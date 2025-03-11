Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (2025)

- $179.99
Short Description
★HEALTH BENEFITS: Reishi Spore Oil extracted from log-cultivated, cell-wall broken reishi mushroom spore powder ( crack rate>99%), via supercritical CO₂ extraction, which is outstanding for boosting immune system and neutralizing the effect of alcohol, supports a healthy liver and heart, reducing fatigue, improving general wellness. Ganoderma lucidum is a superior herb that may be taken for a long duration without side effects.
★PURITY AND HIGH EFFECTIVENESS: Just one Reishi Spore Oil Softgel (500 mg) of Reishi Spore Oil contains over 150 mg of triterpenes, the most active constituent of Reishi, which is easily absorbed by our body.
★AUTHENTIC&ORGANIC: Our reishi mushroom grows in our own certified farm with unpolluted forests. GANOHERB has integrated cultivation, production, R&D, sales and service into a whole industry chain. Ganoderma has been certified organic by USA.
★100% NATURAL: We refuse to use artificially synthesized materials such as pesticides, chemical fertilizers and hormones in growing, processing and producing Ganoderma.
★100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: We offer a 30-day money back satisfaction guarantee If you are unhappy with reishi mushroom oil, Just send it back and we will fully refund without questions asked.
Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil Softgel
100% Organic Reishi Spore Oil
Our reishi spore oil is extracted from log-cultivated, cell-wall broken reishi mushroom spore powder with supercritical CO2, fully retaining multiple active ingredients of spores, such as Ganoderma lucidum triterpenoids and selenium, the effective substance is easily absorbed by the human body, which is the precious essence of Ganoderma lucidum.
100% Vegetable Softgel
Ganoherb reishi spore oil vegetable softgels do not contain chemical synthetic agents, have a long shelf life and have no side effects and are safe to eat as they are natural plant fibers, which is the best choice for vegetarians.
Tips
· Take 1 softgel each time.
· 2 times a day with warm water.
· Best used in half hour before meals.
· Every 100g of the product contains more than 20g of total triterpenes.
Magical Reishi Spore Oil
BOOST IMMMUE SYSTEM
The body's low immunity makes it easy to get tired, which increases the consumption of the body. Reishi mushroom spore oil can two-way regulation and enhancement the body's immunity because it's rich in Ganoderma lucidum triterpenes, which can make you full of energy every day.
SUPPORT GENERAL WELLNESS
Reishi mushroom spore oil delivers a high-potency dose of Ganoderma lucidum triterpenoids and selenium, which support the adaptive immune response and antioxidant defense. Reishi oil may help fight fatigue due to the occasional stress from work while helping to support normal immune function. Supporting and nurturing family’s bodies with better relaxation.
IMPROVE SKIN TEXTURE
Long-term consumption of Reishi mushroom spore oil has a weakening effect on chloasma caused by stubborn freckles, ultraviolet sunburn, endocrine disorders, etc. It has good auxiliary and improving effects on skin redness, wrinkles and sensitive physique, resists oxidation and aging, and maintains beauty and longevity.
Why Choose GANOHERB?
100% Pure Fruiting Body And SporePowder
we use fruiting bodies or spore powder forproduction. Spore is the seed released fromthe mature Reishi mushroom.Nearly allscientific studies on medicinal mushrooms areconducted by using whole fruiting bodies andspores. Some companies are using other as theraw materials instead of the fruiting body. Weonly use organic raw materials with highnutritional value.
National Patent on Cell-wall Breaking
The Reshi mushroom spore has double-layerhard shell on the surface.Only when the shellis cracked, the effective active ingredients canbe absorbed by the human body to the greatest extent.GANOHERB has developed anadvanced technology of breaking spore cellwall at low temperatures without heavy metalresidues, the breaking rate is as high as 99% ormore, which has been patented nationally.
We Care About Quality
Our Reishi Mushroom has been certifiedorganic by the Us, China, the EU and Japan.GanoHerb is the first enterprise in China that has passed both organic certification at homeand abroad and is the developer of ChinaReishi industry standards. It possesses China'shealth food Production License and GMP Certificate.Throughout its production process,every production link has detailed specifications and is under strict control.
Customer Reviews
Rosa
Worth it
Great product. Been using it for years now and would definitely recommend it.
Sam
Helps with sleeping
This product is easy to swallow. I have had sleep issues for years and have tried everything. After 2 to 4 hours of sleep, I am awake and ready to go. I started taking 2 mushroom capsules upon awakening and find I can get another 3 hours of sleep. I am new to taking this product and am wondering if it will continue to work in the long term. I can happily remark that this product is definitely, consistently helped me in the few weeks that I have been using it and there is no drug hangover effect. In fact, I awaken refreshed! Love it! I feel certain it would also benefit people who have difficulty falling asleep.
michael
You should try this.
Definite improvement.
Zinn
wonderful daily product
this product is a staple in our household and is taken daily. Really seems to help with cognition processes and is in an easy form to take.