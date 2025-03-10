Rose Absolute Pure Essential Oil 2ml: The Natural Dispensary (2025)

Registering with The Natural Dispensary:

How do I set up an account with The Natural Dispensary?

In order to setup a Practitioner account with The Natural Dispensary, we would need you to contact us via 01453 757792 or enquiries@naturaldispensary.co.uk so that we can check that your qualifications match our criteria.

If your Practitioner has referred you to The Natural Dispensary, you are welcome to order from our website. You firstly need to complete the online registration form, indicating the name of the practitioner who referred you to set up your login details.

Why can't I see the product prices on the website?

In order to see the prices, you firstly need to register and then login.

Logging in:

I have forgotten my login details, how do I access the website?

If you have forgotten your password, you need to click on the forgotten my password link on the login page and you will be asked to enter your username and email address. You will then be sent a temporary password via email which will allow you to login and go to your account to update the password section with a password of your choice. If you do not receive the temporary password straight away, please do check your spam folder.

If you have forgotten your username, please contact us via 01453 757792 or enquiries@naturaldispensary.co.uk

How do I change my password?

If you wish to change your password, you firstly need to login and then go to your account where you will be able to update the password section with a password of your choice.

Ordering and Delivery:

Will I be charged postage?

For UK orders over £40, there is no postage charge. For UK orders £40 and under, there will be a £3.50 postage charge.

For international orders, once through to checkout with your products, you will see the different postage options available. For more information, contact us via 01453 757792 or enquiries@naturaldispensary.co.uk. Please note that there may be an additional postage fee if your order is over 2 kg in weight.

How quickly should I receive my order?

We aim to dispatch orders within 24 hours of ordering, so provided that everything is in stock, you should receive your order to a UK address within 2-3 working days. If a product is out of stock, this product will be sent separately when the product is back in stock.

Please note that there can sometimes be unexpected delays in receiving stock from our manufacturers. If you have not received your order to a UK address after 10 working days, please contact us via 01453 757792 or enquiries@naturaldispensary.co.uk

Delivery times for orders being sent internationally vary by destination and obviously depend on the transit time of our service provider.

How will my order be delivered?

UK Orders under £150 will either be sent out via Royal Mail or one of our couriers and UK orders over £150 will be sent out via DHL. If you have a preference for how an order to a UK address valued under £150 is delivered, please do contact us via 01453 757792 or enquiries@naturaldispensary.co.uk

Do you ship internationally?

We do ship internationally to the countries listed on the registration form. Some countries, such as the United States, have very strict Customs which means that we are unable to ship to these destinations.

Please contact us on 01453 757792 to check that we can ship to your shipping destination.

I haven't received my order, what should I do?

Please firstly check that you received both an order confirmation and PayPal/World Pay receipt for your order. If you have not received both of your confirmations, please contact us via enquiries@naturaldispensary.co.uk or 01453 757792.

If you have not received your order to your UK address within 10 working days, please contact us on 01453 757792 or enquiries@naturaldispensary.co.uk

What should I do if I have received the wrong product?

Please contact us via 01453 757792 or enquiries@naturaldispensary.co.uk and we will do our best to rectify the problem as soon as possible.

What should I do if a product is missing from my order?

If there is no notification of a back order on your invoice, please contact us via 01453 757792 or enquiries@naturaldispensary.co.uk so that we can identify how the problem has occurred. We will do our utmost to rectify the problem as soon as possible.

What is a back order?

If a product that you have ordered is out of stock, we will put this product on back order which means that it will be sent out separately as soon as the product is back in stock. There will be a notification on your invoice if a product is on back order.

Most products will be back in stock within 3-4 days unless the product is long term out of stock with our manufacturer or coming from overseas.

We aim to fulfil all back orders within 30 days otherwise a refund will be issued.

How do I request a refund if I do not wish to wait for a back order?

Please contact us via 01453 757792 or enquiries@naturaldispensary.co.uk with your product details and order ID so that we can cancel your back order and issue you with a refund.

How are Currently Unavailable dealt with?

'Currently Unavailable' means that the supplier is out of stock. The Add to Cart button will not be available for these products and an informational notice will be displayed advising you to check with your practitioner in case an alternative is needed. Once normal supply has been resumed, the Add to Cart button will be re-instated.

Can I return a product to you for a refund?

Provided that the product is unopened, with a sufficient expiry date, and it is returned within 6 months of the purchase date, then you can return your product to us with a note of your order ID and an explanation of the reason for your refund request to the address below.

We aim to process returns within 14 days of receipt.

Returns

The Natural Dispensary

Unit 1

Libby's Drive

Stroud

Gloucestershire

GL5 1RN

How do I re-order a past order?

Once logged in to The Natural Dispensary website, you need to go to your account and under order history; you will have the option to repeat any past order.

Payment and Checkout:

Can I pay using my bank card rather than my PayPal account at checkout?

PayPal and World Pay are The Natural Dispensary website payment gateway providers. Once redirected to the PayPal/World Pay websites after checkout, you will have the option to pay for your order either using your PayPal account or using your bank card.

When will I be charged for my order?

We charge at the time of order.

Can I change or add to my order once the order has been placed?

Once the payment of your order has gone through we are not able to add any products to the order. However, if you contact us via 01453 757792 or via email on enquiries@naturaldispensary.co.uk depending on the status of your order we may be able to offer free postage.

If you wish to cancel a particular product, please contact us immediately so that we can issue you with a refund before your order leaves us – enquiries@naturaldispensary.co.uk or 01453 757792.