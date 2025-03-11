Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (2025)

Table of Contents
Short Description Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil Softgel Tips Magical Reishi Spore Oil BOOST IMMMUE SYSTEM SUPPORT GENERAL WELLNESS IMPROVE SKIN TEXTURE Why Choose GANOHERB? 100% Pure Fruiting Body And SporePowder National Patent on Cell-wall Breaking We Care About Quality Customer Reviews Related Products References

$179.99

$179.99
$179.99
Unit price
/per

Short Description

★HEALTH BENEFITS: Reishi Spore Oil extracted from log-cultivated, cell-wall broken reishi mushroom spore powder ( crack rate>99%), via supercritical CO₂ extraction, which is outstanding for boosting immune system and neutralizing the effect of alcohol, supports a healthy liver and heart, reducing fatigue, improving general wellness. Ganoderma lucidum is a superior herb that may be taken for a long duration without side effects.
★PURITY AND HIGH EFFECTIVENESS: Just one Reishi Spore Oil Softgel (500 mg) of Reishi Spore Oil contains over 150 mg of triterpenes, the most active constituent of Reishi, which is easily absorbed by our body.
★AUTHENTIC&ORGANIC: Our reishi mushroom grows in our own certified farm with unpolluted forests. GANOHERB has integrated cultivation, production, R&D, sales and service into a whole industry chain. Ganoderma has been certified organic by USA.
★100% NATURAL: We refuse to use artificially synthesized materials such as pesticides, chemical fertilizers and hormones in growing, processing and producing Ganoderma.
★100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: We offer a 30-day money back satisfaction guarantee If you are unhappy with reishi mushroom oil, Just send it back and we will fully refund without questions asked.

Subtotal: $179.99

10 customers are viewing this product

    Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (8)

    Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)

    $179.99

    $179.99

    Add to wishlist

    Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (9)

    Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (10)

    Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (11)

    Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (12)

    Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (13)

    Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (14)

    Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (15)

    Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)

    $179.99

    $179.99

      Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil Softgel

      100% Organic Reishi Spore Oil
      Our reishi spore oil is extracted from log-cultivated, cell-wall broken reishi mushroom spore powder with supercritical CO2, fully retaining multiple active ingredients of spores, such as Ganoderma lucidum triterpenoids and selenium, the effective substance is easily absorbed by the human body, which is the precious essence of Ganoderma lucidum.

      100% Vegetable Softgel
      Ganoherb reishi spore oil vegetable softgels do not contain chemical synthetic agents, have a long shelf life and have no side effects and are safe to eat as they are natural plant fibers, which is the best choice for vegetarians.

      Tips

      · Take 1 softgel each time.
      · 2 times a day with warm water.
      · Best used in half hour before meals.
      · Every 100g of the product contains more than 20g of total triterpenes.

      Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (19) Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (20)

      PROTECT THE GASTRIC MUCOSA

      Reishi triterpenes, amino acids and trace elements such as zinc, selenium and germanium contained in the Reishispore oil can promote the growth of collagen cells in the stomach and duodenal ulcers. These collagen cells can grow into a new protective layer.

      Magical Reishi Spore Oil

      BOOST IMMMUE SYSTEM

      The body's low immunity makes it easy to get tired, which increases the consumption of the body. Reishi mushroom spore oil can two-way regulation and enhancement the body's immunity because it's rich in Ganoderma lucidum triterpenes, which can make you full of energy every day.

      SUPPORT GENERAL WELLNESS

      Reishi mushroom spore oil delivers a high-potency dose of Ganoderma lucidum triterpenoids and selenium, which support the adaptive immune response and antioxidant defense. Reishi oil may help fight fatigue due to the occasional stress from work while helping to support normal immune function. Supporting and nurturing family’s bodies with better relaxation.

      IMPROVE SKIN TEXTURE

      Long-term consumption of Reishi mushroom spore oil has a weakening effect on chloasma caused by stubborn freckles, ultraviolet sunburn, endocrine disorders, etc. It has good auxiliary and improving effects on skin redness, wrinkles and sensitive physique, resists oxidation and aging, and maintains beauty and longevity.

      GAP STANDARD PLANTATION

      1.GanoHerb Reishi mushrooms are cultivated organically inChineseGanoderma origin - Mt. Wuyi.The plantation covers anarea of about577 acres and we only grow one Reishi on onelog.The plantationafter being cultivated for two years will liefallow for three years.

      NATURAL ENVIRONMENT

      2.Before planting Reishi mushrooms, we will sample and testthe soil,water, air, and culture medium. lt is necessary toensure that no crops havebeen planted on this land and thesoil needs to be free of heavy metals, thewater and air alsoneed to be clear and fresh.

      INITIATE LOG-CULTIVATION

      3.Then we start the production of Reishi mushroom stockculture andspawn, use the natural log for Reishi spawncultivation, and build theshed.The Reishi Mushroom here isnurtured with appropriate sunlight,fresh air, and mountainspring water.

      REISHI HARVESTING

      4.Reishi mushrooms normally experience three stagesof growth includingsprouting, pileus expanding, andripening. We always get rid of weeds byhand.Finally,we carry out spore powder collection and fruitingbodydrying to make products.

      Why Choose GANOHERB?

      100% Pure Fruiting Body And SporePowder

      we use fruiting bodies or spore powder forproduction. Spore is the seed released fromthe mature Reishi mushroom.Nearly allscientific studies on medicinal mushrooms areconducted by using whole fruiting bodies andspores. Some companies are using other as theraw materials instead of the fruiting body. Weonly use organic raw materials with highnutritional value.

      National Patent on Cell-wall Breaking

      The Reshi mushroom spore has double-layerhard shell on the surface.Only when the shellis cracked, the effective active ingredients canbe absorbed by the human body to the greatest extent.GANOHERB has developed anadvanced technology of breaking spore cellwall at low temperatures without heavy metalresidues, the breaking rate is as high as 99% ormore, which has been patented nationally.

      We Care About Quality

      Our Reishi Mushroom has been certifiedorganic by the Us, China, the EU and Japan.GanoHerb is the first enterprise in China that has passed both organic certification at homeand abroad and is the developer of ChinaReishi industry standards. It possesses China'shealth food Production License and GMP Certificate.Throughout its production process,every production link has detailed specifications and is under strict control.

      Customer Reviews

      Based on 13 reviews

      100%

      (13)

      0%

      (0)

      0%

      (0)

      0%

      (0)

      0%

      (0)

      R

      Rosa

      Worth it

      Great product. Been using it for years now and would definitely recommend it.

      S

      Sam

      Helps with sleeping

      This product is easy to swallow. I have had sleep issues for years and have tried everything. After 2 to 4 hours of sleep, I am awake and ready to go. I started taking 2 mushroom capsules upon awakening and find I can get another 3 hours of sleep. I am new to taking this product and am wondering if it will continue to work in the long term. I can happily remark that this product is definitely, consistently helped me in the few weeks that I have been using it and there is no drug hangover effect. In fact, I awaken refreshed! Love it! I feel certain it would also benefit people who have difficulty falling asleep.

      m

      michael

      You should try this.

      Definite improvement.

      Z

      Zinn

      wonderful daily product

      this product is a staple in our household and is taken daily. Really seems to help with cognition processes and is in an easy form to take.

      M

      Margarita M.

      Immune Support Booster is GREAT

      Great product! Especially with everything going on, I make sure to take these daily!

      Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (31)

      Related Products

      Ella

      Vendor: Vendor

      Example product title

      $179.99

      $179.99
      $179.99
      Unit price
      /per

      Ella

      Vendor: Vendor

      Example product title

      $179.99

      $179.99
      $179.99
      Unit price
      /per

      Ella

      Vendor: Vendor

      Example product title

      $179.99

      $179.99
      $179.99
      Unit price
      /per

      Ella

      Vendor: Vendor

      Example product title

      $179.99

      $179.99
      $179.99
      Unit price
      /per

      Ella

      Vendor: Vendor

      Example product title

      $179.99

      $179.99
      $179.99
      Unit price
      /per

      Ella

      Vendor: Vendor

      Example product title

      $179.99

      $179.99
      $179.99
      Unit price
      /per

      Ella

      Vendor: Vendor

      Example product title

      $179.99

      $179.99
      $179.99
      Unit price
      /per

      Ella

      Vendor: Vendor

      Example product title

      $179.99

      $179.99
      $179.99
      Unit price
      /per

      Ella

      Vendor: Vendor

      Example product title

      $179.99

      $179.99
      $179.99
      Unit price
      /per

      Ella

      Vendor: Vendor

      Example product title

      $179.99

      $179.99
      $179.99
      Unit price
      /per
      Reishi Mushroom Spore Oil (30 Veggie Softgels)-GANOHERB (2025)

      References

      Top Articles
      The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season - What's Going On? | Insights
      As the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season officially ends we review the forecasts and what actually happened
      2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season: NOAA Predicts Above-Normal Hurricane Activity | MyWaterEarth&Sky
      Latest Posts
      National Hurricane Center tracking 5 tropical waves, including 2 in Caribbean
      The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season was the deadliest in nearly two decades
      Recommended Articles
      Article information

      Author: Rueben Jacobs

      Last Updated:

      Views: 5724

      Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

      Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

      Author information

      Name: Rueben Jacobs

      Birthday: 1999-03-14

      Address: 951 Caterina Walk, Schambergerside, CA 67667-0896

      Phone: +6881806848632

      Job: Internal Education Planner

      Hobby: Candle making, Cabaret, Poi, Gambling, Rock climbing, Wood carving, Computer programming

      Introduction: My name is Rueben Jacobs, I am a cooperative, beautiful, kind, comfortable, glamorous, open, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.