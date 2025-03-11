Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (2025)

100% Organic Reishi Spore Oil

Our reishi spore oil is extracted from log-cultivated, cell-wall broken reishi mushroom spore powder with supercritical CO2, fully retaining multiple active ingredients of spores, such as Ganoderma lucidum triterpenoids and selenium, the effective substance is easily absorbed by the human body, which is the precious essence of Ganoderma lucidum.

100% Vegetable Softgel

Ganoherb reishi spore oil vegetable softgels do not contain chemical synthetic agents, have a long shelf life and have no side effects and are safe to eat as they are natural plant fibers, which is the best choice for vegetarians.