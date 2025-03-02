Safety Slide Callus Shaver & Rasp (2025)

Skip to Content
SKU
5055-R
$13.00
At-home pedicure essential, the Safety Slide Callus Shaver & Rasp, removes calluses and smooths rough, dry feet.
Safety Slide Callus Shaver Replacement Blades can be found here
- Clean and soak feet to soften hard skin.
- Gently glide the shaver across hard skin to remove thin, dead layers.
- To smooth skin using the rasp, simply press the button on the handle and slide the shaver part down into the case.
- Use your fingernail in the notch on bottom of the handle to help slide the shaver down, thus exposing the rasp.
- Once tool is locked in place, flip it and use the rasp to smooth skin.
- Premium safety slide callus shaver with rasp work effectively at removing and smoothing calluses, needing only gentle pressure
- The unique slide and lock mechanism lets you safely conceal the shaver portion of the tool when not in use
- Rasp can be used to smooth calluses on the balls and heels of feet, as well as other hard or rough patches on the bottoms of toes
- Designed to glide across skin to remove dead layers gently
- Lay on flat hard surface.
- While securely holding sides of blade holder, push handle forward.
- Lift handle. Without touching razor, turn holder over so that blade drops from holder.
- Insert new blade. While holding sides of blade holder, re-position handle and pull towards you. Warning: Use caution to avoid injury. Handle with extreme care. Blades are sharp. DO NOT CUT LIVE SKIN. Do not use if you suffer from diabetes, hemophilia, poor circulation, or if skin is irritated, infected or inflamed in any way (including open wounds of any kind). Do not use if either tool surface is bent, rusted or looks damaged at all as you may risk injury. Be careful not to “over-file” or file live skin. Seek medical attention immediately if severe skin irritation or bleeding occurs. Always consult a physician first before using product if you have any type of skin condition. To prevent cross contamination, do no use blades on more than one individual. Avoid handling blade’s razor edge. Keep out of reach of children.
