ReviveCleanseULTIMATE Ionic Detox Foot Bath (2025)

Description
The Body Balance System Revive Cleanse ULTIMATE Ionic Detox Foot Bath is the ultimate and most advanced detox machine for professional and home use. Through ionic technology, this device helps remove toxins from your body, promoting overall health and well-being. Experience ultimate cleansing with ease.
Benefits
- Strengthens The Immune System:Enhances the body's natural defenses, making it more resilient against infections and illnesses.
- Alleviates Pain And Inflammation:Helps reduce discomfort and swelling, promoting faster recovery and relief from aches.
- Prevents Chronic Diseases And Eases Symptoms:Supports overall wellness by preventing the onset of chronic conditions and alleviating symptoms of existing illnesses.
- Boosts Energy And Mental Clarity:Increases vitality and sharpens focus, helping you stay energized and alert throughout the day.
- Promotes Lymphatic Drainage:Enhances the detoxification process by stimulating the lymphatic system to eliminate toxins more effectively.
- Reduces Headaches And Migraines:Provides relief from persistent headaches and migraines, improving overall quality of life.
- Improves Blood Circulation:Enhances circulation, supporting cardiovascular health and ensuring better oxygen and nutrient delivery throughout the body.
Features
- Mode 1: Optimal For Active and Healthy Individuals-Starts at 50% power for 5 minutes, then ramps up to 100% for 25 minutes. Ideal for those in good health, providing a thorough and invigorating detox experience.
- Mode 2: Gentle Detox For Sensitive Users-Begins at 50% power for 5 minutes, followed by 80% for 20 minutes. Designed for those who may have a reaction to the stronger settings, offering a balanced detox without overwhelming the system.
- Mode 3: Gentle Detox For Vulnerable Individuals-Maintains a consistent 50% power for 20 minutes. Perfect for beginners, those with major illnesses, a weak immune system, or elderly users, providing a mild and safe detox experience.
- Hour Meter For Convenient Client Rentals:Tracks usage to ensure accurate rental periods, making it easier to manage and offer the device to clients.
- Effortless Setup And Cleanup:Designed for simplicity, allowing for quick and easy setup and cleanup after each session.
- Versatile for Professional And Home Use:Suitable for both professional environments and personal use, offering flexibility and convenience.
- Durable Water Module With Long Lifespan:Features the longest-lasting water module on the market, with a usage span of 90-120 sessions, ensuring reliability and longevity.
What's Included
- Controller:User-friendly interface for easy operation and customization of detox settings.
- Sea-Onic Array:High-quality array designed for efficient ionic detoxification.
- Massage Lumbar Pillow:Provides added comfort during detox sessions, supporting the lower back and enhancing relaxation.
- Sea-Onic Solution (4 oz Bottle):Specially formulated solution to enhance the effectiveness of the detox process.
- User Manual:Comprehensive guide for easy setup, operation, and maintenance of the device.
Specifications
- Power Output:3 amps at 15 volts
- Unit Dimensions:7” wide x 8” deep x 2.5” tall
- Power Source:Standard 110 US Outlet
- Power Cord Length:5 feet
- Array Cord Length:5 feet
