REVIEW: Body and Fit Fat Burner - Evolution of Bodybuilding (2025)

PRODUCT REVIEW: Body and Fit Fat Burner.

Body and Fit fat burner review: In this review, we’ll take a look at the latest fat burner from the Body & Fit product range.

This supplement aims to boost your metabolism and fat loss, much like you’d expect from a good fat burner.

However, what makes this product stand out, is that it uses a “sustained release formula.” Which should prolong its fat burning effects.

You have to wonder though, how accurate are these claims? And does it come with any side effects? We investigate more below.

Pros and Cons

Pros

Includes Ashwagandha for stress

Choline can help the liver get rid of excess fat

Cons

Caffeine dosage is 200mg, which can cause side effects if you don’t tolerate it well

Uses an unknown amount of potassium, which can lead to serious side effects

Missing core fat burning ingredients

Who Makes This Fat Burner?

It’s made by Body and Fit, a major online retailer based in Europe. They sell products from their own line, but you’ll also see some other popular brands on their website, such as Optimum Nutrition.

Claimed Benefits

Sustained-release fat burning

Supports fat metabolism

Features brain boosters acetyl L-Carnitine and choline

Ingredients

You’ve probably seen some of these ingredients before.

Body and Fit’s formula is based on acetyl-l-carnitine and choline for mental benefits, Ashwagandha, chromium, B complex vitamins, and black pepper extract for absorption.

However, we were disappointed with the lack of information about ingredient dosages. We only know that there’s 200mg of caffeine in the mix. Which is a little bit high. If you’re sensitive to caffeine, this dose could lead to negative side effects (more on that below).

For now though, let’s check the ingredients:

Acetyl L-Carnitine

Ineffective for fat loss, but it’s a great brain health ingredient.

Acetyl L-Carnitine is the same as L-Carnitine, with the exception that it crosses your blood-brain barrier more easily. This makes it a great nootropic compound; boosting brain function and mental clarity. It’s not our favorite fat burning ingredient though! Why? Because science doesn’t support carnitine’s fat loss benefits. That is unless you’re deficient in it, which is very rare. (1)

Ashwagandha

Ayurvedic herb that combats stress.

This is a great ingredient. It can help with stress and regulate your body’s hormone balance. (2) Obviously this is a great thing because too much stress can make it easy to put on weight. All in all, a great choice!

Choline Bitartrate

Liver health aid, it’s not shown to be effective for fat loss.

This is an economical source of choline. Meaning it’s cheaper and less bioavailable than, say, CDP-Choline. That said, Choline Bitartrate is still a great ingredient for liver health. It helps to prevent fatty liver, but it doesn’t help with fat loss unfortunately. (3)

Caffeine

Gives you energy and focus, helps with fat loss too.

We all know what this ingredient does. It perks you up in the morning, giving you a jolt of energy to kickstart your day. However, did you know that caffeine is also a great thermogenic? It heats your body up from the inside which makes you burn a few extra calories per hour. Not much, but over time it can add up!

Bioperine

Helps your body absorb other ingredients.

Bioperine is a branded form of piperine, a fancy name for black pepper extract. It’s a herbal bioavailability enhancer; meaning it makes your body more effective at processing other ingredients in Body and Fit fat burner. (4)

Zinc

Unknown dosage in Body and Fit fat burner – can’t tell how effective or safe it is.

As a trace mineral, zinc plays many functions in your body. It contributes to a healthy metabolism, regulates your hormones like testosterone, and is essential for your immune system. It’s sad that we don’t know the dosage of zinc in this fat burner though. Too little and it will be ineffective for aiding weight loss; too much and you risk some very unpleasant side effects (more details below).

Chromium

Contributes to normal blood sugar levels after eating a meal.

Chromium helps your body better regulate its blood sugar levels. As such it’s a great trace mineral for those who have problems with insulin resistance. It won’t make you lose weight, but it might help prevent you from gaining it! (5)

Potassium

An essential mineral that shouldn’t be supplemented in too high doses, because it can cause serious health side effects.

Potassium is an essential mineral that’s needed for many functions within your body. Not only does it calm nerves, support the metabolism, and boost muscle strength, but is also vital for your kidney function. However, the problem with potassium is that you don’t want to supplement it high amounts. In fact, taking a lot of supplemental potassium at once can lead to a sharp drop in the blood pressure, leading to potentially life-threatening side effects. The problem is, we don’t know how much potassium there is in Body and Fit fat burner.

B Vitamins

Body and Fit fat burner includes vitamins B1, B3, B6, B12, and B5. These are core building blocks for your body, and support everything from your energy levels, mental performance, and fat loss. That said, not all B vitamins promote fat loss; some actually do the opposite. According to Examine.com, niacin (vitamin B3) supplementation can actually cause insulin resistance, leading to weight gain and other potential health issues.

Anything Missing?

There’s a lot missing from Body and Fit fat burner. Three key ingredients we’d like to see in it are:

Garcinia Cambogia

Green Tea Extract

Cayenne Pepper

All three of these ingredients are shown, through clinical studies, to support fat loss and appetite suppression. And are often found in top rated fat burners. (6, 7, 8)

How to Take (Dosage)

Body and Fit fat burner dosage is 2 capsules with a glass of water after your breakfast. Or 30 minutes before your workout. Never take more than 2 caps per day!

Side Effects

As we don’t know the doses of certain ingredients in Body and Fit fat burner, there’s a risk of side effects such as:

Low blood pressure

Dizziness

Nausea

Insomnia

Anxiety

Furthermore, this fat burner also contains niacin (vitamin B3). Ironically, one of the side effects of supplementing this vitamin is insulin resistance.

Price and Value For Money?

One bottle (60 caps) on the Body and Fit’s official UK website costs $32.36. We don’t think this is the best value for money, due to the fact that this product doesn’t show the doses of its ingredients.

Conclusion to Body and Fit Fat Burner Review

Overall, Body and Fit fat burner uses some decent ingredients, but their dosages aren’t shown.

As a result, we can’t tell you whether this fat burner will work or how safe it is.

There are also a few core fat burning ingredients missing. It’s not the worst product we’ve seen, but it doesn’t justify the price tag of $33 in our opinion.

We recommend checking other options.

