Rugby winners and losers as referee loses it and BBC moment is just cringeworthy (2025)

It was another busy weekend in Welsh rugby.

There was the first of a west Wales double-header, as the Scarlets hosted the Ospreys in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday. Dwayne Peel's side came out on top, setting up a fascinating Challenge Cup round of 16 clash between the two sides in Swansea next Sunday.

Elsewhere, Cardiff's play-off hopes were dented after a late defeat away to Benetton, while basement side Dragons' wait for a win goes on - after a heavy defeat away to Edinburgh.

Here are this weekend's winners and losers...

Winners

Scarlets imports

The Scarlets' recruitment policy building up to this season has been pretty simple. Get a pack of solid imports and then supplement it with a backline of Welsh talent to thrive from the platform provided.

Not everyone has always been so keen on that notion. Warren Gatland, before he walked away from the Wales job, would rather the money the Scarlets spent on six or seven forwards was concentrated on one or two 'world class' talents - even if that would make the Welsh side's relatively small squad that little bit more threadbare.

However, Saturday was the perfect example of the Scarlets' recruitment policy bearing fruit. The likes of Blair Murray, Joe Roberts and Eddie James all crossed for tries behind the scrum, as they dined off the work of those in the Scarlets' pack.

Prop Alec Hepburn had his best game for the Llanelli side, capped with an offload to put Roberts over for a score. Try-scorer Vaea Fifita was player of the match, while Sam Lousi and Marnus van der Merwe also did their bit.

Evan Lloyd

The Cardiff hooker has enjoyed a rapid ascension in the last year or so.

Capped by Wales when he wasn't even first (or second) choice at the Arms Park, he's ended up being the last one standing when it came to the flurry of new caps handed out by Gatland last year - even being trusted to start in the two jersey at the beginning of this year's Six Nations.

Being brought into the Test arena right at the start of a record-breaking run of Test defeats isn't ideal, especially as Lloyd has had to bide his time for minutes since Gatland's mid-tournament departure.

Given a place on the bench against Ireland under club coach Matt Sherratt, the 23-year-old didn't feature against Scotland and England following Dewi Lake's return from injury.

However, starting against Benetton on the weekend, the hooker produced an all-action 80-minute performance - scoring one try and helping set up another.

Losers

Griffin Colby

There is a sentiment that applies to certain things that, if neither side is happy, you must be doing something right.

Some would argue refereeing rugby matches is one of those things. If that's the case, then South African official Griffin Colby is seemingly doing plenty right.

Having baffled Welsh and English fans in equal measure during the recent U20s clash at the Arms Park, he did similar during the Scarlets' west Wales derby win over the Ospreys in Llanelli on Saturday.

To say he lost control of the match - having not realised the Ospreys had 14 men on the pitch when they should have had 13 - is an understatement. You'd have been hard-pushed to find any of the 11,384 crowd inside Parc y Scarlets who would have rated Colby all that highly.

As one punter on social media pointed out, it would have saved time and effort to just stop the game every few minutes to allow someone in the crowd to make a random call.

Once again, the URC's level of officiating leaves a lot to be desired.

Tik-Tok dancing

A couple of weeks ago, Adam Jones stood in the hallways of the Principality Stadium, hauntingly staring into the abyss as England put 68 points on Wales' men.

On Saturday, as Wales' women were exposed to an almost identical scoreline by the Red Roses, there was seemingly no soul-searching caught on the BBC's TV coverage.

Instead, there was a painfully pre-planned segment that saw Wales' Jaz Joyce join England's Sarah Bern and pundits Siwan Lillicrap and Katy Daley-McLean to record a Tik-Tok dance.

Now, you can question the optics of a player who has just lost a Test match 67-12 doing a dance with one of the players who just put her team to the sword so convincingly. Many have on social media have, while others argue it is just a bit of fun and evidence the women's game is just different to the men's.

But, more concerning, is the desperation from the broadcasters to generate a viral moment inorganically. Most of the growth women's rugby has achieved through social media has been because of the spontaneity of it, allowing the players' personalities to shine through.

This whole 'say the line, Bart' routine arguably does more damage than good for the sport.

Mark Jones

In fairness to the former Wales wing, Jones has got pretty much everything right since taking over as Ospreys head coach following Toby Booth's departure in December.

The mid Walian had won six of his first eight matches in the hot-seat, lifting the Ospreys up from a slow start to once again be in contention in the URC and Europe.

However, heading into the first of the back-to-back clashes with his former side, Scarlets, on the weekend, he made the decision to rest the back-three that had torn Connacht apart the previous week.

After the 38-22 defeat, Jones defended his selection decisions, saying they didn't affect the result. But you have to wonder what Jack Walsh, Keelan Giles and Dan Kasende could have produced, given how good they were a week earlier.

Welsh sides' play-off hopes

Just six points separatie fifth and 13th in the United Rugby Championship as the league now takes a European break before the final four rounds of fixtures.

It is remarkably tight in the race for the top eight, with the last weekend perhaps having done little to help the hopes of the Welsh sides.

Of course, the Scarlets' victory did give them a much-needed boost, dragging them up from 14th to 11th, while it also pulled the Ospreys down from seventh to 12th.

Cardiff's narrow defeat to Benetton has seen them fall from fifth to ninth - meaning that, for the first time since Round 5, there are currently no Welsh teams in the top eight.

Crucially, there were some big victories for sides slap bang in the middle of the table. As well as Benetton, Edinburgh and Ulster managed to pull themselves up into the top eight with victories over Dragons and Stormers.

It promises to be a dramatic finish to the season.