Revealed—the Conditioners That Give Our Who What Wear Editors "Best Hair" Status (2025)

When it comes to your hair routine, I don't care what anybody tells you, using the best conditioner is the single most important aspect. Your conditioner is the thing that treats your hair and keeps it looking and feeling like its healthiest self. Whereas shampoo washes straight down the drain, your conditioner (or hair mask) leaves behind a whole bunch of nourishing and hydrating ingredients to keep your lengths soft and silky.

And yet, conditioner is probably up there with the hardest beauty products to shop for. Why? Because they each do different things for different hair types. While a lightweight conditioner might prove the best volumising product for thin hair, a super-nourishing, thick conditioner will be better for thicker, dry hair types. Make a wrong turn in the shopping aisle and you're bound to be let down.

Before we get to the best products for the job, however, I thought I'd enlist some expert help to clear up some conditioner FAQs that I am constantly asked as a beauty director. I thought long and hard about who best to answer these questions, and eventually, I decided that the person who knows most about hair conditioner is probably someone who works with the very best formulas day in, day out. The person I finally decided on? Creative director at Aveda, Michael Lendon.

How Often Should You Use Conditioner?

Let's get something clear straight off the bat: you should be using conditioner every time you wash your hair. "Whether you wash your hair every day, every other day or twice a week, you should always condition your hair after double cleansing," says Lendon. "When applying the conditioner, make sure to comb it through to ensure it touches all surfaces of the hair, and it's really important to rinse thoroughly after applying."

What Are the Best Conditioners for Fine Hair?

It's a common misconception that those with fine hair should avoid using conditioner, instead you just need to find the best formula for you. "Sometimes people with finer hair or hair that tends to be more silky will stop using conditioner, but I think that’s a mistake—you are just using the wrong type of conditioner or you’re using too much/not rinsing it out properly," says Lendon. For oily hair prone to greasiness, he recommends a clay-based conditioner, while other fine hair types should look for something lighter in weight.

What Are the Best Conditioners for Thick Hair?

"Thicker, textured and coarser hair needs heavier products. You really want to be looking out for conditioners that contain more emollients and are rich in butters," says Lendon. "These are going to help to give more definition to the hair while still adding smoothness to those outside cuticles."

The Best Conditioners 2025

Luckily, here at Who What Wear UK, not only do we test probably close to 100 conditioners between us every year, but each one of us has very different hair types—meaning we're in the best possible position to help guide you to the best conditioners out there.

1. Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Conditioner

Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Conditioner Best for: All hair concerns Why It's the Best: Everything about this conditioner is astonishing, from the deliciously luxurious scent and unctuous texture to the ease of use and staggering results. While rich in emollient oils and butters to detangle, hydrate and strengthen hair strands, it never weighs the hair down and doesn't prove difficult to rinse thoroughly. It has been tested for use on all hair types, from 1A - 4C and can also be used on colour-treated and chemically processed hair—so there really is no one who can't benefit for its beauty. Beyond the frankly incredible softening results, it also contains a specially created strengthening technology that works to restore damaged hair bonds and build strength, meaning it helps get a firm grip on hair breakage, too. There's no question that it takes the crown for best conditioner. Who What Wear Editor Review: "I always have a bottle of this stuff on the shelf—my hair just feels so much worse for not using it. And while I have long known it is the best conditioner for my fine hair, it wasn't until a close friend with tight curls stayed over recently that I realised just how universally great it is. When she emerged from the bathroom after her morning shower, she actually asked if she could have the bottle. (It's always good to have beauty director friends, isn't it?) Obviously, I obliged, and she text me last week to say she's just repurchased her next bottle," says beauty director, Shannon Lawlor.

2. Cowshed Soften Conditioner

(Image credit: Megan Storey)

3. Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner Best for: Preventing breakage Why It's the Best: Truly, no hair brand out there is better at creating strengthening products than Olaplex, and this conditioner is no exception. Containing the brand's patented bond-building technology, it works to repair damage and strengthen the hair bonds at a deep level, dramatically reducing the appearance and risk of split ends and breakage. Beyond that, it leaves hair looking beautifully glossy. Who What Wear Editor Review: "I use hair dryers and hair straighteners on my hair a lot, so when it comes to conditioner I only opt for formulas made with bond re-building and strengthening in mind. My favourite by far is the Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, which helps to nourish and repair any heat damage I have without leaving my hair feeling too heavy or greasy," says editorial assistant, Brittany Davy.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

4. Virtue Smooth Conditioner

Virtue Smooth Conditioner Best for: Thick, frizz-prone hair Why It's the Best: This unctuous, silky conditioner has been specially formulated to smooth the hair cuticle for a soft, sleek finish. It's not often that you come across a hair wash product that feels like a real treat to use, but this is one of them. It makes the entire process of washing your a hair a total joy from start to finish. It looks great on the shelf, it feels luxurious in your hands and Alpha Keratin 60ku® along with a bunch of hair-loving vitamins deliver the smoothest, softest, silkiest hair you've ever had. Who What Wear Editor Review: "My hair is prone to random fluffiness on top (especially when the weather gets involved) but this smoothing conditioner really does make a difference to the overall glossiness of my hair—and I notice a difference when the bottle runs out (which takes a long time, btw). As a matchy-matchy girl who appreciates an unfussy routine, I do like to use it in conjunction with the shampoo," says editor in chief, Hannah Almassi.

5. Kérastase Première Bonding Advanced Conditioner

Kérastase Première Bonding Advanced Conditioner Best for: Hard water damage Why It's the Best: It would be a crime to have a list of the best conditioners and for Kérastase not to feature. This very clever formula contains citric acid and glycine to help decalcify hair that has become brittle and dry as a result of rinsing with hard water. Who What Wear Editor Review: "I live in an area with chalky, hard water and I often find this really reflects in my hair. Despite being in relatively goodcondition, after my wash day my hair can look brittle, dull and stiff. I'm prone to frizz and struggle to get a silky smooth result. But, since discovering thisconditionerI've finally unlocked the silky feeling that you'd usually only get from a salon or washing your hair on holiday in places where the water is softer. It contains decalcifying technology which helps to remove build-up through the lengths to leave hair silky and swishable from root to tip. I've noticed since using it that my hair is shinier, feelsandlooks stronger and makes my frizz-prone lengths so much easier to manage too. It's ideal for those with coloured or damaged hair as it also helps to repair broken bonds which results in healthy, glossy hair. I also use the shampoo and hair mask in the same range, but it's theconditionerwhich is the real workhorse in the routine for me," says beauty editor, Eleanor Vousden.

6. L'Oréal Paris Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Conditioner

L'Oréal Paris Hydra Hyaluronic Moisture Locking Conditioner Best for: Affordable hydration Why It's the Best: Hyaluronic acid isn't just good for your skin, it's good for your hair too, and this conditioner proves it. If you struggle to get lift into your roots while hydrating your lengths, this stuff is what you need. Hyaluronic acid delivers plumping hydration that is virtually weightless. Who What Wear Editor Review: "I'm a total snob when it comes to my beauty products, but I stand by my belief that all Elvive products deliver truly high-end results. This stuff isn't just one of my favourite affordable conditioners, it's one of my favourite conditioners full-stop. It detangles my mighty long hair in a second, it smells like cleanliness and it delivers next-level bounce and shine," says Shannon.

7. Pattern Heavy Conditioner

Pattern Pattern Heavy Conditioner Best for: Curly and coily hair Why It's the Best: Chock-full of rich emollients such as sunflower oil, avocado oil and shea butter, this conditioning treatment is a dream for curly and coily hair that requires souped-up nourishment. When applied to wet hair, it helps to rid lengths of tangles and define curls for next-level bounce. Who What Wear Editor Review: "Anyone with 4C textured hair will know that wash day can be a labour intensive process, but the most important step in the routine is without a doubt a good conditioner. I like to double wash with a clarifying shampoo for maximum scalp freshness and follow up with a creamy moisturising shampoo for my ends, but it can leave already porous hair feeling thirsty. Most conditioners can feel so light that they aren't working hard enough, but I keep coming back to Pattern's Heavy Conditioner because it does exactly what it says on the tin. It's the hair equivalent of a thick, rich body butter, and after letting it fully sit in and work its magic, I had some of the most defined and springy curls I've seen in years. If you thought having Afro hair meant always having to contend with dryness and breakage, this is the first place I urge you to start," says fashion editor, Remy Farrell.

8. Davines Heart of Glass Rich Conditioner

Davines Heart of Glass Rich Conditioner Best for: Blonde hair Why It's the Best: Anyone with blonde hair will understand the importance of a great purple shampoo to banish brassy tones and keep colour looking vibrant and fresh. But it's a sad fact that purple shampoos can be a little drying on hair (some more than most), so a purple-tinted conditioner is a great way to ensure your blonde maintains its hydration and vibrancy. This formula uses a biacidic bond complex to help fortify damaged strands as a result of bleach, while leaving blonde lengths silky smooth and beautifully shiny. Who What Wear Editor Review: "As someone who didn’t really care about the shampoo and conditioner they used before this, I refuse to let anything else near my hair," says deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger.

9. Oribe Gold Lust Conditioner

Oribe Gold Lust Repair and Restore Conditioner Best for: A luxury experience Why It's the Best: Anyone who has ever used this conditioner will tell you just how great it is—guaranteed. Oribe products are renowned for smelling like expensive perfume, and this stuff is no different. Beyond the fragrance, the formula itself it also well worth writing home about. It contains cypress, argan and maracuja oils to boost shine, while a bio-restorative complex that includes biotin, plant collagen and caffeine fortifies the hair cuticle for the sleekest, smoothest, glossiest finish of your life. Use this once and feel like a million pounds. Who What Wear Editor Review: "I hate to admit how much I love this stuff because the price tag is so steep. But considering one of my favourite conditioners is this and the other is a £5 bottle of Elvive, I think the balance makes me more comfortable. If I could afford to use this conditioner every single day, I would. It smells like a luxury perfume, it feels like a spa treatment every time I apply it and it leaves my hair looking next-level shiny and soft. I have used Gold Lust for years, and plan to continue using it for eternity," says Shannon.

10. Davines Naturaltech Renewing Conditioner

Davines Naturaltech Renewing Conditioner Best for: Mature hair Why It's the Best: The fact that two Davines conditioners feature on this list says a lot about how good the brand's formulas are, and this particular conditioner is a powerhouse. It has been specifically designed with mature hair in mind, working to deliver integral moisture to lengths but also support the scalp for a healthy growing environment (and therefore stronger strands). The gentle formula delivers ample nourishment, while antioxidant-rich ingredients help to fend of inflammation on your scalp, too. And while it is perfect for mature hair, there's absolutely no reason it can't be used by all people, whatever your age. Who What Wear Editor Review: "My natural hair texture is thick and curly, so I’ve devoted almost a full decade to treating my lengths. Davine’s Renewing Conditioning Treatment is the only conditioner I’ve used that instantly smooths and softens after one wash. I was put onto this miracle cream by one of Australia’s best hair stylists, Diane Gorgievski, after a visit to one of her Sydney-based salons. After time in her chair and a few months testing it at home, I can guarantee that this lotion is nourishing, hydrating and instantly repairing. On hair wash days, I comb a small amount into the ends of my hair before leaving it to absorb for upwards of five minutes. This is truly one of the only products I’ve used that makes my waves feel bouncy and lightweight, all the while maintaining the bends in my hair. Since making this my conditioner, I’ve also noticed an overall lack of knots in my hair. I’ve always found my hair to tangle especially around the nape of my neck, but the complex formulated into the product has mellowed my strands to the point where I can run my fingers through it without getting stuck. On days when I need extra TLC, I’ll use it alongside a deep conditioning mask. Still, for the most part, I can always rely on this lush concoction to calm and repair," says SEO writer, Ava Gilchrist.

(Image credit: Ava Gilchrist)

11. Ouai Leave In Conditioner