Reishi Spores (Cell wall Broken) 100gms | Planet Mushroom (2025)

Ganoderma Lucidum known as Reishi or Linghzi in China is a popular medicinal mushroom referred to as the “Mushroom of Immortality” or “The Herb of Spiritual Potency”. Reishi mushrooms have a glossy, reddish brown cap and have a distinctive kidney bean shape that makes them easier to recognise in the wild. During their reproductive season, these mushrooms produce a large amount of reproductive spores/ seeds that further the growth of these mushrooms. Rather than their nutritional content, these mushrooms are known for their bioactive compounds like polysaccharides, triterpenes, and other phytochemicals. Known as one of the three treasures of Chinese Traditional Medicine along with Ginseng and Deer Antler, Reishi Spores are collected and processed to avail a range of benefits from boosting immunity to supporting overall longevity. Reishi mushroom powder online is a powdered form of spores. Buy reishi mushroom powder online at My Pahadi Dukan to give a kickstart to your health and immunity! This is why Ganoderma Lucidum spore powder is organic dark brown in color opposed to the light brown color that comes from simply powdering the mushrooms. Not only are spores better in taste and texture but also provide 300 times the benefits of normal powdered mushrooms.

Buy reishi mushroom powder online at My Pahadi Dukan as Reishi mushrooms produce a large number of spores that are collected, their cell walls broken via various available methods and only then are they packed for consumption, which is a very detail oriented process conducted under expert guidance by our local community. The cells walls of Reishi Spores are important to be broken for the chitin content in the cell walls makes it impossible to be digested and triggers various allergies. This process makes the reishi spores extremely nutritious and bioavailable and also make the antioxidant activity rather potent. Reishi spores boast of detoxifying the liver, reducing hypertension, preventing cancerous cells from growing their own blood vessels and also has a potent effect against allergies - both seasonal and prolonged. Ganoderma lucidum spore powder is also a very rich source of B vitamins, proteins, oligosaccharides, polysaccharides, flavonoids, more than 15 amino acids and fiber. Buy reishi mushroom powder online to avail all these benefits and more!

Reishi Spores Nutritional Content:

Buy reishi mushroom powder online at My Pahadi Dukan as Reishi Spores have an approximate nutritional content as follows:

Protein: 11 to 14 grams

Dietary Fiber: 32 to 35 grams

Carbohydrates: 45 to 50 grams

Fat: 2 to 3 grams

Vitamins: B1: 3.49mg

B2: 17.10mg



B3: 61mg



B5: 0.71mg

Vitamin D,

Vitamin C

Choline: 1.150mg

Inositol: 307mg

Potassium: 432 mg

Calcium: 1.88 mg

Magnesium: 7.95 mg

Sodium: 2.82 mg

Phosphorus: 225 mg

Sulfur: 129 mg

Copper: 26 mg

Iron: 2.22 mg

Manganese: 22 mg

Zinc: 0.7 mg

How to Use Reishi Mushroom Powder

Added to Tea/Coffee : Add Ganoderma Lucidum spore powder to your favorite warm beverage of choice and elevate the taste and nutritional value of your beverage.

Brew tea: Add a tea spoon of Ganoderma Lucidum spore powder to warm water and let it brew for two minutes before consuming. This brings out the flavor and nutrition of the mushroom out into the water and you may choose to strain the liquid or drink it as it is along with the powder. We’d recommend to use the powder along!



Add to You Cereal/ Smoothies/ Shakes; toss a spoonful of reishi spore powder to your pre or post gym shake and get better recovery, better absorption of nutrients and better muscle strength just with a small change to your routine! Add to your butter: Add a spoonful of reishi spore poder to your butter. Nut butter so every time you spread the butter or use it for cooking, you automatically ingest the goodness of reishi spores!

Why Should You Buy Reishi Mushroom powder online from My Pahadi Dukan:



Reishi Mushroom Powder from My Pahadi Dukan is sourced from organically handpicked Reishi mushrooms, collected and processed for their cell walls. No additional colors, preservatives, dyes or chemicals were added to the Reishi spore powder. Mushrooms are very prone to being wrongly picked if not collected with the knowledge and expertise of a professional. The Mushrooms at My pahadi Dukam are collected by locals from pahadi communities with technical knowledge and expertise on how to distinguish the best kind of Reishi Mushrooms from similar lookalikes. The nutritional density of the reishi spores were kept intact during the entire process. Buy reishi mushroom powder online at My Pahadi Dukan and add the goodness of antioxidants to your diet.