skincare that works🧴 A recent study unveiled the significant antioxidant capacity of a novel mixture derived from reishi (Ganoderma lucidum) and cordyceps (Cordyceps militaris) extracts. Well-known for their therapeutic properties in ancient and modern texts, these medicinal mushrooms were combined to create a product that had astonishing results against oxidative stress.

Oxidative what 🫣 Oxidative stress is a condition where harmful molecules called free radicals build up in the body, leading to cell damage and contributing to diseases like cancer and heart disease.

🫣 Oxidative stress is a condition where harmful molecules called free radicals build up in the body, leading to cell damage and contributing to diseases like cancer and heart disease. How it was made 🧪 Prior to extraction, the mushrooms were cultivated under well-controlled conditions to ensure their consistency and quality.

🧪 Prior to extraction, the mushrooms were cultivated under well-controlled conditions to ensure their consistency and quality. The results 📊 The mixture contained 94 identified substances, including bioactive compounds like ferulic acid, ganoderic acid A, adenosine, and cordycepin, which significantly reduced cell death in human skin cells subjected to oxidative stress by 21 to 22 percent.

📊 The mixture contained 94 identified substances, including bioactive compounds like ferulic acid, ganoderic acid A, adenosine, and cordycepin, which significantly reduced cell death in human skin cells subjected to oxidative stress by 21 to 22 percent. The future 🫀 This could lead to the development of new health supplements or medications for treating conditions associated with oxidative stress, like neurodegenerative diseases or heart problems.

🫀 This could lead to the development of new health supplements or medications for treating conditions associated with oxidative stress, like neurodegenerative diseases or heart problems. Skincare🥒 The mixture could even have topical applications in skincare, like anti-aging serums, antioxidant face creams, protective sunscreens, eye treatments, healing night masks. 👉️ Read more. (Newsletter published: 3/27/24)

Reishi’s impact on Alzheimer’s

A formidable opponent🥊 Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), accounting for 60% of global dementia cases, faces a promising counter in the form of Reishi mushrooms, revealed by a groundbreaking study that aggregated hundreds of individual studies and extensive research. With neurodegenerative disorders predicted to become the second leading cause of death by 2040, Reishi emerges as a beacon of hope, largely due to its anti-amyloidogenic, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective properties.

Hallmarks of AD 🧠 Characterized by the accumulation of β-amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles composed of tau protein, disrupts cell communication and leads to neuronal damage.

🧠 Characterized by the accumulation of β-amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles composed of tau protein, disrupts cell communication and leads to neuronal damage. Reishi’s neuroprotection 🍄 Reishi mushrooms contain compounds like Ganoderic acid D and A, which protect brain cells from stress-induced damage and promote cellular health, showcasing potential as a neuroprotective agent against AD.

🍄 Reishi mushrooms contain compounds like Ganoderic acid D and A, which protect brain cells from stress-induced damage and promote cellular health, showcasing potential as a neuroprotective agent against AD. Anti-inflammatory and antioxidants 🛣️ Extracts from Reishi mushrooms have been demonstrated to reduce brain inflammation by inhibiting pathways responsible for it, supporting their role in combating inflammation-related aspects of AD.

🛣️ Extracts from Reishi mushrooms have been demonstrated to reduce brain inflammation by inhibiting pathways responsible for it, supporting their role in combating inflammation-related aspects of AD. Memory improvement🔢 Studies indicate that Ganoderic acid can enhance memory and brain function, suggesting Reishi’s compounds could be beneficial in treating brain-related diseases. 👉️ Read more. (Newsletter published: 2/14/24)

Mushrooms in the bedroom

The afternoon delight😏 Certain mushrooms are potent enhancers of sexual health and performance, backed by centuries of ancient wisdom and contemporary scientific research. Boost your libido, improve your fertility, improve erectile function, balance your hormones, what can’t mushrooms do? Here are four fungi to add to your stack.

Cordyceps ⚡️ Traditional Chinese Medicine treasures it for boosting vitality, with research suggesting its ability to enhance libido, sexual performance, and reproductive health in both genders through hormone modulation and circulatory health improvement.

⚡️ Traditional Chinese Medicine treasures it for boosting vitality, with research suggesting its ability to enhance libido, sexual performance, and reproductive health in both genders through hormone modulation and circulatory health improvement. Reishi 👑 Known as the “Magic Mushroom of the Bedroom,” studies on male rats show its potential to significantly increase sexual desire and testosterone levels, alongside its adaptogenic qualities that may aid in stress reduction and mood regulation.

👑 Known as the “Magic Mushroom of the Bedroom,” studies on male rats show its potential to significantly increase sexual desire and testosterone levels, alongside its adaptogenic qualities that may aid in stress reduction and mood regulation. Chaga 🪨 Esteemed for its role in elevating testosterone and stamina, with studies indicating its mechanism through the NOS pathway to support erectile function, showcasing its promise as a natural alternative for erectile dysfunction treatment.

🪨 Esteemed for its role in elevating testosterone and stamina, with studies indicating its mechanism through the NOS pathway to support erectile function, showcasing its promise as a natural alternative for erectile dysfunction treatment. Truffles💋 Celebrated in Ancient Roman and Italian cultures for their sensuality and fertility-enhancing allure, attributed to compounds like androstenone that mimic human sex pheromones, potentially elevating sexual desire in women. 👉️ Read more. (Newsletter published: 2/14/24)

Putting the “fun” in functional

The Viagras of the mushroom kingdom ⚡️Functional mushrooms have aphrodisiac qualities celebrated for centuries in cultures like China and Japan. From increasing sperm count to improving female fertility, mushrooms are appearing in more sexual health research. The star players? Cordyceps is known for increasing sex drive, and chaga has been associated with higher testosterone levels. One mushroom, however, carries the nickname “Magic Mushroom of the Bedroom,” and that’s Queen Reishi.

What are reishi mushrooms?

Reishi mushrooms, known scientifically as Ganoderma lucidum, are celebrated in Eastern medicine as the “mushroom of immortality,” revered for their health-enhancing properties. These mushrooms are easily recognizable by their glossy, red-varnished caps and woody texture, which make them more suitable for extracts than culinary uses.

Reishi is rich in bioactive molecules, including triterpenoids, polysaccharides, and peptidoglycans, which contribute to its wide array of health benefits. Traditionally, it has been used to enhance immune system function, reduce stress, improve sleep, and lessen fatigue. Recent research also suggests that reishi can support cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Typically consumed in the form of teas, powders, or capsules, reishi is a popular supplement among those looking to boost their overall well-being and longevity. The mushroom’s potential anti-inflammatory properties are also being explored in the context of chronic diseases and aging.

To explore more about the traditional uses, scientific studies, and how reishi can be incorporated into daily health routines, continue reading here.