ResMed CPAP Machines Review (2025)

Jan 06, 2025 Fact Checked ResMed is a popular CPAP brand among sleep apnea patients. We reviewed its most popular models to help you determine whether it's best for your specific needs. Edited By: Donya Currie, MA, Senior Editor at NCOA

Key Takeaways

ResMed offers a range of PAP devices, with models and modes for CPAP, APAP, and BiPAP therapies.

ResMed is a leading global brand in breathing technology with a strong focus on innovation.

You can purchase ResMed CPAP machines through various online retailers that offer a variety of payment options.

• Units available for CPAP, APAP, and BiPAP therapy • Variety of payment options through online suppliers • ResMed CPAP machines have not been recalled Visit Site

ResMed is one of the best-known names in continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and breathing therapy. For more than 30 years, ResMed has made products to improve the lives of respiratory patients. The company makes a variety of CPAP machines and CPAP masks.

ResMed products are designed to be easy to use, with technologies like wireless connectivity and data transmission that can help their devices perform better and have a greater impact on user health. We reviewed the brand and its current line of CPAP and bilevel-positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines to learn all of the details and features.

Why you can trust our team’s expert review

Our team recommends products and services that we feel strongly about and that we believe will truly benefit our readers. We’ve spent more than 250 hours researching CPAP machines to give you the most accurate review of each model and brand. To make our selections, we:

Interviewed industry experts

Consulted with a respiratory therapist to confirm the accuracy and integrity of our reviews

Researched 15 CPAP manufacturers and 45 models across the category

Read real reviews from verified customers on trusted third-party sites, including the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot

Reviewed academic research to better understand the details and benefits of CPAP therapy and how the devices work

Read more about our CPAP review methodology.

ResMed pros and cons

ResMed CPAP machine reviews

ResMed has a range of CPAP machines to suit most CPAP therapy needs. Its devices range from the very small and portable AirMini, offering portable CPAP therapy, to the AirCurve 10, capable of both CPAP and BiPAP functions for more complex treatment.

Table 1, Comparison of the most popular ResMed CPAP models, as of 2025

Model Name Price Noise level (decibels)* Weight (pounds) Dimensions in inches (L x W x H) AirSense 11 $1,299 27 2.5 10.2 x 5.5 x 3.7 AirSense 10 $960 27 2.7 10 x 4.57 x 5.9 AirCurve 10 BiLevel $1,995 27 2.45 10 x 4.6 x 5.91 AirMini travel CPAP $919 30 0.66 5.4 x 3.3 x 2.1

CDC.gov. What Noises Cause Hearing Loss? Nov. 8, 2022. Found on the internet at https://www.cdc.gov/hearing-loss/causes/index.html AirSense 11

Cost: $1,299

Noise level: 27 decibels

Weight: 2.5 pounds

Dimensions: 10.2 inches long, 5.5 inches wide, 3.7 inches high

FAA-approved: Yes

App: myAir by ResMed

The AirSense 11 is the brand’s latest and most updated CPAP machine. This unit is equipped with cellular communication, which allows it to transmit your treatment data to your doctor and equipment supplier without the need for a memory card. Its internal memory storage can hold up to one year of therapy data, which provides long-term insight into your treatment.

The AirSense 11 is designed with ease of use in mind and full touchscreen navigation. The display is crisp and bright, allowing clear visibility even at night. At the top of the unit, there is a single, large “start/stop” button, which can start and end your therapy with one easy touch. This feature is convenient for people who want to start or stop their therapy from bed without having to look closely at the screen or a menu. Another great feature of the AirSense 11 is its removable water chamber. You can easily remove it to make the device smaller, lighter, and more portable if you want to travel with your machine.

Like most CPAP devices, settings such as the pressure setting on the AirSense 11 can only be set or adjusted by your equipment supplier. However, there are some features you can customize to suit your preferences, and ResMed refers to these as “comfort features.” These features in the AirSense 11 are “ramp time” and “humidity.”

Ramp time refers to the time it takes the machine to slowly increase pressure to your prescribed level. With the AirSense 11, you can choose no ramp time (treatment starts right away at your prescribed pressure), a length of time between 5–45 minutes, or “auto.” With the auto ramp setting, the AirSense 11 detects when you fall asleep and then gradually increases pressure. You can also adjust humidity by turning the setting to “off” or setting it at a level between one and eight, with eight being the highest humidity. This ability to increase the humidity setting helps prevent a dry nose or mouth. And the ability to decrease humidity can prevent condensation in the mask and tubing.

AirSense 11 Models

The AirSense 11 has three available models. The right one for you will depend on the mode of therapy you need and use most often. There are three AirSense 11 models:

AutoSet: The AutoSet model is an auto-CPAP machine, or an automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) machine. It automatically adjusts pressure with each breath to ensure you get the air and pressure you need. AirSense 11 AutoSet has more advanced breath detection features to enable automatic adjustment and more advanced data storage capabilities. This enhanced data, including detailed treatment and high-resolution flow data, requires a memory card. The AutoSet model also includes a “for her” mode tailored specifically to females. Although research suggests that breathing control may vary by sex, more research is needed. [2] Gargaglioni L, et al. Comparative Biochemistry and Physiology Part A: Molecular & Integrative Physiology. December 2019. Sex Differences in Breathing. Found on the internet at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1569904818303276

The AutoSet model is an auto-CPAP machine, or an automatic positive airway pressure (APAP) machine. It automatically adjusts pressure with each breath to ensure you get the air and pressure you need. AirSense 11 AutoSet has more advanced breath detection features to enable automatic adjustment and more advanced data storage capabilities. This enhanced data, including detailed treatment and high-resolution flow data, requires a memory card. The AutoSet model also includes a “for her” mode tailored specifically to females. Although research suggests that breathing control may vary by sex, more research is needed. Elite: The AirSense 11 Elite comes with the same enhanced storage and monitoring capabilities as the AutoSet, but doesn’t offer automatic pressure adjustment.

The AirSense 11 Elite comes with the same enhanced storage and monitoring capabilities as the AutoSet, but doesn’t offer automatic pressure adjustment. CPAP: The CPAP model offers standard, fixed-pressure therapy without the automatic adjustment available from AutoSet or the enhanced data storage capability.

AirSense 10

Cost: $960

Noise level: 27 decibels

Weight: 2.7 pounds

Dimensions: 10 inches long, 4.57 inches wide, 5.9 inches high

FAA approved: Yes

App: myAir by ResMed

The ResMed AirSense 10 is similar to the AirSense 11 but with some notable differences in design. Instead of a touchscreen, the AirSense 10 has an LCD display that is controlled by a dial and “home” button. Its higher-profile design may be preferable to the low and sleek AirSense 11, as it offers slightly more screen visibility. An ambient light sensor controls screen brightness to adapt to the room, ensuring you can navigate its settings without the need for additional lights.

The AirSense 10 offers two models: AutoSet and AutoSet for Her. You can turn the AutoSet off if you prefer or need standard CPAP therapy. Both AutoSet and AutoSet for Her models have expiratory pressure relief to make exhaling easier and heated humidification to reduce airway dryness and enhance comfort during therapy.

With the cellular connection, your doctor and equipment supplier can remotely monitor your therapy, update your device, or make any necessary adjustments to your settings.

AirCurve 10 BiLevel

Cost: $1,995

Noise level: 27 decibels

Weight: 2.45 pounds

Dimensions: 10 inches long, 4.6 inches wide, 5.91 inches high

FAA-approved: Yes

App: myAir by ResMed

The ResMed AirCurve 10 BiLevel machine is for patients with more complex needs and patients who have found they can’t tolerate CPAP for their sleep apnea therapy. This machine provides two pressure levels—one for inhalation and another for exhalation—and is considered a “bilevel continuous positive airway pressure” or BiPAP machine. It has an integrated heated humidifier and is compatible with ResMed’s ClimateLineAir heated tubing. This combination enhances comfort and ensures optimal humidity, which helps prevent issues like rainout (from excess moisture) and dry mouth.

The machine’s ramp system allows you to gradually increase pressure while you fall asleep, starting lower than your prescribed level for a more comfortable experience. The AirCurve 10 BiLevel also simplifies the beginning and end of each therapy session with its smart start and stop technology, which can be enabled by your provider. This allows you to start your therapy by breathing into your mask and end it by simply removing it. It also has a mask-fitting feature, visually indicating when the mask is properly secured and ensuring the most effective therapy.

The AirCurve 10 BiLevel series has three available models, each with different capabilities and modes of operation:

The AirCurve 10 S is a fixed-pressure model, offering bilevel therapy without automatic adjustment.

The AirCurve 10 VAuto has the enhanced capability of automatic BiPAP therapy. Auto-BiPAP is similar to auto-CPAP but maintains different pressures and ranges for inhaling and exhaling.

The AirCurve VAuto automatically adjusts pressure with each breath (within a range set by your doctor) according to the strength and ease of your breathing.

AirMini travel CPAP

Cost: $919

Noise level: 30 decibels

Weight: 0.66 pounds

Dimensions: 5.4 inches long, 3.3 inches wide, 2.1 inches high

FAA-approved: Yes

App: AirMini by ResMed

The ResMed AirMini is a travel-friendly CPAP machine that offers a variety of convenient features. Its size makes it ideal for packing, and it is approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), so you can use it during air travel. The AirMini has three operating modes in one model: CPAP, AutoSet, and AutoSet for Her. The device also uses EPR (expiratory pressure relief), which reduces pressure during exhalation for a more comfortable breathing experience.

“Auto ramp” is another thoughtful feature that gradually increases the pressure to your prescribed level as you fall asleep to enhance comfort. The AirMini features HumidX, ResMed’s waterless humidification system. This system captures the moisture from your exhaled breath and releases it back during inhalation to ensure optimal humidity without the need for water.

Downsides to the AirMini travel CPAP

While this tiny CPAP machine has much of the functionality of larger, more expensive models, it is designed and recommended only for occasional use and travel, not as your only CPAP device. It also requires a smartphone or tablet for the setup and adjustment of user-controlled settings, so this model may be difficult for people who aren’t comfortable with smart devices.

The AirMini is also only compatible with specific ResMed masks: AirFit F20, AirFit N20, AirFit P10 for AirMini, and AirTouch F20. If you want to use the HumidX waterless humidification system, you’ll need the AirFit N20 or AirFit P10 mask.

ResMed apps

ResMed has two apps on Apple and Google app stores: the myAir by ResMed app and the AirMini by ResMed app.

myAir by ResMed App

ResMed offers the myAir app designed to help users optimize their CPAP therapy. Compatible with the AirSense and AirCurve models, the app provides daily insights into therapy data. Users can access instructional and troubleshooting videos, plus a library of helpful articles, through the app. Regular text and email encouragement are also available to help you stay motivated and on track with your therapy.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 40,000 reviews on the Apple app store, the myAir app is well-received by iOS users. Ratings from Android users are lower, with nearly 25,000 reviews on the Google Play store and 2.8 out of 5 stars. There are more complaints about glitches among Android app users than iOS app users, but both apps offer the same features and functions. Besides the educational and troubleshooting resources available through the app, users also get a nightly “myAir score,” which provides data on four vital metrics: usage hours, mask seal rating, events per hour, and the frequency of mask adjustments.

AirMini by ResMed app

The AirMini from ResMed requires its own separate app, which operates independently and is not compatible with the myAir app. The AirMini app doesn’t have great reviews, with a 2- out of 5-star rating from 720 reviews on Google Play and 2.2 out of 5 stars from 376 reviews on the Apple Store. A significant portion of the negative feedback highlights the app’s lack of capability to retain long-term data, which is crucial for many users who either prefer to observe their progress over time or need to generate compliance reports. Unfortunately, use of the AirMini app is needed to both operate the device and access your data.

Nonetheless, the AirMini from ResMed app offers some valuable features. Users can start and stop their therapy through the app, and it provides sleep-tracking metrics like usage hours, mask seal efficiency, and events per hour. The guided setup helps you to get started using the machine, and the app makes it convenient to share therapy data with your doctor.

How to pay for ResMed CPAP machines

There are various ways to pay for your CPAP machine. Available options include the following and depend on where you buy the machine, whether you have insurance, and factors like your credit score if you plan to apply for financing or credit:

Retailer financing: Many retailers offer financing for CPAP machines either directly or through third-party financing companies. For example, Respshop and Oxygen Concentrator Store both offer financing through Affirm, which has repayment plans with varying terms and interest rates depending on credit approval. Respshop also offers its own in-house financing options and payment plans that do not involve a credit check, allowing you to pay off your device directly through the supplier.

Many retailers offer financing for CPAP machines either directly or through third-party financing companies. For example, Respshop and Oxygen Concentrator Store both offer financing through Affirm, which has repayment plans with varying terms and interest rates depending on credit approval. Respshop also offers its own in-house financing options and payment plans that do not involve a credit check, allowing you to pay off your device directly through the supplier. Health savings account (HSA): An HSA is an account that allows you to set aside pre-tax money and use it to pay for eligible health expenses, which include CPAP machines and related supplies. [3] HealthCare.gov. Health Savings Account (HSA) – Glossary. Found on the internet at https://www.healthcare.gov/glossary/health-savings-account-hsa/ You can only use an HSA if you have an HSA-eligible health insurance plan, also called a high-deductible health plan.

An HSA is an account that allows you to set aside pre-tax money and use it to pay for eligible health expenses, which include CPAP machines and related supplies. You can only use an HSA if you have an HSA-eligible health insurance plan, also called a high-deductible health plan. Flexible spending account (FSA): Like an HSA, an FSA is also an account you can use to set aside pre-tax money for [4] HealthCare.gov. Using a Flexible Spending Account. Found on the internet at https://www.healthcare.gov/have-job-based-coverage/flexible-spending-accounts/ medical expenses like CPAP machines. But unlike HSAs, which allow immediate access to your funds, FSAs require you to pay out of pocket and submit a claim to your FSA administrator for reimbursement.

Like an HSA, an FSA is also an account you can use to set aside pre-tax money for medical expenses like CPAP machines. But unlike HSAs, which allow immediate access to your funds, FSAs require you to pay out of pocket and submit a claim to your FSA administrator for reimbursement. CareCredit: CareCredit is a credit card designated only for health-related expenses. [5] CareCredit. Finance Home Medical Equipment and More. Found on the internet at https://www.carecredit.com/durable-medical-equipment/ CPAP machines are qualifying expenses through CareCredit, but you need to make your purchase through a CareCredit-participating retailer. Eligibility for the card is subject to credit approval, and you need to apply and be approved prior to making any purchases through CareCredit.

CareCredit is a credit card designated only for health-related expenses. CPAP machines are qualifying expenses through CareCredit, but you need to make your purchase through a CareCredit-participating retailer. Eligibility for the card is subject to credit approval, and you need to apply and be approved prior to making any purchases through CareCredit. CPAP assistance program: The American Sleep Apnea Association has a CPAP assistance program to help eligible CPAP users pay for their CPAP supplies. [6] SleepHealth. CPAP Assistance Program. Found on the internet at https://www.sleephealth.org/asaa/cap-program/ This program does not offer help or coverage for CPAP machines, but you can get a year’s supply of masks and tubing at a discount.

The American Sleep Apnea Association has a CPAP assistance program to help eligible CPAP users pay for their CPAP supplies. This program does not offer help or coverage for CPAP machines, but you can get a year’s supply of masks and tubing at a discount. Health insurance: Private health insurance plans generally offer some level of coverage for CPAP machines, but the terms of that coverage vary. [7] American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Does Insurance Cover My CPAP Machine? Found on the internet at https://sleepeducation.org/does-insurance-cover-my-cpap-machine/ Most plans require proof that you are using the machine nightly as prescribed. This is usually done through communication with your CPAP supplier or retailer, who will access and transmit the nightly treatment results from your device’s memory card or data storage.

Does Medicare cover CPAP machines?

Medicare has specific guidelines for covering CPAP machines. Coverage begins with an initial three-month rental phase. After this, Medicare typically seeks verification from your physician that you’re adhering to the treatment plan and whether using the machine is benefiting your health. After making payments for the rental over 13 months with Medicare coverage, you will own the machine.

ResMed warranty and returns

ResMed offers a two-year manufacturer’s warranty on CPAP machines. [8]ResMed. ResMed warranty information for all products. Found on the internet at https://www.resmed.com/en-us/healthcare-professional/products-and-support/resmed-warranty-information/ The warranty applies to machines that are purchased new from an authorized retailer, and they’re only valid if you’re the original buyer. The manufacturer’s warranty is void if there are any signs of improper use or maintenance, like exposure to smoke or insect infestation.

You can manage the ResMed manufacturer’s warranty through your supplier, but suppliers often have their own warranties and return policies on top of the manufacturer’s warranty. For example, Oxygen Concentrator Store and Respshop have differing terms for how they manage returns and exchanges.

Oxygen Concentrator Store customer satisfaction policy

Oxygen Concentrator Store allows you to return any unopened CPAP machine within seven days for a full refund or exchange. [9]Oxygen Concentrator Store. CPAP/BiPAP Customer Satisfaction Policy. Found on the internet at https://www.oxygenconcentratorstore.com/customer-support/cpap-return-exchange/ Between seven and 30 days, you can return or exchange an unopened machine, but you’ll need to pay a 25% restocking fee. After 30 days, Oxygen Concentrator Store does not accept returns or exchanges on any CPAP machines.

Respshop return and warranty policy

Respshop offers a 30-day return window for any CPAP machine, either opened or sealed, as long as they are in like-new and undamaged condition. [10]Respshop. Warranty and Return Policy. Found on the internet at https://www.respshop.com/warranty.php To return a machine, contact Respshop to authorize the return. In order to complete the return and receive a refund for your purchase, the device must be in its original packaging and received by Respshop no more than 10 days after initiating the return.

Respshop also offers its own product warranty in addition to the manufacturer’s warranty offered by ResMed. Its Machine Warranty Policy states that it will replace any machine that is found to be defective within three months of the original purchase.

ResMed customer service

To get help with purchasing, servicing, or questions about ResMed CPAP machines, you can contact either ResMed or a ResMed retailer like Respshop or Oxygen Concentrator Store. If you already own a ResMed device, contact the supplier.

Resmed

You can reach ResMed customer service by phone or via its online contact form:

Phone (800-424-0737) Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT

Contact form

Oxygen Concentrator Store

Oxygen Concentrator Store customer service can be reached by phone, email, online chat, or online contact form:

Phone (888-721-2372) 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. MT, Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT, Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT, Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, Sunday

Email (service@amsrco.com)

Contact form on the website

Live chat on the bottom right-hand corner of the website

Respshop

You can reach customer support at Respshop by phone, live chat, or email:

Phone (866-936-3754) Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT

Live chat Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT.

Email ( sales@respshop.com )

ResMed reviews

ResMed has excellent customer reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars and 750 total reviews. Customers mention being pleased with both the products and ResMed customer service. Many reviewers also say that the shipping is quick, and warranty, return, and exchange information is clear with easy-to-follow instructions. Some recent reviews mention the AirMini specifically, explaining that it is easy to use and a pleasure to travel with due to its size and portability.

BBB reviews for ResMed, listed as ResMed Corp, are less favorable. When writing this review, the company had a 1.42- out of 5-star average rating, but there are only 12 customer reviews on the site. Four of the reviews are from this year. Recent reviews discuss problems with customer service and warranty claims.

ResMed in the news

ResMed settled a lawsuit in 2016 when the company was accused of paying kickbacks to suppliers and health care providers in exchange for recommendations and positive reviews. [11]Justice.gov. Resmed Corp. to Pay the United States $37.5 Million for Allegedly Causing False Claims Related to the Sale of Equipment for Sleep Apnea and Other Sleep-Related Disorders. Found on the internet at https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/resmed-corp-pay-united-states-375-million-allegedly-causing-false-claims-related-sale The company was also affected by a Philps Respironics recall in 2021. [12]ResMed. Information regarding Philips’ recall. Found on the internet at https://www.resmed.com/en-us/other-manufacturer-recall-2021/ Although that recall and the health and safety warnings that followed did not apply to ResMed products, popular CPAP brands like ResMed have been affected in terms of availability. With Philips Respironics products largely off the market and lingering supply chain issues, ResMed and others have had some trouble producing enough products to meet consumer demand.

Bottom line

ResMed offers devices designed to improve your sleep apnea therapy experience, whether you need CPAP, APAP, or BiPAP functionality or even travel-friendly options. While ResMed CPAP machines are not the least expensive sleep apnea machines among competitors, users find their quality and ease of use to be worth the cost. There are many ways to purchase a ResMed CPAP machine, and your supplier can help you figure out a payment method that fits your budget.

Additional sleep resources Best Travel CPAP Machines

CPAP Alternatives

Best CPAP Mask for Side Sleepers

Best Mattress for Side Sleepers

Best Mattress for Back Pain

Best Mattress

Frequently asked questions According to ResMed, its CPAP machines can be expected to last an average of three to five years. There are no active or current lawsuits against ResMed. The company did settle a lawsuit in 2016, in which it was accused of paying kickbacks to suppliers and health care providers in exchange for recommendations and positive reviews. The ResMed CPAP machines in this review range from $919–$1,995. Yes, you can travel with a ResMed CPAP machine. All machines in this review are FAA-approved for travel and use on aircraft.

Have questions about this review? Email us at reviewsteam@ncoa.org.

Sources

CDC.gov. What Noises Cause Hearing Loss? Nov. 8, 2022. Found on the internet at https://www.cdc.gov/hearing-loss/causes/index.html Gargaglioni L, et al. Comparative Biochemistry and Physiology Part A: Molecular & Integrative Physiology. December 2019. Sex Differences in Breathing. Found on the internet at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1569904818303276 HealthCare.gov. Health Savings Account (HSA) – Glossary. Found on the internet at https://www.healthcare.gov/glossary/health-savings-account-hsa/ HealthCare.gov. Using a Flexible Spending Account. Found on the internet at https://www.healthcare.gov/have-job-based-coverage/flexible-spending-accounts/ CareCredit. Finance Home Medical Equipment and More. Found on the internet at https://www.carecredit.com/durable-medical-equipment/ SleepHealth. CPAP Assistance Program. Found on the internet at https://www.sleephealth.org/asaa/cap-program/ American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Does Insurance Cover My CPAP Machine? Found on the internet at https://sleepeducation.org/does-insurance-cover-my-cpap-machine/ ResMed. ResMed Warranty Information for All Products. Found on the internet at https://www.resmed.com/en-us/healthcare-professional/products-and-support/resmed-warranty-information/ Oxygen Concentrator Store. CPAP/BiPAP Customer Satisfaction Policy. Found on the internet at https://www.oxygenconcentratorstore.com/customer-support/cpap-return-exchange/ Respshop. Warranty and Return Policy. Found on the internet at https://www.respshop.com/warranty.php Justice.gov. Resmed Corp. to Pay the United States $37.5 Million for Allegedly Causing False Claims Related to the Sale of Equipment for Sleep Apnea and Other Sleep-Related Disorders. Found on the internet at https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/resmed-corp-pay-united-states-375-million-allegedly-causing-false-claims-related-sale ResMed. Information Regarding Philips’ Recall. Found on the internet at https://www.resmed.com/en-us/other-manufacturer-recall-2021/