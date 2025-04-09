Roman's linen trousers praised for being 'flattering on the stomach' (2025)

Fashion buyers are praising a pair of breathable, linen wide-leg culotte trousers from Roman for their flattering fit and holiday-appropriate style. The £38 trousers have an elasticated waist for ease and comfort and are made from a soft linen blend specifically for hot summer days. They serve as a modest alternative to shorts while still being lightweight enough for the spring and summer.

They also have handy and practical side pockets. Prospective buyers can choose from white and neutral colours, with sizes small, medium, large and extra large available. The wide leg linen culottes were also available in black and navy hues, however sizing is now limited in these shades. Extra large sizes are still available in the navy colour, and size medium is still available in the black option.

The model wearing the neutral-coloured trousers pairs them with a matching knitted waistcoat and brown sandals. The model in the white option pairs the trousers with a black vest and matching chunky sandals. The trousers are well-loved by Roman buyers and have an overall rating of five out of five.

READ MORE: Doctor-made skin gel that patients say 'works better than prescription creams'

READ MORE: Gardeners praise 'wonderful quality' gardening tool kit complete with storage bag

One customer said: "Love the fit, particularly the waist - flattering on the stomach! Don't normally go for linen as it creases, but this blend is good." A second wrote: "Very comfortable. I had to go down a size. They are great for travel or casual wear, a nice cream colour with pockets."

However, another shopper wasn't keen on the fit. They wrote: "These wide leg trousers have a wide shirred waist which I was not keen on and very wide legs they just didn't suit me at all." For a more fitted look, it's worth switching from a wide leg fit to a straight leg option. These Pure Linen Tapered Trousers are £45 from M&S.

Available in extra short, short, regular and tall lengths, they have a contemporary tapered fit, with a high waist that's elasticated at the back. It's important to note that these trousers are pure linen, and so do not have stretch throughout the legs, which may feel restrictive for some shoppers.

See Also Rugby winners and losers as referee loses it and BBC moment is just cringeworthy

A fourth Roman shopper commented: "I love these culottes. Great colour, a great fit and beautiful material. I will probably buy the white ones as well." A fifth said: "I absolutely love these trousers and will be ordering more in other colours. The material is soft and the cut is flattering and so they look good but are extremely comfy to wear. Cannot recommend highly enough."

For a pop of colour, these yellow linen trousers are another good option. The £65 Nobody's Child trousers are stitched with oversized pockets and a soft drawstring waist. They wide leg trousers are designed to slightly skim the body, for a breezy and laidback look. Choose from sizes 4-18.