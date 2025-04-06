Rivers: Ex-Head of Service, Nweke makes shocking claims about Gov Fubara (2025)

The immediate-past Head of the Civil Service in Rivers State, Dr. George Nweke, has made some claims against the suspended governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara.

DAILY POST reported that Nweke resigned from office on Tuesday, according to a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas.

According to him, Governor Fubara destroyed the state assembly complex and also orchestrated the destruction of oil installations in the state.

He believes that President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency and suspension of the latter, which has been described as unconstitutional by many Nigerians, saved the people of the State from anarchy.

Nweke addressed the press in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Friday, where he made the claims about the governor, alleging some of the plans were made right before him.

Nweke said that Governor Fubara was behind the crisis in the State by orchestrating destruction of public buildings and other sinister motives.

He said, “With the loads of misinformation on print and electronic media, I have chosen to put the record straight, I was not sacked neither was I pressured to resign, I did it willingly from the depth of my heart.

“However, as an insider and a key player in this administration by my position, who worked closely with Siminalayi Fubara, it will be unfair for me to keep silent or not to address some key factors that has affected or will affect our state if we continue on this trajectory.

“I want to use this medium to thank Mr. President for a swift intervention in Rivers State crisis, especially on the state of emergency that was declared and assented to by the National Assembly.

“I am not speaking from outside, I am speaking as an insider.

“If not for the intervention of Mr. President, Nigeria would have faced the worst economic sabotage and Rivers State would have been up in flames.

“First, it all started with the Rivers State House of Assembly where the Governor, Siminilayi Fubara directed his Chief of Staff (Edison Ehie) to burn down the Assembly in a way to avert his impeachment, that evening Edison was in Government House with two other boys, including the former chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, one Chijioke.

“I was there with them when a bag of money was handed over to Edison for that operation, though I do not know the amount inside.I want to tell Rivers people today that the House of Assembly complex in Moscow Road was clearly brought down by Edison Ehie under the instructions of Governor Siminilayi Fubara, I challenge him to an open confrontation and I will throw more light on it.

“A day after that incident, I almost resigned but I was very scared because I know the power of a sitting governor and he knew that I am aware of the whole plan and that I am discomforted with the unconscionable act and deliberate posture of innocence and mien of a sheep.

“Another attempt was also made to destroy the residential quarters of the House of Assembly members. If not for the press conference that was made there by Rivers youths, Rivers elders and National Assembly members, that would have been another barbaric demolition in Rivers State.

“I came to realise that they actually wanted to demolish that second building because after some weeks, he personally told me that if he knew early he would have gone to pull down their hall before visiting the residential quarters of the Assembly and that he didn’t actually know that they had such a beautiful hall were they are using now for their sitting.

“I was shocked and I asked myself how could a man that wants to lead his people be destroying his state assets and wasting public funds on a needless ego fight.

“Thirdly, I want to advise some key stakeholders who have condemned the state of emergency made by the President and confirmed by the National Assembly to retract their statements, I also understand that they are only seeing the surface.

“If the President did not take proactive step, no one knows who would have been affected by the sinister plans that were cooking. While I thank Mr. President for the state of emergency that was declared in Rivers State for a period of six months, I will plead with him not to give up on Rivers State affairs because a lot are going on there with Governor Fubara.

“One of the factors that got me removed was when Governor Fubara told me that they will use the Ijaws to decide who will become the next president of Nigeria and I asked him how will that work?

“Is it by votes or by what means? He clearly told me that he is the chief security officer of Rivers State and his brother is in charge of Bayelsa State and all the pipelines are under their care, that at the appropriate time they will tell the boys what to do and fund was not an issue.

“That was why when he made that statement in his public function that ‘I will tell the boys what to do at the appropriate time’, I knew something was up and perhaps the time was near.”