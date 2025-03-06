Remove Even the Deepest Blackheads With These Expert-Recommend Products (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Best Chemical Peel for Blackheads
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
Read more
Best Value Blackhead Removing Serum
Neutrogena Stubborn Blackheads Daily Acne Facial Serum
Read more
Best Blackhead Removing Spatula
DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE+ Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser
Read more
While there may not be a single cure-all for pimples and blackheads that can litter your nose, there are a variety of blackhead removers on the market that can help unclog your pores.
"One form of acne, blackheads are a collection of sebum (oil), keratin and dirt that get trapped inside pores and are oxidized by air, making them appear a darker color," says Mona Gohara, M.D., Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Yale School of Medicine. They can appear anywhere on the body, but tend to show up most often on the nose, forehead and chin.
Editors at the Good Housekeeping Institute found a variety of tools to remove blackheads, and skincare products like chemical peels, face masks, creams to help you build the best acne skincare routine that will prevent them from coming back. These expert-recommended and staff-favorite picks are backed by shopper reviews that praise their benefits, including some GH Beauty Award winners.
1
Best Chemical Peel for Blackheads
Dr Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel
Pros
- Powerful ingredients
- Helps reduce appearance of pores
- Three variants for different skin types
Cons
- Pricey
Why we love it: This splurge-worthy chemical peel is packed with exfoliating ingredients that help unclog pores and smooth skin.
Dr. Gohara is a big proponent of using chemical peels to help get rid of blackheads, as they "often use salicylic acid or glycolic acid to dissolve the accumulation in the pore." Dr. Dennis Gross's two-step peel is the gold standard for at-home treatments, as it contains five AHAs and BHAs to exfoliate skin and dissolve sebum, plus a neutralizing wipe to hydrate skin and prevent irritation.
"They have three variants: gentle, original (featured here) and extra strength," explains Danusia Wnek, GH Beauty Lab's Senior Chemist. "I like all of them, but the original ones are my go-to; I apply this product at night and when I wake up my skin is super smooth and [my] pores look smaller." The Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel is a pricey option, but Wnek and many reviewers agree it's worth it.
Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, glycolic acid, lactic acid | Type: Chemical peel
2
Best Value Blackhead Removing Serum
Neutrogena Stubborn Blackheads Daily Acne Facial Serum
Now 40% Off
Pros
- Budget-friendly
- Effective level of salicylic acid
- Layers nicely under other products
Cons
- Unpleasant scent, according to some Amazon reviewers
Why we love it: At just $13, this drugstore buy contains an impressive list of keratolytic agents to help clarify skin without causing irritation.
In addition to blackhead-busting salicylic acid, this oil-free serum from Neutrogena contains a mix of glycolic, polyhydroxy and mandelic acids to exfoliate and clarify skin. Dr. Gohara loves that it "goes on smoothly, is not irritating and is easy to layer under products." Not to mention, the Amazon's Choice serum rings in as our most affordable pick in this guide (when on sale). A few Amazon reviewers found the product had an unpleasant scent, though.
Key ingredients: Salicylic acid, glycolic acid, mandelic acid, polyhydroxy acid | Type: Skincare product
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best Blackhead Removing Spatula
DERMAFLASH DERMAPORE+ Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser
Pros
- Rounded spatula head
- Extracting and infusing modes
- Leaves skin smooth
Why we love it: Our best overall skin scrubber, this pore extractor visibly removes gunk from clogged pores and is Updates Editor Elizabeth Berry's favorite face spatula.
If you want to experiment with face spatulas (or skin scrubbers), the DERMPORE+ is a great place to start, despite the higher price tag. It features a stainless steel spatula with a rounded head to comfortably scrape across the skin and around the nose. According to the manufacturer, the Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser will refine pores, extract blackheads and even boost circulation.
There are two modes: one for unclogging pores and another for improving the absorption of active ingredients in your skincare products. Berry used the DERMAPORE+ once a week and found it left her skin smooth and refined. Although gross, she said it was satisfying to watch yucky gunk push out of her pores. After years of use, the skin scrubber no longer turned on and Berry had to purchase a new one.
Key ingredients: N/A | Type: Skin spatula
RELATED: The Best Skin Scrubbers for Smooth Skin
4
Easiest to Use Blackhead Remover
Peace Out Pore Perfecting AHA & Blackhead Exfoliator Stick
Pros
- Gentle
- Works fast
- Minimizes pores
Cons
- Some Sephora shoppers were not impressed with the results
Why we love it: Peace Out is an expert-recommended brand also featured in our guide to the best pimple patches.
Just like our best overall pick, this exfoliating stick features a five-acid blend that is designed to gently exfoliate skin and improve its texture. Simply massage onto clogged areas and wait 10 minutes before rinsing off. Additional ingredients include kaolin clay, which helps draw out oil and impurities, as well as mushroom extract which works to minimize the appearance of pores.
Satisfied Sephora shoppers reported the product was easy to use and worked fast. "It is so gentle and works great with my sensitive dehydrated acne acne-prone skin," writes one five-star reviewer, while another says it "helped to minimize my pores and give me a smoother looking skin texture." Note that some shoppers weren't as impressed with the results.
Key ingredients: Glycolic acid, salicylic acid, kaolin clay, mushroom extract | Type: Skincare product
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best Blackhead Extractor
Seki EDGE Comedone Extractor
Pros
- Applies even pressure
- Successfully removes debris from the pore
- Affordable
Cons
- Should be used with caution
Why we love it: Our second most affordable blackhead remover, this extractor features an oval loop design that is best at removing impurities from a pore, according to our pro.
Comedone extractors come in varying shapes but Chiara Butler, beauty reviews analyst at the GH Institute, likes ones with a circular spoon-like end, such as this one from Seki Edge. "In my personal experience these extractors apply more even pressure around the blackhead than those with an oval loop design," she says. In turn, this "makes it easier to get all of the debris out of the pore," explains Butler.
She does warn that using an extractor can be risky and cause redness, so be gentle and use it with caution.
Key ingredients: N/A | Type: Extractor
6
Best for Blackheads on the Nose
Codex Shaant Balancing Clay Mask
Pros
- Minimizes the appearance of pores
- Reduces oil in skin
- Doesn't dry out skin
Cons
- Some online shoppers experienced redness and irritation
Why we love it: Not only did this clay mask from Codex earn a GH Beauty Award, but one staff member found it helped clarify her pores.
Clay masks are great to have in your skincare routine to help battle blackheads. Codex's creamy deep-cleaning clay mask, a Good Housekeeping Beauty Award winner, is backed by clinical data showing a 14% reduction in skin oil after 28 days of use. The detoxifying clay is balanced with softening shea butter and botanicals, so it doesn't strip the skin of moisture.
"It minimized the look of pores around my nose and cleared blackheads without over-drying," says Sabina Wizemann, director of the GH Beauty Lab. However, some online shoppers observed skin redness and irritation after use.
Key ingredients: Bentonite, turmeric, starches | Type: Skincare product
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Retinol Treatment
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Adapalene Gel 0.1% Topical Retinoid Acne Treatment
Pros
- Helps unclog pores
- Gentle
- A little goes a long way
Cons
- Can be drying
Why we love it: This gentle cream is a great way to introduce retinoids into your skincare routine all the while combatting clogged pores.
When it comes to multitasking skincare ingredients, retinoids are at the top of the list. In addition to being anti-aging all stars, retinoids help to regulate skin cell turnover, meaning fewer dead skin cells and clogged pores.
Dr. Gohara recommends this adapalene gel from La Roche-Posay which could formerly only be used with a prescription. "It is gentle, cosmetically elegant and effective," she says. "You only need a pea-sized amount over the whole face," she adds, improving its overall value. Start the application gradually (every other night), increasing slowly, as it can dry out your skin.
RELATED: The Best Retinol Creams
Key ingredient: Adapalene USP 0.1% | Type: Skincare product
8
Best Peel Pads
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads
Pros
- Gentle enough for daily use
- Easy to use
- More than 2K five-star reviews
Cons
- Can be irritating if used near the eyes
Why we love it: These exfoliating pads make it easy to incorporate a peel into your routine — and for a more affordable price compared to other products.
One of her go-to exfoliating products, Dr. Gohara called these pads "a perfect way to give your skin a mini peel at night before bed. The pads help to liberate those backed-up pores." Nothing beats the ease of a wipe and these are gentle enough to use daily. First Aid Beauty is a favorite brand among GH staffers as well, and more than 2,100 Amazon shoppers gave these Facial Radiance Pads a five-star rating.
Just be careful not to use them near the eye area, as it can be irritating around the more delicate skin.
Key ingredients: Glycolic acid, lactic acid, cucumber, Indian gooseberry, lemon peel, licorice root | Type: Skincare product
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best Cleanser for Blackhead-prone Skin
Doctor Babor Cleanformance Clay Multi-Cleanser
Pros
- Good for mature skin
- Dual cleanser and mask
- Formula uses naturally derived ingredients
Cons
- Small bottle may get used up quickly
Why we love it: Beauty Lab experts were impressed with Doctor Babor's sustainable practices and appreciate the 2-in-1 formula that lets you save some money.
A winner of Good Housekeeping's Sustainable Innovation Awards, this multitasking cleanser "can be used like a clay mask two to three times a week or as a daily cleanser" says Birnur Aral, GH Beauty Lab's former executive director. "It is ideal for purifying pores of mature skin as it doesn’t leave skin overly dry," she adds.
In terms of its sustainability accolades, the brand uses between 95% and 98% naturally derived ingredients and recently became 100% carbon neutral thanks to the use of hydroelectric and geothermal energy sources. The only negative? A few reviewers commented on the small size of the bottle, so if you use it daily, it may not last that long.
RELATED: The Best Face Washes for Acne
Key ingredients: Kaolin clay, prebiotics, probiotics, red maple bark extract | Type: Skincare product
10
Best for Shrinking Large Pores
Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Pros
- Shrinks the appearance of pores
- Smooths and brightens skin
- Works quickly
- Global top seller
Cons
- Can potentially irritate sensitive skin
Why we love it: This liquid exfoliant has acquired a cult following — and for good reason. It smooths and brightens skin while unclogging pores along the way.
Boasting a potent 2% salicylic acid, "this is honestly a workhorse when it comes to reducing the appearance of pores," says Wnek. It is a personal favorite of hers as "it keeps my skin looking and feeling smooth." Wnek isn't alone; the brand says that this is their top-selling product globally as it works quickly to unclog pores, brighten skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles.
While most users find this leave-on exfoliator to be gentle, a few noted that it can irritate sensitive skin.
RELATED: The Best Pore Minimizers for the Smoothest Skin Ever
Key ingredients: Beta hydroxy acid (2% BHA), green tea, salicylic acid | Type: Skincare product
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best for Body Breakouts
Maelys GET-BACK Targeted Body Acne Spray
Pros
- Easy to apply
- Great scent
- Removes debris, dirt and oil
Cons
- Requires consistent use for best results
Why we love it: This spray makes it easy to target body acne (including blackheads) so you can help clear your pores without calling your roommate or partner into the bathroom to help reach your back.
News flash: blackheads (sadly) don't just pop up on the face. For blackheads on the back and chest, Butler likes this spray from Maelys which contains 2% salicylic acid to slough off debris and dirt and willow bark extract which helps to reduce the look of oily skin.
"It’s easy to hold, and the spray nozzle works even when turned upside down, making it easy to apply to the back," she says. "It also smells amazing." Be patient with usage; it can take consistent, daily use to see results.
Key ingredients: Salicylic acid 2%, niacinamide, willow bark extract, licorice root extract | Type: Skincare product
How we chose the best blackhead removers
While the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab hasn’t formally tested blackhead removers, GH Beauty Lab scientists are constantly testing the newest skincare and acne products. We combined our decades of expertise with advice from dermatologists and Beauty Lab experts plus editor recommendations to compile this list.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What to look for when shopping for the best blackhead remover
✔️ Type: As you may have observed from our guide, there are a variety of different types of blackhead removers. We break down each type we recommend below so you can weigh the pros and cons of each when deciding on the best product for your skin.
- Extractors: These are metal tools that can be shaped like a looped stick, a small spoon with a hole in the center or a tweezer that has curved ends to press out the dirt and sebum from the pore. They aim to apply even pressure on a single blackhead to help squeeze it out of the pore. Dr. Gohara likes to use these.
- Skin spatulas: Also known as skin scrubbers, these vibrating metal spatulas scrape the surface of the skin. While some skin spatulas claim to use ultrasonic vibrations to loosen up oil in clogged pores, Butler says, "but it’s likely the pressure of scraping the tool over the skin that causes skin oils to accumulate on the end of the spatula."
- Pore strips: Both Butler and Dr. Gohara also warn against pore strips as they "are a quick fix and don't do anything to help the process of the blackheads forming," explains Dr. Gohara.
- Skincare products: The best skincare products that will treat and prevent blackheads contain keratolytic agents and exfoliating ingredients, explains Butler. Choose from cleansers, face masks, creams and more.
✔️ Ingredients: "Look for products with salicylic acid, glycolic acid, benzoyl peroxide, retinoids (such as adapalene), azelaic acid, alpha hydroxy acids or sulfur," says Butler. "All of these ingredients help loosen up dead skin cells and prevent them from clogging pores."
Note: "Be aware of products that pretend to be quick fixes," warns Dr. Gohara. "You want to both eliminate blackheads and help prevent new ones from forming." Blackhead removers like nose strips only provide temporarily clearer skin instead of addressing deeper concerns.
What’s the best way to remove blackheads?
"It can be hard to resist removing blackheads with quick strips or tools, but the best long-term results and least risk of injury will come from regular use of skincare products with keratolytic ingredients," says Butler.
Dr. Gohara agrees and suggests using a gentle cleanser and following with a product that contains either salicylic acid, glycolic acid, retinol or some combination of them. "You can add in something mechanical like an extraction tool, but make the skincare steps your first order of business."
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
What draws out a deep blackhead?
"I am a huge fan of the good old comedone extractor for stubborn blackheads," Dr. Gohara says. "Gentle pressure can extract the contents, and consistent use of a retinol will keep the follicle from getting blocked up again."
If you’re dealing with a very large or deep blackhead that won't come out despite your best efforts, "it’s best to see a dermatologist who can extract it in a sterile environment and treat the pore that is left behind," advises Butler.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
Dori Price compiled the product list above and interviewed experts about blackheads. Chiara Butler, reviews analyst in the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, provided details about how blackheads form, the right ingredients to look for in blackhead removers and her top product picks. Chiara conducts hands-on testing of health and beauty products.
Elizabeth Berry, updates editor at the GH Institute, most recently refreshed this story, incorporating new picks and additional shopping advice from our pros. She collaborated with board-certified dermatologist Caroline Chang, M.D., who reviewed our guide.
Dori Price
Contributing Beauty Editor
Dori Price is a New York City-based freelance writer and editor and beauty, style and wellness expert who was the Beauty & Fashion Director at Family Circle for 13 years before she joined Good Housekeeping, Prevention and Woman’s Day as a freelance beauty editor. She has also written for WomensHealthMag.com, Elle.com and HealthCentral.com.
Elizabeth Berry
Updates Editor
Elizabeth Berry (she/her) is the Updates Editor at the Good Housekeeping Institute where she optimizes lifestyle content across verticals. Prior to this role, she was an Editorial Assistant for Woman’s Day where she covered everything from gift guides to recipes. She also has experience fact checking commerce articles and holds a B.A. in English and Italian Studies from Connecticut College.
Expert consulted:Chiara Butler
Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab Reviews Analyst
Chiara (she/her) is a reviews analyst in the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, where she conducts hands-on testing of health and beauty products. She earned her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Columbia University. Before joining GH in 2022, she worked as a cosmetic chemist, formulating skincare products for a variety of brands and learning to decode ingredient lists, evaluate ingredient efficacy and scrutinize product claims.
Medically reviewed byCaroline Chang, M.D.
Board-Certified Dermatologist
With more than a decade of experience, board-certified dermatologist Caroline Chang, M.D., is nationally recognized as a top doctor in both medical and cosmetic dermatology. She is also the founder of Rhode Island Dermatology Institute, the state’s first direct care dermatology practice with the goal of providing high-quality, customized care.