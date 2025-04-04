Run Don't Walk: These Are The Holy Grail Hair Products For Effortless Waves (2025)

Beauty Author: Jamie Schneider November 01, 2023 Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor By Jamie Schneider Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Do you have wavy hair? Testing rubricBest wavy hair productsFAQ The takeaway Image by Lucas Ottone x mbg creative November 01, 2023 My waves and I have been through quite the journey. I was a gymnast growing up and have core memories of my mom yanking a comb through my tangles to style my hair for competitions. All I wanted in those moments was silky-straight hair—strands so smooth the brush would glide through it with ease. That desire led to years of frying my strands straight, believing it was the “easier” route to take. Now (after ample time nursing my strands back to health), I adore my natural texture. I love the wild twists and bends that give my mane its character. I’m grateful I can manipulate the waves to my liking—twirl the strands until they’re smooth and defined or fluff them up and really lean into the frizz. But it took some effort to get to this place—namely, figuring out the best wavy hair products to enhance my natural strand pattern. Luckily I’m always in the mood for sharing, so I’ve listed them all below, plus some favorites from my fellow wavy-haired beauty editors. A quick look at the best wavy hair products

Do you have wavy hair?

Before diving into products, it helps to know if you do, in fact, have wavy hair. Hair can be categorized into types from 1 to 4, each with three smaller subsets noted as A, B, or C. Type 2 represents the wavy end of the spectrum, with the major differences depending on how loose the S-pattern is.

Type 2a is the loosest of the patterns and is usually only a handful of slight bends in the hair.

is the loosest of the patterns and is usually only a handful of slight bends in the hair. Type 2b has a touch more bend to the S-shape, particularly from the midshaft to the end, but the root still lies pretty flat against the scalp.

has a touch more bend to the S-shape, particularly from the midshaft to the end, but the root still lies pretty flat against the scalp. Type 2c has a very defined S to the strands. This is the closest to curly hair—people with 2c hair might even have a few proper curls residing in sections.

Not sure which type closely resembles your tresses? Take our hair type quiz to officially I.D. your wave pattern.

How we tested the best wavy hair products

The mindbodygreen beauty team rigorously tested the wavy hair products on this list, and judged them on the following criteria:

Texture: Waves need a rich formula that can infuse the strands with moisture yet won’t weigh down the curl pattern. We searched far and wide for the products that tick both boxes—without leaving behind any residue.

Waves need a rich formula that can infuse the strands with moisture yet won’t weigh down the curl pattern. We searched far and wide for the products that tick both boxes—without leaving behind any residue. Hold: Curl-defining products are a must for enhancing your wave pattern. We found formulas that give the strands structure without making them feel crunchy or stiff.

Curl-defining products are a must for enhancing your wave pattern. We found formulas that give the strands structure without making them feel crunchy or stiff. Hydration: Wavy hair needs hydration, period and full stop. If the product wasn’t hydrating, it didn’t make the list. Simple as that.

Wavy hair needs hydration, period and full stop. If the product wasn’t hydrating, it didn’t make the list. Simple as that. Ingredients: We made sure to note if a product had silicones, fragrance, or any other ingredient that might give you pause. Bonus points if a formula contains players known to soften and enhance wavy hair (butters, proteins, and the like).

Image by Act+Acre

Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg creative



View on Act+Acre Cold Processed Curl Cleanse by Act+Acre Best shampoo Size 10 oz Subscription discount Yes Vegan Yes Cruelty-free Yes

I have dry, frizz-prone, 2c waves, and this is my go-to shampoo. It’s the perfect formula to lift buildup without compromising my scalp’s natural oils (which only leads to more frizz, sigh), providing a satisfying lather with gentle surfactants. I’d argue it’s the best of both worlds for those who have any texture in their hair: foamy yet non-stripping.

Texture: 4 This shampoo lathers like a dream without making my scalp feel irritated. It does come with a very subtle “tight” feeling after rinsing, which for me went away immediately after globbing on conditioner. Still, I’d consider it a very gently lathering shampoo.

Hold: 0 Hold isn’t applicable here, since it’s not a leave-in product!

Hydration: 5 This is a very hydrating shampoo. My 2c waves need ample moisture, but I also only wash my hair 1 to 2 times per week, so I need an effective lather to lift lingering buildup. I find this Curl Cleanse ticks both boxes effortlessly.

Ingredients I thought the original Act+Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse was hydrating with 1.5% glycerin, but this curly-girl version ups the ante with 5% of the humectant. The humectant attracts water to the strand, and the added moisture leaves my waves bouncy and oh-so juicy. You’ll also find carrot and raspberry seed oil to unparalleled slip and shine. The “sodium lauroyl methyl isethionate” on the INCI list might give you pause, but rest assured this ingredient is a common substitute for harsh sulfates. It’s a very mild surfactant that cleanses the scalp (without stripping) and gives the shampoo its foamy feel. It does have fragrance in the form of essential oils (something to note if you’re sensitive to EOs), but it’s synthetic fragrance-free.

Pros & cons Pros: Big size, Creates a nice lather Cons: Contains essential oils, if you’re sensitive to those

This conditioner has amassed a cult-following among beauty editors, including mbg’s own assistant beauty editor Hannah Frye. “This has been one of my favorite conditioners since I tried it almost two years ago (and I try a lot of conditioner!),” she tells me. ‘It’s so rich, so moisturizing, and noticeably softens my hair for days.” It is a bit thicker in consistency (more of a rich hair mask rather than a lightweight conditioner), but most folks with waves will appreciate the denser texture.

Texture: 5 “It’s thick, it’s rich, and it’s oh-so-hydrating,” says Frye. “The product comes in a tub rather than a bottle like most conditioners out there, due to the thicker consistency. Nevertheless, it spreads easily throughout longer, denser hair.”

Hold: 0 Hold isn’t applicable here, since it’s not a leave-in product!

Hydration: 5 Frye swears this formula is so hydrating that she doesn’t even need to follow up with leave-in conditioner post-rinse. “That’s how effective it is,” she gushes.

Ingredients The formula features sustainably-sourced olive fruit extract, which is great for softening the hair and eliminating frizz. It also provides vitamin E, which is great for nourishment and fighting off free radicals. The product does contain some silicones, if you avoid those. “I haven’t personally noticed buildup or dryness from it, but it’s an ingredient worth noting nevertheless,” Frye mentions.

Pros & cons Pros: Can use as a hair mask or conditioner, Big size Cons: Contains silicones







View on Sephora Melonberry Hair Milk Leave-In Conditioner by Adwoa Beauty Best leave-in Size 6.8 oz Subscription discount No Vegan Yes Cruelty-free Yes

This is my go-to leave-in. I’ve raved about it before, and I will continue to do so until everyone with textured hair has tried it! I do have some issues with the packaging (you’ll see below), but in terms of the formula, it’s liquid gold.

Texture: 3.5 The texture is thicker than your average milky leave-in, and it sometimes clogs the spray nozzle. I like to unscrew the nozzle, pour it into my hands, and rake it through my hair instead of spraying, since the nozzle often gets stuck. I would suggest different packaging for the thicker consistency, but the formula is just too good to toss!

Hold: 2 It has some hold, but its main purpose is smoothing and hydrating (so the hold is not too applicable here). That said, it does provide slight hold for people who don’t want to use a gel or mousse.

See Also 20 Best Styling Products for Type 2 Wavy Hair Hydration: 5 My waves feel so soft and hydrated when I use this leave-in. It coats each strand in moisture without leaving behind a slick residue.

Ingredients No silicones, but it does have fragrance if you tend to steer clear of scent. I personally love the aroma—it makes my hair smell like a strawberry milkshake. Some other high-quality ingredients to note: Kalahari melon seed oil, red raspberry seed oil, and strawberry seed oil to hydrate, protect strands with antioxidants, and reduce frizz

Aloe juice to give the strands slip and shine

Panthenol to enhance moisture and provide more antioxidant protection

Pros & cons Pros: Smells amazing, Super hydrating yet doesn’t weigh down hair Cons: Product can build up in the nozzle

Image by Rahua

Image by mbg creative

Image by mbg creative

Image by mbg creative

Image by mbg creative View on Amazon See more options Rahua Enchanted Island Vegan Curl Butter Best curl cream Size 6 oz Subscription discount No Vegan Yes Cruelty-free Yes

If you enjoy thicker confections (I definitely do!) you’ll adore this butter. I sometimes use it in place of gel to give my waves flexible hold, or I’ll swap it in for a hydrating leave-in and rake it through from root to tip.

Texture: 4 This curl butter is thick, so much so that it almost feels like a super-hydrating paste. If you have thinner hair, I will say this might be too heavy for you. But it’s the perfect consistency for my dense, frizz-prone waves. I didn’t experience any residue, but again, if you have finer locks I would use it very sparingly.

Hold: 4 This butter does give a fair amount of hold, but it might be too heavy for some folks with finer hair. If you find your waves falling limp or feeling slimy, you might need a lightweight gel-cream (we have another one on this list!). I have thick, 2c waves though and my locks drink the formula right up.

Hydration: 5 So hydrating and thick—you can really feel the shea butter at work here! My hair is way less frizzy when I use it, and we know ample hydration is the No. 1 antidote to frizz.

Ingredients No silicones, but it does have natural fragrance in the form of essential oils. Bonus points for the rainforest grown rahua oil, which is super moisturizing. A few other noteworthy ingredients: Shea butter: A rich, luxurious butter that gives the cream its soft, dense texture

A rich, luxurious butter that gives the cream its soft, dense texture Amazonian earth clay: To provide slight hold and curl definition

To provide slight hold and curl definition Biotin: To enhance scalp health and protect strands from damage

Pros & cons Pros: Hydrates and offers slight hold Cons: Might be too thick for some







View on Sephora The Finishing Gel by Crown Affair Best gel Size 4.1 oz Subscription discount No Vegan Yes Cruelty-free Yes

This gel is capital-P Perfect for wavy locks. It’s lightweight yet buildable, so you can layer it up to your desired hold. I use it on both wet and dry hair (for defining my curls and slicked-back styles), and it leaves my strands looking soft, silky, and shinier than ever.

Texture: 5 The formula has a gel-cream texture, which gives it a lightweight finish as opposed to a slimy, waxy feel. When it dries, my hair feels soft and touchable (never crunchy), without any lingering residue. I’ve applied it on both wet and dry hair, and it remains practically undetectable! I can even brush it out at the end of the day without feeling like I need to dunk my head under the sink and rinse out all the residue.

Hold: 4 No crunch, slime, or flaking with this gel. I only give it a 4 because it doesn’t provide as much hold as a thicker, stickier gel. But if you have finer waves like me, you probably don’t need anything stronger!

Hydration: 5 I definitely notice a difference when I use this gel. My waves appear shinier, softer, and much more manageable compared to other gels I’ve tried. And it doesn’t make my strands look greasy, either. I especially appreciate how hydrating it feels even when it dries down—no hard shell exterior here.

Ingredients No silicones, but it does include a light fragrance. I suspect the xanthan gum is what gives it the jelly-like texture; the ingredient also has the ability to lock in oils, so it’s great for a gel. Some other quality ingredients include: Glycerin: To attract water to the strands, plumping them with moisture

To attract water to the strands, plumping them with moisture Jojoba seed oil: For maximum slip and shine that doesn’t feel greasy

For maximum slip and shine that doesn’t feel greasy Hydrolyzed wheat protein: To strengthen the integrity of the strands and prevent breakage

Pros & cons Pros: Perfect middle ground—not too sticky yet provides light hold, Can use on dry hair to slick back strands Cons: Expensive for a smaller tube









View on Amazon See more options Air Light Volumizing Mousse by AG Care Cloud Best mousse Size 3.6 oz Subscription discount Yes Vegan Yes Cruelty-free Yes

When I was younger, I remember scrunching my curls with mousse until they were crunchy to the touch. I then made the mistake of associating the product with middle school woes. Don’t be fooled—a quality mousse can totally make a good hair day great. “This one has continued to amaze me,” Frye says regarding this AG Care number. “It never leaves a residue in my hair, creates lasting hold, and rinses clean when I cleanse my hair.” Trust us, you’ll wind up with soft, defined waves, minus the crunch.

Texture: 5 Like the name suggests, this mousse is super lightweight. “When you pump it out, you’ll see bubbles in the product, making it look and feel more like a foam and less like a mousse,” Frye notes.

Hold: 5 “The hold is great and also super buildable,” Frye adds. “I’d caution against using too much (2 to 4 pumps is probably good enough, depending on your hair length and density), otherwise you may start to spot some crunchiness.”

Hydration: 4 Hydration doesn’t totally apply here, since a mousse’s main gig is hold, not moisture. Still, you don’t want the product to dry out your tresses, and this one doesn’t sacrifice hydration, says Frye.

Ingredients Sugar cane extract helps to naturally induce texture and hold while natural extracts from sweet almonds, rosemary, and olives keep hair protected from oxidative stress. The ingredient list is free of parabens and silicones, too—great for leave-in products. It does have some citrus essential oils, if you’re sensitive to those, but the light scent smells fresh and subtle.

Pros & cons Pros: Defines waves without making them feel crunchy, Buildable hold Cons: Smaller size

Frequently asked questions How can I enhance my hair waves? Styling tips may vary depending on the type of waves you have (see tips for each here), but generally, you’ll want to encourage the wave pattern post-wash to help them get a bit of definition. Rake a light-hold curl cream through your strands, then lightly scrunch with a gel to define your natural pattern. From there, air-dry the strands—and try not to touch them too much, as that can disrupt the pattern and cause frizz. How do I make my wavy hair not frizzy? Hydration, hydration, hydration. Load on nourishing butters and oils (shea butter, argan oil, and the like), and your waves will feel so much smoother. "If the hair is already saturated and coated with nutrient-rich ingredients, it is far more protected from being affected by the elements that contribute to frizz," hairstylist Amy Stollmeyer once told mbg about frizzy hair. How do I start a wavy hair routine? Every good hair care routine starts in the shower. Wavy-haired folks will want to use an ultra-hydrating sulfate-free shampoo, so as to not strip the strands and cause frizz. Find an equally moisturizing conditioner—you could even use a rich hair mask in place of conditioner for extra hydration—and finish with a cold water rinse to seal down the cuticle. Lock in that precious water with a hydrating leave-in, curl cream, or oil (or perhaps all three—dealer’s choice!). We have a full guide to starting a hair care routine here, but ultimately, everyone’s strands are unique. Try not to get too caught up in the “rules” of hair care—it may take some testing to discover the steps that give you the best results.

The takeaway

Anyone with textured hair will tell you: Styling products are your friends. Finding the right ones for waves can be tricky, though, since the hair type needs a formula with enough moisture to evade frizz yet won’t weigh down the curl pattern. The mbg beauty team has found success with these picks above, and we bet you’ll fall in love, too.