Relax and Rejuvenate: Best Spas in Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 - AirPort BBI (2025)

Traveling can be tiring, especially when navigating busy airports. But fret not! Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 offers a haven of tranquility and relaxation with its range of spas. Whether you need a quick massage to ease travel fatigue or a luxurious treatment to pamper yourself, there’s something for everyone.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best spas at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2, ensuring your journey is as smooth and enjoyable as possible:

Top Spas in Mumbai Airport Terminal 2:

The Sanctuary Spa:

Known for its serene atmosphere and experienced therapists, The Sanctuary Spa offers a wide array of services, including:

Express Massages: Perfect for a quick pick-me-up before your flight. Choose from Swedish, deep tissue, or aromatherapy massages.

Facial Treatments: Rejuvenate your skin with customized facials designed to address your specific needs.

Body Treatments: Indulge in luxurious wraps and scrubs for a deep cleanse and relaxation.

Relaxation haven at Sanctuary Spa, Mumbai Airport Terminal 2

The Body Shop Spa:

If you’re looking for a spa experience that blends natural ingredients with expert treatments, The Body Shop Spa is the perfect choice. They offer:

Signature Massages: Using essential oils and natural ingredients, their massages are designed to relax and revitalize your body.

Foot Reflexology: Soothe your tired feet with a relaxing reflexology session.

Manicures and Pedicures: Get your nails looking their best with a professional manicure and pedicure.

Kaya Skin Clinic:

For those seeking specialized skincare treatments, Kaya Skin Clinic offers a range of services, including:

Facials: Tailored to address various skin concerns like acne, pigmentation, and aging.

Laser Treatments: Effective treatments for hair removal, pigmentation, and other skin issues.

Skin Consultations: Expert advice and personalized recommendations for your skincare routine.

Enrich Salon & Spa:

Enrich offers a comprehensive spa experience with a wide range of services, including:

Massages: Choose from various types of massages like Swedish, deep tissue, and aromatherapy.

Hair Treatments: Get your hair looking its best with their hair spa and styling services.

Waxing and Threading: Get rid of unwanted hair with their professional waxing and threading services.

Hair treatment services at Enrich Salon & Spa, Mumbai Airport Terminal 2

Tips for a Relaxing Spa Experience:

Book in Advance: To secure your preferred time slot, especially during peak hours, booking in advance is highly recommended.

Arrive Early: Allow ample time to check in and change into a robe.

Allow ample time to check in and change into a robe. Communicate Your Needs: Inform your therapist about any preferences, allergies, or specific areas of concern.

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water before and after your treatment to stay hydrated.

Expert Insights:

“Choosing the right spa at the airport is essential for a relaxing experience. Consider your time constraints and desired services when making your choice.” – Dr. Ashish Sharma, Dermatologist

“A pre-flight massage can work wonders for relieving travel fatigue and boosting your energy levels.” – Meera Kapoor, Wellness Expert

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: What is the price range for spa treatments at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2? A: Prices vary depending on the spa and the specific treatment chosen. Expect to pay anywhere from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000 for a massage or facial.

Q: Are there any spas open 24 hours? A: Some spas offer extended hours but not necessarily 24/7. It’s best to check with the specific spa for their operating times.

Q: Can I book spa treatments online? A: Most spas offer online booking options for convenience.

Q: Are there any discounts or packages available? A: Many spas offer special discounts or packages for frequent travelers or those booking multiple services.

Q: What are the spa facilities like? A: Facilities vary depending on the spa. Most offer comfortable treatment rooms, changing areas, and showers.

Q: Are there any tips for choosing the right spa treatment? A: Consider your individual needs and preferences. If you’re looking for relaxation, a Swedish massage might be ideal. For muscle pain relief, deep tissue massage is recommended. For skincare concerns, opt for a specialized facial or laser treatment.



Comfortable spa facilities at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or just looking for a way to unwind before a long flight, the spas at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 offer a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of travel. So, take some time to relax and rejuvenate before you embark on your next adventure.